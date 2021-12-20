Front Royal Moose Riders spread cheer to children across our community

On a chilly Sunday morning, the Front Royal Moose Riders from Lodge 829, Chapter 1194 pulled up to the big brick building not on their motorcycles this time, but with trucks.

Over the course of the year, the Moose Riders raised money with the help of the Moose Lodge, private donors, and local businesses. They were able to purchase 29 brand new bicycles for children in need this Christmas and deliver them to their homes.

The riders work closely with the Warren County Department of Special Services to identify the children/families. The children who received bicycles were between the ages of 2 and 17, some with impairments that required the purchase of special bicycles and equipment.

The Moose Riders also held food drives and donated 20 turkeys/food to local shelters and food pantries in Warren County this holiday season.

The 829 Front Royal Moose Riders are a motorcycle enthusiast activity group that raises money to be able to perform community service projects, like “Bikes for Kids” during Christmas and scholarships for graduating high school seniors with special needs.

If you would like to donate to the riders or would like more information on upcoming events and fundraisers, please “like” our Facebook page “Front Royal Moose Riders” or call the Front Royal Moose Lodge at 540-636-6355.