Front Royal man charged and arrested for offense against 14-year-old female

On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Carlos F. Robinson, 21, of Front Royal, was charged and arrested for §18.2-63 Carnal knowledge of a child between thirteen and fifteen years of age. The incident occurred in the 400 Block of E. Criser Road in the month of June. The victim, a 14-year-old female, came forward in this matter after receiving medical attention. Detectives are continuing the investigation to determine if more potential victims would be willing to come forward.

Mr. Robinson was arrested without incident and transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail where he went before the magistrate and was ordered to be held without bond. A court date for this offense is set for August 13, 2020, at 9:00 am, in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. Further details regarding this matter cannot be released at this time due to the pending nature of the investigation.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any further information is asked to contact Front Royal Police Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.