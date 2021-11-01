Front Royal man killed in Giles County crash

The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans has made a donation to the Blue Ridge Heritage Project. The Sons of Confederate Veterans has a regular program of donating to community projects and charities.

The Blue Ridge Heritage Project is a grassroots effort to honor the sacrifices made by Warren County families and landowners who were displaced so that the Shenandoah National Park could be established.

The mission of the project is to create a monument, in the form of a stone chimney with a bronze plaque, to honor these families and their sacrifices. Additionally, the group plans to educate visitors about the families, their stories, and what their life was like on the mountain through cultural displays.

The project plans to encourage historical and cultural tourism to the area and educate these visitors about the people who lived in this area of the Blue Ridge Mountains before the park.

They stand in front of the Heritage Project monument dedicated to the Warren County families and landowners who were displaced to form the Shenandoah National Park. Erected in 2018, the monument contains 68 family names and is located along Happy Creek near the juncture of East Criser and Remount Roads. It is shaped in the form of a chimney and includes stones from every historic portion of Warren County. The eighth and final commemorative monument to the displaced will be located in Waynesboro, in Augusta County.

For more information visit their website.

The Project has also developed a brief narrative of the displacement story that it encourages each county committee to display at its memorial. Most counties will also include other display panels at their memorial site with period photographs, individual family stories, maps, and other information about the particulars of that county’s displacement history. Click here to view the Narrative of Displacement.