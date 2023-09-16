Community Events
Front Royal Embraces Public Power Week with Community Festivities
Highlighting the Significance of Community-Owned Electricity and its Benefits.
The Town of Front Royal is set to join over 2,000 community-based, non-profit electric utilities in the grand celebration of Public Power Week, slated for October 1-7. This week-long festivity recognizes the community-owned electricity services, emphasizing their pivotal role in powering 49 million Americans across the nation.
Public Power Week isn’t merely a tribute to electricity; it embodies the spirit of community. Carey Saffelle, the Director of Energy Services, reflected on this essence, saying, “Public power puts the people of Front Royal first… Our service is reliable and safe, and we take pride in serving our friends and neighbors.”
This special week presents an opportunity for local residents to grasp the nuances of public power and its advantages. Front Royal’s Department of Energy Services has planned an exciting day for the community on October 5th, from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Downtown Commons. This complimentary event promises to be both informative and fun. Electric demonstrations will be paired with education sessions, enlightening attendees on the various facets of electricity. Children are in for a treat with a dedicated area featuring a bounce house, face-painting activities, and other entertaining endeavors. Attendees can also look forward to exclusive giveaways and much more, making this event a blend of learning and leisure.
The American Public Power Association (APPA), based in Washington, D.C., plays a vital role in orchestrating Public Power Week on a national scale. Representing the voice of non-profit, community-focused utilities, the APPA champions the cause of public power utilities across the country. Beyond just representing these utilities, the association also serves as an advocacy platform, lending its voice to the 49 million beneficiaries of public power and the 96,000 employees in the sector. The association’s commitment extends to advising on electricity policies, the latest trends, training, operations, and technology. Their dedication to enhancing communities through excellent service, citizen engagement, and fostering pride in community-owned power can be further explored on their official website, www.PublicPower.org.
Public Power Week is more than just an annual celebration; it stands as a testament to the role of community-driven, non-profit electric utilities in empowering towns and cities. As Front Royal gears up for its celebration, the message is clear: community-owned power is a vital pillar of local development, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose among residents.
Front Royal’s Gift of Life: Rotary Club of Front Royal Blood Drive
A Step to Save Lives, a Gift for Donors.
A single hour can change the fate of up to three people. On Wednesday, September 27th, the Rotary Club of Front Royal invites residents to take a small chunk out of their day for a cause that holds immense value – donating blood. The event, taking place at the Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church, goes beyond the act of donating blood. It’s a testament to the strength of community and the innate human desire to help and heal.
Donating blood has always been about more than just the act itself. It’s a commitment to the well-being of others. The American Red Cross emphasizes that every pint of blood donated can potentially save up to three lives. That’s three families that won’t have to go through grief, three communities that don’t lose a cherished member, and countless memories and experiences preserved.
This drive, being held at the First Baptist Church located at 14 West First Street from 12:00 p.m. to 05:30 p.m., is more than just an event – it’s an opportunity for the Front Royal community to come together for a greater cause. You can reserve your slot at their online booking platform.
While the main benefit of donating blood is undoubtedly the life-saving potential, donors also receive a mini-health assessment courtesy of the trained Red Cross staff. Before any blood is drawn, donors undergo a health screening where their blood pressure, hemoglobin levels, and pulse are checked. These vitals are then recorded in an online profile, which donors can monitor at their leisure. It’s a wonderful way for donors to track their health and share vital information with their healthcare providers.
For many, high blood pressure, or “the silent killer,” remains undiagnosed due to its lack of noticeable symptoms. The same goes for irregular heart rhythms. The Red Cross’s pre-donation screening aids in identifying these concerns. Furthermore, checking hemoglobin ensures that donors are healthy and their body has enough iron to replace red blood cells lost during donations.
Blood donations are always subjected to rigorous tests. One significant test that follows is the Sickle Cell Trait Screening, ensuring the safety and health of both donors and recipients.
In a world full of challenges, the act of giving – especially something as essential as blood – is a beacon of hope and solidarity. The Front Royal Rotary Club’s blood drive is not just a medical event but a bonding of community for the greater good. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this noble endeavor.
This Week’s Showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of September 14th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, September 14:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie”
- “The Creator”
- “Ordinary Angels”
- “TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR”
Community News & Real Estate (Aug/Sept 2023) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS:
Celebrate Kids Day – Warren Coalition
- Sept 24 | 1pm – 4pm | Health & Human Service Complex (465 West 15th Street)
- We are excited for Celebrate Kids Day again this year by the Warren Coalition. It will be held on September 24th. I will be participating in the PITCH BURST once again. My goal will be at least $500 to be given the privilege to sit under the exploding balloon! There is a recent UPDATE to the $500 goal. It is now $1,000!!! Crystal Cline has upped the competition and we need to bring in at least $1,000 to be top fundraiser! Let’s do this! DONATE TO JEN
- Facebook Event Page
Boots & Bourbon – Rotary Club of Warren County
- Sept 30 | 6pm – 10pm | Warren County Fairgrounds
- Great cause this year. We will be fundraising for five $3,000 scholarships for Skyline High School seniors to go to college or trade school. Please pull on your favorite boots and come enjoy some bourbon with us! There will be line dancing, DJ, yummy food, mechanical bull riding competition and more!
- Facebook Event Page
REAL ESTATE:
Warren County Market Report for August 2023 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for August 2023. Could the market be improving? Looks like it from these numbers. In general summary:
- New Listings are UP 1.4%
- New Pending DOWN -20.3%
- Closed sales are EVEN 0%
- Average Median Sold $386,500
- Average Days on Market 34
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: August 2023 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated September 2023
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Update: Accounting’s Bright Future Beckons Students at Upcoming Event
Laurel Ridge’s Middletown Campus and VSCPA Host Second Annual Accounting Student Night.
Dreams of crunching numbers, deciphering balance sheets, and leading fiscal innovations often start early. This September, young dreamers aspiring to embark on a career in accounting will find a golden opportunity awaiting them.
The spacious Carl and Emily Thompson Conference Center within the Corron Community Development Center on Laurel Ridge’s Middletown Campus will be the backdrop for the much-anticipated Accounting Student Night on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5-8 p.m. High school and college students, those on the cusp of charting their professional journeys, will be offered a window into the intricate world of accounting.
But this isn’t a debut; it’s a successful sequel. For the second consecutive year, Laurel Ridge College has joined hands with the Virginia Society of CPAs (VSCPA) Shenandoah Valley Chapter to bring this event to life. Besides deep dives into accounting’s nuances, attendees can look forward to an engaging employer panel, insightful speakers, networking opportunities, and the proverbial cherries on top – door prizes and delicious food.
Timothy Johnson, a participant from last year’s event, encapsulated the enriching experience it offers. “The event exceeded my expectations, providing invaluable insights into accounting careers,” he reflected. What made the evening particularly memorable for him was the panel discussion. “The highlight of the evening was the speakers and the panel discussion, where the professionals’ depth of knowledge and passion illuminated the diverse career paths within accounting,” Johnson added.
For those eager to be a part of this year’s Accounting Student Night, registration is open until Sept. 20. Interested attendees can sign up by heading to laurelridge.edu/vscpa. More information about the VSCPA is available on their website at shenandoahvalley.vscpa.cpa.
In an era where the business world is rapidly evolving, and the demand for skilled accountants is on the rise, events like these not only offer a sneak peek into the industry but also serve as guiding stars for the next generation of accountants.
Honoring Mosby’s Men: A Reflection on the Past
Annual Ceremony Commemorates Rangers Executed in 1864.
On a calm September evening, as the setting sun casts long shadows across Front Royal’s Prospect Hill Cemetery, a gathering is set to honor a moment of history from 1864. This is not just any moment but a poignant remembrance of the seven rangers executed during the American Civil War.
The Col. John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, will be at the helm of the annual “Monument to Mosby’s Men Ceremony” on Saturday, September 23, at 6 p.m. This event seeks to shed light on an age-old tale of valor, sacrifice, and the tragic fates of these rangers at the hands of Union cavalry in Front Royal. It is a tale that has been passed down through generations, immortalized in the very soil of the cemetery, and retold year after year to ensure that their legacy lives on.
The guest speaker for the evening will be Warren Heritage Society Office Manager Melanie Gregory. Ms. Gregory’s roots are in Cross Keys, VA. She is a proud direct descendant of soldiers from the French and Indian War, the American Revolutionary War, the US War of 1812, and the American Civil War. Ms. Gregory stands as a testament to the importance of preserving and sharing our historical narratives.
For those concerned about the unpredictable fall weather, there’s a backup plan in place. Should rain clouds gather overhead, the ceremony will be shifted to the Warren Rifles Confederate Museum located at 95 Chester Street, ensuring that the homage to Mosby’s Men remains uninterrupted.
As the ceremony concludes and attendees part ways, they’ll leave with not just a piece of history but also a renewed appreciation for the sacrifices made and the stories that have shaped our nation.
Able Forces Couple Spearheads a Local Remembrance of 9/11
From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023, Skip and Kathy Rogers of the Able Forces Foundation held a 9/11 Patriot Day memorial at the Front Royal Gazebo/Village Commons area to those lost and those who served as first responders at September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, with a fourth hijacked plane lost in a crash in a wooded area of Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people, 2,977 to be specific, perished in that deadliest terrorist attack on American soil 22 years ago.
We asked Rogers if he and his wife planned for this to become an annual remembrance of the sacrifice of that day 22 years ago. “We do,” Rogers replied, noting that it was his wife who pointed out the prior week that there was no local 9/11 memorial service planned for downtown this year. “She said, ‘We need to do something.’ And she took it upon herself and started gathering up a lot of mementos from our work. And I got up with Lizzie (Lewis, Town Director of the nearby Front Royal Visitors Center), and Lizzie said, ‘Go’.”
Between greeting visitors to his display, Rogers told the Royal Examiner he looked at this inaugural of what he plans as an annual event as one with a two-pronged message, first a remembrance of those who died on this date in what was a national tragedy and secondly, getting engaged in your community to its betterment.
‘So, we’ve had just a wonderful little remembrance. It’s Patriots Day, and Kathy made up a bunch of brochures for things you can do today to celebrate Patriots Day — thank a police officer, a fireman, first responders in general. And as important, or maybe more importantly, to get engaged as a volunteer. We have a lot of needs in our community and most communities, and this is a day of not only unity but of service. We’ve been asking people to reach out to places like C-CAP (Congregational Community Action Project) … the Salvation Army needs volunteers, you can adopt a street (for cleanup), you can be a Royal Ambassador, but get involved in your community,” Rogers urged those he encountered between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday morning, as well as those who will read or hear about it after the fact.
As Skip greeted another visitor, Kathy Rogers directed our attention to the flag-draped across the Gazebo with some very unusual stripes. “That’s the 9/11 flag, it has all the names of the people that were killed on 9/11. I had a Flag of Heroes that had just the firefighters and those first responders on it. But I did an event once, and the guy next to me, his friend, was on the flag, so I gave it to him. So, I’ll have to order another one of those.”
Kathy noted that the casualty list consequential of that day actually stretches into the two wars fought in the aftermath of those terrorist attacks, Operation Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. “The military lost over 7,000 and over 34,000 wounded,” she said, observing, “I mean these people, even the ones that were injured in the World Trade Center and all the firefighters, have inhalation injuries that will last all their life. And there are so many people who continue to suffer every day. I mean, look at all the wounded warriors, and that was all a result of 9/11,” Kathy reiterated of the consequences of that day.
“Our company started as a result of 9/11,” Mrs. Rogers pointed out. “Skip went to visit Walter Reed (Hospital) with a former Sgt./Major of the Army and saw all the injured guys and said we have to do something. And that’s when we started the (Able Forces) Professional Services to get them jobs. And then we started the Foundation at the same time to help with things of a financial nature.”
The conversation then turned back to the role of first responders as Skip introduced us to one visitor he had been conversing with who had his own 9/11 experience to share. “My name’s Doug Baker,” he said, introducing himself as a person with a volunteer firefighting first-responder background, continuing, “I was down there on vacation when it happened. And everybody was running every which way, and I jumped in and started helping people — I was just helping people out to my left and my right because God put us on this earth to help … They touched my heart. I was helping this one person up, and I looked up, and the thing started tipping like it was tipping over. And I said we have to hurry up and get you out. And I just kept on helping get people out with no gear.” That turned the conversation to the official NYC first responders on the scene with gear.
“A lot of them didn’t get out, a lot of them got out, and a lot of them didn’t. It happened so fast, it was awful,” Baker said, recalling the escalating situation he had stumbled into with an ability to lend a hand. “If you were there and seen that in person,” Baker said of how fast things went from bad to worse that day in lower Manhattan. “I couldn’t imagine,” Skip offered.
Thank you, Doug Baker, for sharing your time and experience this day 22 years later, and thank you for your God-given impulse to help, not only while on vacation on 9/11, 2001, but throughout a life of volunteer emergency services to the communities you have lived in.
And that presents us with a nice segue back to Skip and Kathy Rogers hope that this annual remembrance of this date in 2001 and its ongoing consequences can be a stimulus for all of us in a position to do so, to become more involved in our communities by offering a volunteer’s helping hand to the betterment of our community and our neighbors in need in that community.
