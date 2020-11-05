Connect with us

Front Royal Kiwanis 64th Annual Pancake Day, drive-thru style

The Kiwanis Club of Front Royal is celebrating its 75 anniversary this year and are committed to holding the annual Pancake Day fundraising event. This event raises significant funds which are put back directly into our community and our schools to help the children of Warren County. Of course, due to the COVID pandemic, a few adjustments have to be made.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we will not be allowed to hold our event inside, so the event will be brought to you drive-thru style! You simply pull up with your ticket or cash, and we bring the order out to you! Pancake Day is traditionally an “all you can eat” event, but since we cannot do that this year, we are giving each person a significantly larger order than usual.

  • Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020
  • Time: 7:00 am – 1:00 pm
  • Location: Warren County High School
  • Cost: $5.00 – pancakes & sausage with butter and syrup packets

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world One Child and One Community at a time. All proceeds go right back into the community!

Past Pancake Day moments / Photos courtesy of Kiwanis Club of Front Royal

12th annual Camping for Hunger event starting November 16th

For the 12th consecutive year, The River 95.3/WZRV will be hosting ‘Camping for Hunger,’ from Monday, November 16th through Saturday, November 21st to raise food, monetary donations and awareness of hunger in the northern Shenandoah Valley.

2019 donation totals again exceeded the previous years’, with over twelve tons of food donated and nearly $8000 in cash donations. However, with the need ever-increasing and increased employment issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the goal for 2020 is to top that. The total amount of food collected provides approximately six months’ worth of food for C-CAP’s pantry program.

On-Air personalities Lonnie Hill, Randy Woodward, and Alyssa McBeth along with station owner Andrew Shearer and other staff members won’t be sleeping on the bus this year, but instead will be hosting a virtual radio-thon and collecting your donations daily in the parking lot of the WZRV/WFTR Studios at 1106 Elm Street, Front Royal. During the week-long campout event, The River 95.3 will broadcast live asking for community support and donations for Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP’s food pantry. In-person collections will take place Camping week between 9 am and 4 pm. An on-line donation link direct to C-CAP, a 501-c(3) non-profit, will also be provided.

Royal Broadcasting President, Andrew Shearer commented, “We are able to garner support from community groups and area businesses in order to make this happen – but it‘s the individual donations that make this such a success. Our neighbors are very generous.”

Past supporters have included the Front Royal Police, Warren County Fire & Rescue, Royal Plaza Shopping Center, CenturyLink, and C-CAP. Numerous local companies have already started in-house food drives to help grow the totals and all donations stay in our local community.

The River 95.3 is committed to continuing to serve the community through direct-involvement events and activities. For more information, contact the station: 540-635-4121; email: andrew@royalbroadcasting.net or visit theriver953.com.

Special announcement to be made at Salvation Army Kettle Kick-Off

Salvation Army Front Royal Corps’ new lieutenant, Michael Fadler, will make a special announcement at the Corps’ annual Kettle Kick-Off, which will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 13, in front of Rural King. This year’s Kick-Off will also be streamed live via the Corps’ Facebook page.

“I can’t reveal the specifics of this announcement, but I will say that it is very timely and relevant, given these difficult times,” said Lt. Fadler.

Each year, the Kick-Off begins the Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign. This year’s theme is “Rescue Christmas.” With the current pandemic causing economic hardship for many families, the need for assistance is greater than ever. The Kettle Campaign is an opportunity for individuals, organizations, and businesses to come alongside the Salvation Army and make a real difference in the local community, as funds raised throughout the season go directly back to the local community, to support those in need.

The public is invited to attend the Kick-Off and show their support. Those who cannot attend but still wish to support the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign online can make a gift HERE.

The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps supports the counties of Warren, Page, and Rappahannock, as well as the city of Strasburg. For more information, contact Lt. Michael Fadler at 540-635-4020, or go to the Corps Office at 357 Cloud Street.

Children invited to join the Aspiring Artists Art Contest at Samuels Public Library

The Youth Services Department of Samuels Library announces its Aspiring Artists Art Contest. Young artists are encouraged to draw inspiration from one of the recent virtual Aspiring Artists programs: Still Life (Cezanne), Starry Night (Van Gogh), or Marvelous Mosaics. Based on one of those art programs, children are invited to create their masterpieces, and bring them to the library to see who will win first, second, and third place prizes. All entries will be displayed in Samuels Library. This contest is for children ages 7 and up. Entries should be turned in to the Youth Services Department, and are due by Friday, December 1, at 5:00 P.M. The Aspiring Artist programs may be viewed on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.

“We are always amazed at the wonderful pieces of art that children make when they come to our Aspiring Artists program,” noted Michal Ashby, Youth Services Supervisor. “We miss the children and their creative work, so we are making an opportunity for them to show us and the community their talent.”

Samuels Library continues to offer virtual programming for children and adults through its Facebook page and YouTube channel.

More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 6th

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, November 6:

• Friday: 6:00 & 8:35
• Sat & Sun: 3:25, 6:00 & 8:35
• Mon – Thurs: 7:00
Rated R  |  Run Time: 1 hour 55 min

• Friday: 8:30
• Sat & Sun: 8:30
• Mon – Thurs: 7:10
Rated PG13  |  Run Time: 1 hour 40 min

• Friday: 6:15 & 8:45
• Sat & Sun: 3:45, 6:15 & 8:45
• Mon – Thurs: 7:20
Rated PG13  |  Run Time: 1 hour 40 min

• Friday: 6:05
• Sat & Sun: 3:35 & 6:05
Rated R  |  Run Time: 1 hour 45 min

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $9
  • Child (under 12): $6
  • Military: $7
  • Student (college): $7
  • Senior: $7
  • Matinees, All Seating: $6
  • RealD 3D Shows add $3

Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:

  • “Freaky”
  • “Croods 2”
  • “Free Guy”
Successful grave marking ceremony for Charles and Elizabeth “Betty” Lewis Carter

On October 31, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated with the Ketoctin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in a grave marking ceremony for Charles and Elizabeth “Betty” Lewis Carter.

The ceremony was held at the Carter Family Cemetery, North Hill Farm in Clarke County. Kecia Brown, Regent of the Ketoctin Chapter presided over the ceremony with the SAR presenting the colors, firing a musket salute and playing taps to commemorate Charles and Betty as a son and daughter of American Revolutionary War Patriots. Participating in the ceremony from the DAR were LeAnn Turbyfill, Virginia DAR State Regent, Margaret Stromberg, Virginia DAR District VIII Director, Sherryl Belinsky, Stonebridge Chapter Regent, Shawn Beyer, Cameron Parish Chapter and Sara Boppe, Fort Loudoun Chapter.

Flag bearers: Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Leamon Duncan, Bill Schwetke, Charles Jameson, Mike Weyler and Nathan Poe / Photo courtesy of Linda Christensen

Betty Lewis Carter was the daughter of Fielding Lewis and Elizabeth “Betty” Washington. Her mother was the only sister of George Washington who lived to adulthood and married Fielding Lewis, a successful Fredericksburg merchant. He owned and leased ships that traded with British Caribbean colonies and operated a family store. Fielding and Betty Washington were successful merchants who provided material support to the colonists, including funding a gun manufactory in 1775.

Betty Lewis was born in 1765 and married Charles Carter in 1781. Charles descended from a long line of Virginia gentry with roots back to the earliest settlements. He died and was buried at Deerwood Plantation in Culpeper in 1827. She died at her brother’s home, Audley Farm, just to the west of North Hill on April 9, 1830, and was interred at the North Hill Family Cemetery. Charles remains were moved to North Hill in the 1960s and is now buried next to his wife.

Musket squad marching to fire a salute: Doug Hall, Chip Daniel, Clay Robinson, Barry Schwoerer, Paul Christensen, Mike Dennis, Sean Carrigan, Allen Phillips, Art LaFlam, Ken Bonner and Brett Osborn / Photo courtesy of Cat Schwetke

The SAR color guard was led by Chapter President and Commander Marc Robinson. Participating were Virginia State SAR President William “Bill” Schwetke, Colonel William Grayson Chapter President Mike Weyler, and Culpeper Minutemen Chapter President Charles James. Other compatriots included Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Mike Dennis, Leamon Duncan, Art LaFlam, Brett Osborn, Nathan Poe, Will Reynolds, Clay Robinson and Jim Simmons. There were six DAR and six SAR wreaths presented to commemorate the Carter’s descendancy from Revolutionary War Patriots.

A composite of the CJWII Color Guard / Photo courtesy of Cat Schwetke

Why cancel Downtown Halloween 2020? – Everyone will be masked, right?

It was a fun, scary and candy-gathering Halloween Saturday afternoon and evening in Historic Downtown Front Royal on the final walking mall weekend of the season. – See for yourselves how this Halloween transpired in our corner of the Northern Shenandoah Valley:

What’s not to LOVE about Downtown Halloween – even in 2020 – during Front Royal’s final weekend walking mall experiment? – Especially when you have escaped the clutches of a looming T-Rex as Amber and her costumed dog Quincy did. Royal Examiner Photos and Video by Roger Bianchini

Some other Trick or Treating K-9’s may be wondering exactly what is going on with that roaming dinosaur now playing camera-friendly with Bransen and Braygin Isner.

Wait, is T-Rex trying to get a high-5 from these kids?

No, he’s trying to get some dancing partners to the Gazebo area recorded music – who suspected it was a funky dino-saur.

The pumpkins appear to have established a security perimeter around the musical base of operations …

… As well as around the White Picket Fence and Key Move Properties site.

However, no pumpkin security at Ellen Aders State Farm candy distribution table next to East Main Street’s new “I Want Candy” store.

Above, under the watchful eye of proprietor Ralph Waller, aka ‘the mayor of Main St.’ in white jacket to right, a ghoulish crowd begins gathering outside Main Street Pawn as even the local political committees got into the giving-away spirit. – Below we get a wave from now State Republican Committee official Steve Kurtz.

Just a few doors up East Main the Democrats were in full candy distribution mode as well.

And a little further west on East Main two independent local town council candidates continued the political giving spirit. Below, moved to their respective signs during a candy break – just in case you didn’t recognize Betty Showers and Josh Ingram in costume.

Uh oh, the Joker’s on the run – that CAN’T be good.

From bad to worse: Pennywise, Stephen King’s famous scary clown of our nightmares, and pals. ‘We all float down here, kids’.

Phunky Woodverx – buy or we’ll put a spell on you …

A Wizard of Oz family outing, from left, the Tin Man, Dorothy, the Straw Man and cowardly Lion being carried into the fray.

I don’t think we’re in Kansas anymore – lost in the clouds on Cloud Street at East Main.

And just when you thought you were safe again in the pumpkin perimeter …

… You run into ghosts ‘carrying’ people away from the safe zone.

Having escaped a short way up Chester Street we encountered this unexpected gathering of spirits on the porch of the Va. Beer Museum – a skeletal apparition, and a more comforting ‘spirit’ of the Beer Museum variety.

Well our skeletal spirit must not have been THAT scary, as she befriends a young unicorn over the promise of candy.

Sponge Bob and 3 of a 101 Dalmatians

Some Superheroes on the candy take

If some Ghostbusters are chasing a ghost up the street, that must be a wrap on this Downtown Halloween 2020 HORROR story. Well, it won’t be a REAL horror story as long as our pandemic case numbers don’t spike in its wake.

