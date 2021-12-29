Local Government
Front Royal Launches new department for code compliance and building-related inspections
The Front Royal Building Department will begin issuing building permits and conducting required inspections for structures and development in the Town on January 3, 2022.
“By having the authority to enforce building-related codes and ordinances, the Town can better protect the safety and wellbeing of the community,” said Steven Hicks, Town Manager. “This department will enable the Town to efficiently address on-going development as part of Council’s goal of being business-friendly and customer orientated.”
Building Department Responsibilities include:
- Review and issuance of building permits
- Conducting required building inspections for final occupancy or use
- Maintaining the safety and appearance of the Town’s existing structures and properties through routine inspections and code compliance activities
- Issuance of applicable land-disturbing activity permits
- Enforcement of the Virginia Maintenance Code
- Fire Protection plan review
Land Disturbance permits will continue to be issued by the Warren County Building Department on behalf of Front Royal until the Town is certified by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. Certification is expected in the 2nd quarter of 2022.
The Front Royal Building Department was created by the Town Council in June 2021. For more information, visit www.frontroyalva.com/694/Building-Permits-Inspections.
(from Town of Front Royal press release)
Town Manager asserts December 1 Closed Session motion was altered to specify ‘actual’ litigation – but would that alone make it FOIA compliant?
Queried about the omission of a December 1 Closed Session motion “subject” or case reference if actual litigation was to be discussed, in an emailed response Town Manager Steven Hicks asserted that the closed meeting motion wording had been altered from what had been circulated, to indicate that the closed session discussion WOULD be about actual, filed litigation.
“I have consulted with legal counsel who was present at the open meeting on December 1, 2021, and who provided legal counsel during the closed session which followed. Heather Bardot and I concur that the motion which preceded the closed session was made properly in accordance with Virginia Code. As stated during the motion, the closed session was for purposes of discussing and obtaining legal counsel regarding actual, ongoing litigation (emphasis added),” Hicks responded by email at 11:53 a.m. December 13th.
However, the minutes of the December 1 Special Council meeting approved by council about seven hours after receipt of the above email on December 13th indicates the original unspecified motion into closed that was circulated with the agenda prior to the meeting was what was read into the meeting record of December 1.
So, did the entire Front Royal Town Council, mayor, and staff present December 13th forget what motion Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell read into the record just under two weeks earlier, or could the town manager be mistaken about an altered motion being offered? Regardless of the answer to that question, it appears whichever motion was read and approved still does not identify which former town employee and which filed litigation was discussed behind closed doors. And THAT degree of specificity to “subject” and “purpose”, as elaborated on in some detail in our related, story “Did Town Council’s December 1 ‘Special Closed Meeting’ violate multiple FOIA laws?”, is what we believe Virginia Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) law requires of any elected municipal or state body in order to legally go behind doors closed to the public who elected them and media that reports on their actions to that public.
And despite what we believe is substantial evidence for that degree of specificity offered in the above-referenced story, much of it ascertained from the executive director of the Virginia FOIA Advisory Council, obviously, there is disagreement on the Town of Front Royal side, including by its outside contracted law firm representative Heather Bardot, referenced in Town Manager Hicks email. Perhaps a clue to the still undisclosed “subject” of that closed session discussion might be offered by Bardot’s presence for it. We verified with former Front Royal Town Council Clerk Jennifer Berry’s attorney’s office that Bardot is the Town’s legal counsel in the federal sexual harassment litigation filed by the former council clerk referenced in our above FOIA compliance story.
Why not specify?
This reporter remains at a loss to explain the Town’s digging in of its collective “heel”, through its town manager, on this simple question about what “actual, ongoing litigation” was discussed on December 1? What would be lost if like the county government and the County EDA, the Town simply named the litigation to be discussed behind closed doors? No legal strategies or evidentiary assertions would be revealed, just a case name and vague reference to the behind-closed-door meeting’s “purpose” as in a need for legal counsel input or approaching filing deadlines. We cite that latter “purpose” because of the FOIA compliance issue raised about the December 1 meeting, not only being an unscheduled special one, but apparently also an “emergency” one in the bypassing of the FOIA three-day public notice requirement for coming meetings not called on an emergency time-frame basis.
In his December 13 email referenced above, Hicks went on to address that question about the “emergency” meeting requirement, again without any specificity, adding: “There was a time-sensitive need to convene this special meeting on December 1, 2021 …” But again, what the emergency was and in relation to which actual litigation with what former employee, remains a mystery: “TRUST us, it WAS an emergency – whatever it was in whatever case it was!!! Why do you care so much about what cases we’re using Town taxpayer money to pay outside attorneys to represent us on?” seems to be the logic at play here.
But as stated above, one can only wonder at what town officials, elected or appointed, fear is to be lost by going by what appears to be FOIA law on disclosure of the “subject” of actual litigation to be discussed behind doors closed to the public and media under strict legal guidelines.
Perhaps it is time to bring those elected officials into the conversation, rather than rely on staff intermediaries hired to manage the day-to-day business of town government.
Maybe we’ll correct that contact omission in a nice Christmas story and follow up email that could be printed out and placed under their trees by Santa. So, council members, you’ve had FOIA law compliance sessions, right? What’s your opinion on the level of “subject” and “purpose” specificity required to go behind closed doors to discuss “actual ongoing litigation”?
OH, and by the way, which motion was read into the open session record on December 1 to allow convening of the special, emergency meeting closed session, the one presented as part of the December 1st minutes that you approved December 13th that was circulated to the media prior to the meeting, or the one quoted by Mr. Hicks above that added: “actual ongoing” to describe the litigation to be discussed? – Not, as we noted above it seems to make much difference as to FOIA compliance.
And one more thing – hush up, Santa, I know it’s Christmas Eve, I’m almost finished – any chance of finding out what the emergency (as it might apply to “purpose” by FOIA standards) was that allowed Mayor Holloway to call that special meeting under the minimum three-day public notice requirement for non-emergency matters?
Thank you for your time and attention – and a Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.
(Norma Jean Shaw contributed to this story.)
Did Town Council’s December 1 ‘Special Closed Meeting’ violate multiple FOIA laws?
Royal Examiner editorial department staff have occasionally pondered the often overly vague language of motions used to adjourn to Executive/Closed Sessions, particularly on the Town side of local municipal government. Those motions and the information in them are guided by Virginia Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) standards on a variety of levels. Royal Examiner recently contacted Virginia FOIA Advisory Council Executive Director Alan Gernhardt about those standards, particularly as they applied to a December 1 “Special Closed Meeting” of the Front Royal Town Council called by Mayor Chris Holloway.
Gernhardt’s response referenced a history of Virginia FOIA Advisory Council opinions on the state standards for balancing the public’s right to know how they are being governed by their elected officials and those officials’ occasional need for some degree of secrecy, generally in competitive bidding, property transactional, legal, and personnel matters. How the wording of motions to adjourn to Closed/Executive Session must balance these sometimes-conflicting standards in a democratically based but also economically competitive and sometimes legally contentious society, revolve around three elements. Those are (1) the subject of the closed meeting; (2) the purpose of the closed meeting; and (3) reference to the applicable FOIA law section exempting the meeting from the public view.
“The law clearly states, and this office has previously opined, that a motion that lacks any of these three elements would be insufficient under the law,” one example of an earlier state FOIA Advisory Council opinion Gernhardt provided to Royal Examiner states. However, it adds that: “… when identifying the subject of a closed meeting, the subject need not be so specific as to defeat the reason for going into the closed session but should at least provide the public with general information as to why the closed meeting will be held.”
This information takes us to the motion used to convene the December 1 Special Meeting closed session announced the previous day. That motion circulated with the “Town Council Special Closed Meeting” agenda prior to the meeting, reads in its entirety: “I move that Town Council go into Closed Meeting pursuant to Section 2.2-3711.A.7 of the Code of Virginia for consultation with legal counsel and briefings by staff members or consultants pertaining to actual or probable litigation involving a former employee of the Town, where such consultation or briefing in Open Meeting would adversely affect the negotiating or litigating posture of the public body.”
For starters, the passage “pertaining to actual or probable litigation involving a former employee” seems far too vague to comply with state FOIA statutes since the discussion seemingly involves only one former employee, hence one litigation – So, which is it, actual or probable litigation?
The question is an important one because whether the litigation has been filed and has appeared on a court docket impacts the degree of specificity or vagueness with which the “subject” or “purpose” of the meeting may be described. For unfiled litigation, Gernhardt told us such descriptions as “litigation with a former employee” are sufficient to meet FOIA requirements because “it says more than just ‘litigation matters’ while not disclosing the actual nature or details” of a case yet to be filed on a court docket.
Regarding legal cases that have been filed with detail of an alleged cause made by a specific party made public through the court system, Gernhardt said somewhat more specificity is required. “For litigation matters, I generally would recommend using the style of the case if it has already been filed and appears on a public docket,” he said. “Style” in this case appearing to reference at base minimum, whom the litigation is with. That is the policy that Warren County and its post-financial scandal, re-tooled Economic Development Authority (EDA) have taken with all motions on existing litigation.
Just two days after town council’s vaguely adjourned to Special Closed Meeting of December 1, the County EDA adjourned to a 12-item Closed Meeting that included six real estate, four legal, one bank re-financing/legal, and one personnel matter. ALL 12 matters were identified as to “subject” by name with some degree of purpose though not to a degree to defeat the purpose of having the discussion behind closed doors by FOIA requirements. Ironically, three of the four legal matters related to litigation between the County EDA and the Town of Front Royal municipal government. We will include that litigation portion of the EDA motion to illustrate what we believe is a FOIA-compliant motion into closed on existing legal matters, now being used by both the County and its EDA:
“4. CLOSED MEETING Dec. 3, 2021, motion into: … · 4 matters – Consultation with legal counsel and briefings by staff members pertaining to actual or probable litigation, where such consultation or briefing in open meeting would adversely affect the negotiating or litigating posture of the public body, EDA v. Jennifer McDonald, et al., EDA v. Town of Front Royal, Town of Front Royal v. EDA, and legal advice related thereto and regarding other matters relating to claims of the Town of Front Royal pursuant to Va. Code §§ 2.2-3711.A.7 and 8.”
To contrast, let’s revisit the Town motion in question as presented and approved in that meeting’s minutes as having been read into the record by Vice-Mayor Lorie Cockrell, seconded by Letasha Thompson: “I move that Town Council go into Closed Meeting pursuant to Section 2.2-3711.A.7 of the Code of Virginia for consultation with legal counsel and briefings by staff members or consultants pertaining to actual or probable litigation involving a former employee of the Town, where such consultation or briefing in Open Meeting would adversely affect the negotiating or litigating posture of the public body.”
On the Town side it appears one of the three elements required by FOIA law – “subject” is missing in that whether it is an unfiled “probable” litigation or an “actual” litigation that has been filed, say for example former Council Clerk Jennifer Berry’s federal sexual harassment suit, at the time scheduled for trial in February 2022, is not specified.
And were it to be filed litigation that was discussed behind closed doors December 1, is it possible a second key element, “purpose”, is missing? For the only purpose cited in the motion is “consultation with legal counsel and briefings by staff members or consultants”. Could that be enough “purpose” to satisfy FOIA law regarding “actual” litigation in what was called as an “emergency meeting” as will be discussed in more detail here later; or would additional detail such as “discussion of approaching filing deadlines” be required?
Royal Examiner spoke to Jennifer Berry’s attorney, Tim Cupp, in her suit against the Town on December 1st looking for clues the closed session might have been called regarding his client’s case. While declining to speculate why the mayor had called that special closed meeting, Cupp did note that December 1 was the final day for Discovery motions filings in the Berry case on the Harrisonburg federal Western District of Virginia docket slated for trial in February. Could it be a coincidence that within days of the Front Royal Town Council’s “Special Closed Meeting” of December 1, the Berry vs. Town of Front Royal federal sexual harassment trial in which Mayor Holloway has been named as a figure in alleged attempts to have Berry withdraw a related internal complaint involving former vice mayor and councilman William Sealock, was rescheduled to May 2022?
Ultimately, as Gernhardt pointed out to Royal Examiner, a determination on meeting FOIA law compliance would be determined by a judge were a complaint to be filed that it had not been in a particular case. Gernhardt also provided Royal Examiner with a Virginia Supreme Court ruling, BEVERLY COLE, INDIVIDUALLY, ET AL. v. SMYTH COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, ET AL. (No. 17120 May 28, 2020), which overturned a lower court decision, and mandates the above-referenced “subject” and “purpose” standards.
In that case, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the Smyth County Board of Supervisors used an improper motion to go into closed session and talked about matters beyond the scope of the claimed exemption.
While exploring FOIA law regarding the above issues of adequate “subject” and “purpose” standards being met in convening the December 1 “Special Closed Meeting” two other factors attracted Royal Examiner editorial staff’s attention. Those were, first, the short turnaround on notice of the meeting being circulated, approximately 27 hours, as opposed to the three-day minimum public notice for non-emergency special meetings; and second, the fact that both access doors to the section of the Front Royal Town Hall where the special meeting was taking place were locked while the meeting was still in progress.
Locked Out or Not Locked Out?
Notice of the council special meeting emailed to the media at 3:22 p.m., Tuesday, November 30, by Town Administrative Assistant and Council Clerk Tina Presley read: “The mayor has called a special closed meeting for Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in Town Hall.”
With a Town Planning Commission work session on a new short-term tourist rental ordinance under development scheduled for 6 p.m. in the second-floor meeting room town council normally uses for meetings at Town Hall, it was unclear exactly where that council special meeting would be held. In response to inquiries, it was eventually determined to be somewhere in the Finance Department section of Town Hall. That section is on the Crescent Street/Afton Inn side of the first floor of Town Hall to the left as you enter the primary, East Main Street entrance.
We note this because when the December 1st planning commission meeting ended around 7 p.m., the two media present, this reporter and Alex Bridges of the Northern Virginia Daily, attempted to enter the Finance Department section of town hall to ascertain if the council special meeting was still in progress and await its adjournment for any announcement or action. Finding the access door locked, we sought the assistance of Planning Director Lauren Kopishke, mingling with planning commission members on their way out of town hall. Surprisingly, Kopishke found that her access code credential was somehow disabled, preventing her assisting media access to the area of the council special meeting.
Press also established that the rear parking lot outside access door, the only other entrance to that section of the building, was also locked between 7:15 and 7:30 p.m. Town Manager Steven Hicks later informed the press that once out of closed, the open meeting was adjourned at 7:46 p.m. without any announcement or action.
So, in addition to questions about FOIA public disclosure standards being met, the additional question of public/press access to the open portions of the special meeting were raised. Questioned about this, Hicks told Royal Examiner that the doors in question had been unlocked at the meeting’s convening and adjournment, so that any public or press present could have accessed the open portions of the meeting. Unfortunately, no member of the press or public, to our knowledge, was present at those specific times of 6:30 and 7:46 p.m. to test that timely locking and unlocking scenario.
Special or Emergency Meeting?
Council Clerk and Administrative Assistant Tina Presley sent media an e-mailed notice of the meeting at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, some 27 hours prior to the meeting’s announced 6:30 p.m. open session starting time the following evening. In a Dec. 2nd telephone conversation regarding the special meeting’s announcement, Ms. Presley relayed to Royal Examiner’s Norma Jean Shaw, “I just did what the mayor asked me to do.” When asked why she didn’t post the meeting notice on social media or the Town’s website Presley stated, “I guess I could have, but I only sent it to the three local reporters who normally cover the council meetings.”
The fact the meeting was bypassing the normal three-day minimum public notice of municipal government meetings indicated that it was not only a “special meeting,” but an “emergency” one requiring immediate attention for one reason or another.
Was there sufficient reason, as the town manager contends there was, to designate an “emergency” meeting that allowed less than three-days’ public notice? Because of the ongoing refusal of the town administrative or contracted legal staff to elaborate on the subject or purpose of what is now admitted to have been closed session discussion of existing litigation, your guess is as good as ours. But is the fact we are still guessing at answers to numerous questions about that behind-closed-doors meeting an indication that the Front Royal Town government is in ongoing violation of Virginia Freedom of Information Act standards?
Perhaps a judge will tell us.
Supervisors get a holiday serenade, a report on state redistricting problems – and an unsubstantiated personal attack on member
At its meeting Tuesday morning, December 14, the Warren County Board of Supervisors got an array of outside agency and county departmental reports – the most interesting perhaps on the confusing state of statewide electoral redistricting from acting County Attorney Jason Ham – was holiday serenaded by the E. Wilson Morrison 5th Grade Chorus, dealt with just two action items and a 21-point Consent Agenda before adjourning to Closed Session to discuss its three-pronged EDA civil litigation involving asset recovery from former EDA executive director Jennifer McDonald and countersuits with the Town of Front Royal over what is owed to who by whom.
But that’s not all folks – the board also got an encore performance of Matt Tederick’s cabal conspiracy theory speech (beginning at 33:15 of LINKED County video), with the addition of a call for the removal of Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe. That call was made due to a thus-far unsubstantiated allegation that Mabe received an early leaked copy of the Front Royal Planning Commission Investigative Report on the approval process involving Tederick’s fellow county Republican Committee member, Mayor Chris Holloway’s construction company’s application for a non-conforming subdivision permit.
As noted in our lead story on Tederick’s Public Comments first delivered the previous evening to the Front Royal Town Council, in a story written for the Warren-Frederick County Report by Tom Sayre, the man Mabe unseated as Shenandoah District supervisor two years ago, it is alleged that Mabe received that leaked report copy from town planning commission member Darryl Merchant. However, as also previously reported the lead of two women making that allegation, Stevi Hubbard, told this reporter at the time she was shopping the story, that she never saw the alleged leaked copy, which was never publicly circulated prior to the Front Royal Town Council’s official release of it on November 17. To this reporter’s knowledge, the WC-FC Report is the only one of five local papers that published a story about Hubbard’s somewhat vague allegations about the leak that included its being left for Mabe under a newspaper in The Daily Grind by someone, allegedly Merchant, who had left the area prior to Mabe’s arrival.
But not to belabor Tederick’s “cabal” leak conspiracy theory – which this reporter, Royal Examiner, and Publisher Mike McCool also continue to be at the center of – any further, we’ll move on to action items and discussion at the county supervisors December 14 meeting. (writer’s note: See The Examiner’s Stephen Sill’s linked story “Town Planning Commission Meeting Explodes Into Third-Hand Allegations of Skullduggery” on Wednesday’s Front Royal Planning Commission meeting where “Mad Matt” made it a Trifecta of public allegations of a nefarious alliance targeting Front Royal Mayor Chris Holloway, and apparently all things good in the universe.)
Back to the agenda
As to the state of state-mandated electoral redistricting based on changing population trends ascertained from a decade of census numbers, the supervisors were briefed by Acting County Attorney Jason Ham on hang-ups at the state, and apparently national, level. County Planning Director Joe Petty then briefed the board on two proposed options for Warren County redistricting based on available census information.
Of delays in finalizing a county plan with an initial State deadline of December 31st, Ham told the supervisors, “We are still needing to monitor whatever the state does because if we do ours and theirs results in us having a split precinct we’ll have to re-do ours. So, it’s kind of a mess, a statewide mess. It’s not a mess of our creation – it’s COVID and delays caused by the census and more delays compounded by the delays down the line at the state and federal levels.”
In introducing County Planning Director Petty’s summary of two redistricting options under consideration and responding to North River Supervisor Delores Oates question of whether it was “futile” to proceed at this point, Ham observed, “I don’t know if I’d go that far. I think it’s worth your all-seeing what he’s come up with – it might end up being okay. We were working on this because it is supposed to be done by the end of the year … but the Virginia Redistricting Commission failed to do their job and now it’s at the desk of the Virginia Supreme Court.
“And that seems very strange to me, but that’s what’s happening. And the Virginia Supreme Court is busy with lots of other things to do, and this is not normally what they do, but it’s important. So, I hope it will be done quickly and that it will be compatible with one of these plans,” Ham said in handing off to County Planning Director Petty.
In the full County video, the redistricting discussion begins at the 57:20 mark, with Petty handing off to legal counsel 15 seconds later, and legal counsel and the board handing the discussion back to the planning director for his PowerPoint presentation on redistricting options at 1:02:57. The discussion wraps up at 1:19:15.
Board reports followed the 1:32:07 video mark, with the County Administrator’s and County Attorney’s reports following at 1:32:05 and 1:36:20, respectively. A comment highlight was Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter’s observation at the 1:36:00 mark that the December 20th swearing-in of new members Vicky Cook and Jay Butler at the county courthouse would be the beginning of their continued “swearing” in their new electoral roles replacing Archie Fox and Carter respectively, neither of whom ran for re-election.
During his report, Ham noted six contracts being approved as part of the aforementioned 21-item Consent Agenda. He explained minor wording changes that would allow the county administrator “to execute all the referenced agreements” with any changes necessary to the drafts. After Supervisor Delores Oates noted the board’s authority to authorize any expenditures over a certain amount and added discussion about communications between Daley and Ham on contractual adjustments, on a motion by Oates, seconded by Mabe, the board approved the Consent Agenda with two items removed for discussion.
Mabe removed item 7, a request by Warren County Public Schools to transfer $63,650 from Contingency Reserves to the Instructional Budget for Fiscal Year-2021-22; and Oates removed item 5, approval of the purchase of UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) as a “Total Human Resources Information System (HRIS)”. Due to the absence of Schools Superintendent Chris Ballenger or anyone else from the school board administrative office to address the need for the transfer, at the county administrator’s suggestion item 7 was moved to the January 4 meeting for consideration. And following staff explanation that the UKG-HRIS Human Resources system was a stand-alone system that wouldn’t interface with financial or other systems, item 5 was approved on a motion by Oates, seconded by Mabe.
Moving to its action items, on a motion by Oates, seconded by Fox, the board approved first, an Incentive Grant Agreement with Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods for its location to the Inland Port area announced by the governor on site recently. As explained by County Administrator Daley, the agreement is typical of those offered to businesses over the years for major investments in locating operations in the county.
After some discussion on the necessity to coordinate with the “Discover Front Royal” tourism initiative to jointly apply for a $170,000 made available by the state governor’s office for tourism promotion through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to aid in re-establishing the community’s tourism potential post-COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on travel and related activities, the board, again unanimously as all votes of approval were, approved authorization to move forward on the ARPA money application.
Following the closed session related to EDA litigations, there were no announcements or actions taken and the open meeting was adjourned with a round of “Merry Christmases” and holiday wishes.
Town Planning Commission meeting explodes into third-hand allegations of skullduggery
The Front Royal Planning Commission at its regular meeting on December 15th had a relatively straightforward agenda – to review and approve a new short-term tourist rental ordinance and to finally approve the Town Attorney’s Report regarding the processing of Mayor Chris Holloway’s Subdivision on Steele Avenue. – But it was not to be so.
Vice-Chairman Connie Marshner opened the Citizen Comment portion of the meeting, and “Private Citizen” Matt Tederick was the sole speaker. He presented a series of allegations against Commissioner Darryl Merchant, quoting extensively from an article from the Warren-Frederick County Report, essentially that the Town Attorney’s Internal Inquiry report (more about the report itself later) had been leaked by Commissioner Merchant to County Supervisor Walt Mabe in advance of the release of the report by Town Manager Steven Hicks on November 17. That article quotes two local citizens making allegations about a leak specifically to benefit Supervisor Mabe’s in a potential mayoral run in 2022. It also draws heavily on a Facebook posting by Stevi Hubbard on the Facebook page Warren County Beer Drinkers & Independent Thinkers – Not exactly sworn testimony.
So, the 9-minute dissertation by Mr. Tederick, despite his insistence that he was presenting “undeniable facts”, turned out to be a rehashing of third-hand allegations by a person or people who never actually saw the “leaked” report or could account for the sequence of events.
The odd juxtaposition of Tederick’s demanding Commissioner Darryl Merchant’s immediate resignation – “Tonight!” – in the same statement in which he said “I don’t know if any of this is true” makes this reporter wonder if there is a political game underway. There’s an old saying that a lie can be halfway around the block before the truth gets its shoes tied.
At the conclusion of his statement Commission Vice-Chairman Connie Marshner, chairing the meeting in Chairman Doug Jones’ absence, asked Mr. Tederick “What made you bring this up?”
Mr. Tederick seemed nonplussed by the question, and he responded that the actions alleged in the article about Mr. Merchant were “politically motivated” and “horribly dishonorable in my opinion – That’s why I brought it up, it’s very simple. I can talk more if you like,” Tederick offered. It was an offer the vice-chair declined, noting the commission had “actual business to attend to here.”
No members of the Commission responded to the allegations, and the Vice-Chairman said the two citizens quoted extensively in the article had shown up at a planning commission meeting “in an advanced state of intoxication” the day that the article cited by Mr. Tederick was published, but she knew nothing else about them. Vice-Chair Marshner then wondered aloud why Mr. Tederick appeared to be taking the thus-far unsubstantiated social media allegations of two people about Merchant’s alleged, and apparently unseen, role in a leak never publicly released, “as gospel”. Mr. Tederick left the WCGC meeting room shortly after Marshner’s questions and observations as the commission proceeded into its action agenda items.
Short-term home rentals
Following the exit of Mr. Tederick, The Commission resumed its regular business by taking up a proposed ordinance amendment to Town Code 175-3, to permit short-term property rentals in the Town of Front Royal, defined as “Provision of a room or space that is suitable or intended for occupancy for dwelling, sleeping, or lodging purposes for a period of fewer than 30 days, in exchange for a charge for the occupancy.”
The commissioners discussed the proposed ordinance revisions made by the planning staff and Planning Director Lauren Kopishke explained that they had incorporated the input from the Planning Commission Work Session of December 1. Several commissioners were concerned about a provision in the proposed ordinance that required the planning department to obtain the approval of a subdivision HOA (Home Owners Association), if applicable, for the applicant to operate a short-term rental. This has proven to be problematic for county short-term tourist rental operators when an HOA is opposed to the use of a property in that way. HOA covenants are contractual between the association and the property owner, whereas a zoning ordinance or permit is enforced by municipal code. This could place the Town in the middle of a conflict if the HOA refuses to approve a short-term rental that would be legal by local and state codes. The commission ultimately decided to postpone action on the ordinance until its combined work session and regular meeting, January 19.
Before the commission could consider the formal acceptance of the Planning Commission Internal Report prepared by retiring Town Attorney Douglas Napier, the proceedings were interrupted by a clearly angry Stevi Hubbard, who took to the podium uninvited to begin to rail against Vice-Chairman Marshner for her earlier observations in response to Tederick’s public comments – “Lying on me on public television and saying I was drunk at a meeting!”
Ms. Hubbard ignored the vice-chairman’s request to cease the disruption and carried on, not only at the vice-chairman but also Commissioner Merchant for “allowing that woman to lie on me”.
For more than 10 minutes Ms. Hubbard refused to come to order and continued her rambling diatribe, demanding a public apology and defying requests to allow the meeting to move on. “Are you going to allow that woman to lie on me like that?” was directed at Commissioner Merchant.
Eventually, Front Royal Police responded to escort Ms. Hubbard, still shouting at Vice-Chairman Marshner and Commissioner Merchant, from the room, as the somewhat shellshocked commission resumed the meeting.
Reached after the meeting, Vice-Chairman Marshner acknowledged that one of the two referenced women was definitely inebriated. “You could smell it. If Ms. Hubbard was not, then I certainly apologize to her”.
The commission then turned its attention to the now-infamous investigative report authored by Town Attorney Douglas Napier, since announced by the mayor as retiring at the end of the year.
Commissioner Merchant moved that the commission accept the report and that the recommendations in the report be adopted by the Planning Department. During the discussion period prior to the vote, Commissioner Merchant pointed out that “There’s been a lot of confusion about this report.” The report was not a criminal investigation, but a determination of the facts surrounding the apparent circumvention of the subdivision ordinance during the approval of Holloway Construction’s non-conforming subdivision application process and resulting recommendations that would prevent this situation from happening again.
The vote to accept the report was unanimous. Vice-Chairman Marshner then turned to Planning Director Kopishke and asked about outcomes from the recommendations of the report. Director Kopishke outlined several new projects underway already, including a new development guidebook, better tracking software, and revisions to the permitting forms to make them more consistent.
The Planning Director outlined progress made so far in the Comprehensive Plan rewrite and said that the planning staff had received 300-350 survey responses so far, and over 12,000 individual question responses, and 381 actual written responses.
The team just launched an interactive map where people can identify their favorite places, mark areas perceived to be high-crime, or with maintenance issues like potholes. The survey mechanism will remain open until January while the team begins to compile the data.
Separately, Commissioner Merchant has provided a statement regarding his service on the Planning Commission, which is quoted below in part:
“It is nice to see the return of citizen Tederick to the podium. I have missed his razor-sharp wit and passionate oratory. Matt is a fervent supporter of the republican party and a strong protector of local officeholders. The majority of the Front Royal Town Council is republican. I am not.
Boards and Commission members are appointed by the Council and, in my opinion, serve at their will. Even though most appointments are for a specific term or period of time, I strongly believe that Council has the right to appoint or dismiss individuals to boards and commissions as they see fit.
In my case, if Council desires that I vacate my seat on the Planning Commission, all they have to do is ask. There is no need to concoct some weird conspiracy theory. Simply make a motion to replace or retire me and put it on the consent agenda. No explanation is needed. No-fuss, no mess, and certainly no ill will from me.”
A fitting way to end the meeting. The Commission adjourned at 8:15 p.m.
Watch the Planning Commission meeting here.
Town Attorney’s retirement unexpectedly announced – ‘private citizen’ Tederick circles the wagons against Holloway critics
After wishing long-time Public Works Department employee Billy Sears a fond farewell into retirement at the Monday, December 13th Front Royal Town Council meeting, Mayor Chris Holloway unexpectedly added a second name to the pending retiree list – Town Attorney Doug Napier – effective at the end of the year. It was observed by Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell that Napier’s retirement after stints with both the Warren County and Front Royal municipal governments, would end 44 years of municipal legal department governmental work.
The second round of fond farewells followed before things took a turn for the more combative during public comments on non-agenda items of concern opened by the Town’s recently (Dec. 8) retired “interim man” – interim mayor (May-Nov. 2019); interim town manager (Nov. 2019-Dec. 2020); and “town manager transition team” and “Business Development Director” (Dec. 2020-Dec. 2021), Matt Tederick.
As for meeting agenda items, several were discussed at a work session convened at 6 p.m. in the Warren County Government Center caucus room adjacent to the main meeting room where the fireworks were about to be set off shortly after 7 p.m., the naming of the Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) Board of Directors and members of the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee created to replace the mass-resigned Urban Forestry Board in the wake of that former environmental advisory committee not being consulted on the Happy Creek defoliation project undertaken during Tederick’s interim town manager stint, were prominent, as was the movement toward the planned implementation of a Town Building Department to oversee in-town inspections and authorizations for building projects and commercial and residential additions projects.
About that almost leaked report
But back on the unscheduled meeting-items front during public comments, now private citizen and long-time county Republican Committee official and power broker Tederick referenced a story “in The Report” (WC-FC Report) by former town councilman, county supervisor, and attorney Tom Sayre quoting a source Tederick noted he didn’t often agree with politically, former Front Royal Unites Vice-Chair Stevi Hubbard. That story was based on Hubbard’s assertions concerning an alleged leak of the now, twice publicly released by the Town Administrative Office investigative report into the process by which Mayor Holloway’s non-conforming, in-town subdivision application was approved outside normal planning department processes.
As Royal Examiner previously reported of those releases, and as the Town’s now outsourced Richmond-based Public Information contractor Joanne Williams and Williams Media noted, nothing illegal or against existing town codes was done during that process. However, according to Napier’s report several interim or short-term planning department officials reported feeling pressured by Town Manager Steven Hicks, sometimes in the presence of the non-conforming subdivision applicant Mayor Holloway, to fast-track approval of Holloway Construction LLC’s proposed six-unit subdivision without normal approval of a road system to town standards being accomplished first.
Based on Hubbard’s story presented to “Report” reporter Sayre, Tederick lashed out first at Town Planning Commission member and former Town surveyor Darryl Merchant and current County Supervisor Walt Mabe for their alleged roles in an apparently aborted leaking of the planning commission-initiated investigation of the Holloway non-conforming subdivision approval process conducted by, of all people, Town Attorney Doug Napier. It may be worth noting that Mabe unseated “Report” reporter Sayre from his Shenandoah District supervisor’s seat two years ago.
Tederick then managed to involve Royal Examiner Publisher and 2020 three-way race Holloway mayoral opponent Mike McCool, former Town Manager Michael Graham, County EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne, not to mention your humble reporter, in an alleged (perhaps deep state?) conspiracy, apparently to discredit Mayor Holloway and Town Manager Hicks for their described roles in attempting to fast-track the Holloway subdivision approval process, as reported in the Front Royal Planning Commission report prepared by Town Attorney Napier.
The confusing thing to this alleged co-conspirator is that the alleged Merchant-to-Mabe leaked report was apparently never publicly released prior to the Town’s releasing of it. In fact, when contacted the following morning about clarification on whether the supposedly clandestinely circulated report had ever been made public, Tederick responded: “I didn’t comment on that. I have no knowledge of that.”
However, during his Monday night comments, Tederick referenced an allegedly aborted decision to run for mayor by Mabe as further evidence of conspiracy. Tederick pointed to Royal Examiner’s non-coverage of the allegedly leaked document’s non-release as evidence of a “cabal” of behind-the-scenes power brokers at odds with his, Holloway’s, and others within town hall’s influence on town government.
But one might ask, where does an actual “cabal” lie if it does exist? – And who might be targeted next, inside or outside of town hall?
Tederick singled this reporter out for a phone conversation with Ms. Hubbard in which he was said to have urged her not to use Merchant’s name in any effort she would make to take her story public – “If true, it’s a bizarre request coming from a reporter,” Tederick asserted. But as this reporter told Tederick following Monday’s meeting’s adjournment, that advice was based on the perception from a phone conversation with Hubbard that no one, not even Mabe, had seen who allegedly left a copy of the planning commission report on the Holloway subdivision construction application for the supervisor to find “under a newspaper in the Daily Grind”.
In fact, Hubbard revealed to this reporter during that phone conversation that she had never seen the allegedly leaked report. Rather, she said someone, perhaps Tederick’s other referenced source, Kristine Nelson, had read portions of it to her over the phone. And she added that from that reading, while still skeptical of him generally, she believed Holloway would be cleared of any wrongdoing in this specific instance. It was an assertion also made by the Town’s new public information director Williams Media in one-page press releases accompanying both of the Town Administration’s official releases of the report, the first a draft, the second a final version. However, as this reporter noted in introducing those press releases with the Town-released reports, there may be a distinction between having done nothing illegal or against existing town codes, versus the personal ethics of using one’s political position and that of allied municipal administrators to “fast-track” a non-conforming to town codes application through the prescribed departmental approval process. That may be particularly true when that fast-tracking is suggested to employees plugged into roles they may have been new to or unfamiliar with due to the termination of department heads, including the planning departments, accomplished during Tederick’s tenure as town manager.
With the information provided by Hubbard by phone on her knowledge and lack thereof about an allegedly leaked report she had never seen and had no verification of other than from a third party, this reporter did tell her to be careful in naming Merchant as the unseen source of the allegedly leaked document she only had second or third-hand knowledge of. It was advice on a standard of verification I would apply to my own writing and did in this case. And without additional substantiation forthcoming at the time, the allegations about a leaked but uncirculated document referenced by Ms. Hubbard to this reporter went unreported by Royal Examiner, unlike Tederick’s referenced media source.
In the wake of his references to the published article, Tederick concluded interestingly, “I have no idea if what I just read to you is true or not. – But here’s what it looks like: it appears Merchant’s and Mabe’s actions were so dirty that even their friends (apparently Hubbard and Nelson) couldn’t stomach what they did. So, the question here is, is this the tip of the iceberg?” Tederick said as he headed for a dramatic conclusion.
As to his referenced “iceberg” Tederick observed: “But the cabal has been doing this kind of stuff for years. These people will use, manipulate and lie to anyone to get power and control. But you won’t know that. But you all know who they are …”
This reporter has a final comment, or two – If I’m part of a cabal of local power brokers, how come I don’t have a high-five or six-figure income? – Maybe because none of those alleged power players cited by Tederick are in elected or administrative positions of power tied to municipal purse strings – WAIT, that’s NOT how that’s supposed to work, is it?!?
And Hubbard’s somewhat spotty information about the alleged document leak isn’t the only story that’s not been reported by yours truly and Royal Examiner over the last year-plus based on largely unsubstantiated info or social media assertions. There’s one about the alleged dissolution of two marriages related to infidelities – and it doesn’t have anything to do with texts, which were mentioned suggestively at one point by Mr. Tederick during his cabal speeches – a “sister speech” was delivered at today’s morning county board of supervisors meeting, despite Chair Cheryl Cullers warning public comments were not to be of a personal nature – But I guess sometimes politics and personal attacks by their nature, must mix. After all, this is 2021 America.
We can only say, go to the video(s) …
Front Royal names Special Events and Public Arts Coordinator
The Town of Front Royal is pleased to announce the selection of Elizabeth Lewis as the Special Event and Arts Coordinator. In this position, Ms. Lewis will be responsible for collaborating with internal and external partners to develop, coordinate, and promote special events and the value of arts and culture.
“Tourism is a main economic driver for Front Royal,” explained Steven Hicks, Town Manager. “Adding to and growing annual Town events and developing the arts will attract more visitors, reflect community values, and create an important sense of awareness for residents and tourists.”
Goals for the Special Event and Arts Coordinator include:
- Working with downtown merchants, citizens and businesses on special events and assisting the PIO in branding and marketing events.
- Plans, develops, implements, and organizes events and volunteers from concept to the final event.
- Serves as the liaison between external event organizers, businesses, and vendors.
- Manages public art or design-related projects and serves as the liaison between artists, architects, contractors, developers, and community groups in the execution of public art projects.
- Works with artists and engages in the creative process and project management of public arts programs.
- Coordinates public art venues and events with the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) and the Blue Ridge Art Council as needed.
Ms. Lewis most recently served as Communications Manager for Special Love, Inc. in Winchester where she organized events and created brand awareness among many other duties.
“I have a passion for event management and for the arts, and as a resident of Front Royal, I have a vested interest in seeing our town flourish,” said Ms. Lewis.
Event planning started at age 10 for Ms. Lewis, as she assisted family members with coordinating weddings. She later worked with her mother in organizing craft fairs and tourism trips. While in college, Lewis’ first internship was working at the Sportsplex in Winchester, assisting with sports tournaments, consignment fairs, and expos. Her first job after graduating from George Mason University was Donor Event Coordinator for the American Red Cross.
Ms. Lewis will begin her job with Front Royal on January 3, 2022.
(From a Town Press Release)
