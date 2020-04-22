Local News
Front Royal Elks Lodge #2382 used a $2,500 Gratitude Grant from Elks National Foundation to help feed families in distress
Reaching Out Now is working with the principals of Warren County Public Schools to provide meals for local families who have fallen on hard times due to losing their jobs. With schools closed, families and children have limited access to meals. Warren County Public School Food Services is providing breakfast and lunch to students, and Reaching Out Now is extending that support to provide meals for the whole family unit. In the past 3 weeks, they have prepared and delivered 1,600 meals.
Samantha Barber is Founder and President of Reaching Out Now. She said the Warren Co. School System opened the Blue Ridge Technical Building on Luray Avenue in Front Royal for the meal preparations to take place. Devin Smith, Culinary teacher at the Technical School is helping prepare the meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays of each week. They are currently serving 47 families, which includes 80 children. Volunteers pick up the meals and deliver to all of the homes. While they are picking up additional families every day, and they are in desperate need of donations and volunteers to continue their great work for those in need.
Front Royal Elk member, Shane Goodwin, is one of their volunteers. Shane is principal of E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School. He keeps busy delivering to the families.
Front Royal Elks are proud to be part of this service to the families in the community and thank Elks National Foundation for the $2,500 Gratitude Grant for 2020-2021.
Why Fire and Rescue volunteers serve – COVID-19 and National Volunteer Week reminds us!
In honor of National Volunteer Week, Chief Richard Mabie salutes Warren County Fire and Rescue’s volunteers. “The men and women serving in our local fire stations as volunteer responders and associate members are vital assets to the fire service,” Chief Mabie remarked. “It takes a special person to make the commitment to training, responding, supporting, and fundraising that is required for success,” he said. What motivates people to support their local fire and rescue companies? A recent survey of Warren County Fire and Rescue volunteers captured the top five reasons why they choose to serve.
When presented with an array of motivating factors for volunteering, those surveyed were free to choose among several responses. The highest response (70%) was “Volunteering with fire and rescue has provided a way for me to give back to the community.” The COVID-19 pandemic tests that resolve. It is easier to say that one wants to give back to the community than to put on masks, gloves, and gowns and go serve in environments where there is a potential risk for contracting a deadly virus. Many volunteers in Warren County are putting their health where their heart is.
Beyond separating the courageous from the merely well-intentioned, the COVID-19 crisis has shone a spotlight on the portions of our emergency response and healthcare systems that need attention. One of the strengths of Fire and Rescue Service in Warren County is it is a combination system that relies on both paid and volunteer staff. If dedicated staffing in a station were quarantined for a COVID-19 exposure, the station could continue to operate because there are volunteers in those communities who could perform in responder roles. This is one of many ways volunteers give back to this community.
The second most motivating reason to volunteer, according to those responding to the survey, is volunteering has “given me a sense of belonging to a community of fellow first responders or administrative supporters (57.89%). The need for belonging is universal and the tradition of the fire and rescue service allows volunteers to forge lasting relationships through working together in times of adversity, especially in times like these.
Rounding out the top five reasons volunteers give for serving with Warren County Fire and Rescue are: “Volunteering has been a great experience and I would highly recommend it to others (58%); “Volunteering has helped me to develop new skills and meet some of my personal goals (53%); and “Volunteering has made me a better person (49%).
International emergencies such as the COVID-19 crisis help the community realize what is really important in life: giving back, belonging to a ‘family,’ creating memories through great experiences, developing the skills to help others survive, and becoming a better person. If these goals resonate with you, contact Warren County Fire and Rescue Recruitment and Retention at (540) 636-3830, or visit warrencountyfire.com/join-us.
UPDATED AMBER ALERT: Missing children have been found
Per the Roanoke County Police Department, the three children have been safely located, and John and Ruby Allison taken into police custody. The AMBER Alert is officially cancelled.
The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Roanoke County Police Department, for a child abduction that occurred on April 21, 2020, at 3:30 pm.
The children are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen in Roanoke County, Virginia.
- Cameron Allison, White, Male, Brown hair, Brown eyes, 6 years old
- Emma Allison, White, Female, Brown hair, Brown eyes, 6 years old
- Colin Allison, White, Male, Blonde hair, Brown eyes, 21 months old
The children are believed to have been abducted by John Varion Allison, white male, blonde hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 185 lbs. He is believed to be operating a 1999 Maroon Chevrolet Suburban SUV bearing a Virginia Registration of VVU-3796, or a 2006 Maroon Cadillac 4 door car bearing a Virginia Registration VMV-8238. Mr. Allison may be in the company of his wife Ruby Marie Allison, white female, brown hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing 160 lbs.
For further information, contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8798, 540-777-8799, or the Virginia State Police at #77.
PHOTOS of the children and parents are available at www.vaamberalert.com.
Action needed for Social Security beneficiaries with dependents and who do not file tax returns to receive $500 per child payment
“Social Security beneficiaries and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients who don’t file tax returns will start receiving their automatic Economic Impact Payments directly from the Treasury Department soon.
People receiving benefits who did not file 2018 or 2019 taxes, and have qualifying children under age 17, however, should not wait for their automatic $1,200 individual payment. They should immediately go to the IRS’s webpage at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here and visit the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here section to provide their information.
Social Security retirement, survivors, and disability insurance beneficiaries with dependent children and who did not file 2018 or 2019 taxes need to act by Wednesday, April 22, in order to receive additional payments for their eligible children quickly. SSI recipients need to take this action by later this month; a specific date will be available soon.
By taking this proactive step to enter information on the IRS website about them and their qualifying children, they will also receive the $500 per dependent child payment in addition to their $1,200 individual payment. If beneficiaries in this group do not provide their information to the IRS soon, their payment at this time will be $1,200. People would then be required to file the tax year 2020 tax return to obtain the additional $500 per eligible child.
Social Security and SSI recipients with qualifying children who do not normally file taxes need to take action now. Immediately go to IRS.gov so that you will receive the full amount of the Economic Impact Payments you and your family are eligible for.
People with Direct Express debit cards who enter information at the IRS’s website should complete all the mandatory questions, but they may leave the bank account information section blank as Treasury already has their Direct Express information on file.
Additionally, any new beneficiaries since January 1, 2020, of either Social Security or SSI benefits, who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019, will also need to go to the IRS’s Non-Filers website to enter their information as they will not receive automatic payments from Treasury.”
Valley Health announces Paycheck Protection Plan to retain staff impacted by COVID-19 closures
As Valley Health System has worked diligently to prepare for and treat COVID-19 patients and protect patients, staff and the community from virus exposure, leaders acknowledge the difficulty of sustaining payroll for its workforce when many of the not-for-profit system’s services have been curtailed or temporarily suspended. Valley Health has announced a Paycheck Protection Plan, including a number of workforce and compensation changes for its more than 6,000 caregivers, and committed necessary resources from reserve funds to retain and pay staff for the next 90 days at a minimum. Chief among these changes is Valley Health’s commitment to maintain at a minimum 70% of the base pay for all full time and part time employees who may be experiencing a reduction in their work hours due to COVID-19.
“We are experiencing a profound ‘perfect storm’ of factors which are significantly impacting our community’s use of our healthcare services,” said Mark H. Merrill, Valley Health President and CEO. “There is also uncertainty about the predicted volume and timing of ‘peak’ COVID-19 cases, which makes it difficult to predict when infection risks will decline in our community and services may safely resume. We are taking steps to continue to serve our community now, through the pandemic and beyond.”
Valley Health’s swift embrace of social distancing and flattening the curve has successfully reduced personal interaction across all sites of care. In the last month, the health system has postponed elective surgeries and procedures, non-urgent outpatient visits and outpatient diagnostic testing at its six hospitals. Valley Health’s wellness and fitness centers and outpatient rehabilitation sites have closed, inpatient and outpatient volumes across the system have dropped dramatically, and Valley Health physician practices report a high number of cancellations and patient no-shows. Despite efforts to boost telemedicine services and virtual patient care as a safe alternative to in-office care, patient visits remain significantly below pre-COVID-19 levels.
“Valley Health’s employee-caregivers are our single most important asset,” said Joseph F. Silek, Chair of the Valley Health System Board of Trustees; “accordingly, the top priority of the board and the management team is to assure they are retained to the fullest extent possible during this especially challenging time.”
To maintain its valued workforce, Valley Health is initiating strategies including: a system-wide hiring freeze for non-essential positions, reduced hours for certain non-essential staff, required use of paid time off, adjustments in employee compensation including postponing annual merit pay increases, and deferring all non-essential capital spending. In addition to the above steps, the Valley Health Board of Trustees has authorized up to an additional $50 million to supplement employee pay over the next 90 days. The goals are to minimize the impact on employees and enable the organization to retain staff until normal operations can resume.
“We are taking these steps to ensure that Valley Health remains a financially strong organization, and more importantly, to ensure that we are well-positioned to fulfill our mission to provide safe, quality care to our friends, neighbors and loved ones, today and into the future,” Merrill said. “At a time when many local businesses are laying off employees or closing, hundreds of health systems nationally are furloughing large portions of their workforce, and record numbers of Americans are filing for unemployment, Valley Health is committed to standing by our employees and community, and minimizing the impact of this pandemic.”
“We are cautiously optimistic that these short-term measures will keep Valley Health in a strong position, so we can quickly and efficiently ramp back up to capacity when this crisis ends,” Merrill continued. “Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this pandemic as we remain steadfast in our commitment to serving our community by improving health.”
Valley Health is a not-for-profit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands, and western Maryland. Valley Health includes six hospitals, more than 50 physician practices, Urgent Care centers, regional medical transport services, home health services, and outpatient rehabilitation and fitness centers in six communities. Visit www.valleyhealthlink.com
Take a bite out of hunger (with just $10) on April 29th through Rotary Fast
Happy National Volunteer Week!
Passionate volunteers around the world are invited to join together this week to help raise money for the hungry, even while we are stuck at home and not able to engage in our normal volunteering! Those with hunger challenges are even more at risk during the COVID-19 crisis. Rotary Fast is a day of Fasting (with a $10 pledge) on April 29th. Don’t worry–if you don’t want to experience the hunger pains that millions feel every day of the year, simply donate $20 and be a non-fasting member of the “R-Fast” Tribe!
- Watch the video below and visit rotaryfast.com to learn more.
- Visit our event page and please click “going” to show that you are supporting (and share!). Participate by pledging to fast on 4/29/20 with a donation of $10 (you’re invited to pay $20 to be a non-fasting supporter). This fundraiser is a way for Rotary clubs all over the world to invite communities to work together (while apart) under one umbrella to create their own Rotary Fast fundraisers (clubs from Clarke County VA to Kampala, Uganda are participating).
- Know that your donation AND your help by inviting your friends to participate will literally keep children and their caretakers on the other side of the world and right here in the Shenandoah Valley fed throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Visit rotaryfast.com to pledge your fasting to support the local or global hunger initiative of your choice. Check back daily as clubs are in the process of signing up on the rotaryfast.com website to raise money for hunger initiatives closest to their hearts. Locally, Clarke County is hosting an R-Fast to raise funds for FISH of Clarke County. FISH is a Christian ministry that provides support for neighbors in need such as food, clothing, transportation, emergency financial assistance, and integration into the community through the efforts of a committed network of volunteers.
The Rotary Fast initiative is being sponsored by The Rotary Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (RCNSV), a club chartered in 2019 to unite service-minded residents of Rotary District 7570, Area One whose schedules don’t allow them to meet during the day. The RCNSV is nicknamed “The Area ONE|ders” and members hope that “Rotary Fast” will unify the entire organization as one through this initiative that enables each club to raise funds for many projects under one simple platform.
“We believe that Rotary has the opportunity to lead nonprofits in finding creative ways to help during this crisis and hope clubs will benefit from Rotary Fast’s ability to help them easily raise money for those who are in need now more than ever,” shared RCNSV President Doug Sexton.
The uniqueness of this fundraising platform is that it enables individual clubs to choose hunger relief efforts close to their hearts, in their own communities or on the other side of the world. Beth Medved Waller, President-Elect of RCNSV (and founder of the nonprofit WHAT MATTERS), has had a long-standing dream to develop global fundraising platforms to showcase the good works of nonprofits around the world while increasing awareness and raising funds for relief efforts. That dream is about to become a reality through her creation of Rotary Fast. “My passion is to launch inspiring initiatives that can be duplicated to help fund any worthy cause. I’m thrilled to be able to partner with Rotary to help others fund projects they are passionate about.”
Contact Beth at beth@whatmattersw2.com if you know of a Rotary club interested in participating or log online to rotaryfast.com to pledge to fast to support their own club’s R-Fast which will help to feed Maisha Home and Front Royal Light Up Academy children in Uganda. The youth are especially in need now because their primary sponsor, Herbie Kawuma, is a performing artist and all of his concerts that fund Light up Life has been canceled.
The Royal Cinemas marquee tells its and our collective pandemic story
After reviewing our photo-chronicling of Front Royal’s Royal Cinemas marquee during the COVID-19 Emergency Management pandemic response and governor’s orders, we contacted the Park Theater-based Cinemas and Royal Family Bowling Center owner Rick Novak to see how he and his staffs were traversing the lockdown landscape.
As with many in downtown Front Royal, as well as on Main Streets across America, things certainly aren’t proceeding as normal for his businesses. But as of April 17, a month after he closed, Novak said he has been able to continue to pay his 24 employees, 15 at the bowling center, and 9 at the theater as if his businesses were still open.
“We were fortunate enough to have had some reserves on hand in the company checking account, so we continued to pay our staff at both locations since our closing. We can continue to do that for another 4 to 6 weeks if needed, but after that, the money will be gone.” But it hasn’t just been money for nothing, Novak noted.
“We’ve been able to catch up on projects at both places that we didn’t have time for when we were open,” Novak said of some physical plant work.
And cleaning continues to be a priority, as it became prior to the statewide order on social gatherings and non-essential business closings across the commonwealth.
“We were already doing a lot of cleaning before, but when we closed, we took it to a whole other level. We were cleaning every seat in the theater before and after shows, and it was the same at the bowling alley where we were cleaning all the balls, everything.
“We’re at the same point as the state, the country and localities everywhere are. At some point, the money is going to run out. But we have to be careful about what we do. We’re starting to get some cautiously optimistic news here, even in Northern Virginia. We have to look at how to get this thing going again – but at what cost?
“While there is so much we don’t know, there are a lot of things we do seem to know. Almost from the start, it seems to have been about 98% survivable,” Novak pointed out of the 2% to 3.4% fatality rates reported throughout general national populations worldwide.
But as also reported worldwide, it is specific age and at-risk health groups that face a harsher, perhaps fatal, medical experience of COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease-2019).
And it was the uncertainty early on as the pandemic reached America, that Novak, like business owners across the nation, struggled with.
“We wrestled every time with the decision – do we stay open, should we close as the recommended restrictions varied? First, it was groups of over 100, then 10. The governor actually did us a favor by saying ‘just close’,” Novak observed of the now-controversial legal mandate of “non-essential” business closings. Royal Cinemas closed its doors on March 18, following the governor’s order of not more than ten people gathered in a public place.
As for any additional free time he has, Novak says he visits webinars of various trade associations – “What am I supposed to be doing as to applying for small business assistance,” he said of the evolving economic stimulus and recovery options on the table at various governmental levels.
He cited several areas he has explored, including two through the Small Business Administration (SBA). Those are the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) and another known as “E-Idle” for the acronym EIDL (Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance), as well as bank refinancing options on mortgage payments.
And in an update on Monday, April 20, Novak told Royal Examiner, “Our Bank, First Bank, helped us to get the PPP loans – a HUGE thank you to Susan Ralls and the First Bank staff,” Novak said.
“But a lot of us are out here alone and some small businesses operate kind of hand to mouth, still have mortgages to deal with and don’t need to take on more debt,” Novak observed of the difficult financial landscape being traversed, adding, “So, it’s juggling a lot of things. Have I had time to sit at home bored? – Not yet.”
On a positive note, he said that he has heard from many customers of both his businesses reaching out to say how much they want to come back and asking how they can help.
“I think the best way to do that will be to be there for us as we reopen and shortly after, throughout the summer. The bank accounts will be depleted, and we will need their help,” he observed of the unprecedented economic environment small businesses are now navigating.
“At the earliest, I think we might hope to reopen by mid-May. We are ready to reopen immediately at either location if somehow that is possible,” he observed, adding, “At the theater, we will likely book some repertory titles to put on the screen until the studios can adjust their release schedules to accommodate the worldwide and United States economies being reopened. When reopening, we will practice social distancing at both businesses. Hopefully, this will give our customers a level of comfort to come out and enjoy the theater and bowling center.”
A marquee message
Before closing our conversation, we noted the evolution of the Royal Cinemas marquee from its final shows to the posting of the message of hope and perseverance that remains. Of the last three movie titles posted for showings at Royal Cinemas – “I Still Believe”, “Onward” and “The Invisible Man” – we suggested they kind of relate to Royal Cinemas’ current posted message “We Will Get Through This Together But Apart” because now we’re all sort of Invisible Men and Women trying to remain optimistic as we move onward under pandemic response guidelines.
Coincidence or movie scheduling with an eye on available titles and our looming pandemic response crisis, we asked Novak.
Coincidence, he assured us – though perhaps a cosmic one, we agreed.
