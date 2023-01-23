Lori Oaks and team extends their congratulations to this year’s Front Royal Light Fight winners

Mark your calendars and reserve your tickets to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Casino & Cash Party on Saturday evening, January 21, 2023, from 5:00-10:00 pm at our new location, Fraternal Order of the Elks Lodge 867. Over $7,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs, including a grand prize of $5,000 to the cash drawing winner! Special thanks to our cash prize sponsor, The Floor Shop for their generous support! Tickets are only $75 each and include an open bar, dinner from Claudio’s Pizzeria, silent auction, raffles, 50/50 drawings, $500 in casino chips for table games, and your ticket for a chance to win the cash party grand prize of $5,000!

Tickets are available at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® office located at 135 N Cameron Street in Old Town Winchester. Cash or check only.

Beneficiary

Proceeds from the Apple Blossom Casino & Cash Party will support the recruitment, awards and travel stipends for marching bands and special units to our 2023 Firefighters’ and Grand Feature Parades as well as generate funds for our 100th Festival in the spring of 2027.

Casino Table Games

Blackjack, Poker, Roulette, Craps

Roll the dice or wager all of your chips at our Casino where you will enjoy table games including Blackjack, Poker, Roulette, and Craps. The lucky person who accumulates the most casino chips at the end of the evening will win $500 cash. A casino cashier will be available throughout the evening selling additional chips to increase your chances of winning the Casino chip grand prize. Didn’t win the Casino cash prize? Redeem your casino chips for special raffle tickets for a chance to win exclusive prizes.

Other Games, Auctions & Prizes

50/50 Drawings, Raffles and Apple Blossom Experiences

50/50 tickets, card drawings and raffles will be held throughout the evening.

Raffles include a chance to win an Apple Blossom Dance Party Experience for a group of four with 2 VIP parking passes, and items signed by past Festival Grand Marshal and Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame Quarterback Terry Bradshaw.

A live auction will take place for an Apple Blossom Golden Ticket experience for two individuals to attend any and all Festival events in 2023.

Silent Auction

Silent auction items will be on display where participants can bid on a wide selection of items and experiences throughout the evening. If you or your business would like to contribute a silent auction item, please contact the Festival office at (540) 662-3863 or at info@thebloom.com.

Cash only for raffle, 50/50 and additional casino chip purchases. Credit cards accepted for silent auction items.

Tickets are Non-Refundable. ID required for entry. This is a 21 and over event.

Thanks to the generosity of our great sponsors: The Floor Shop (Cash Prize Sponsor); Berry Hill Logistics LLC (Beverage Sponsor); Armor Fence, Deck and Patio and John Massoud (Corporate Table Sponsors); First Bank, Hang 10 Car Wash and CNB Bank (Gaming Table Sponsors.)

For more information, visit www.thebloom.com.