Front Royal Lights Up for the Festive Season!

Local Competition Encourages Holiday Cheer and Creativity.

As winter approaches and the air grows chill, there’s no denying the festive season’s imminent arrival. And what better way to usher in the holidays than with the annual Front Royal Light Fight? This year promises an even grander display as the event enters its third consecutive year.

Organized by the enthusiastic Lori Oates, known for her connection to “Lori Loves Homes,” the Front Royal Light Fight is a community-wide event where homes and businesses deck out their facades with festive lights and decorations, all vying for the top spot. The contest not only brightens up the neighborhood but also offers lucrative prizes. The first-place winner wins $1,000, with $500 and $300 going to the second and third places, respectively. In addition to these, there’s a $500 fan-favorite award and a special category for businesses where the top prize is another $500.

To join the contest, participants must sign up on the website and submit a picture of their illuminated house. Upon successful registration, they will receive a unique number and a sign they can pick up at C&C’s Frozen Treats on Main Street, indicating their participation. Judges then have the task of choosing the best-decorated houses based on the number of lights and overall creativity. For those not participating, there’s an option to apply as a judge, adding another layer of community involvement.

In this Town Talk with Mike McCool at the Royal Examiner’s studio, even Santa couldn’t contain his excitement. As he gears up for Christmas, checking his lists and prepping the toys, he’s also cheering on the Front Royal Light Fight. Santa emphasized the importance of the community and the sponsors making the event possible. Partners like Clatterbuck Home Inspections, Quality Title, Green to Ground Electrical Services, Compass West Realty, C & C Frozen Treats, Greenfield Tax Strategies, The Apple House, Benchmark Mortgage, and CSI Exterior Renovations have generously contributed, ensuring that the event remains a highlight of the community’s calendar.

The commitment and effort that go into organizing this event can’t be understated. The whole team, with Santa’s endorsement, brings a much-needed dose of positivity to the community, especially during these times. All eyes are now on December 9th, the final day for applications. Winners will be announced on January 1st at the Apple House Restaurant, making it a splendid start to the New Year.