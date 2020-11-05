Front Royal Kiwanis 64th Annual Pancake Day, drive-thru style

The Kiwanis Club of Front Royal is celebrating its 75 anniversary this year and are committed to holding the annual Pancake Day fundraising event. This event raises significant funds which are put back directly into our community and our schools to help the children of Warren County. Of course, due to the COVID pandemic, a few adjustments have to be made.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we will not be allowed to hold our event inside, so the event will be brought to you drive-thru style! You simply pull up with your ticket or cash, and we bring the order out to you! Pancake Day is traditionally an “all you can eat” event, but since we cannot do that this year, we are giving each person a significantly larger order than usual.

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020

Saturday, December 5, 2020 Time: 7:00 am – 1:00 pm

7:00 am – 1:00 pm Location: Warren County High School

Warren County High School Cost: $5.00 – pancakes & sausage with butter and syrup packets

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world One Child and One Community at a time. All proceeds go right back into the community!