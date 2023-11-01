Community Events
Front Royal Lights Up for the Festive Season!
Local Competition Encourages Holiday Cheer and Creativity.
As winter approaches and the air grows chill, there’s no denying the festive season’s imminent arrival. And what better way to usher in the holidays than with the annual Front Royal Light Fight? This year promises an even grander display as the event enters its third consecutive year.
Organized by the enthusiastic Lori Oates, known for her connection to “Lori Loves Homes,” the Front Royal Light Fight is a community-wide event where homes and businesses deck out their facades with festive lights and decorations, all vying for the top spot. The contest not only brightens up the neighborhood but also offers lucrative prizes. The first-place winner wins $1,000, with $500 and $300 going to the second and third places, respectively. In addition to these, there’s a $500 fan-favorite award and a special category for businesses where the top prize is another $500.
To join the contest, participants must sign up on the website and submit a picture of their illuminated house. Upon successful registration, they will receive a unique number and a sign they can pick up at C&C’s Frozen Treats on Main Street, indicating their participation. Judges then have the task of choosing the best-decorated houses based on the number of lights and overall creativity. For those not participating, there’s an option to apply as a judge, adding another layer of community involvement.
In this Town Talk with Mike McCool at the Royal Examiner’s studio, even Santa couldn’t contain his excitement. As he gears up for Christmas, checking his lists and prepping the toys, he’s also cheering on the Front Royal Light Fight. Santa emphasized the importance of the community and the sponsors making the event possible. Partners like Clatterbuck Home Inspections, Quality Title, Green to Ground Electrical Services, Compass West Realty, C & C Frozen Treats, Greenfield Tax Strategies, The Apple House, Benchmark Mortgage, and CSI Exterior Renovations have generously contributed, ensuring that the event remains a highlight of the community’s calendar.
The commitment and effort that go into organizing this event can’t be understated. The whole team, with Santa’s endorsement, brings a much-needed dose of positivity to the community, especially during these times. All eyes are now on December 9th, the final day for applications. Winners will be announced on January 1st at the Apple House Restaurant, making it a splendid start to the New Year.
Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremonies to be Held November 10 in Richmond and Virginia Beach
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will host two Veterans Day Ceremonies this year on Friday, November 10, 2023.
The Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the new Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center (JCVCC) in Virginia Beach and marks the official Grand Opening of Virginia’s newest veterans care center.
The 67th annual Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.
The public is invited to join local, state, and federal officials, members of the Joint Leadership Council, Board of Veterans Services, active-duty service members, veterans, and families to honor all who have served in America’s Armed Forces from the Revolutionary War to today.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes early to be seated. There is no charge to attend either ceremony and free parking is available at both events.
Both Veterans Day Ceremonies will be held on Friday, November 10 instead of on November 11 which is officially Veterans Day. This is to avoid conflicts with the Veterans Day Parade in Virginia Beach and the Richmond Marathon which take place on Saturday, November 11 this year.
“Hosting two Veterans Day ceremonies this year – one in Virginia’s capital and one in Hampton Roads – gives the Commonwealth the opportunity to honor and remember our veterans for their service and sacrifices,” said Commissioner Daniel Gade of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “We are especially excited to open the Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach to provide affordable, long-term nursing care to veterans in Hampton Roads.”
The Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be broadcast live from Virginia Beach on WTVR-TV CBS6.1 and 6.3 television in Richmond and WTKR-TV CBS 3.1 in Norfolk. Livestreaming is also available on WTVR.com, the CBS 6 News app, or the CBS 6 streaming channels on Roku and Apple TV.
The new Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center is located at 2641 Nimmo Parkway, Virginia Beach, VA 23456. Parking for the care center event will be at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, 2425 Nimmo Parkway, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 with shuttle service to JCVCC beginning at 9 a.m. Those needing special accommodations for parking should contact Kathryn Shear at Kathryn.Shear@dvs.virginia.gov or (757) 263-3138.
The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, VA 23220. There is free parking available on site. The Memorial grounds and exhibit halls will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. for visitors. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov or telephone 804.786-2060.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with 50 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates four long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Scouting for Food Returns the First Two Saturdays in November
Scouting for Food happens on two consecutive weekends. Saturday, November 4, is Distribution Day when local Scout Troops from the Boy Scouts of America Shenandoah Area and Virginia Headwaters Councils will place reminder door hangers in neighborhoods across the region. Then, November 11 is Collection Day, when the same troops return to community homes to collect food items from generous residents.
All food is donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and its network of 400+ community partners. The Scouts kindly request that residents place bags of canned or dry food next to their front doors by 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, for them to pick up.
The most-needed food items by the Food Bank are high-protein, low-sodium, low-sugar, and whole-grain non-perishable foods. Please note that they are not able to accept glass containers.
Scouting for Food is an annual food drive sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America, embodying the slogan “Do a Good Turn Daily.” Scouts who participate in this drive have the opportunity to earn a special patch by picking up food donations, reporting the weight, and specifying the donation drop-off location.
Since 2012, the Scouts have collected 901,113 pounds of food for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, equivalent to almost 751,000 meals for our neighbors living with food insecurity! Last year’s drive brought in 48,149 pounds of food.
- Who: Local Scout troops will distribute door hangers to homes throughout the area. They will return the following Saturday, November 11, to collect the food items, which will be directed to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and its partner food pantries and programs.
- Where: Homes across the Charlottesville, Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley, and Northern Shenandoah Valley regions.
- When: Hangers will be distributed on Saturday, November 4, and Scouts will return to homes on Saturday, November 11, to pick up food items left by front doors.
Habitat for Humanity Gears Up for its Second Annual Gala
A Night of Celebration, Awareness, and Giving.
Habitat for Humanity has always been more than just a charitable organization. It’s a movement, and its heart lies in its dedicated members. Mary Carnahan, the talented graphic artist responsible for designing the gala’s banners and programs, was accompanied by her dedicated teammates – Beth Parker of the fundraising committee, Sonja Wilkins, the chairperson on the same committee, and Debra Siksay, the president of Habitat for Humanity. The team was in high spirits, gearing up for their upcoming second annual gala, an evening focused on community, generosity, and the meaningful change Habitat for Humanity creates. Together, they presented a mosaic of the work Habitat is involved in, underlining the importance of community support.
This year’s gala promises to be an evening filled with events that cater to various interests, from a silent auction to performances by Shenandoah Conservatory students to a DJ for those looking to dance the night away. Notably, Mayor Lori Cockrell will share her insights on Habitat’s influence in Warren County. The attendees will also hear directly from the families partnering with Habitat, offering a firsthand account of the organization’s transformative impact.
The event, which promises a delectable spread from the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, is not just for entertainment. It’s a rallying call to support Habitat’s cause. The funds raised will help further Habitat’s mission in Warren County. The Osage Street area redevelopment is a current priority. Plans include constructing either a duplex or two townhouses to accommodate three deserving families, each with three children.
The Habitat for Humanity team is working tirelessly, facing challenges like finding affordable property and relying largely on volunteers. However, the community’s outpouring of support, like that from Joe Brogan, who generously offers his surveying expertise, proves the deep-rooted belief in Habitat’s mission.
While the gala is the immediate focus, Habitat has an ongoing series of fundraisers. The team hinted at outdoor events come spring, but for now, the emphasis remains on making the upcoming gala a grand success.
Habitat for Humanity’s gala is not just an event; it’s a testament to the organization’s dedication and the community’s unwavering support. With their mission to uplift and empower, Habitat’s events serve as a gentle reminder of the profound impact collective effort can have. It’s more than just providing homes; it’s about creating a stable foundation for families to thrive.
Changing generations one family at a time!
For more information and to purchase tickets – click here.
Clean Up for Community’s Health: Safely Dispose Unused Meds This Weekend
Warren County Joins Nationwide Effort to Prevent Prescription Drug Abuse.
The quiet menace of prescription drug abuse has long haunted the corridors of our nation. As the fastest-growing drug issue in the U.S., the potential risks associated with unused or expired medications cannot be understated. This weekend, the community has a chance to play a direct role in curbing this threat.
On October 28, between 10 am to 2 pm, Warren County Community Health Coalition, the Sheriff’s Office, and Valley Health are teaming up to participate in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. An initiative spearheaded by the DEA, the event is hosted at the Valley Health Complex, 120 N. Commerce Ave., Front Royal.
Held biannually, Drug Take-Back Day is a beacon for municipalities eager to combat the potential dangers of medications kept without purpose. It’s not just about clearing clutter from your medicine cabinets—it’s about shielding the community from the perils of unintended consumption or misuse. A simple action of discarding medicines can deter a possible health hazard. Remember, the toilet isn’t a safe disposal method as it can harm public health. Instead, attending events like these ensures a secure and anonymous disposal, keeping the environment and the community safe.
If you’re unsure what to do with those forgotten pill bottles or those painkillers past their prime, this is the time to act. Not only is drop-off free, but it’s also a move towards a safer community, reducing the risk of these meds finding their way into unsuspecting or vulnerable hands. And for those feeling uncertain or needing more details about the initiative, Sgt. Robbie Seal of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office stands ready to answer. A quick call at 540-635-4128 might clear any reservations.
Taking proactive measures, one pill bottle at a time, our community can pave the way towards a safer, healthier future. So, this Saturday, let’s all do our bit and ensure our homes and county remain protected from the unintentional perils of prescription drugs.
Laurel Ridge to host second annual Holiday Book Fair on Nov. 29
Laurel Ridge has decided to write a sequel to its successful 2022 Holiday Book Fair. The college announces this year’s fair will be 4:30 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, in the Corron Community Development Center on the Middletown Campus.
“We hosted our first Holiday Book Fair last year, and had a staggering 60-plus authors on hand to celebrate storytelling in the local community,” says development officer Andy Gyurisin. “This demonstrated to us that there is a strong desire for an event like this within the Laurel Ridge Community College footprint. So, we’ve decided to bring it back again this year.
“With an earlier start time, we hope to further engage students, faculty and staff, and book lovers alike to join us for a literary evening. Buying a book signed by one of your favorite authors not only gives back to the community, but also makes for a fantastic holiday gift.”
Authors can rent a table at the event for just $5. To learn more or sign up for an author’s table, visit laurelridge.edu/bookfair. For further information, contact Gyurisin at andy@laurelridge.edu, or (540) 664-5027.
Midnight Cornhole Madness: Warren Coalition’s Tournament Lights Up the Night!
Students Ready to Show Their Skills on November 10th.
There’s something stirring in the nocturnal air of Warren County. It’s not just the autumn winds but the excitement around the Warren Coalition’s Midnight Cornhole Tournament. High school students in the county, mark your calendars for Friday, November 10th, because the long-awaited showdown has been rescheduled and promises to be bigger and better than before.
This tournament isn’t your typical daytime garden affair. As the clocks near midnight, the 15th Street Gym will come alive with the thuds and cheers of cornhole enthusiasts. Single-division style ensures a nail-biting competition where only one team will wear the champion’s crown by the evening’s end. Want to compete? It’s simple. Teams can enter for $10; if you’re flying solo, pitch in $5, and you’ll be paired up. Just remember, cash is king at the door.
Safety, of course, is paramount. With the event stretching into the late hours, all student participants must arrive with an adult who can drive them home afterward. Parents and guardians can rest easy knowing their young ones have a safe ride home, but they’re not required to stick around for the festivities unless they wish to.
For those looking to engage in some side fun, the night has a bunch more to offer. Besides the intense cornhole action, there will be a variety of side games – all teeming with fantastic prizes. And no event is complete without some munchies on the side. Attendees can sate their midnight hunger and thirst pangs with chips and drinks, available for purchase (again, cash only).
Organizing an event of this scale takes effort and collaboration. A nod to the Warren Coalition and Warren County Parks & Recreation for hosting and ensuring it’s a night to remember for everyone. Those with queries or looking to get more details can drop an email at wc@warrencoalition.org.
Warren County, gear up for a nocturnal adventure filled with camaraderie, competition, and cornhole. It’s not just about tossing bags into a hole; it’s about community, fun, and making memories that last.
