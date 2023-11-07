Front Royal Extends Warmth and Fellowship with Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner

The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps and First Baptist Church to Host Annual Holiday Feast.

As the leaves turn and the air chills, the season of giving and gratitude is upon us. In the heart of Front Royal, the spirit of Thanksgiving is coming to life, not just in homes but within the community. The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps, in collaboration with First Baptist Church, invites everyone to a complimentary Thanksgiving Dinner on November 22nd, symbolizing the unity and generosity that defines the holiday.

The much-anticipated feast, scheduled from 4 pm to 6 pm, promises to be a time of joy and community bonding. This annual tradition continues to draw people from all walks of life, offering not just a meal but an opportunity for fellowship. Amid the festivities, the scent of turkey, the warmth of mashed potatoes, and the comfort of stuffing will fill the Fellowship Hall at First Baptist Church located at 14 1st West Street.

In the past, the Salvation Army Church on Cloud Street hosted this event. However, to better serve the growing number of participants, it now finds a welcome home at First Baptist Church’s larger space. This venue change is a testament to the event’s success and First Baptist’s commitment to community service.

The dinner is a tapestry of local flavors and faces, from the volunteers who prepare the meal to the families that come to enjoy it. Whether it’s for a sit-down meal or a to-go box, the invitation extends to everyone in the service area, which encompasses Warren, Page, Rappahannock counties, and the city of Strasburg. Reflecting true community spirit, this event is not income-based; the doors are open to all who wish to partake in the holiday cheer.

This Thanksgiving, the tables at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall will be more than just a place to eat; they will be a gathering spot where the community comes together as one. It’s a chance to share not only a meal but also the stories and the laughter that form the fabric of Front Royal’s community. With open hearts and open doors, the Salvation Army Front Royal Corps and First Baptist Church are setting the stage for a Thanksgiving to remember.

For more information, contact Jason Neale at 540-671-1129 or call the Salvation Army Office at 540-635-4020.