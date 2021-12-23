Local News
Front Royal Elks Lodge donated over $13,000 this holiday season to support local programs
Elks Lodge #2382, Front Royal’s local chapter of the 153-year old fraternal organization, announced today that it has donated over $13,000 this holiday season to support local programs that benefit students, children, and animal welfare in the Shenandoah Valley region. The donations were made possible through a combination of revenue streams, including fundraisers, member donations, and grants from the national organization.
“As an organization that exists to advance the spirit of charity and community fellowship, Elks members understand the importance of giving back locally during the holidays,” said Bob Conway, Esteemed Leading Knight of the Front Royal Elks Lodge and Government Affairs Chairman of the Virginia Elks Association. “The generosity of our members combined with legal and regulated charitable gaming is critical to our support for local community programs. To preserve our ability to give back to local organizations and people in need, we call upon the General Assembly to protect legal charitable gaming, which is threatened by the growth of illegal gambling in Virginia.”
Elks Lodge #2382’s holiday season support for impactful local programs and causes include:
The Backpack Buddies program is organized by the United Methodist Church and Front Royal Presbyterian Church, an initiative to help feed elementary school children during weekends and evenings when they are not otherwise in school.
Support for the Humane Society of Warren County.
A contribution to Reaching Out Now to help feed 40 local families.
Served 129 meals at its Seniors, Veterans, and First Responders Christmas Luncheon, which included toys for children through Toys for Tots and entertainment from Elroy the Elk, Big Bird, and Cookie Monster.
Elks Lodge #2382’s holiday charitable activity is in addition to organizations and individuals it supports throughout the year, including Samuels Public Library of Front Royal, Phoenix Project of Front Royal, House of Hope for homeless men, Congregational Community Action Project, support for families in immediate need through a partnership with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, scholarships for graduates of Skyline High School and R-MA, and funding for various community youth sports teams.
In addition to member donations, fundraisers, and grants, state-regulated charitable gaming, which is the oldest form of regulated gaming in the Commonwealth of Virginia, is indispensable to Lodge #2382’s charitable giving – enabling the Lodge to support local veterans, students, children, and families.
However, in recent years, the growth of illegal gambling in Virginia has severely cut into legal charitable gaming revenues. Illegal gaming – which is unregulated and untaxed – is oftentimes difficult to distinguish from legal, charitable gaming programs. As such, there is a need for the General Assembly to protect legal charitable gaming and the benefits that come with it.
A Christmas Tale – Front Royal to Kentucky – over $25,000 in toys sent for Christmas!
To Kentucky with Love…
PROJECT: Christmas in Kentucky was a huge success!
We did it! The community of Warren County, surrounding areas, and friends & family from all over the country came together to help the children (and teens) of Kentucky have Christmas. As many of you are aware, there was a devastating tornado that ripped through parts of Western Kentucky on December 11. Homes, schools, churches, businesses were all destroyed. Families are left with nothing. A group from Warren County decided the children of Western Kentucky (Mayfield) WILL have toys for Christmas! Over $25,000 worth of toys were delivered Sunday, Dec 19th.
It all started with a phone call from Robert Hupman to Ellen Aders on Sunday morning. Hupman to Aders, “OK, what are we gonna do?” The two decided TOYS. By Sunday evening Jen Avery was put on the mission to spread the word in a BIG way to everyone who might be interested in saving Christmas for Kentucky kids! The three made a quick video and hit social media, newspapers, and the radio. Hupman dropped a trailer off at Aders Insurance Agency as the DROP SITE for new unwrapped toys. Monday morning, PROJECT: Christmas in Kentucky started receiving a steady stream of toy deliveries, the first at 7:30 am. Jen set up an Amazon gift list to make shopping easy by giving folks the option to ship directly to the drop site. Finally, cash was accepted, and the gang of elves would later shop to turn the cash into gifts. (Over 100 gift cards to Apple, Steam, Nintendo, and Google were sent by using the cash donations.)
Local Rotary clubs immediately jumped in to help support the efforts. The Rotary Club of Front Royal and the Rotary Club of Northern Shenandoah Valley: Area ONE/ders each offered a $500 toy match to challenge the community and other Rotary clubs. Those matches were hit within just the first two days! The Rotary Club of Warren County showed their support with over half of the club donating toys.
Because there was an Amazon gift list this project received support from all over. There were no limitations as long as the delivery date was before 5 pm Saturday night. We thank everyone who supported this project from the bottom of our hearts. However, we would like to take a minute for a few special shout-outs. A father/son team pulled up from Virginia Hills Church with a trailer full of donations. As the pair opened the back of the trailer…it was absolutely full, an amazing sight! Thank you! The Hope for Appalachia Virginia Team had two separate drops with gifts prepared like professionals. This crew gets a lot of practice every year because of the work they do in poverty-stricken Appalachia schools.. (If you don’t know about their work, check out this website: https://hfavateam.com.) Another huge thank you!
After a long week of collecting toys, Kahle Magalis (Front Royal Police Department – Chief of Police) was our shining star as he used sophisticated Tetris skills to stock the trailer with over 50 LARGE size packing boxes from Lowes. On top of the packing boxes, blankets, stuffed animals, and smaller boxes of toys were stacked. Robert Hupman, the toy delivery man, rolled up in his pickup truck Saturday afternoon. The packing elves (Jen Avery, Kahle Magalis, and helper Gordon), stuffed his back seat full of bags of toys and the bed of his pickup truck with food donations that had come in. There was only space for Robert to pick up his co-pilot Terrence Johnson!
Away the truck and trailer went at about 5:20 pm, Saturday night. Robert and TJ did a great job taking videos and pictures of their journey. The footage is in the video attached to this story and on this google album link: https://photos.app.goo.gl/QadmSkKy2rubaiFx8. As the two approached Mayfield, Hupman recalls, “the destruction was emotional.” He explained the landscape looked ok at first, then they turned a corner and saw where the tornado had hit. He also remarked how random the destruction was in some parts. Five or six homes were torn to the foundation, then there would be one neighbor untouched. The tornado bent trees on their sides and broke mobile homes in half.
The two Santa helpers arrived at Mayfield Middle School on Sunday, Dec 19 at about 3 pm. A group referred to as the Cajun Navy helped unload all of the toys into the middle school music room. The plan is to hold these toys and distribute them carefully to families who need them. Hupman explained that the Cajun Navy was getting ready to cook for the people who had gathered for shelter at the middle school location. They are known for their delicious cajun-style food!
Next Terrence and Robert traveled to the Mayfield High School to drop off a food donation. There they met Mr. Rudy, the high school janitor, featured in one of the photos. Mr. Rudy went to the high school the night of the tornado and has not been home since. He has been working with Memphis Fire and Rescue volunteers who traveled out to help set up emergency relief stations. Hupman spoke of an older couple he saw come in after hours, Mr. Rudy allowed them to go to the station that had baby diapers. They obviously were trying to help a family with young children. This act of kindness tells us a lot about Mr. Rudy.
Christmas has been saved for a lot of children and teens because of PROJECT: Christmas in Kentucky. Please know YOU have made a difference. Hupman shared that he met people from 15 different states on his journey. A message Robert wanted us back home to realize, “helping your fellow brother or sister is still first and foremost.” We should feel good knowing that even with all the uncertainty in the world these days, people’s hearts are still in the right place. Robert and Terrence returned home to Warren County, Monday, Dec 20 about 6:30 pm
Please visit the event site (discussion tab) on Facebook to follow all of the posts created during the week of toy collections: https://fb.me/e/1xrrEuVVU
See this album for pictures and video: https://photos.app.goo.gl/QadmSkKy2rubaiFx8
State Police issue statement on two-vehicle, one pedestrian accident in Warren County
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D. Ayers is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in Warren County. The crash occurred Friday, December 17, 2021, at 6:07 p.m. along the 4300 block of Remount Road.
A 2016 BMW X3 was traveling south on Remount Rd when it attempted a left turn into a private driveway. The BMW missed the driveway and became stuck in the ditch with the rear of the vehicle partially in the roadway. A 2012 Mazda 3 that was traveling north on Remount Rd collided with the BMW. The impact forced the BMW into a pedestrian who was standing in the ditch. The pedestrian was attempting to aid the BMW from being stuck in the ditch.
The pedestrian, a 55-year-old male, of Front Royal, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the BMW, a 66-year-old female, of Front Royal, Va., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. The female was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Mazda, a 62-year-old male, of Woodstock, Va., suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
It’s Polar Plunge Registration Time!
The 3rd annual Polar Plunge is January 15th, 2022, and the Human Society of Warren County wants and needs you to participate!
Join your friends and neighbors to get crazy for a good cause and plunge into ice-cold water at the Front Royal 4H center. Start by recruiting sponsors for your plunge, with the proceeds benefiting the many needs of the homeless animal residents.
Heated tent, live music, Strite’s donuts, and hot adult beverages courtesy of our sponsors. The Royal Examiner camera will be there, and we hope to see you in your finest crazy outfit.
Special thanks to the Polar Plunge sponsors:
City National Bank
Cool Techs Heating & Air
Cavalier Kennels
Aders State Farm
Apple House of Linden
Warren County Vet Clinic
Laura Gomez, Realtor
Air Pac Portable Heating and Air
Humane Society of Warren County
540-635-4734
director@humanescietywarrencounty.org
www.hswcevents.com
E. Wilson Morrison student groups play Santa for local vets and others
On Wednesday, December 22, the Early Act and Boys Into Gentlemen (B.I.G.) students at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School Presented Able Forces CEO, Skip Rogers, with the $504 they raised for Skip’s Non-Profit “Adopt a Warrior” project, helping local struggling veterans and their families with needs for the holidays. The students raised these funds through a “Change War” where they challenged each other’s classes to see who could raise the most change. Nineteen classes participated. The winning class was first-year 5th-grade teacher Ashley Lafferty’s class.
Additionally, the Early Act and B.I.G. Students collected several hundred pounds of canned goods, for our local Salvation Army.
The Early Act Club at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School is sponsored by The Rotary Club of Warren County.
Ressie Jeffries Elementary School Backpack Buddies food drive gathers 9000 items for local families
The Backpack Buddy program at Ressie Jeffries provides families free groceries for weekends and school breaks.
In the spirit of giving, Ressie Jeffries Elementary decided to host a food drive for Backpack Buddies. Parents and students were informed less than 2 weeks ago, but the amount of donated food and money has been astonishing!
Principal Nina Helmick and Guidance Counselor Kristen Frankel share the experience with us.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Black Vulture
It is illegal to shoot vultures.
This patient was rescued on December 8th with the help of Loudoun County Animal Services and Kristi’s Caring Hands Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education after being hit by a car. They noted that the vulture was found near a dead deer. Upon admission, radiographs also revealed pellets from a gunshot.
Did you know vultures are estimated to save human health costs BILLIONS of dollars each year? They help protect human health by cleaning up carcasses left in the environment, using their powerful stomach acid to destroy zoonotic pathogens like rabies, botulism, and anthrax. They are public health heroes!
Sadly, vultures are also our most common gunshot victims, despite shooting these federally protected birds being illegal.
This crime has been reported to our state wildlife agency and US Fish and Wildlife Service for further investigation.
When animals are feeding on roadside carcasses, they’re often not paying close attention to traffic. Many have injuries, lead poisoning, or other reasons that may make it hard for them to get out of your way fast enough. Please slow down and give these animals space!
Finally, after nearly two weeks in care and regaining some appetite, this beautiful vulture healed well and has moved outside to our pre-release area.
Thank you to the finders who stopped, the animal control officers who came to the rescue, the local rehabilitator who organized transportation to our hospital, and the officers who are currently investigating this gunshot crime. Thanks to the efforts of all of these individuals, this public health protector will soon be released back near the found location!
We have two species of vultures in our region, Turkey and Black. Note the white on the underside of the wing tips in the photo above – this is one of the ways you can tell Black Vultures from Turkey Vultures in flight. While Black Vultures have white on the underside of their primary feathers only, Turkey Vultures also have white on the underside of their secondaries. From the underside, this is means that Black Vultures appear to have white tips while Turkey Vultures have white along the entire rear portion of their wings.
