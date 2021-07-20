Local Government
Front Royal names Assistant Town Manager
Kathleen Leidich has been selected as Front Royal’s Assistant Town Manager. Ms. Leidich will lead strategic operations for Planning and Building Inspection, and the infrastructure divisions of Public Works, Water Management, Construction Management, Capital Projects, Solid Waste, and Energy Services.
“Throughout the competitive recruitment process for Assistant Town Manager, Ms. Leidich demonstrated strong leadership, professionalism, and dedication to community service,” said Steven Hicks, Front Royal Town Manager. “Her 25 years of experience in local government and being a former Town Manager are essential in continuing to build and sustain a high performing team that will forward Front Royal’s commitment to providing quality service to citizens, business, and visitors.”
Ms. Leidich’s priorities will include overseeing the development of the newly created Building Codes and Environmental Division, a “one-stop” department providing services that help citizens and businesses easily navigate and complete governmental procedures and processes. She will lead the team in developing a new Comprehensive Plan and the Capital Improvement Program to maximize opportunities for quality development and economic and tourism growth.
“I look forward to becoming a member of the progressive Front Royal management team,” said Leidich. “My executive leadership responsibilities in local government have given me the hands-on experience needed to help advance Town services that improve quality of life and create an inviting environment for all.”
Leidich previously served as Town Manager in Occoquan, Virginia, Assistant to the Town Manager in Leesburg, Assistant Director of Transportation Planning and Operations in Loudoun County, Transit Projects Manager for the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, and Planning Director in Marysville, Ohio.
“We are glad Ms. Leidich is joining the Front Royal team,” said Mayor Chris Holloway. “Her extensive knowledge and experience in local government will enable her to work well with the Town Manager and departments in supporting the goals of Council, the community, and regional partners.
Ms. Leidich earned master’s degrees in City and Regional Planning and Public Administration at Ohio State University. She graduated from Whittenberg University with a B.A. degree in political science and psychology.
She is certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP), a graduate of the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) Senior Executive Institute (SEI), and the ICMA Mid-Career Managers Institute.
Leidich will begin working for Front Royal on Monday, August 2.
(Town of Front Royal Press Release)
No Public Hearing prior to July 26 Council ‘action’ on Lloyd’s COVID Vaccination Code Proposal
On Monday, July 19, town staff verified a change in the originally announced August 2nd date for Front Royal Town Council public consideration of Councilman Scott Lloyd’s initiative to bring a town ordinance proposal forward that would remove private-sector authority to implement consequences, including termination or perceived negative reassignment, for employees declining to receive the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination. That matter was a topic of pointed discussion at a July 12 work session as reported in the Royal Examiner story – “Thompson challenges Lloyd’s reasons for moving anti-vaccination choice consequences proposal forward – public hearing, vote slated for August 2”
Having been informed by Lloyd over the weekend of the date change to council’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting of July 26 at the Warren County Government Center, this reporter contacted Council Clerk and Town Manager Administrative Assistant Tina Pressley by email Monday for verification. While Pressley did reply that there was now no Special Meeting scheduled for August 2 and that Lloyd’s vaccination-related ordinance proposal would be on council’s Monday, July 26 agenda for “action”, she added, “There are no public hearings scheduled for this item on the 26th or August 2nd.”
Uh oh, “action” on a proposed town code change with potentially sweeping private-sector and legal ramifications without a public hearing?!? It had originally been thought the necessary time to prepare and publish public notice of a public hearing and vote would require the scheduling of an August 2 special meeting to facilitate Lloyd’s desire for council action on his COVID-19 vaccine-related proposal as soon as possible.
Believing that such legislative action as code changes require public hearings, we decided to follow up with the council clerk by phone. Noting she was still working on the language for the Lloyd initiative’s inclusion in the July 26 agenda packet, Pressley verified the language in her email – Yes, there would be “action” scheduled; but no, there would not be a public hearing.
With that information in tow, we first emailed, then called Lloyd Monday afternoon seeking further explanation on how his ordinance proposal was being brought forward. We then called Town Attorney Doug Napier seeking clarity.
Napier explained that Lloyd was bringing his ordinance proposal to legislate against private-sector implementation of consequences on employees for a refusal to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 Coronavirus as an Emergency Ordinance. If a council majority accepts the proposal as of an emergency nature in town, the necessity of a public hearing is negated, the town attorney explained. As of July 19, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC), the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic is credited with over 4.09-million deaths worldwide, nearly 615,000 nationwide, 11,477 statewide, with the deaths of 61 people in Warren County over the past year and a half.
However, from its nature Lloyd’s ordinance proposal is not being presented as a local public health emergency, but rather as a citizen rights emergency to prevent what Lloyd terms employer “coercion” to be vaccinated against the pandemic to maintain one’s job status.
In an irony that would fit a Hollywood drama script, say for the medical show “House”, verification of the changed date and nature of town council consideration of Lloyd’s proposal as an Emergency Ordinance came the same day that regional medical provider Valley Health issued a press release announcing a new policy mandating that all its employees be vaccinated against the COVID-19 Coronavirus. Valley Health Announces New Safety Standard: All Employees and Medical Staff to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
Attempts to reach Valley Health officials for comment on the implications for their operations in a community from such a municipal ordinance as is now on the table in Front Royal where they just opened a new hospital/office complex were unsuccessful prior to publication. A phone message left for Lloyd inquiring on what he perceives to be the emergency in presenting his ordinance, was also unreturned by publication.
Stay tuned for more on this developing story as it develops over the coming week leading up to council’s meeting next Monday, July 26. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Where on the meeting agenda Lloyd’s proposal is placed should be known by Thursday, July 22, when the agendas are targeted for release by the Council Clerk’s Office.
With the general “Public Concerns” portion of meetings devoted to non-agenda items, and Lloyd’s proposal under consideration as an emergency ordinance without a public hearing, were council to accept that designation, it would seem the public might have no opportunity to address the matter prior to council action. We called Town Attorney Napier back on that possibility. He said it would be at council and the mayor’s discretion whether to allow public comments at the meeting’s outset to include an agenda item with no public hearing.
Legality of Meza council appointment will be re-argued orally third week of September
A date of September 22, at 10:30 a.m. has been set by Warren County Circuit Court Judge William W. Sharp to again hear oral arguments in support of plaintiff (Paul Aldrich) and defense (Jacob Meza, Town of Front Royal) filings on the court’s decision to re-hear a citizen challenge of Meza’s appointment/election to council on January 4th, four days after the term he did not run for reelection to, expired. Plaintiff counsel David Downes was seeking an August date further in front of the November 2nd Special Election to fill the final year of the council seat term vacated by Chris Holloway when he was elected mayor in November 2020, taking office January 1, 2021.
Meza is not running to continue into that final year of Holloway’s old council seat term. With the filing deadline passed, only Warren County Republican Committee Treasurer Amber Morris and Bruce Rappaport, a conservative independent who lost the Republican Committee endorsement to Morris, have filed to be on the ballot in the November Special Election.
Speaking of “elections”, how the term “elected” in Section 47 of the Front Royal Town Charter upon which the plaintiff case is based, is finally interpreted by the court could cast a larger shadow over the judge’s final ruling on the issue. In a letter to plaintiff attorney Downes and defense counsel Heather Bardot dated July 15, Judge Sharpe addresses his promise to resolve the case prior to the November 2, 2021, Special Election to fill the final year of the old Holloway council seat term.
“I intend to keep my word … the citizens of the Town of Front Royal deserve to have this matter resolved,” the judge wrote of that pre-Election Day resolution of the case promise, continuing, “As I have already noted, though the Complaint in this case challenges the validity of Mr. Meza’s office, if the Plaintiff’s position is right, then it is quite possible that the validity of the claims to office of other current council members and the mayor may also be in question.”
A potential impact on the mayor’s or other council members seats stems from initial May 25th hearing discussion on whether the relevant Section 47 wording could be interpreted as preventing elected town officials from running in General Elections for one year after their previous term had expired.
That Section 47 wording is: “No member of the council of the Town of Front Royal shall be appointed or elected to any office under the jurisdiction of the council while he is a member of the council, or for one year thereafter.” (underscore added)
However as previously observed during the May hearing, with an 84-year precedent in place of council members and mayors running for re-election since the 1937 passage of the Town Charter, the likelihood of such a judicial re-interpretation might seem remote. In fact, Downes noted that the plaintiff is not pursuing such an interpretation of the Charter wording, adding that what he termed “a methodical analysis” of relevant historical documents, which he cited as “the Virginia Constitution of 1776, the Virginia House of Delegates Rules of Procedure from 1912, Robert’s Rules of Order from 1915, the Town Charter of 1937” among others “shows that the framers of the charter were clearly addressing an election by councilmen and not a general election by the public.”
In addition to jurisdictional issues and legal standing of the plaintiff to challenge Meza’s “appointment” or “election” by his four Republican Committee colleagues to council on January 4, it continues to be the context of the words “appointed” and “elected” as it applies to council actions in Charter Section 47 around which the case revolves.
Much of the written arguments filed by the two sides in the wake of Judge Sharp’s decision to re-examine and re-hear those arguments, echo points made during the May 25 hearing. As reported in Royal Examiner’s story on that hearing, “Bardot pointed to the absurdity of the Section 47 wording” if it was interpreted to mean council could “appoint” someone who was already a council member to a council seat. So, she asserted that Charter Sections 6D and 9 applied to filling council seats, rather than Section 47.
In her Demurrer filing for dismissal, Bardot pointed to Section 6D wording on filling council vacancies: “The council may fill any vacancy that occurs within the membership of council for the unexpired term, provided that such vacancy is taken within 45 days of the office becoming vacant,” Section 6D states. No reference to a one-year hiatus per appointments is made here, Bardot noted.
Citing the inclusion of the words “appointed or elected” Judge Sharp’s initially ruled that Section 47 applied only to paid staff appointments, not council member appointments. Sharpe said it seemed clear that the Town Charter’s intent, dating to its 1937 adoption, was not to prevent council members from running for re-election for a year. So, the court sided with Bardot’s stance for the defense that Sections 6 and 9 of the Charter were the applicable sections on council appointments, rather than Section 47.
In the first round of oral arguments, as he likely will again on September 22, Downes countered that it was “dangerous to take one word out of context” in trying to decipher the intent of town fathers 84 year ago. The plaintiff counsel argued that the Section 47 wording referred to two distinct and different actions: 1/ appointment to a town staff position while being a council member, or within a year of having been a council member; and 2/ “election” as in acquiring a council majority consensus for reappointment to a council seat within a year of leaving council voluntarily, like Meza by not seeking reelection, or involuntarily, as in being voted out of office by the public.
Some have contended Meza did not run in 2020 because he may have believed he would have lost after a controversial year in office surrounding his employer Valley Health and his flip-flopping on recusals from discussion and votes in authorizing a $60-million County-Town EDA loan to help finance construction of a new hospital without a Maternity Unit.
Plaintiff Paul Aldrich and his counsel contend Meza’s appointment/election by four of his County Republican Committee colleagues (the vote was 4-1) was the very type of political cronyism Section 47 of the Town Charter was designed to prevent.
And so the two legal sides continue to circle and counter the other’s points of contention on jurisdiction, authority of the plaintiff’s challenge and how long-dead town fathers used the English language 84 years ago.
Stay tuned, as a final decision on these issues has been promised by the court before November 2, 2021, one might guess by the end of September or early October at the latest.
County Planning Commission copes with influx of Conditional Use Permits
The Warren County Planning Commission held its regular meeting on Wednesday, July 14, with a full slate of Conditional Use Permit (CUP) requests. A larger-than-normal audience turned out to be permit applicants and their supporters, rather than a large group of concerned citizens as at previous meetings. When Chairman Robert Myers opened the floor for public presentations on non-agenda items, there were none.
Ten Special Use Permit applications advertised for public hearings since the last regular meeting in June were on the agenda.
John Suh requested a permit for a short-term tourist rental for his Agriculturally zoned property at 515 Corron Drive in the Fork District. Planner Matt Wendling briefed the commission on the request. There is no Homeowners Association for that area, but several nearby property owners had expressed their concerns about the potential for guests to discharge firearms or use all-terrain vehicles, so Commissioner Henry asked if prohibitions of those activities could be made a condition of approval of the permit. Since the applicant was at the hearing, he agreed to make those prohibitions part of the rules for guests, and the commission then voted unanimously to recommend approval of the permit as amended.
Neal Sutliffe was seeking a Conditional Use Permit for a short-term tourist rental for his property at 1720 Khyber Pass Rd. The property is zoned residential and is in the Happy Creek District. The applicant purchased the property as a derelict cabin and is rebuilding it. There were two letters opposing the permit, but no one attended the hearing. The Chairman pointed out, as he often does, that Bed & Breakfast or short-term tourist rentals are not legally considered a commercial activity, but are rather defined as residential in nature. One of the complaints centered on a debris fire that was close to the property line during the demolition process. The applicant explained that the contractor working on the property at the time had constructed a pit to get rid of the debris, but that it was a one-time occurrence and would not happen again. The commission then voted unanimously to recommend approval for the permit.
Chad and Charlene Backstrom are seeking a CUP for private use camping on their property on Burma Road in the North River District. The properties in that area are all in the Shenandoah River flood zone and so special provisions for flood emergency actions are required. The commission unanimously recommended approval of the permit.
Shawn and Christine Tsanganelias were also seeking a CUP for private use camping for another property in the same area on Burma Road in the North River District. The commission quickly approved the recommendation unanimously.
James Humphrey made it three CUP requests in a row for private use camping for another property in the same area on Burma Road in the North River District. These permit requests are often the result of periodic reviews by the planning department for recreational use lots. Owners may be unaware of the need for a permit. The commission unanimously recommended approval of the request.
The Church at Skyline requested conditional use permitting for a private school at 7655 Stonewall Jackson Highway on Agricultural land in the South River District. The school is located on church property and is unlikely to increase traffic flow to the site, the applicant stated. VDOT has already given its approval, and the County Building Inspection Department is working on its input. There were no opposing speakers, and Pastor Butch Hammond expressed his appreciation to the Planning Department and the Commission for working with the church to allow it to provide this service to the community. The commission recommended approval without objection.
Melissa Halko has requested a CUP for her residentially zoned property at 261 Sunset Village Road in the Fork District. There were no speakers either for or against the request. The commission unanimously recommended approval of the permit.
Ken Colton/KLC & Co, LLC, is requesting a Conditional Use Permit for the storage of cars, boats, and recreational vehicles on their property on Winners Court in the North River District. The property is zoned Industrial, and planning staff recommended the addition of a condition that vehicles stored there should be registered and insured. The commission unanimously recommended approval as presented with that condition.
Kim Countryman’s CUP request was for a country General Store at 4536 Strasburg Road in the North River District. The property was operated as the Waterlick Grocery Store for decades prior to falling into disuse. The owner discovered that prior permits had expired due to the lack of continuous operation, and embarked on an effort to renovate and reopen the business. However, VDOT must approve entrances onto a state highway and determined that the present ones at the site do not meet the safety requirements due to limited visibility. The Planning Department recommended that the commission deny approval for the permit; however, after the applicant made a personal appeal and indicated she was meeting in the next week with the VDOT representative, the commission unanimously voted to table the request for an additional month to allow the applicant to identify options to meet the VDOT requirements.
Randall Lewis and Monica Stover requested a Conditional Use Permit for private use camping on their residentially zoned property on Farms Riverview Road in the Shenandoah District. There were no objections to the request, so the commission unanimously voted to recommend approval for the permit.
Six conditional use permit requests were presented for authorization to advertise, five for short-term tourist rentals, and one for private use camping. It appears that next month’s regular meeting will have a full agenda too.
The Planning Department announced that the long-anticipated Comprehensive Plan review has begun, and Planning Director Joe Petty expressed his appreciation for the commission’s support and work so far. He also announced that the Warren County Capital Improvement Plan (WC CIP) will be the subject of the next Planning Commission work session on August 5. Section 15.2-2239 of the Code of Virginia assigns the responsibility for capital outlay programs to the local planning commissions. The Code states that the local commission may, and at the direction of the governing body shall, prepare for a period not to exceed the ensuing five years a Capital Improvement Plan based on the Comprehensive Plan of the county or municipality. Once the plan is adopted, it is revised annually. Individual project priorities may change throughout the course of the year, and it is quite possible that certain projects may not be funded during the year initially indicated in the CIP.
The meeting was adjourned at 8:30 p.m.
Thompson challenges Lloyd’s reasons for moving anti-vaccination choice consequences proposal forward – public hearing, vote slated for August 2
After writing a preview of Monday’s Front Royal Town Council work session based on Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio proprietor Annie Guttierrez’s analysis of minor changes to the Town’s Special Events Code, I thought I had the lead for the coming work session story figured out.
But that work session of July 12, took an unexpected turn 90 minutes in when a non-agenda item was raised during “Open Discussion” by Councilman Scott Lloyd. The “policy attorney” and “right-to-life” advocate, most prominently known nationally as former President Donald Trump’s Director of Refugee Resettlement during the child separation policy at the southern border, implored his colleagues to bring his pandemic-related, anti-vaccination choice consequences ordinance proposal to a vote despite admitting he knew he has no support for the initiative among them. Lloyd’s proposed ordinance would make it illegal for any business or “entity” in the Town of Front Royal to, not only fire but reposition or refuse to hire someone based on their refusal to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. It is a pandemic as of July 13, attributed with killing over 4 million worldwide, 611,700 nationally, 11,450 in Virginia, and 61 in Warren County in the last year and a half.
That lack of support, even among Lloyd’s fellow conservative Republican Committee council members is based on the town legal staff’s opinion such an initiative has no legal basis in Virginia, particularly as a Dillon Rule state in which municipal governments have no authority greater than what is defined for them by the state government.
With his point raised, Councilwoman Letasha Thompson confronted Lloyd about his reasoning for requesting a public vote on an initiative Lloyd said he wouldn’t mind being the “lone vote” in support of. “I have a question – what is the goal? I’m starting to think there’s a goal here, and I think it’s a very personal goal I’m trying to understand,” she began. “What is your next step? Because you’re asking to bring something to a vote that you literally know you’re going to be the only one to vote on the ‘yes’ line. So, I’m thinking there’s something beyond town council that you’re going for. And that’s fine but you need to let the rest of us know,” Thompson told Lloyd, citing what she said were at least 10 previous times Lloyd had brought the matter to the council table.
“So, I’d like to understand, do you have some ambition outside of Front Royal and the town council – is that what we’re doing? Because … it’s a bunch of push for something that you know isn’t going anywhere. But there has to be some personal gain for you, and I’m trying to figure out …” at which point Lloyd interrupted to respond.
“You say it isn’t going anywhere – it has nothing to do with any personal ambitions beyond town council. I have four years on this and I don’t really plan out career moves or anything, especially this kind of thing, that far in advance,” Lloyd asserted. Rather, he claimed representation of a constituent base concerned about the issue of employer-mandated COVID-19 vaccinations he has heard from over the past month.
“And they’re saying things like ‘I want to be able to get pregnant in the future. And I have concerns about this vaccine. But I also don’t want to lose my job because I don’t want to lose my health insurance. – And I want to do something to help those people,” Lloyd stated beating the table rhythmically with that final sentence to make his point. However, he failed to elaborate how a public vote he anticipated at 5-1 against an initiative the town attorney has stated could not stand up legally, might help those constituents. Particularly with the likelihood of town taxpayers having to support a costly, time-consuming, and likely losing legal fight with the State, were his ordinance proposal to be approved.
But Lloyd continued to press for taking his no employment consequences business mandate to a council meeting public hearing and vote. Again beating the meeting table rhythmically, he stated, “I’m fine with having the argument and losing on the merits” (see subheader section below).
He added that he would continue to try to convince his council colleagues to alter their stance to his side on his proposal to forbid private-sector businesses and other entities in town from being able to mandate vaccines for employees, or even reassign unvaccinated employees among other governmental dictates on private-sector operations.
“What are you afraid of?” Lloyd challenged Thompson of proceeding to a vote.
“It’s literally not enforceable – it’s a waste of time at this juncture,” Thompson countered of a council majority’s apparent consensus that Town Attorney Doug Napier’s opinion is legally sound.
Lloyd challenged Napier’s research and opinion on his proposal, asking for specific, directly related case histories. And while Napier previously cited specified written legislation indicating the State does have the authority to mandate vaccinations in a public health crisis, thus in a Dillon Rule state like Virginia seeming to eliminate a municipality’s ability to do the opposite, Lloyd expanded his legal inquiry to include a state government challenge of the legality of any municipal ordinance proposal in the past.
“Is there any case regarding dog walking, hand-standing, anything, carnivals, curb and gutter, credit card fees – is there anything?” Lloyd pressed Napier for a case history example of a state challenge of municipal code authority.
“I haven’t looked at it like that,” Napier replied.
“I’d like you to look at it like that,” Lloyd told the town attorney.
At this point, Mayor Holloway entered the fray.
“I can tell you I’m not going to have it on the agenda – I think it’s a waste of time,” Holloway told Lloyd, siding with Thompson on the “why are we doing this” aspect of a public vote.
Lloyd responded by challenging the mayor’s authority to limit his ability to force the issue to a meeting vote. “I was told that we changed our local ordinances because, in order to empower town councilmen to bring their own things on their agenda when the mayor doesn’t want it on the agenda. So, the code was designed for this specific circumstance,” Lloyd told the mayor. He then cited the support of a necessary second council member to bring the ordinance proposal forward over the mayor’s wishes. While not mentioned during the work session, staff later verified that support to move the matter forward came from Joseph McFadden.
“By the way, we’ve got two people to get it on the agenda since last month and we’re still playing this game,” Lloyd said with rising frustration aimed the town attorney’s way.
“I’m not in control of the agenda – I don’t do anything with it,” Napier pointed out.
“But you know what the town code says regarding the agenda,” Lloyd parried, refusing to take his sights off the only other lawyer at the table. Napier reiterated that he does not influence meeting agenda construction. With voices beginning to rise, Mayor Holloway asked Lloyd “to tone it down” – Uh oh.
“You know what, excuse me, I’ve been really polite about this. I’ve put it in emails, I’ve made polite requests over this for now weeks. And I’m not getting straight answers to direct questions,” Lloyd replied to the mayor, suggesting staff stonewalling of his desire to take the matter to a public vote. After some silent reading, Napier read the relevant code on agendas to council, minus the absent Gary Gillespie.
“The mayor or in his absence, the vice mayor, approves the final regular meeting and work session agendas before the publication and shall not remove any item on said agendas placed by at least two council members,” Napier read, leading to further back and forth.
The outcome is that Lloyd’s proposed town ordinance restrictions on businesses and other entities within the town limits being able to mandate employee vaccinations will be advertised for a public hearing and a vote slated at a special council meeting at Town Hall, 7 p.m. Monday, August 2. It was observed that the public would also have an opportunity to weigh in at the council’s regular meeting of June 26 at the Warren County Government Center. That opportunity would come during the Public Concerns portion of the meeting devoted to non-agenda items.
‘Fine with losing on the merits’
As to the merit of his offered example of a constituent fear of the COVID-19 vaccination based on the risk of female sterilization as a consequence of Coronavirus vaccinations, an online search revealed multiple news and medical reports attributing the concern to a “rebranding” of long-standing anti-vaccination “disinformation” claims with no verifiable scientific support base. Here is what the medical site “sciencebasedmedicine.org” posted June 7 on the matter:
“Before there were safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use, such as the vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson here in the US, as well as AstraZeneca in Europe and elsewhere, those of us who have been countering the antivaccine movement for many years now were warning about the sorts of disinformation that anti-vaxxers would spread about them. We were largely correct, too, but I can’t really say that it took any particular brilliance or foresight to have been so correct. We simply knew that there is no truly new trope, pseudoscience, or disinformation in the antivaccine narratives and conspiracy theories; so all we did was to predict the repurposing of tried-and-not-true anti-vax lies.”
Of the claim that “a top Pfizer researcher” was raising concerns about a vaccine/sterilization link, a December 2020 Associated Press (AP) investigative report ruled the claim “FALSE”. The AP story by Beatrice Dupuy based the false claim, at least in part, on social media circulation of a “Health and Money News” story titled “Head of Pfizer Research: Covid Vaccine is Female Sterilization” naming a “retired” British doctor named Michael Yeadon, who left Pfizer nine years earlier, as the source. While AP could not locate Yeadon for comment, multiple practicing medical sources contacted by the writer debunked the alleged science cited in the article as the basis for the sterilization concern.
The Snopes fact-checking site noted that in his retirement, Yeadon and a German physician Wolfgang Wodarg had sent a letter of concern to the European Medicines Agency (ESA) citing a potential blocking of a placenta-forming protein in mammals related to the Pfizer vaccine. However, Yeadon and Wodarg’s letter to ESA never claimed the vaccine actually caused infertility in humans as the circulated Health and Money News headline/story suggested.
In fact, an online search of “support for COVID-19 vaccination/sterility claims” led to pages of links to articles and medical sites debunking any claims that COVID vaccinations have been linked to female or male infertility.
See the above-referenced discussion in the Town video, beginning just past the 1-hour-30 minute mark, as well other council business discussed that evening. That other business included an updated version of a new Special Events Permitting Code; a Water and Sewer Line Replacement Program to help town utility customers finance the replacement of aging, corroding water and sewer lines; a proposed ordinance amendment on Blighted and Non-Conforming Structures; Dusk to Dawn lighting in town and impacts on neighbors; and the advisability or not, of encouraging short-term rentals in town, among other topics.
Town announces replacement for retired Human Resource Director Julie Bush
The Town of Front Royal announces the selection of Dale Losee as its next Director of Human Resources (HR). Losee has extensive experience in HR, including working at the state level and earning the Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification.
“Human resources is rapidly changing, having a major impact on employee performance and retention, as well as the brand of the community,” says Town Manager Steven Hicks. “Losee has demonstrated that he will be an innovative team member, who understands the value of growing an exciting, healthy and flexible work environment where employees are engaged and focused on meeting the missions & goals of Front Royal.”
Goals for Human Resources include:
- Manage and execute Workforce and Organizational Performance Review
- Rewrite the Employee Handbook
- Succession Planning and employee retention
- Oversee and develop strategic plan and performance measures that will assist in the decision-making process for the annual budget development
- Establish a Learning Management System
- Develop and implement a first Wellness program
Losee comes from the New York State Insurance Fund, where he coordinated HR functions for 2,000 employees. He implemented strategic initiatives, including mentoring and training, to improve internal operations while working with department heads to ensure fair and equitable solutions to employee-related matters.
“I am honored to join the Front Royal team and look forward to advancing the town’s values with visionary leadership in human resources,” says Losee. “My wife and I have a deep appreciation for the vibrancy and beauty in this community and look forward to making Front Royal our home.”
Losee earned a master’s degree in public administration at Binghamton University and a Bachelor of Science degree in history from the State University of New York at Oneonta. He served as Vice President on the Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County Board and helped develop a non-profit that focuses on dental healthcare for children.
Losee will begin his job on Monday, August 2. He replaces former Director Julie Bush, who recently retired. Special thanks go to interim Director of Human Resources Laura Mclntosh, who was essential in leading a seamless transition through the selection and hiring process.
(Press Release from the Town of Front Royal)
Jig & Jive Dance Studio proprietor urges more changes to new Special Events Code – will town staff, council listen?
As the Front Royal Town Council prepared to readdress citizen and organizational concerns about a ranking “matrix” developed to qualify or disqualify special event applications for the downtown historic business district at a Monday, July 12 work session, one of those concerned citizens with a vested interest in the proposal circulated a critique of what was being brought to the table that evening.
While acknowledging some minor improvements, Annie Guttierrez of the East Main Street-based Jig & Jive Dance Studio echoed an overarching critique she first made at council’s June 28 meeting. We will let Guttierrez speak for herself as stated in a widely-circulated morning of July 12 email:
“Events that make money, bring in tourists, and have a large support network are highly favored. The matrix criteria and the information required reek of micromanaging and government oversight … We (the Studio and other small businesses) most likely won’t meet the 33 minimum requirement (score), but draw too large of an audience to qualify for the first level, ‘Community Gatherings’. Thus, we either reduce our numbers to less than 25 in order to use our Town’s public space or we jump hoops to make the event bigger (vendors, more businesses participating, etc…) than a simple performance or small festival for the community. The hole in this matrix system is still gaping,” Guttierrez offered.
She repeated concern expressed in late June at the subjective authority given to the town manager or “his designee” and the “Catch-22” the ranking “Matrix” (there’s two nightmarish Hollywood film references to this proposal) appears to relegate smaller, community-directed event to:
“Small community events (ex: Shamrock Festival and our winter recital) which bring in far more than 25 persons and use amplification, have to qualify on the matrix and go through the extensive paperwork process where the organizer must ‘demonstrate on the application’ why the event is worthy of being permitted, how it’s being run, why, and whom it will benefit. All the questions and requirements from the initial matrix proposal remain,” she asserted, adding, “The updated proposal still requires a ridiculous amount of early planning and detailed paperwork on the permit application. It borders on writing a defensive paper – College flashbacks are forthcoming.” – OUCH!!!
And with her email going out before noon, Guttierrez urged its readers to contact council, the mayor and town staff about the unresolved concerns the proposal would bring to community events like her dance studio’s outdoor performance recitals.
Did they or might they show up for the 7 p.m. Town Hall work session to seek input, and to what effect? – See tomorrow’s Royal Examiner story on the July 12 work session discussion.
Guttierrez included LINKS to both the current Town proposal and her alternate proposal presented to the Town on June 28, as well as the Royal Examiner story on the June 28 meeting discussion and the Town video of that meeting:
- The Current Proposal: frontroyalva.com/AgendaCenter
- The Three Tier Alternate Option Proposed at the Last Council Meeting: docs.google.com/document
- Royal Examiner story: Special Events code, credit card fee waiver set for further council review
- The Last Council Meeting on this Topic (Video and Article): frontroyalva.new.swagit.com
