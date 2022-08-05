Local News
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department.
According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to the Swan Point area of the Potomac River in Charles County for a report of missing swimmers.
Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel, 43, of Front Royal VA, his wife, and three children had anchored their 23’ bowrider on the Potomac River. Two of the children (ages 10 and 12) were swimming when both children began to struggle in the water. Police say Mr. Pimentel entered the water to help both children. Pimentel and his 10-year-old son disappeared in the water and did not resurface. Captain Morris wrote in the release that the 12-year-old child was recovered from the water and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Maryland Natural Resources did not identify the minor child in the release, though family members posted information on social media stating that Mr. Pimentel and his son, Samuel Pimentel Spain, 10, perished by drowning on Monday.
Morris said that Samuel’s body was recovered by the Charles County Dive Team at 10:44 p.m. Monday evening, with search efforts continuing throughout the night. Mr. Pimentel’s body was found at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2.
Natural Resources Police, United States Coast Guard, Cobb Island Volunteer Fire/EMS, Charles County Dive and Rescue, Newburg Volunteer Fire, Bel Alton Volunteer Fire and EMS, Hughesville Volunteer EMS, Charles County Department of Emergency Services, Seventh District Fire Company, Calvert County Dive Team, and the Naval District Washington Fire/EMS, assisted with the search of the area.
Public Advised to Avoid Contact with Algal Mats in sections of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River near Town of Strasburg, VA
An Algal Mat Alert has been issued for the North Fork Shenandoah River for the Town of Strasburg. The alert area begins above the town at approximately Route 644 (Deep Hollow Lane), to include the Deer Rapids Road Bridge, to below the town at approximately Route 611 (Long Meadow Road), for a total of approximately 11.5 miles. Potentially toxic algae mats could be widespread or patchy in areas within this vicinity. Recreational use may continue providing those using the waterway take caution to avoid contact with the algae mats. If mats appear unavoidable in an area, the public should discontinue recreational activities there.
Algal Mat Alert signs have been posted near the boat ramp at Deer Rapids and at public access points along the North Fork Shenandoah River in Strasburg. The area of the river where algal mats have been investigated can be seen on the interactive Harmful Algal Bloom Map.
While this alert applies to this particular area, everyone is reminded to avoid areas in any natural waterway that have algal mats or discolored, scummy water. People should also avoid allowing their pets to swim in areas where mat material is observed. Contact with these mats may cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. If mats are producing toxins, consumption of mats could be fatal to dogs and other animals when ingested. Sadly, animal deaths may occur suddenly following exposure. Humans should never consume water or material from a natural waterbody because this water is not treated water and is not suitable for consumption.
Although cyanotoxins were either below or just above detection in water samples tested from these locations, it is important to remember that toxin concentrations within the mats may be much more highly concentrated than those that may be in the water column. Avoiding contact with mats should avoid the release of toxins to the water, if mats are producing them.
VDH has observed no evidence of impacts to drinking water at this time. The Office of Drinking Water is working with drinking water utilities to protect drinking water sources.
The North Fork of the Shenandoah River is a popular local recreation area for boating, swimming and fishing. Please look for Algal Mat Alert signs posted along the river shoreline at public access points and observe the advisory precautions. Recreational uses may continue provided proper caution to avoid mats is observed. It is best to ensure pets, livestock and horses do not have access to this section of the river when mats are present.
Algae blooms can occur when warm water and nutrients combine to make conditions favorable for algae growth. Most algae species are harmless, however, some species may produce irritating compounds or toxins. Avoid discolored water, scums or mat material that are green or bluish-green because they are more likely to contain toxins.
To prevent illness, people should:
- Avoid contact with mats which may be present in North Fork Shenandoah River above and below the Town of Strasburg.
- If mats are unavoidable, do not attempt to recreate in the waterbody.
- WHEN IN DOUBT, KEEP PEOPLE AND PETS OUT! Use your best judgment before recreating in natural waterbodies.
- Do not allow children or pets to drink from natural bodies of water or consume material in the water or along the shoreline.
- Keep small children, pets, and livestock out of the areas experiencing an Algal Mat Alert. They do not understand the risks associated with mats and may drink river water or consume mats which could cause illness.
- If you or your animals experience symptoms after swimming in or near the area under an Algal Mat Alert, seek medical/veterinarian care. You may also contact your local poison control center.
- Additional resources for pet owners and veterinarians are available from the CDC at www.cdc.gov/habs
- To ensure fish filets are safe to eat, properly clean fish by removing skin, discarding all internal organs, and cooking fish to the proper temperature.
- To view the Algal Mat Alert area, view the HAB Map online or the Algal Mat Status Report for the North Fork Shenandoah River 8.5.22.
- To report an algae bloom or fish kill, use the online report form.
- If you suspect you or your animal experienced health-related effects following exposure to a bloom, contact the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Hotline at 1-888-238-6154. Please do not call this number for updates on sampling or status reports.
The Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force, which includes the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, and the Old Dominion University Phytoplankton Analysis Lab, will continue to monitor mats in the river. In general, Algal Mat Alerts may be lifted following two consecutive observations where mats are not widespread and unavoidable and preferably, as resources allow, when water column cell counts and toxin concentrations are below safe swimming thresholds. An Algal Mat Alert may also be lifted or maintained at the discretion of the health department. For example, after one test an advisory may be lifted if results are within safe levels for swimming if other information indicates exposure or human health risk is low.
For more information about harmful algae blooms, Algal Mat Advisories and Recreational Water Advisories visit www.SwimHealthyVA.com.
17-year-old charged with ‘Driving Under the Influence’ in fatal Rockingham County two-vehicle collision – speed also cited as factor in ongoing investigation
According to Virginia State Police (VSP) a 17-year-old driver has been charged with “Driving Under the Influence” in the death of a 71-year-old driver in a mid-evening two-vehicle collision Wednesday, August 3, in Rockingham County. According to the VSP press release on the accident the northbound 2008 BMW driven by the unidentified 17-year-old minor male was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it and a 1997 Mercury Villager attempting to make a left turn onto Route 42 after stopping at a westbound stop sign on Route 765, collided. There was one passenger in each vehicle, another 17-year-old male in the BMW, and a 78-year-old female in the Mercury. The investigation into the accident continues.
Both occupants of the Mercury, driver Gerald L. Will (71) of Hinton, Va., and Jean E. Will (78) also of Hinton, were transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries. The State Police Press Release from the desk of VSP Public Information Officer Sgt. Brent Coffey reported that the two involved 17-year-olds suffered “minor injuries” and were also transported from the scene for treatment. Ms. Will was transported to the UVA Medical Center, the other three involved parties to the Sentara RMH Medical Center. VSP reported that all four involved people were wearing seatbelts when the accident occurred.
Below is the VSP release on the fatal collision in its entirety:
Virginia State Police Trooper J. Joseph is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Wednesday, (August 3) at 9:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 42 (Harpine Hwy) and Route 765 (Buttermilk Creek Rd).
A 1997 Mercury Villager was traveling west on Route 765 when it stopped at a stop sign. As the Mercury attempted a left turn onto Route 42 it collided with a northbound 2008 BMW 328I. The BMW was traveling at a high rate of speed.
The driver of the Mercury, Gerald L. Will, 71, of Hinton, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries due to the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Mercury, Jean E. Will, 78, of Hinton, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries due to the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the BMW, a 17-year-old male, of Harrisonburg, Va., suffered minor injuries due to the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the BMW, a 17 year-old male, of Rockingham, Va., suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the BMW was charged with driving under the influence.
The crash remains under investigation.
Warren Coalition presents Larry M. Funk Award to Roger Smelser
On July 28th, Warren Coalition members and staff gathered for the annual Awards & Appreciation Luncheon at the Warren County Community Center. This event has traditionally recognized the Warren Coalition Member of the Year and demonstrated appreciation for members who have shown consistent dedication throughout the year. This year, there was also a new award presented: the Larry M. Funk Award for Outstanding Service to Children in Warren County.
Larry M. Funk was a member of Warren Coalition for more than 20 years, serving in a number of positions to include Vice President and President during that time. He was the Warren County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. instructor and Community Policing representative for 27 of his 28 years of his law enforcement career, and frequently went above and beyond his role in service to the children of Warren County. He was also an elder at his church and served as assistant Sunday school superintendent and as a youth Sunday school teacher. During the luncheon, Larry was remembered with fondness.
“Larry loved children. The Coalition was the apple of his eye,” his wife, Linda, said.
“It’s really hard to follow a man like my father,” his son, William, acknowledged. “He was a wonderful man. He cared so much about kids, and treating others the way you want to be treated was also a priority for him.”
“He was such a cheerleader for the Coalition,” said Christa Shifflett, Warren Coalition Executive Director. “The uplifting words, the posts online that he was pleased and honored to be a part of such a great organization supporting the kids of Warren County. Continuously promoting, promoting, promoting.”
Submissions for the award were accepted from early May through June 3rd. A committee of three members from the Warren Coalition independently reviewed the nominations and sent their top four choices to Christa. Three people were selected by all three committee members, and a fourth received two votes. Christa forwarded those four nominations to Linda and William for the final decision.
Of the 18 nominations submitted, five of them were for this year’s recipient of the Larry M. Funk Award for Outstanding Service to Children: Roger P. Smelser, Jr.
Roger has been a coach, manager, and President of Front Royal Little League for over 30 years, serving even during times of illness. “Roger is there for the children and would do anything for any of these children in the league,” wrote one supporter. “[He] would give you the shirt of his back if he needed to. [He] is a role model to all the baseball children which he has been coaching for over 30 years.”
“His kindness, his honesty, his hard work, his dedication to the youth in our town and county has endured for many decades. He continues to amaze me how much he cares for our children,” another person wrote in.
“[Roger] maintains community outreach, knows the kids by name, donates his time every day, maintaining the fields, umpiring games, and especially great relationship and much respect from all the kids,” wrote another.
While there were many worthy nominees, the choice of Roger Smelser for the first Larry M. Funk Award for Outstanding Service to Children was clear. “What really struck me was that everything he does is volunteer-based,” Linda commented.
As Christa presented the award to Roger, she said, “Sir, thank you so much for your dedication to the kids in Warren County. Trust me when I tell you the community loves you and recognizes how much you have given to the kids.”
Clearly moved by the award, Roger thanked everyone, saying, “It’s an honor. I know with Larry, it was all about kids. To even be considered [for this award] in his name is special.”
Roger received an engraved crystal award and a $500 cash prize. In addition, his name has been engraved on a plaque that will list each year’s honoree and be kept in the Warren Coalition office.
In addition to presenting the Larry M. Funk Award during the luncheon, the Coalition recognized Nick Croft as the Member of the Year. This is the second consecutive Member of the Year Award for Nick, who has received the award multiple times during his tenure with the Coalition. Despite facing serious challenges this past year, he still continued to provide much-needed technical support and website assistance to the Coalition. Nick also hosts the Coalition website on his own server.
Additional awards included a Perfect Attendance Award for Robbie Seal of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and three people received the Attendance Award for being at 80% of the Coalition meetings: Jessica Dandridge from WCPS, Alexia Rosen from Family Preservation Services, and Susan Smith with WCPS.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Jenspiration
Community groups and businesses donate almost 500 backpacks
This week several local organizations came together to prepare backpacks and school supplies for our Warren County students. State Farm is a good neighbor in more ways than one. This school year, State Farm has made backpacks available at a reasonable rate for their agents to purchase for give-back campaigns. Our local agents, Ellen Aders and Bill Powers, took advantage of their companies efforts and applied them in a joint effort. Aders brought the project to the Rotary Club of Warren County who together purchased 270 backpacks for our youth.
Powers connected with the Kiwanis Club of Front Royal and combined purchased 200 more! The Salvation Army stepped up and helped organize the purchase of all of the supply inserts. MDUB Chauffeur supported the efforts as well.
Once the packs were stuffed with supplies, the boxes were delivered to Diversified Minds for distribution. Thank you to our Warren County Public Schools representatives, Superintendent Chris Ballenger & Shane Goodwin of Director of Personnel, for helping to get these backpacks to the Warren County children who need them most!
School Board debates membership in Virginia School Boards Association
The Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, August 3 regular meeting voted unanimously to table action until the board’s next work session on whether to renew its membership and policy services agreement with the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA).
The VSBA is a voluntary, nonpartisan organization of Virginia school boards that provides members with a variety of services, including governance training; strategic planning services for developing and implementing focused plans of action; assistance with searching and selecting a superintendent; networking; subscriber policy services based on state and federal laws, regulations, and case law; legal information and limited attorney consultation; and collective bargaining services.
“For years the Warren County Board has been a member of the Virginia School Boards Association at an annual cost of $9,521.19,” Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Superintendent Christopher Ballenger told the School Board members, adding that the VSBA also offers high-quality webinars, conferences, conventions, meetings, podcasts, and other trainings for school board members and for school board development.
At the same time, said Ballenger, the VSBA also provides “a strong lobbying and advocacy voice locally, statewide, and nationally.”
Several School Board members voiced concerns about using taxpayer dollars to fund an organization’s lobbying efforts.
“Obviously I’ve had issues with the VSBA for quite some time now,” said board member Melanie Salins, who pointed out that while the group calls itself nonpartisan, she said she has attended VSBA trainings and events where specific political agendas were being promoted.
For instance, Salins said the VSBA Capital Conference she attended in January was a lobbying conference that she called “extremely uncomfortable” because it “alienated a lot of the new school board members that were there because most of the school board members were conservatives.”
And “the things that were said were outright outlandish,” Salins said. “They were making fun of parents. They were making fun of our Republican delegates and senators.”
Salins then played a video through her microphone of some of the comments that she said were made during that conference. It was unclear who was making the variety of comments or in what context. “I don’t think lobbying belongs on this board,” said Salins, who later clarified that no taxpayer dollars should fund any lobbying group, whether it leans left or right.
During the community participation segment of the board’s Wednesday meeting, two residents also slammed the School Board’s participation in the VSBA and urged members against renewing its membership with the association for 2022-2023.
Then Morris said, “Why use our taxpayer dollars to fund a leftist lobbying group?”
Also during the community participation segment of the School Board’s meeting, Chair Kristen Pence read letters sent in from seven residents objecting to the board’s membership in the VSBA, which they claimed is a partisan and heavily biased organization that is also anti-parent.
School Board member Andrea Lo said her experience with VSBA differed compared to Salins’ and she described a VSBA conference she attended in November 2021 that was not a lobbying conference nor did anyone specifically address politics. Instead, said Lo, the conference attendees “specifically addressed schools.”
During one of the conference’s general sessions, Lo also said an announcement was made that the VSBA was withdrawing from the National School Boards Association (NSBA) because the NSBA had supported comments reportedly made by President Joe Biden about investigating parents who were speaking at school board meetings.
“I feel if there are some points where liberals are upset and some points where conservatives are upset, maybe [VSBA] is more middle of the road,” said Lo, adding that the VSBA is a member-driven organization that responded to what the local members wanted in this instance, which was against VSBA supporting NSBA and comments made by a Democratic president. “I don’t think that’s a liberal move,” she said.
Lo also questioned what other policy advice would be available to the Warren County School Board if it decided against renewing its policy services agreement with VSBA. And she asked Ballenger if he had parsed out such information from the board’s attorney.
The superintendent said he did, noting that in the first year the initial cost to the School Board would be $40,000 to $50,000 to have an attorney come in and review policies, their implementation and use, and to ensure they adhere to state or federal laws. After that, the price would vary year to year based on newly issued or updated laws and guidance.
“I want to make sure that at a time when we’re still trying to get our budget for the 2022-23 school year approved, we’re not now going to add $50,000 or $40,000 in attorney’s fees to make sure we don’t come into a liability issue,” School Board Chair Kristen Pence said. “What is our other plan?”
Ballenger said another plan could be for a WCPS Central Office staff member “to follow what is going on legislatively.” Then, if Warren County decided to handle this work on its own, the school division and board would have to go through such legislation and try to write their own policies according to what came out in a new law or updated guidance, for instance. But that work also would have to be reviewed by an attorney who would charge on a case-by-case basis, he said.
Ballenger said he’s unaware of another entity that could provide such services besides what is provided by the VSBA or an attorney, and he said it’s important that the School Board makes sure its policies are regularly updated. “Because that’s where you can get into trouble,” he said.
“We have to make sure we’re supported in our policies,” Funk said. “I’m not comfortable deciding on this right now because I need to know what our plan is moving forward.”
School Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi seconded the motion, which was approved by all board members, including Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, Pence, Funk, Lo, and Salins. They also tabled a related item on selecting a delegate and alternate delegate from the School Board to attend the 2022 VSBA Annual Convention.
Most of the School Board members agreed that the board should not use taxpayer money to fund VSBA’s lobbying efforts.
Watch the Warren County School Board meeting of August 3, 2022 here.
Sales Tax Holiday August 5-7, could be last one for Virginia
Virginia residents will be able to shop for school supplies, clothing, hurricane/emergency preparedness items and more during a three-day Sales Tax Holiday that kicks off at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7.
During the Sales Tax Holiday, qualifying items can be purchased without sales tax in stores and by online shopping. Sales tax in Virginia ranges between 5.3 percent and 7 percent; that includes the state’s 4.3 percent state sales tax, the 1 percent local option tax, and other applicable regional taxes. In Warren County, the rate is 5.3 percent. In the surrounding counties of Frederick, Page, Rappahannock, and Shenandoah the rate is also 5.3 percent. Clarke and Fauquier have rates of 5.3 percent, but some localities or governments within those counties collect an additional tax, making sales tax the state maximum of 7 percent.
The Sales Tax Holiday has fallen on the first Friday of August through the following Sunday since 2016. Prior to that, Sales Tax Holidays occurred in May, August and October. Since the General Assembly last extended the Sales Tax Holiday through July 1, 2023, it could disappear altogether after this weekend. Legislative action would be required to hold the tax holiday weekend next year and beyond.
What can I buy?
Qualifying items include school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness products, Energy Star products and WaterSense products.
Eligible school supplies are $20 or less per item and include things such as backpacks, filler paper, notebooks, textbooks, pencils, pens, hand sanitizer, lunch boxes and tissues. Items such as briefcases, handbags, wallets, jewelry, makeup, and umbrellas boxes, are not exempt from sales tax. Similarly, protective equipment such as hard hats, helmets, breathing masks and life preservers are also not exempt from sales tax.
Hurricane and emergency preparedness items qualifying for the Sales Tax Holiday include portable generators and generator power cords, inverters and cables, (priced at $1,000 or less each), gas-powered chainsaws ($350 or less each,) and other specified items $60 and less each, such as chain saw oil and lubricants, carrying cases, safety apparel and repair parts.
For those looking to stock up for emergencies or general household use, items such as First-Aid kits, two-way radios, flashlights, batteries, duct tape, carbon monoxide detectors, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, bottled water, cell phone chargers will all be sales tax-free.
Energy Star or WaterSense products qualifying for sales tax exemption must be $2,500 or less per item and be for noncommercial, personal use.
The Virginia Department of Taxation has a full list of items that qualify for the tax-free holiday.
West Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday is slated to begin at midnight on Friday, August 5, and will continue through Monday, August 8 at 11:59 p.m.
