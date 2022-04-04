Town Notices
Front Royal flushing fire hydrants town wide
The Town will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the community from April 5 – 14, 2022 between the hours of 7:00 am and 3:00 pm.
Hydrant flushing helps to keep water lines free of deposit buildup and to check the mechanical operation of fire hydrants. Bi-annual flushing is necessary to provide better water quality and fire protection. Daytime flushing allows crews to perform minor repairs to hydrants to provide continued operation.
Customers may experience periods of low water pressure and/or discoloration of water during flushing. If you experience discolored water, run your cold-water tap until it clears. During periods of discoloration, postpone washing clothes and limit your use of hot water until the cold water clears.
Hydrant flushing also results in water on the roadways. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving during these times.
Department of Public Works (540) 635-7819, Monday-Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm
Town Council meeting on Monday, March 28 will include several public hearings
The Front Royal Town Council meeting on March 28, will include several public hearings on proposed tax rates, sewer service rate increases, Poe’s River Edge commercial campground permit proposal, and a Sanitary Sewer Easement request on Toray Drive. See the Town’s complete public notice released Thursday afternoon, below:
1) for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023, to consider the Real Property Tax rate at $0.13 per $100 assessed value, which represents no increase over the current year’s rates and has remained near $0.13 since 2014; and the Personal Property Tax rate at $0.64 per $100 assessed value, which represents no increase since 2014; and the personal property tax relief rate (PPTR) for qualifying vehicles at a rate of 49% of the value on the first $20,000 of assessed value for qualifying vehicles with an assessed value greater than $1,000; and a personal property tax relief rate of 100% for qualifying vehicles with an assessed value of $1,000 or less, pursuant to Virginia Code §58.1-3524.
2) to consider the partial vacation of an existing 20’ sanitary sewer easement located on Warren County Tax Parcel No. 12-G-1-2-1A1, at 195 Toray Drive, pursuant to Va. Code Section 15.2-1800 (B).
3) a Special Use Permit application submitted by Poe’s River Edge, LLC requesting permission to operate a commercial recreation facility on T.M. #20A1-3-5A1. The proposed facility will operate as a 200-site campground facility. The parcel is zoned I-2. Per Town Code Chapter 175-65.B, commercial recreation facilities are permitted only with a Special Use Permit.
4) to consider an ordinance to amend and re-enact Front Royal Town Code Sections 134-22.1 and 134-22.4 so that sewer service rates are increased. The Town’s legal authority to impose such fees and rates for water and sewer service can be found in Virginia Code Section 15.2-2119, 15.2-2111, and 15.2-2122. If approved, the following fees and rates would be increased as indicated July 1, 2022:
134-22.1 – Sanitary Sewer Service Rates
Sewer service base rate from $17.33 to $17.72
Sewer service rate above 3,000 gallons from $14.90 to $15.24 per 1,000 gallons
134-22.4 – Sewer Service Rates for Commercial/Industrial Laundries
In-Town laundry sewer service rate below 100,000 gallons from $15.98 to $16.34 per 1,000 gallons
In-Town laundry sewer service rate above 100,000 gallons and below 500,000 gallons from $14.52 to $14.85 per 1,000 gallons
In-Town laundry sewer service rate above 500,000 gallons from $13.80 to $14.11 per 1,000 gallons
More information on any of the scheduled public hearings is available during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of Council’s Office at (540)635-8007 or 102 E. Main Street Front Royal, Virginia 22630. All Citizens of the Town of Front Royal are invited to attend these hearings to express their views.
Town to begin road work on Royal Ave/Commerce Ave at 14th Street
The Town of Front Royal’s contractor, Arthur Construction, will be upgrading water services on N. Royal Avenue between N. Commerce Avenue & W. 14th Street. Work will take place from 10 pm-6 am March 14-18, 2022 and if necessary the following week through March 25, 2022.
At times traffic patterns will change having various lane shifts and detours but message boards and proper signs will be in place. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm or After-Hours Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111. Public Works, 540-635-7819
Town of Front Royal to accept applications for scholarships on March 1
The Town of Front Royal is pleased to announce that the Town of Front Royal will begin accepting scholarship applications on March 1, 2022.
The scholarships will be awarded to three (3) graduating high school seniors who reside in the limits of the Town of Front Royal. The scholarships are for $1000.00 each and are a one-time grant to deserving students pursuing continued undergraduate or trade education at an accredited university, community college, or trade school.
All high school seniors who currently attend public and private schools, as well as home-schooled students are encouraged to apply. Applications are available HERE or by contacting the Town Manager’s Office.
Interested graduating seniors must complete and return the application by 4:00 pm on Friday, April 1, 2022, to:
Tina L. Presley, Clerk of Council
102 E. Main Street, P.O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630
(540) 635-8007
tpresley@frontroyalva.com
The Evaluation Committee consists of two members of the Town Council. The three scholarship winners will be invited to a Town Council Meeting to be recognized in April or May 2022.
Neighbors helping neighbors stay safe during and after winter storms
Front Royal is reminding residents and business owners of their responsibility to keep sidewalks clear in front of their homes/businesses, as winter storm conditions create safety concerns and impacts walkability in the community.
Per Town Code (142-4.1), property owners are required to keep sidewalks in front of their property clear of snow and ice while Town crews focus on keeping roads clear. Snow should not be shoveled or pushed into the street or public right-of-way. Failure to follow code may result in the property owner being charged for the cost for snow removal or the application of abrasives to establish traction. The Town does not plow sidewalks or driveways unless part of Town-owned property.
“There are many areas throughout the Town where sidewalks are still covered with snow and ice from the recent winter storm, making them unsafe for pedestrians,” said Town Manager Steven Hicks. “While the Town continues to focus on ensuring streets are plowed and treated, we need Front Royal residents and property owners to keep sidewalks clear.”
Property Owners, Residents and Business Owners Snow Removal Responsibilities include:
- Keep sidewalks clear. All public sidewalks adjacent to private property are the responsibility of the property owner.
- Sidewalks must be cleared within 24 hours after the end of a snow or ice event.
- Driveways – Town snowplows will not clear private driveways except under emergency conditions and with the approval of the Street Supervisor on duty. Snow from a private driveway may not be placed on or pushed across a Town street.
- Snowplows may push some snow back onto part of a cleared driveway apron or sidewalk when plowing streets.
The Town appreciates your understanding and help in preventing accidents during and after winter storms.
Town Notice: Holiday closing – Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The Town of Front Royal Business Offices will be closed Monday, January 17, 2022, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday.
Trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Monday will be collected on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. All other regular trash and recycling collection days will remain the same this week. There will be no yard waste collection this week.
The last day for Christmas Tree Collection and Wednesday Yard Waste Collection is January 26, 2022. Wednesday Yard Waste Collection will resume on March 30, 2022.
Town Notice: Town Hall lobby closed till January 18th
In an effort to maintain operations, programs, and activities as well as protect the well-being of employees and citizens the following policies regarding Town operations are effective January 4, 2022:
The Department of Finance Lobby located in the Town Hall will be closed to citizens and vendors.
The Planning and Zoning Department will be accepting applications by appointment only. Please call the department’s main line for assistance at 540-635-4236.
Department of Finance drive-thru lanes located at Town Hall will remain open for business. One lane will be utilized for payments only; the second drive-thru lane may be used for all other transactions conducted with the Department of Finance.
The Town anticipates longer wait times for those using the drive-thru services and recommends citizens to call the Department of Finance at (540) 635-7799 to discuss any questions related to utility services or payments.
To avoid long delays the Town strongly encourages citizens to use an alternative method of payment including:
Website – https://frontroyalva.com/373/Online-Payments (Utilities & Tax Payments)
By Telephone – Please call the Finance Department 540-635- 7799
By Mail – Check/Money Order can be sent to P.O. Box 1560, Front Royal, VA 22630
Dropbox – There are drop boxes located on the outside of the building one just before the drive-thru window and one near the entrance of Town Hall. It is the Town’s goal to operate effectively and ensure that all essential services are continuously provided and that employees are safe within the workplace. These policies will be in effect until January 18, 2022.
