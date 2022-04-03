Local News
Front Royal has a beautiful thing and one thing it seems to be missing is the arts
Not any more.
The Mountain View Music Association at 217 Main Street is changing that! “We want to be able to give music to anybody regardless of whether they can afford it or not,” said co-founder Larissa Fedoryka at the Spring Benefit Concert and Auction held last Saturday evening to benefit the scholarship fund. “But at the same time teachers have to make a living,” she noted, urging people to bid generously in the silent auction.
Mountain View opened in September 2020, and its growth has been phenomenal. The demand for affordable classical music lessons for children is strong and growing. In addition to individual studios for lessons, the open space has been used for lectures, swing dances, and even a senior prom.
The Mountain View Recital Room has almost perfect acoustics – it is almost a perfect mathematical “Golden Rectangle”. The ratio of width and length and height of the space was designed intentionally to be a “Shoebox Theatre”. There are no acoustical treatments on the wall, yet there is no deconstructive sound that would cause reverberations.
The room was packed, but the sound was perfect. Where else but here could you sit ten feet away from the performers and enjoy two hours of such delights as Clementi’s Trio for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Carl Czerny’s Sonatina in C, and a solo flute Sonata by C.P.E. Bach?
The performers were teachers at Mountain View, and they are professionals. Some of them are: Pianist Karena Tapsak, the co-founder of Mountain View, is a former adjunct professor at Bloomsburg University; Sheila DuMont is a Doctoral Candidate in the flute at Shenandoah University; Larissa Fedoryka has a Doctorate of Musical Arts from the University of California Santa Barbara; violinist Eli Thomas was concertmaster of the Shenandoah Conservatory’s orchestra and won the 2014 Virginia Music Teachers Association concerto competition.
Is music important in a child’s life? In her closing remarks, Larissa noted “My mom gave us music and it was a way of life. It formed our souls and played an influential part in how we encountered life and how we encountered God.”
Classes are held six days a week; lessons are available in piano, flute, violin, and more. Contact Mountain View Music at 217 E. Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630 for more information.
Even though the concert is over, it’s not too late to make a donation to the Mountain View Music Association scholarship fund.
Town Talk: A conversation with Karena Tapsak and Larissa Fedoryka – Mountain View Music
Local News
Ressie Jeffries Elementary seeks donations for Kindergarten biking program
Kindergartners at Ressie Jeffries Elementary may soon be riding bikes in their PE classes.
All Kids Bike® is a national program on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike. They are currently working to bring the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program to Ressie Jeffries Elementary. The program equips schools with everything they need to teach children how to ride; teacher training and certification, a structured 8-lesson curriculum, a fleet of Strider® 14x Bikes, Pedal Conversion Kits, fully-adjustable helmets, and a five-year support plan.
Launched in March 2018, there are already 550 schools in 50 states with All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Programs.
PE Teacher, Nick Simmons, who applied for the program said: “Being able to provide this program to our students would be an amazing opportunity. As a Physical Education teacher, I strive to find activities that our students can participate in at home to keep them active, and riding a bike fits that bill. Having a class set of Strider Bikes would ensure that we are able to teach students not only how to ride, but to also do so safely.”
The Kindergarten PE Program is designed for children of all abilities and hopes to instill healthy habits at a young age. “One of the best ways to get kids active is to get them excited about bicycles,” says All Kids Bike board member Ryan McFarland, “It’s a skill that is going to serve them in life.”
To learn more about the program or make a donation, please visit: support.allkidsbike.org/ressie-jeffries-elementary
About Strider Education Foundation and All Kids Bike
All Kids Bike is a national movement led by the Strider® Education Foundation to place Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Programs into public schools for free, using donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations. The Strider Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, was formed in 2017. The Strider Education Foundation believes that learning to ride can help everyone lead a happier and healthier life. Through the development of a proven Learn-To-Ride curriculum and donations of the world’s most advanced training bikes, the nonprofit organization makes riding available, safe, easy, and fun for everyone.
Local News
Highly contagious avian influenza in Virginia
Commercial poultry producers, zoological institutions, wildlife conservationists, and wildlife rehabilitators across the country are doing all they can to stop the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). This includes educating the public about this avian virus that is largely spread by migrating birds.
The veterinarians and rehabilitators at the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Clarke County, Virginia, are among those who want individuals – especially anyone who has chickens, ducks, turkeys, or other domestic birds – to assist in protecting all birds.
“Positive cases of HPAI have been confirmed all over the U.S. with many along the Atlantic Flyway,” said Dr. Jen Riley, director of Veterinary Services at the Center. “It was confirmed in Virginia in January, and it was recently found in a domestic flock in Fauquier County, located at Clarke County’s southeastern border.”
Dr. Riley said avian influenza is not a new disease, but there are major outbreaks every few years with various subtypes and this type is particularly hard on wildlife.
The HPAI virus is highly contagious between birds, and while close to 100% fatal in some species, other species carry and shed the virus with no obvious signs. Birds carry the virus in respiratory secretions, saliva, and fecal material.
Wild waterfowl, including ducks, geese, and shorebirds, are the most common carriers of the virus, although they often show no signs of illness. Infection and illness can be more severe in birds of prey, such as hawks and owls, and scavengers such as crows and gulls.
Spring migration increases the spread of HPAI to new areas. “The virus is easily transmissible and can be devastating to domestic and wild birds,” said Dr. Riley.
HPAI can infect humans, but this subtype is considered relatively low risk to humans. The much greater risk is that people will spread the virus via their shoes and clothing as well as shared farm equipment and tools.
What can you do to protect domestic and wild birds?
“If you have chickens or other fowl, keep them as contained as possible,” Dr. Riley said, noting a 90-100 percent mortality rate in chickens with HPAI. “Do not visit one farm and then be among your birds. Do not share farm equipment and change clothes and shoes before tending to your own birds if you have been anywhere with other poultry.”
She urges adults to not buy ducklings or chicks as Easter gifts for children. This is never a good idea, but can be even more dangerous with a disease like this circulating.
“A confirmed case on our property could have dire effects for our patients and ambassadors. After consulting with other wildlife hospitals and wildlife-related government agencies, we have decided not to treat the most susceptible species at this time. This is primarily waterfowl and shorebirds,” Dr. Riley said. “We will admit raptors and corvids, but with greatly increased safety measures.”
Additionally, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center itself has implemented policies and procedures to reduce the risk of HPAI at its veterinary hospital and rehabilitation facility in Boyce.
Access to the building and outdoor enclosures is limited and Wildlife Walk tours are temporarily on hold. Staff and volunteers are following strict guidelines, including outdoor triage of new avian patients. There are bleach foot baths between rooms, and movement from the lobby and classroom to the hospital area of the building is restricted.
“If we do have a positive HPAI case in the Center, federal response may require immediate closure and complete depopulation,” said Executive Director Annie Bradfield. Depopulation means euthanasia of all birds on the premises, including the beloved owls and raptors kept as education ambassadors.
“We have no control over or say in these decisions,” Bradfield added. “We do not currently have known cases of HPAI in Clarke County, but we take patients from all over northern Virginia, including counties with positive cases. Because the consequences may be so severe, we need to err on the side of extreme caution.”
What should you do if you find injured or seemingly unwell wild animals?
“If you’re calling us because an animal appears ill or injured, please bring it to us,” Dr. Riley said. “If it is suffering, it will die in the wild and not in a pleasant way. Euthanasia is always a better option than allowing a wild animal to suffer.”
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center staff plead with the public to leave all healthy wild animals alone, even babies whose mothers are not in plain sight. Always call before intervening as human interference with wild animals generally does more harm than good.
The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce is the only licensed wildlife hospital in Northern Virginia, and it is one of only three licensed wildlife-exclusive hospitals in the state. With a skilled staff of veterinarians, licensed wildlife rehabilitators, and administrators, the Center handles calls and accepts injured and ill animals from across the region.
In 2021 alone, the BRWC team treated 3,331 native wildlife patients – a 16.3 percent increase from 2020. Injuries ranged from eye infections to gunshot wounds, and BRWC staff raised hundreds of orphaned or injured babies, all with the goal of releasing every animal back into its natural habitat. “Our patients avoid immense suffering because of our care and the compassion of finders,” said Bradfield.
The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is a not-for-profit organization that depends solely on the generosity of the community to continue its work. Contact the Center at (540) 837-9000 or info@blueridgewildlifectr.org. Learn more at blueridgewildlifectr.org.
Local News
DL Farmer’s Community Market opens in Front Royal
The DL Farmer’s Community Market opened on April 2nd at the Dynamic Life Church at 1600 John Marshall Highway in Front Royal. The market will be open on the 1st and 3rd Saturday Each Month – April thru November, from 8 am to 4 pm (The month of May, events will be held on the 1st and 4th Saturday due to a previously scheduled event at the venue.)
The market will benefit our community by providing a place to meet and provide support for local farmers and crafters. Buy local and fresh, made by people you know, or will soon get to know.
To sign up as a vendor of the DL Community Market, apply today at www.dlcommunitymarket.com/vendors.
Our publisher, Mike McCool (along with grandson Connor Clark) spoke with several vendors on opening day. First was Cameron and Emily Sewell from Runaway Farms in Star Tannery, Virginia.
They provide organic poultry (non-GMO & soy-free), pastured pork, farm eggs, sourdough loaves, sourdough starter (dry and active), sourdough starter kits, and a few sewed goods.
Next, he spoke with Amy Davidson from The Farm at Clover Hill in Warren County. Amy has a flower farm. It’s located in “historic” Rockland, just north of Front Royal, and focuses on a “no-dig” gardening methodology and provides educational classes for children and adults. The Farm provides primarily cut flowers including hand-tied bouquets and flower arrangements in jars and vases. Limited metal art items, homemade soaps, paintings, notecards, and other locally made items.
And last, he spoke with Happy Creek Cheeses. They have your favorite goat cheeses, local honey, honey sticks, and other handmade items.
Watch and learn about our local farmers.
Town Talk: A conversation with Matt Culbertson – DL Community Market
Local News
The 2nd Annual Warren County Sheriff’s Office Football Camp was held on April 2nd
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and their Second Annual Football Camp on April 2, 2022. It was held at the 15th Street football field. This was a free event for young men and women. The purpose of the camp is to help support and strengthen our community.
The event started with comments to the players from Sheriff “Coach” Mark Butler. After the remarks, the Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard presented the colors with the playing of the National Anthem with all the players standing tall and proud.
The kids ran drills and received skills lessons conducted by football coaches from around the area and from the DC Divas, including Defensive Line Coach Alex Ruiz, Ashley Maslowski (Winchester, VA), and Shylah Valdez (Strasburg, VA).
They received a t-shirt documenting the day along with lunch provided by So Mote it Beef BBQ. SRO Deputy Fuentes and Wigington also participated and assisted with the coaching.
Sheriff Butler wants to thank everyone that made this event happen, with a special thanks to all the sponsors:
So Mote it Beef
Warren County Sheriff’s Office
Anthony’s Pizza
US Inspect
Ferguson
Edward Jones
Virginia Beer Museum
Royal Cinemas
DC Divas
National Media Services
Shenandoah University Hornets
Royal Family Bowling Center
Royal Examiner
Fortress Firearms Manufacturing LLC
On Cue
Local News
Doubletree by Hilton now open in Warren County
Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members, and Cheryl Cullers, Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, welcomed the Doubletree by Hilton to the Front Royal/Warren County community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, April 1, 2022. The hotel is located at 111 Hospitality Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630, which is at the Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Course exit on Route 522 North of Front Royal. They can be reached at (540) 631-3050.
DoubleTree by Hilton has 580+ hotels and resorts across the globe, and now, one right here in Warren County. Formerly branded as a Holiday Inn Express, the newly renovated hotel is now a Doubletree by Hilton.
“DoubleTree by Hilton prides itself on offering guests a double dose of comfort with an uplifting space where guests can unwind, as well as a broad range of amenities and warm, friendly service,” said Hannah MacKinnon, General Manager.
DoubleTree by Hilton Front Royal/Blue Ridge Shadows is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 world-class hotel brands.
About DoubleTree by Hilton
DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of 635 hotels with more than 144,000 rooms across 50 countries and territories. For more than 50 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, from welcoming guests with its signature warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie to serving the local community.
DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings, and meetings and events spaces. Experience a positive stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits.
DoubleTree Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe
Until you can enjoy a cookie in one of their hotels, you’re invited to create the warm and comforting treat in your own kitchen with the DoubleTree chocolate chip cookies recipe:
Ingredients (makes 26 cookies)
½ pound butter softened (2 sticks)
¾ cup + 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
¾ cup packed light brown sugar
2 large eggs
1 ¼ teaspoons vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
2 ¼ cups flour
1/2 cup rolled oats
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
Pinch cinnamon
2 2/3 cups Nestle Tollhouse semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 3/4 cups chopped walnuts
Directions
Cream butter, sugar, and brown sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer on medium speed for about 2 minutes.
Add eggs, vanilla, and lemon juice, blending with mixer on low speed for 30 seconds, then medium speed for about 2 minutes, or until light and fluffy, scraping down bowl.
With the mixer on low speed, add flour, oats, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon, blending for about 45 seconds. Don’t overmix.
Remove bowl from mixer and stir in chocolate chips and walnuts.
Portion dough with a scoop (about 3 tablespoons) onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper about 2 inches apart.
Preheat the oven to 300°F. Bake for 20 to 23 minutes, or until edges are golden brown and the center is still soft.
Remove from oven and cool on baking sheet for about 1 hour.
Cook’s note: You can freeze the unbaked cookies, and there’s no need to thaw them. Preheat the oven to 300°F and place frozen cookies on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake until edges are golden brown and the center is still soft.
Local News
Expect delays April 4th on Route 522 in Frederick County
A series of brief closures are scheduled for Monday, April 4, on southbound Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) in Frederick County. The closures allow contractors to unload steel girders as part of the Opequon Creek bridge replacement project just south of Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road). Traffic stoppages are expected to take place between 9 am and 3 pm, with each one lasting for approximately 15 minutes. Southbound Route 522 motorists can expect traffic delays and may wish to consider using alternate routes.
Route 522 in the area of the Opequon Creek bridges has been limited to a single lane northbound and southbound since October 2021. Median-crossover lanes allow both directions of traffic use the northbound bridge while contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation replace the southbound span. A barrier separates northbound and southbound drivers, and the work zone speed limit is 45 miles an hour.
The new Route 522 bridge is being constructed in approximately the same location as the current bridge but will be slightly higher and wider. The roadway approaches will be widened and a new guardrail will be installed. A six-foot-wide paved shoulder will be provided on the right side of the new bridge.
On July 1, 2021, VDOT awarded a $2,241,835.43 contract to Fairfield-Echols LLC of Fishersville, Va. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2022. All work is weather permitting.
About the project:
The southbound Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) Opequon Creek Bridge in eastern Frederick County has reached the end of its service life. Built-in 1953, the two-lane bridge is considered functionally obsolete. Functionally obsolete means a structure was designed with older design features that no longer meet current geometrics or modern traffic needs. This designation has no connection to condition rating but is based on functionality. The new bridge will be able to support modern traffic weights and speeds.
The new bridge will have two lanes and will be in the same location and be about a foot higher and will be widened slightly on its eastern side. The new structure will have steel girders and a concrete deck. The approaches on either side of the bridge will be widened and a new guardrail will be installed. A six-foot-wide paved shoulder will be provided on the right side of the new bridge.
This 0.452-mile-long project extends from 0.85-mile north of Route 642 to 0.05-mile north of Route 644.
In 2016 Route 522 had an average daily traffic count of 17,000 vehicles per day. By the design year of 2043, the estimated average daily traffic volume is 26,000 vehicles per day.
The total estimated cost for this project is $5.4 million, including $825,000 for preliminary engineering and $4.6 million for construction.
Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511 or visiting http://www.511Virginia.org.
Wind: 12mph NW
Humidity: 47%
Pressure: 29.97"Hg
UV index: 0
64/52°F
70/50°F