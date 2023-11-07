Community Events
Front Royal Extends Warmth and Fellowship with Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps and First Baptist Church to Host Annual Holiday Feast.
As the leaves turn and the air chills, the season of giving and gratitude is upon us. In the heart of Front Royal, the spirit of Thanksgiving is coming to life, not just in homes but within the community. The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps, in collaboration with First Baptist Church, invites everyone to a complimentary Thanksgiving Dinner on November 22nd, symbolizing the unity and generosity that defines the holiday.
The much-anticipated feast, scheduled from 4 pm to 6 pm, promises to be a time of joy and community bonding. This annual tradition continues to draw people from all walks of life, offering not just a meal but an opportunity for fellowship. Amid the festivities, the scent of turkey, the warmth of mashed potatoes, and the comfort of stuffing will fill the Fellowship Hall at First Baptist Church located at 14 1st West Street.
In the past, the Salvation Army Church on Cloud Street hosted this event. However, to better serve the growing number of participants, it now finds a welcome home at First Baptist Church’s larger space. This venue change is a testament to the event’s success and First Baptist’s commitment to community service.
The dinner is a tapestry of local flavors and faces, from the volunteers who prepare the meal to the families that come to enjoy it. Whether it’s for a sit-down meal or a to-go box, the invitation extends to everyone in the service area, which encompasses Warren, Page, Rappahannock counties, and the city of Strasburg. Reflecting true community spirit, this event is not income-based; the doors are open to all who wish to partake in the holiday cheer.
This Thanksgiving, the tables at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall will be more than just a place to eat; they will be a gathering spot where the community comes together as one. It’s a chance to share not only a meal but also the stories and the laughter that form the fabric of Front Royal’s community. With open hearts and open doors, the Salvation Army Front Royal Corps and First Baptist Church are setting the stage for a Thanksgiving to remember.
For more information, contact Jason Neale at 540-671-1129 or call the Salvation Army Office at 540-635-4020.
Community Events
Col James Wood II Chapter, Clarke County Heritage Day
On November 4, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter and the General Daniel Morgan Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) along with the Fort Loudoun Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, participated in the 12th Annual Clarke County Heritage Days.
The event was held at the Burwell-Morgan Mill, Millwood, Virginia. The event had organizations representing the various eras in Clarke County’s history displaying what life was like over the years in the northern Shenandoah Valley and beyond. There was cider pressing, mill grinding, reenactors, blacksmiths and craftsmen displaying their skills and products.
Historical organizations included the Fort Loudoun Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), reenactors representing Jamestown, 2nd Virginia Regiment encampment, Newtown History Center, Loudoun Heritage Museum, Frontier Culture Museum and the French and Indian War Foundation. Members of the Col James Wood II and General Daniel Morgan Chapters, SAR; 2nd Virginia Regiment and Jamestown Reenactors took turns providing musket firings. John Tole from Rappahannock County Historical Society performed acoustic music of songs from Colonial days through the Civil War. Vendors dressed in historical outfits provided demonstrations on the use of spinning wheels to make linen from flax and yarn from wool. Looms demonstrated the making of cloth objects.
The SAR displayed colonial era flags, providing the history of the flags of that era. They, along with the DAR, provided an education on living in the 18th century. Participating for the SAR were Brian Bayliss, Bryan Buck, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Paul Parish, Will Reynolds, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson and Richard Tyler. The Fort Loudoun Chapter of the DAR was represented by Melissa Clevenger and Katherine Collins. Alexandra Collins of the Lawrence Augustine Washington Society, Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) was there to provide information about the C.A.R.
Community Events
Stacks of Syrupy Goodness: Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Day is Back!
A Flipping Success Story.
The aroma of freshly flipped pancakes is set to envelop Warren County High School on December 2nd as the Kiwanis Club hosts its 67th annual Pancake Day. It’s not just a breakfast—it’s an event that stitches the fabric of the community tighter with every syrupy stack served.
A Batter of Tradition and Community
Pancake Day has been a staple in the community calendar for nearly seven decades, evolving from an impromptu feast following a pancake truck spill to a beloved local tradition that unites the town in support of various charitable causes. As we bid farewell to drive-thru events necessitated by pandemic safety measures, this year’s Pancake Day promises a return to the warm, bustling atmosphere of communal tables and face-to-face interactions that many have missed dearly.
The event, slated for the early hours from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., is more than just a breakfast buffet; it is a lifeline for the club’s numerous philanthropic efforts. Pancake Day is the primary fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club, supporting scholarships, literacy programs, and other community-centric initiatives.
More Than Just Flapjacks
As the pancake batter sizzles on the griddle, so does the spirit of generosity within the community. Local businesses show their support through the Kiwanis’ fundraising booklet, a publication detailing the club’s history and efforts that doubles as a platform for advertisements. The booklet is distributed to the event’s attendees, ranging between 1,200 to 1,600 hungry souls, ensuring wide visibility for participating sponsors.
This year, vendors can also grab a spot for a nominal fee, turning the event into a bustling marketplace where local wares are showcased to a captive audience in the queue for pancakes.
Investing in the Future
The funds raised are channeled into meaningful programs, from scholarships for high school students to unique initiatives like a book vending machine that encourages literacy among elementary students. These efforts underscore the club’s investment in the future of the community’s youth.
A Dash of Laughter and a Sprinkle of Patriotism
It’s not all serious fundraising, though. The Kiwanis Pancake Day is infused with a light-hearted belief that charity pancakes come calorie-free. A special, custom-made grill keeps the pancakes coming, manned by a dedicated team flipping hotcakes in perfect harmony.
In a nod to the community’s service members, the event extends its gratitude through complimentary meals to veterans, first responders in uniform, and children under three. This gesture not only honors their service but also reinforces the day’s community-centric ethos.
Join the Festivities
With all-you-can-eat pancakes, the option of buckwheat pancakes for the connoisseurs, and a visit from Santa Claus, the event is primed to be more than just a fundraiser; it’s a celebration of community, kindness, and the sweet simplicity of sharing a meal. The 67th Annual Kiwanis Pancake Day is a testament to the enduring power of community engagement and the joy found in the simple act of breaking bread—or, in this case, pancakes—together.
Community Events
Veterans Day Native Tree Give-Away
The Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards and the Town’s Advisory Committee on Environmental Sustainability (ACES) are excited to team up for a massive native tree giveaway in honor of Veteran’s Day. From 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, November 11th, there will be more than 350 trees down at the Gazebo waiting to find a good home!
With funding support from the VA Department of Forestry’s Trees for Clean Water grant program, the goal is to continue building out a diverse, native tree canopy across our community. Tree species offered will include Eastern Redbuds, Bald Cypress, Loblolly Pine, Flowering Dogwood, Swamp White Oak, and Red Maple. Tree Stewards will be there to help you pick out the best tree(s) for your desired planting location and will also provide instructions for planting and maintenance.
There are countless benefits for planting a new tree on your property, including:
- Creating shade and cooler temperatures in the summer while creating a more insulated buffer against cold temperatures in the winter.
- Adding beautiful year-round color and structure to your landscape.
- Providing food and shelter for wildlife, including nesting birds and pollinators.
- Improving stormwater control and erosion.
- Sequestering carbon and organic matter into the soil.
- Stewarding the “next generation” of trees for your children and grandchildren to enjoy.
So please invite family, friends, and neighbors to come to the Gazebo on Veterans Day to claim a tree or two! And in honor of our veterans, all trees will come with a poppy!
Community Events
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of November
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of November 2023. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Wednesday, November 1
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Squirrels! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Squirrel stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Thursday, November 2
- 6:00PM – Teens Connect. For ages 12-18. Join us to solve the mystery of a missing creature! Registration is required.
Saturday, November 4
- 2:00 PM – Aspiring Artists. For ages 10-16. Come be creative painting tile coasters! Registration is required.
Monday, November 6
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, November 7
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Popcorn Popping. Registration is required
Wednesday, November 8
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Mo Willems. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Mo Willems stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Friday, November 10
- 1:00 PM – Wee Sprouts in the Garden. For ages 3-6, with parent. Join a Master Gardener to learn about calico corn, how it pollinates, and its colors. Registration is required.
- 2:00 PM – Elementary Green Thumbs. For ages 7-11. Join a Master Gardener to learn about calico corn, how it pollinates, and its colors. Registration is required.
Saturday, November 11
- Library is closed for Veteran’s Day holiday.
Monday, November 13
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, November 14
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Popcorn Popping. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, November 15
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Fairytales. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office! Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Fairytale stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Monday, November 20
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Wednesday, November22
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Imagine stories. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Imagine stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Thursday/Friday/Saturday, November 23-25
- Library is closed for Thanksgiving holiday.
Tuesday, November 28
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Tie Dying. Registration is required
Community Events
Col James Wood II Presentation Ceremony
On October 28, 2023, the Colonel James Wood Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted an awards presentation at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia. The ceremony was held during the monthly chapter meeting to honor two important guests, William “Bill” Hagan and Katie Tyler.
William “Bill” Hagan was presented a Law Enforcement Medal for his outstanding service during a law enforcement career that included 23 years as a Regular Army Officer, serving as a legal advisor to the U.S. Army Inspector General, a judge on the Army’s court of criminal appeals, chief legal counsel of the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii and chief legal advisor to the theater senior logistician and head of Army contracting in Southwest Asia. Before retiring, Hagan was attorney-advisor in the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, First U.S. Army, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. In that position, he was responsible for legal advice on a broad range of issues arising out of training, mobilization and deployment of Army Reserve forces. He was highly recognized in the law enforcement community. The Judge Advocates Association, the national bar organization for uniformed and civilian practitioners of military and veterans’ law, had selected as the Army’s Outstanding Career Armed Services Attorney. He was the recipient of the Judge Advocate General’s School Alumni Association Professional Writing Award, having written various essays and articles on law, history and current affairs that have been published in legal and military professional journals in the United States and abroad. For his outstanding career in the law enforcement profession, the Sons of the American Revolution presented William R. Hagan, COL, USA (Ret) with the SAR Law Enforcement Medal.
Katie Tyler is a nurse who demonstrates the values and dedication to the profession while serving the local community. She worked at Winchester Medical Center in the cardiac care unit and currently works as a hospice nurse doing the compassionate work that most cannot do. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, she was at a dinner with friends and family when a gentleman at their table started having a health episode that was extremely serious. Katie proved to be the angel at the table. With her background and training as a cardiac care nurse, she immediately knew it was a heart attack! She jumped into action, ordering her husband to call 911 and let her training lead her as she assessed the vitals as his heart stopped beating. She carefully lowered him to the floor and began chest compressions. Within a minute, she was successful in her efforts to restore the gentleman’s heartbeat. When the Emergency Medical Technicians arrived on scene, he was coherent and communicating with the people around him. It was confirmed that he had suffered a “widow maker” heart attack. Only 12% of those individuals who suffer from one of these survives and it is because of individuals like Katie. If not for her being at the right place and at the right time with the right skills, the outcome would have been very different. After bypass surgery, the gentleman is now well to do and lives a full life. For her astute presence of mind to go along with her training and outstanding skill set, she save the man’s life. For this, the Color James Wood II Chapter presented her with the SAR Life Saving Medal.
Presenting the medals were President Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Secretary Marc Robinson with Color Guard Adjutant Dale Corey reading the citations. Attending with Bill Hagan were his wife and several members of his family as well as friends. Attending with Katie Tyler were her husband Chase, and parents, Richard and Linda Tyler.
Community Events
“White Christmas” Warms Hearts: St. John’s Drama Club Celebrates 15 Seasons
A Timeless Classic with a Twist this Winter.
As the chill of winter approaches, a beloved musical promises to bring warmth and cheer to Front Royal. St. John’s Drama Club is set to enchant audiences with their rendition of “White Christmas,” a heartwarming tribute as they celebrate a landmark 15th theatrical season.
Local Talents Take Center Stage
Over a decade and a half, St. John’s Drama Club has been an integral part of the Front Royal arts scene, producing classics that have become community favorites. “Sherlock Holmes,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and “Cinderella” are just a few from their illustrious portfolio. This season, their selection of “White Christmas” serves as both a festive treat and a testament to the timeless appeal of musical theater.
Though many are familiar with the movie version, this play adaptation of “White Christmas” brings a refreshing perspective without compromising the beloved melodies of Irving Berlin. Fans can look forward to classics like “Blue Skies,” “Sisters,” and the iconic title track, “White Christmas.”
The stage will shine bright with the talents of Gregory Naccash as Bob Wallace and Matt Clark embodying Phil Davis. The duo is paired with Avery Lo Monaco and Elizabeth Schueckler, who will be captivating audiences as Betty and Judy.
Jazz Tunes and Toe-Tapping Choreography
This year’s musical journey is especially captivating under the seasoned direction of Alex Clark, the club’s new music director. Having once been a student in the club’s debut show, it’s his inaugural year in this role. The cast is navigating the nuanced world of jazz. For many, it’s a novel musical venture, and with over 50 members syncing harmonies and steps, the outcome is truly enchanting.
The dance sequences, choreographed by the renowned Susan Schwartz, promise to be a visual delight. Schwartz, a key figure in local dance circles, has shaped the club’s dance routines over the years.
Community at the Heart of Performance
St. John’s Drama Club is not just about performances; it’s about nurturing talent, community engagement, and a shared love for the arts. Many club members have embarked on personal artistic journeys, from childhood to adolescence, finding their voice and passion along the way.
The upcoming performances at Skyline High School, starting November 11th, are designed to be accessible to everyone. From affordable ticket pricing to special family rates for matinees, the club ensures that everyone has a chance to partake in the magic.
Performances:
Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 pm
Sunday, November 12 at 3:00 pm
Friday, November 17 at 7:30 pm
Saturday, November 18 at 1:30 pm
Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 pm
Sunday, November 19 at 3:00 pm
Location: Skyline High School, 151 Skyline Vista Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630
Ticket Prices:
$10.00 for adults
$7.00 for students
$7.00 for seniors (65 and over)
$5.00 for children (12 and under)
There is also a $40 per family matinee special for the matinee performances (parents and minor children only, please).
For more information or to purchase tickets to the show, click here.
About St. John’s Drama Club:
In the autumn of 2008, St. John’s Drama Club was founded by proactive homeschooling parents who had a rich background in theater. Recognizing a gap in drama education within their community, especially among homeschooled children, they took the initiative to bridge this gap. While the club’s roots were anchored in addressing the needs of homeschooled students, its doors were opened wide to welcome students from all educational backgrounds, whether homeschooled, public schooled, or private schooled. The Drama Club operates under the auspices of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, VA, and is an integral component of the St. John’s Youth Group.
Our Mission:
- Nurturing Talent & Creating Magic: We aim to provide a platform where all passionate teenagers can unite to bring heartwarming, family-friendly dramatic productions to life on stage.
- Cultivating Skills & Building Community: Our club serves as a space where teens can gather regularly, not only to hone their acting skills and appreciate the nuances of drama but also to forge strong bonds, socialize, and relish dramatic presentations collectively.
- Upholding Virtue & Celebrating Faith: At the heart of our club is the principle of fostering personal growth in virtue and faith. We believe in ensuring that all our endeavors and performances resonate with our core belief and shine to the glory of God.
