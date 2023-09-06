Top Stories
Front Royal Faces Severe Water Shortages: Emergency Conservation Measures Enacted
Town Mandates Strict Water Use Limitations as Shenandoah River Flow Declines Sharply.
Front Royal is facing a serious water issue. As of September 6, 2023, the daily flow rate of the South Fork of the Shenandoah River has plummeted to below 240 cubic feet per second (cfs). This crucial water source for the community has triggered immediate emergency water conservation measures, as outlined by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).
The situation’s gravity lies in its suddenness and the immediate potential impact on Front Royal’s municipal water system. The DEQ-issued permit for water withdrawal stipulates that different flow rates necessitate different conservation measures. The alarming drop below 240 cfs means that Front Royal must now enact emergency water conservation rules.
The new rules prohibit various activities, including the use of hoses or sprinklers for watering outdoor vegetation, except for certain exemptions like indoor plantings and commercial nurseries. Also banned is the outdoor washing of vehicles, unless it’s at a commercial wash facility, as well as cleaning of outdoor surfaces and operating ornamental fountains. Filling swimming or wading pools and any residential and recreational outdoor water use is strictly forbidden.
“Non-compliance with these urgent measures could result in a fine of up to $1,000 per offense. Each day a violation continues is treated as a separate offense,” Town Manager Joseph Waltz sternly advises.
Apart from the immediate restrictions, the community is urged to adopt consistent water-saving habits. These include only providing water in restaurants upon customer request, operating dishwashers, and washing machines when fully loaded, favoring short showers over baths, and adopting more efficient dishwashing techniques. Such consistent practices could have a lasting positive impact on the town’s water management system.
The low flow rate of the Shenandoah River serves as an urgent reminder that water, though abundant, is not unlimited. Front Royal’s current predicament is a cautionary tale that calls for both immediate action and long-term sustainable practices. The current situation should encourage other communities to reevaluate their water management strategies to prevent facing similar crises.
For any questions regarding the water conservation measures, residents are advised to contact Front Royal’s Water Treatment Plant at (540) 636-7474.
Top Stories
Warren County Department of Social Services Ups the Ante on Employment Services
New Job Developer Megan Bowers Looks to Bridge Gap Between Employers and Job Seekers.
In a recent Town Talk with Mike McCool at the Royal Examiner, Michelle Smeltzer and the newly hired Job Developer Meghan Bowers delved into the future of Warren County’s employment landscape. With unemployment rates fluctuating and a considerable part of the community in need, the Department of Social Services (DSS) in Warren County is making waves with an expanded focus on employment services.
Megan Bowers, who officially began her role as a job developer last week, aims to serve as a bridge between job seekers and local businesses. With an impressive background in human resources, Bowers brings valuable experience to the table. She envisions a multi-faceted approach to aiding job seekers, providing everything from resume building and interview preparation to soft skills like “how to shake a hand” and “how to tie a tie.”
It’s worth noting that these services aren’t restricted to Warren County residents or those who are already clients of the DSS. Bowers is clear on this point: “It’s open to anybody. We’re prepared to help them get a job and help the local employers to find great people.”
The DSS’s strategy doesn’t stop at resume crafting or interview tips. Michelle Smeltzer, widely recognized in the community, highlighted that the department also assists job seekers with essentials like identification and Social Security cards. Smeltzer added, “If you need a phone and you’re on Medicaid or SNAP, we can help you do that.”
It appears that the DSS has evolved into a comprehensive one-stop resource, collaborating with multiple agencies like Northwestern, Warren Coalition, and the Phoenix Project, among others. They’re in the process of organizing a job fair scheduled for November 2nd, which will feature local businesses looking to hire.
One reason why the role of a job developer is increasingly critical is that technology and the avenues for job searching are continuously evolving. Bowers stated, “Technology is always changing; where to even look for a job is always changing.”
Aside from employment, the DSS is orchestrating multiple events to serve the community better. These include the annual “Jack O’Lantern Jubilee” set for October 26th and a poignant event dubbed “One Night Without a Home” on October 21st, aimed at raising awareness about homelessness.
Michelle Smeltzer expressed her excitement over two long-term homeless individuals finally securing housing. She said, “That’s what we strive for. We work with them. The thermal shelter works with them. Social services work with them.”
The Department of Social Services in Warren County is pushing boundaries, establishing itself as an essential player in not just providing emergency relief but also empowering residents for sustainable futures. With the addition of Megan Bowers as a Job Developer, the department seems geared for impact, ensuring that both job seekers and employers can find the ideal match in a challenging landscape.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea topic or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
A reminder that the One Stop Resource Fair is tomorrow, September 6, 2023
A Confluence of Community Services: One Stop Resource Fair in Warren County
Local News
Front Royal Community Comes Together for Overdose Awareness Day Vigil
A Night to Remember, a Time to Act: Warren Coalition and Local Leaders Advocate for Hope and Support.
On the evening of August 31st, the Front Royal Moose Lodge became a sanctuary of hope, understanding, and resolute action during the Overdose Awareness Day Vigil. Organized to remember the lost, educate the community, and foster collective responsibility, the event united citizens, experts, and law enforcement to confront the escalating drug crisis.
Robbie Seal, Vice President of the Warren Coalition, kicked off the event by addressing the audience about the staggering statistics of overdose deaths in the United States. He didn’t stop at recounting numbers but emphasized the often-overlooked element: the diabolic role of fentanyl in these overdoses. According to Seal, overcoming opioid use disorders is not a mere choice; it’s a monumental battle against altered brain chemistry. But it’s also a battle that can be won—with the help of medication and familial support.
Robbie encouraged attendees to make use of available resources for medication-assisted recovery, as well as educate themselves on the administration of Narcan, the life-saving overdose reversal drug. A tribute board provided a solemn space for attendees to remember loved ones lost to the scourge of drug abuse.
Chief Wayne Sager of the Strasburg Police Department, in his compelling address, did not sugarcoat the complexities that the law enforcement community faces when it comes to the drug epidemic. While acknowledging that substance use disorders are primarily health issues, he also stressed the need for law enforcement to engage in humane treatment alongside their policing duties.
Sager’s speech underscored the broader societal implications, urging a proactive approach that extends beyond immediate law enforcement efforts to include educational and mental health services. The recent establishment of drug courts in Warren and Shenandoah Counties, he remarked, is a step in the right direction for community-based support.
A moment of raw vulnerability came when Lisa Cochran, a Peer Recovery Support Specialist at Northwest Community Services Board, shared her personal struggles with long-term substance abuse. Losing her daughter, Skylar, to an overdose while she was incarcerated was the crucible moment that triggered her pursuit of recovery. Now, as a support specialist, she strives to bring hope to those embroiled in the same struggle. “If I can inspire even one person, then my daughter’s death will not have been in vain,” she said, fighting back tears.
John Winslow, the founder of International Recovery Day and chairman of the 23 West Club, reinforced the importance of humanizing addiction. With personal losses as his driving force, Winslow urged people to see the issue not as “bad people getting good” but as “sick people getting well.” The road to recovery, he mentioned, is long but should be traversed with self-responsibility and compassion, a message that resonated with many in the room.
As the candlelight vigil marked the close of the evening, one thing became evident: Overdose Awareness Day must be more than an annual event; it must be a catalyst for sustained community dialogue and action. As Chief Sager stated in his concluding remarks, “Keep the Hope.” Breaking the stigma, increasing education, and offering comprehensive treatment options are imperative. A collective effort to change policy, engage the community, and encourage medical assistance could make all the difference.
Community Events
51st Festival of Leaves: A Weekend of Music, History, and Community
More Than Just Autumnal Scenery: The Extravaganza that Celebrates Community, History, and the Arts.
The calendar might say it’s autumn, but the streets of the small town are set to come alive in an explosion of music, culture, and communal spirit. This is not your run-of-the-mill fall festival; this is the Festival of Leaves in its 51st iteration. Planned meticulously since last year’s golden jubilee, the Festival of Leaves, set for October 13th and 14th, promises to be an affair “bigger and better” than before, according to the organizers.
While other festivals might limit themselves to just a single day of festivities, the Festival of Leaves prides itself on being a weekend-long extravaganza. Friday night, referred to as “Dancing Downtown,” features block parties, the renowned band Cazhmiere, and even a wine garden in addition to the existing beer garden. If you’re thinking this sounds like more of a grown-up event, come Saturday, and you’ll find something for everyone. More than 150 vendors (up from last year’s 120) will stretch from Chester Street to Main Street, offering everything from local crafts to diverse food options.
What separates this festival from others is its focus on community and history. The Saturday events will kick off at 10 a.m. with the Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard and continue with apple butter making, blacksmithing demonstrations, and even a kids area with dedicated food vendors. There’s history and education mixed with the fun, with walking tours available through historic buildings like the Bell Boyd Cottage and the Ivy Lodge. For history buffs, the archives will be open for a trip down genealogical lanes.
Another new addition this year is a third music stage, allowing for a wider variety of genres and performances, making the festival resemble “several festivals in one.” From stilt walkers to street buskers, the Festival of Leaves aims to offer something that caters to the sensibilities of everyone who attends. Organizers are also looking to add more food vendors, particularly since last year’s were completely sold out before the event ended.
The Festival of Leaves is a joint effort, one that combines the resources of FRIBA (Front Royal Independent Business Alliance), local governmental cooperation, and community sponsorships. The festival’s organizers extend their heartfelt invitation to potential sponsors, saying they offer a package “you’re not going to get somewhere else,” which includes extensive signage and mentions throughout the festival. This symbiotic relationship allows for the hiring of more local talent, thereby enriching the community both culturally and economically.
In its 51st year, the Festival of Leaves is far more than just an event; it’s a tradition that celebrates the spirit of community, history, and the arts. Last year, the event attracted an estimated 10,000 visitors, many of whom described it as akin to “being in a Hallmark movie.” With plans in full swing and a full roster of events, this year’s Festival of Leaves seems poised not just to continue but to elevate this community tradition.
Local News
Departing County Director of Elections & Voter Registrar Carol Tobin Surprised with Farewell Party
It was fortuitous timing that took this Royal Examiner reporter/editor by the 15th Street Health and Human Services Complex to the Office of Elections & Voter Registration late Wednesday afternoon to try and catch up with retiring Warren County Director of Elections and Voter Registrar Carol Tobin prior to her departure at the end of the week. She confirmed her last day was the following day, Thursday, August 31st.
As noted in the accompanying photos, what we discovered, shortly along with Tobin herself, was a surprise Farewell Party hosted by Electoral Board members past and present, bringing friends, staff, and Tobin’s successor together for an emotional goodbye to the only voter registrar/election director this community has known this century — Tobin came on board in 1999, she confirmed of a quarter century at the helm of the county’s voting registration and electoral processes.
It was a span of time, it was noted during remarks by Electoral Board Chairman Marilyn King when Warren County avoided any complaints or accusations of electoral or registration improprieties of the sort that have surfaced nationally in recent years. Tobin’s commitment to her job and all its out-of-public-view work and responsibilities was noted by past Electoral Board Vice-Chairman Robert Hill.
“It’s amazing,” Hill said of training tools and PowerPoint Tobin had introduced to departmental processes, “and I must say that she is amazing,” Hill added, to which a “We all agree!” reply came from the crowd followed by a rousing round of applause from appreciative co-workers, board members, and those other friends present for the occasion. “I’ll miss everybody,” Tobin responded to the outpouring of affection.
“She’s seen a lot of changes. I’ve been on the board for, I think, 21 or 22 years. I came with Fitzhugh Wickham and Kermit Nichols. We were on the board together, and Carol was registrar at the time,” current longest-tenured Electoral Board member Secretary Lee Bowen observed. “And we’ve gone through a lot of changes from actually voting on the old crank lever machines,” which drew nostalgic laughter before Bowen continued, “through three or four versions of electronic voting during that time. So, we’ve had an interesting road that we’ve been down together … I’m going to miss her,” Bowen concluded before casting an eye to the future. He then introduced one of the staff’s four deputy directors, Matthew “Matt” Reisinger, as Tobin’s successor, to appreciative applause for the passing of the torch to a new generation. He added that another staffer, “Karen” (Deputy Registrar Karen Michaely), would also be leaving soon, drawing some “Oh no’s” from the crowd.
“Thank you, all. You all have been like family to me, and it’s going to be hard to get used to not being here,” Tobin said in response to the respect and affection thrown her way. “And I’ve loved it, but I know it’s time, there comes a time for everyone (to step aside). But thank you. I love all of you,” Tobin told her supporters. In response to a question about her retirement plans, Tobin said she “hoped to spend more time with family, including two children and two granddaughters, located in Florida in the Orlando and Boynton areas.
“But thank you all,” Tobin said as the emotions of the moment began to show.
“You can always stop by,” she was reminded of an open door that would greet her at her long-time professional “home.” — “But don’t forget to bring snacks,” someone said, drawing laughter to punctuate the welling tears of the moment.
And a final thanks to Helen Brinkman, Fitzhugh Wickham, and Kermit Nichols, who were the board members who hired her, Tobin recalled.
Local Government
Split Town Council Denies Swan Estates Proffer Amendments, Hears Overwhelming Citizen Support for Revitalized Youth Center
Of nine public hearings held at its meeting on Monday, August 28, the Front Royal Town Council spent the bulk of its time on the final two. Those were Item H, the “Request for Funding from Reaching Out Now to Revitalize the former Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center at 201 E. 8th Street,” and Item I, proposed amendments on proffers tied to the long-stagnant Anna Swan Estates – HEPTAD LLC rezoning to achieve a large residential build-out off Leach Run Parkway southwest of Warren County Middle School.
However, there was action on only one of those two, as the Santmyers Youth Center redevelopment proposal was scheduled ONLY to receive public feedback on the proposal. That feedback was a 10-0 clean sweep in favor of the Town’s funding a portion of the budget — $25,000 to $50,000 annually — necessary to facilitate a reopening of the County-owned building under the stewardship of the “Reaching Out Now” civic organization. The public hearing begins at the 1:30:50 video mark and ends at 2:05:45.
On the action side of those final two public hearings, after a lengthy council discussion, the Swan Farm proffer amendments were denied on another of Mayor Lori Cockrell’s tie-breaking votes of the evening. That vote to deny due to “heartburn” the mayor said she had over details of past withdrawals of original proffers by the applicant and a reported failure to pay a past agreed-upon sum to the county public school system was delivered after a six-minute-plus explanation of her perspective on the proffer amendment proposal and her consequent “heartburn” over it.
“Skip” Rogers made the motion to approve the amended proffers, seconded by Bruce Rappaport. It reached the mayor following Rogers, Rappaport, and Vice-Mayor Wayne Sealock’s votes for approval and Melissa DeDomenico-Payne, Amber Morris, and Josh Ingram’s votes against approval. The Swan Farm proffer amendment public hearing begins at the 2:05:47 mark of the linked Town video; the vote is called at 2:59:15 mark, with the deadlock reaching the mayor at the 2:59:47 mark. Her vote is cast at 3:06:20, ending the discussion – for now.
‘Big Brother’ & Public Speed Cameras
In a third matter of extensive public interest, as part of its Consent Agenda, council voted unanimously to include authorization for “the Town Attorney to Negotiate an Automated Speed Enforcement Systems Agreement with Blue Line Solutions, LLC as a cooperative procurement.” It was noted prior to the vote on this somewhat controversial matter that council was only authorizing Town Attorney George Sonnett to negotiate contract terms with the Consent Agenda approval. Those terms, once finalized, would come to council for review prior to a vote on acceptance or rejection of the contract.
The matter has become controversial in the wake of a few citizens, including Monday night Public Comments speaker John Lundberg, and some elected officials, notably from the Town (Morris), County (Oates), and School Board (Salins), expressing concerns about governmental overreach and “Big Brother”-style spying on citizens through the unmanned school speed zone camera system.
But as Vice-Mayor Sealock observed last night (3:20:40 video mark) in response to Public Comments speaker Lundberg, “He was worried about the long-term threats on their privacy. Well, your expectation of privacy stops when you walk out the front door of your house.” Sealock has repeatedly observed that automated school zone speed enforcement cameras, rather than a miss-perceived threat on one’s right to privacy, is a cost-efficient — Sealock called it virtually no cost to taxpayers — public safety matters revolving around the physical safety and potentially even lives, of the school-age children of this community. And as a long-time fan of sci-fi novels like George Orwell’s “1984” and Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World,” the vice-mayor is correct in his assessment of where the right to privacy ends. The nightmare scenario of an all-controlling government’s intrusion on peoples’ lives revolves around their private spaces, not in public, whereas Vice-Mayor Sealock pointed out that once you step into the public sphere, you have NO expectation of privacy, it’s already gone.
Other Business
In other business near the meeting’s outset council unanimously approved “a Resolution to Dedicate/Name the North Commerce Avenue Bridge in Honor and Memory of Sgt. Dennis Smedley.” Smedley’s sister, Cheryl Cullers, was present for the acknowledgment of the initiative.
- Special Use Permit to Allow the Painting of Two Murals at 1314 N. Royal Avenue – applicant William Kryssing — Unanimous approval on a motion by Morris, second by Sealock, for the murals acknowledging the work of first responders at the north-side chimney-cleaning business location owned by two past first responders.
- Adopted the Certification/Recommendation of the Front Royal Comprehensive Plan dated May 19, 2023 — Unanimous approval on a motion by Morris, second by DeDomenico-Payne. It was noted this was the first Town Comprehensive Plan update since March 23, 1998. Municipal Comp Plans are by state code to be reviewed and updated as necessary every five years.
Under Agenda Item 11, “Business Items”, on a motion by Morris, second by DeDomenico-Payne, council unanimously approved “a Request from Donald McCarty for the Vacation of a Portion of North Street and a Portion of an Unimproved Alley.” Discussion indicated a heavily overgrown alley not used by other surrounding property owners. Councilwoman Morris commended the appointed “Review Committee” for taking the specifics of the two alley vacation requests into consideration in coming up with separate recommendations, the first denial, this one approval.
Other public hearings
- Special Use Permit to Allow a Short-Term Rental at 912 Virginia Avenue – Joseph Chetupuzha — on motion by Morris, second by DeDomenico-Payne, council approved, on the mayor’s first tiebreaker of the evening 4-3, the mayor voting with DeDomenico-Payne, Morris, and Ingram. Prefacing her motion to approve, Morris explained why she supported approval despite some code issues, usually regarding available parking, in that it gave council more options to hold applicants accountable through a Special Use Permit than long-term rentals would. Public hearing, discussion, and vote from 20:22 to 31:28 marks of video).
- Special Use Permit to Allow a Short-Term Rental at 417 Kerfoot Avenue – Mesa Rose Coral — Council divided along the same lines on how strictly to adhere to related ordinance guidelines on things like parking, with the mayor breaking her second consecutive tie vote along the same lines as above, approving the permitting by a 4-3 vote. (public hearing to vote 31:55 to 44:00 mark)
- Special Use Permit to Allow Two Dwelling Units to be Located on the Ground Floor at 1127 N. Royal Avenue – Independence Realty LLC — This one ended Mayor Cockrell’s tie-breaking streak with a unanimous vote of approval on a motion by Rappaport, second by Rogers. (public hearing to vote 44:00 to 54:00 mark)
Council also unanimously approved “Proclamations to Recognize International Overdose Awareness Day/Recovery Month” earlier in the meeting.
Click here to watch the Front Royal Town Council meeting of August 28, 2023.
Local News
Bev Williams Passes a B’Day Milestone with A Little Help From His Friends, and Family
This past Friday, August 25, long-time area singer/musician Bev Williams crossed a landmark, his 70th birthday — tho the official party wasn’t until the following day, with a celebration of his life and contributions to the music scene at the Virginia Beer Museum. Family and friends from near and far gathered to celebrate a life, family, and extended musical family and friends, with Bev. Crowd estimates were around 100 over the course of the late afternoon/early evening gathering.
Busy as he was hosting his party, not to mention providing much of the entertainment with DJ Yani’s assistance and keeping an eye on the final prep and distribution of food for the party — some of that pork round (back) “Chef” Bev prepared as B-day approached — we waited to bother him for a perspective on his birthday milestone and a look at his “back pages”, including the musical ones, until the following day.
This is what he told us:
“I’ve lived in Front Royal for most of my life. As I was reflecting on my 70th Birthday party, I can truly say that I’ve been blessed in my life with two amazing parents, Harvey and Willie Williams, a huge family, brothers Greg and Vic, my sister Ruth, Erin my daughter, and Kellen my son, and now the better part of me, Robin, and so many awesome friends.
“It’s incredible how people have touched my life. I have poker friends that I’ve really gotten to know over the past years, and thanks to David Downes for offering Front Royal’s Virginia Beer Museum for me to host my party.
“During my life, I’ve been in bands with some truly amazing musicians. My first band was with Larry LeHew and the Shadows. Other members were Luccein Bannister, Tommy Beckwith, Lloyd Painter, and my dad Harvey Williams. Then I transitioned to bands like Iced Melon, Tribe, and Loose Change. Hung out with Excel before spending about 20 years with the Souled Out Band. Now I’m in my last band before I finally retire, with The Side Men.
Here are some of the musicians I’ve had the pleasure of playing with: Donnie Walton, Matt Lofton, Adrien Re, Robbie Shiley, Lydell Patterson, Greg Williams, Brother Matthews, Kevin Ball, Gary Peacemaker, Ted Selly, Joe Gillette, Dewey and James Vaughan, Jan H. Salvato, my Karaoke king, and my brother B.D that I truly enjoyed being on stage together with. And many more that I haven’t listed, and you know who you are. So, I wanna say thanks to everyone for your love and friendship over the years. God has been good to me, and God bless you all.”
And God bless you, Bev, for your contributions to all our lives as a friend, bandmate, entertainer, and family member, blood or extended.
Wind: 2mph NW
Humidity: 41%
Pressure: 29.9"Hg
UV index: 8
90/64°F
84/64°F