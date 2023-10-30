Local News
Front Royal Journalist Shows Off What His Mother Taught Him
Former Warren Sentinel editor Kevin Seabrooke came out from behind his byline over the weekend, turning instead to a late-life – he just turned 60 – display of his new talent, that of an artist portraying mostly scenes from around his Browntown home in southern Warren County.
Seabrooke, who carries a camera around with him wherever he goes, captures, then copies in oils, scenes from in and around Browntown, now on display at the Blue Ridge Arts Council (BRAC) showroom at 305 East Main Street in Historic Downtown Front Royal.
Kevin allows that he continues as a writer, producing “historic stuff” mostly featuring World War II moments for an out-of-town company, but turned two years ago to painting in oils the impressive scenes around him, some 50 of which are displayed and another 40 to 50 of which he has sold in 2022 and 2023. He quickly pointed out that in addition to painting the scenes, he also frames all of his paintings.
The formal opening of “Browntown and Beyond: Discovering Virginia” served as a reunion of sorts between Seabrooke and fellow journalists Roger Bianchini (Royal Examiner) and Malcolm Barr (me!), who’d all served time, so to speak, at the Sentinel in the early 2000s.
We – Roger and me – wanted to see what Kevin had been up to in the hiatus between the old days at the Sentinel and now. We hadn’t seen each other for the past several years, and it was good to take a look at the many paintings on display at the Arts Council and ultimately to find out where this late-life burst of artistic enthusiasm came from!
A graduate in English from the University of Georgia, Seabrooke admitted to “stumbling” into journalism following graduation and spent five years as a senior editor at the “World Almanac,” later becoming a “sports stringer” for the Northern Virginia Daily before moving to the Sentinel in 2004.
It wasn’t until about an hour into the opening of his exhibit that Brenda Seabrooke, his mother, arrived. Turned out that this former school teacher and graduate of Valvosta College, Georgia, helped explain Kevin’s sudden turn to painting. Brenda Seabrooke, now in her 80s, has dabbled in artistry throughout her life. She admitted her experience “must have rubbed off” on her son, albeit fairly late in his own life.
Seabrooke’s oil paintings will be on display at the BRAC showroom until Jan. 12, 2024. Go see!
(Malcolm Barr Sr., 90, a former Associated Press newsman, has been a contributing writer for the Warren Sentinel, Warren Report, and the Royal Examiner, since his retirement to Front Royal in 2002).
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for October 30 – November 3, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of ramp to I-81 southbound for bridge widening, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights November 5 – November 17. Follow the posted detour. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.
Exit 6, westbound – Overnight partial closures of off-ramp to Route 340/522 for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through November 17.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of March 30. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit: 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Crime/Court
Judge Denies ‘Renewed’ McDonald Defense Mistrial Motion – Defense Case to Open Tuesday, October 31
Following a closed evidentiary hearing Thursday afternoon, October 27, Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon denied a “renewed” defense motion for a mistrial due to repeated delays in the federal criminal prosecution of former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer Rae McDonald. The defense initially called for a mistrial on September 26. While taking that motion under advisement, Judge Dillon expressed a preference for the alternative of “briefly suspending the trial” to accommodate apparent health issues with the defendant and resuming it as an alternative to a mistrial. The trial is now scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, October 31, with the anticipated opening of the defense case. November 1 has also been set aside to accommodate the defense presentation, any motions, closing arguments, and jury instructions before the case is handed over to the jury for deliberations.
The scheduled start of what is expected to be a brief defense presentation, perhaps taking less than a full day with three or less witnesses being called, was again delayed on Friday, October 27. The scheduled 10th Western District of Virginia federal court starting time of 8:30 a.m. was adjusted late Thursday to a 3 p.m. Friday start. And shortly after that late Friday start and the beginning of the remote connection of several witnesses to be called during the hearing, Judge Dillon asked if either counsel wanted to request that the hearing be closed to the public.
“Yes, your honor,” was the reply from the court-appointed defense team of Andrea Harris and Abigail Thibeault. It might be noted that defendant McDonald was again not present at the defense table, as she had not been after lunch break the previous day. A clue as to that absence and the defense request for a closed hearing may have been heard during the beginning of the remote witness connection process. One of those witnesses was referred to as “doctor” and a comment concerning “the name of the patient you’ll be discussing” was made. According to the PACER court website, a total of five people testified during the closed hearing of October 27, all of them cited as doctors: “1. Dr. Miklos Szentirmai – via Zoom 2. Dr. David Saenz – via Zoom 3. Dr. John Craig Henry – via Zoom 4. Dr. Anne Bagley 5. Dr. Melanie Matson – via Zoom …”
As noted in yesterday’s story on the closing of the prosecution case and delay in opening the defense case, defense counsel told the court that their client had a cardiac pacemaker installed recently in the wake of health issues leading to a recurring elevated heart rate and blood pressure that led to a delay of a month, Sept. 26 to Oct. 26, in the trial.
Background
As previously reported, after inheriting the case from two state prosecutors’ offices, Warren County (recusal due to staff work familiarity with some defendants) and Rockingham County (complexity, time involvement), on August 25, 2021, a 10th Western District of Virginia Federal Grand Jury handed down 34 federal criminal indictments against Jennifer McDonald on charges including bank fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft. Those charges are related to the alleged misdirection of an estimated $ 26 million in municipal and EDA assets to personal use and enrichment of McDonald and alleged co-conspirators. The latter are yet to be indicted criminally at the federal level, likely due to speedy trial issues. A number of alleged co-conspirators were charged criminally at the state level, with charges then dropped by Warren County prosecutors to prevent defense motions for dismissal due to looming speedy trial statute violations. The case has been defined as “complex” due to the amount of evidentiary material involved, cited at well over a million pages of doc
Front Royal Embraces Green Packaging
Taking A Stand Against Styrofoam: A Step Forward For A Sustainable Tomorrow.
Front Royal’s Festival of Leaves wasn’t just a celebration of the changing seasons this year. Thanks to the initiative of the Front Royal-Warren County Anti-Litter Council (ALC), it became a demonstration of how communities can embrace eco-friendly practices in their daily operations.
The ALC, with financial backing from the VA DEQ, introduced an eco-friendly packaging initiative at the festival held on October 14. Their mission? To educate attendees about the dangers of expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam—commonly known as styrofoam—and promote the use of sustainable alternatives. The festival turned into a platform for vendors to experience these alternatives firsthand. The ALC provided food vendors with free “starter kits” containing eco-friendly packaging, ensuring a risk-free trial for businesses. The hope was that vendors would acknowledge the numerous benefits of sustainable packaging and incorporate them in the future.
Many are unaware of the dangers styrofoam poses. When heated, styrofoam can release harmful carcinogens—a concerning fact given its widespread use for hot beverages and microwaveable food. Moreover, it’s primarily a single-use material, adding significantly to landfill waste. Its non-biodegradable nature allows it to fragment and scatter, polluting landscapes and aquatic ecosystems. In Front Royal, styrofoam remnants are regularly found during Happy Creek cleanups.
Fortunately, today’s market offers various eco-friendly substitutes. Materials like sugarcane, bamboo, and recycled paper offer tree-free paper product solutions. Polylactic Acid (PLA) and Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) provide compostable bioplastic options, while cellophane, derived from sustainable sources like cotton and hemp, also presents a green alternative.
The festival’s sustainable initiative was nothing short of a triumph. A whopping 6,000 clamshells and 4,000 cups, lids, and straws found their way into the hands of eager participants. The distribution was seamless, thanks to the efficient coordination by local RMA students, who worked diligently in the early hours before the festival’s commencement.
The Front Royal-Warren County ALC continues its advocacy for a green shift in business practices. They urge local food and drink establishments to consider the long-term environmental benefits over the marginal cost difference. With prices of sustainable materials on the decline, it’s an investment in a cleaner future for all.
Randolph-Macon Academy Celebrates Homecoming 2023
This past weekend, Randolph-Macon Academy celebrated Homecoming & Reunions 2023! We had one of the most exciting Homecoming experiences in several years as the Yellow Jacket football team defeated Girard College Prep High School 20-6 on our home field. The team gave the game ball to Head Coach LaCombe. GO JACKETS!
The weekend included multiple alumni events, including a dinner on Friday night at our local Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. Alumni and families also received a warm welcome to the area from local Front Royal businesses, including R-MA alumni co-owned Melania’s Gourmet who created a custom Yellow Jacket tart to celebrate the weekend. The R-MA family-owned Element Restaurant also whipped up a delicious dessert again this year, The Hive! Special thanks to Lizi Lewis who changed the Main Street pole lights to yellow in honor of R-MA’s school colors!
The Parents Association hosted an auction for families that included several items that were donated by local Front Royal businesses. Our Main Street basket included goodies from Dusty’s Country Store, White Picket Fence, Ole Timers Antique, Ottwork Greeting Cards, Vibrissa, and the Town of Front Royal! The Apple House, a much-appreciated annual supporter of R-MA and Homecoming, supported the events in multiple ways this year, including donating a gift basket for auction, decorating campus, sponsoring wine at the alumni dinner, and crafting gorgeous flower centerpieces complete with bees & hives!
The weekend summary is not complete without mentioning the outstanding parade performance on Saturday. Cadets marched beautifully while the band played, the flag corps (Middle School students) presented international flags with honor, the Color Guard was sharp, and our rifle team shared a gun salute in perfect timing. This year’s Homecoming flag was presented to Mr. Jonathan Ezell in honor of his many years of service to R-MA as an esteemed member of the faculty, principal of the Middle School, Upper School Academic Dean, Interim President, and Vice President of the Academy. Mr. Ezell retired from R-MA in 2019. Joining him to receive the flag was his grandson, Beowulf. Special thanks to Front Royal Mayor Lori A. Cockrell (proud aunt of current R-MA cadets Clayton and Madagan Athey ’24) and Vice Mayor Wayne Sealock ’73 for attending the parade and cheering on R-MA Yellow Jackets during the football game!
One final shining moment of Homecoming was the pinning of the BOOMER’S RUN streamer by General Wesley onto the Delta company flag led by the Company Commander, C/Capt Maddox Norris ’24. At the beginning of the school year, the companies (teams of students) compete in an exciting event called Boomer’s Run in honor of General Walt Boomer ’56, USMC, Retired. This competition focuses on teamwork, communication, and fitness. During the course, the companies must overcome 8 challenges by applying a variety of tactical skills, including strength, logic, and grit. General Boomer is one of the Academy’s most distinguished alumni and served with honor for many years, including as the Commanding General, US Marines Central Command and I Marine Expeditionary Force during Desert Shield and Desert Storm, as well as Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps.
Fun fact: Delta Company won Boomer’s Run this year. C/Capt Maddox Norris ’24, Delta Company Commander is the grandson of General Walt Boomer ’56, USMC, Retired!
Learn more about Randolph-Macon Academy: www.rma.edu
Dominion Ridge Academy Hosts Successful Archery Tournament
Archers from Five Schools Compete with Notable Achievements from Dominion Ridge Students
Dominion Ridge Academy (DRA) is proud to announce the resounding success of the archery tournament hosted this past Saturday. The competition attracted a commendable 62 archers from five esteemed educational institutions, including representation from Dominion Ridge, and some participants traveling from as far as Southern Maryland.
The event was marked by outstanding performances, especially from DRA students. The highlight of the day was undoubtedly the achievements of siblings, Logan and Madison McCoid. While Logan set a personal record with a score of 243 in the middle school boys’ category, Madison not only secured first place among high school girls but also emerged as the tournament’s top scorer with an astounding 286 out of 300 points.
Further notable achievements from Dominion Ridge Academy students include:
- Elementary Boys: Jensen George securing 1st Place with a score of 228, trailed by Levi Hill and Nikolaus Leypoldt in subsequent positions.
- Elementary Girls: River Plott-D’Elia shining with a top score of 205.
- Middle School Girls: Avery Philpot grabbing 1st Place with a remarkable score of 259.
- High School Girls: Beyond Madison McCoid’s stellar performance, Alyssa Smelser, Malena Haworth, and Vonnie Law also showcased commendable talents.
The organization and execution of the tournament received praise from parents and fellow institutions. Such praise speaks volumes about the dedication and commitment of the volunteers and the DRA staff.
Coach Jason Herndon, reflecting on the event, shared, “The progress and accomplishments of our students have been wonderful to witness. Several have surpassed their personal bests, making this tournament particularly special.” DRA eagerly anticipates hosting more such events, underlining its commitment to promoting skill, sportsmanship, and fostering a community spirit among students.
Dominion Ridge Academy wishes to express profound gratitude to all who participated, volunteered, and supported this event, contributing to its overwhelming success.
About DRA: Dominion Ridge Academy is a Pre-K through 12th-grade Christian school in Front Royal, Virginia, that fosters your student’s innate learning potential. From special needs to gifted, Dominion Ridge is committed to the spiritual, moral, and intellectual development of its students and mediates a sense of competence, confidence, and belonging. With a focus on neuroeducation and social-emotional learning, Dominion Ridge Academy meets the individual needs of students while fostering community and collaboration. Dominion Ridge provides today’s learners with exceptional and challenging educational experiences, including college preparatory courses with a dual enrollment program with LFCC, Regent University, and other universities, as well as performing arts, life skills, and athletics. For more information, call the school at 540-635-6799 or visit https://www.dominionridgeacademy.com.
Prosecution Rests in McDonald Trial – Recent Health Procedure of Defendant Revealed as Start of Defense Case Delayed After Lunch Break
The prosecution in the federal criminal trial of former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA, EDA) Executive Director Jennifer McDonald rested after the testimony of the final of its 57 witnesses Thursday morning, October 26. That witness was Kevin Nicholson, a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) forensic accountant. In direct examination, Nicholson testified about the path of funds originating with the EDA to McDonald, as well as her husband Samuel North, that were used in a series of personal real estate and other transactions, including the paying off of various personal bills, as well as the use of ITFederal principal Truc “Curt” Tran’s name in one of those real estate transactions on property located at 2890 Buck Mountain Road.
During Monday’s hearing announcing the two-day delay of the trial to Thursday due to technical evidentiary issues, the prosecution had estimated Nicholson being on the stand for 90 minutes to two hours. After an hour and 20 minutes of direct examination tracing those multiple financial transactions the prosecution asserts were evidence of the various levels of fraud and the one aggravated identity theft charge involving Tran that McDonald is accused of, Nicholson was cross-examined for five minutes by the defense, with another two minutes of re-direct examination. During cross and re-direct examination defense and prosecution counsel sparred over the exclusion of some transactions in Nicholson’s chart references and the terminology of “loan” or “line of credit” used by Nicholson during his testimony. The defense also elicited an admission by Nicholson that he had worked with the prosecution in the assembly of some of the evidence presented in support of the prosecution’s case.
Following Nicholson’s hour and 20 minutes on the stand, the prosecution rested at 10:35 a.m. However, rather than moving directly to the opening of the defense case, the jury was dismissed as the defense filed motions for dismissal of several of the charges against their client as unproved by the prosecution evidence presented. Those dismissals involved several cases of bank and wire fraud, as well as the aggravated identity theft involving the use of Tran’s name in the Buck Mountain Road transaction. After an involved defense presentation, the prosecution argued against the standards cited by the defense, asserting that they had proved not only fraud but the use of Tran’s name to facilitate a real estate transaction they believe the bank would not have approved with only McDonald’s name attached to it.
Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon said she would need time to review some of the evidence cited in the dueling arguments, and she would reserve a decision on the defense motions for dismissal of some counts — 8 thru 10 and 14 thru 17 — “at this time.” Judge Dillon then asked if the defense was ready to present evidence in their case. This led to a brief consultation with their client, after which the defense team of Andria Harris and Abigail Thibeault asked for five minutes to consult with their client. At that point, at 10 minutes of noon, Judge Dillon called the jury back in and released them for lunch. Following the five-minute break, the judge noted that defense counsel had told her that McDonald would invoke her Fifth Amendment Constitutional right against self-incrimination, declining to testify. Judge Dillon then queried McDonald on her decision, asking if it was, in fact, her decision alone not to testify.
“Yes, mam,” McDonald responded.
The judge then overruled a prosecution objection to the calling or recalling of certain witnesses by the defense. Former EDA board member Ron Llewellyn, who had testified for the prosecution, was present in the hallway outside the courtroom as a potential defense witness. It was a situation he did not seem overly pleased about. However, Judge Dillon noted that the prosecution could object to certain lines of questioning during the disputed witness’s testimony.
Court then adjourned for lunch at 12:01 p.m. When court was reconvened at 1 p.m., the judge took both prosecution and defense counsel into chambers for discussion. The jury was brought in at 1:15 p.m. while the judge and counsel were still in chambers. Twenty minutes later, the judge and counsel returned to the courtroom. Judge Dillon then dismissed the jury, instructing them to return for an 8:30 a.m. start of the defense case the next day, adding that she anticipated the case being turned over to them for deliberations before the end of the day on Friday.
Ongoing health issues?
An unexpected piece of information was revealed by defense counsel shortly after court was convened Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. That was that their client had recently “had a pacemaker installed” in the wake of her health issues that delayed the trial for a month, from September 26 to October 26. Those issues, according to sources, were a collapsed lung due to pneumonia and consequent raised heart rate and blood pressure that sent McDonald back to the hospital when the trial had been expected to resume in the last week of September.
McDonald was not in court with her counsel after the lunch break. One person present outside the third-floor courtroom after lunch said there had been word EMTs were present outside the courthouse. Attorneys on both sides of the aisle declined comment on whether EMTs had been summoned for the defendant. However, with her recent elevated blood pressure and heart rate issues, it might be noted that the courthouse elevator became un-operational early in the day on Thursday. While leaving for lunch break, McDonald had stepped aside to let several people following her to the stairs to pass, as she said it might take her a while to make it down. One might wonder how the long climb up those stairs after lunch might have impacted her health-wise, apparently not too long after having a pacemaker installed.
