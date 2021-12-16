Local Government
Front Royal names Special Events and Public Arts Coordinator
The Town of Front Royal is pleased to announce the selection of Elizabeth Lewis as the Special Event and Arts Coordinator. In this position, Ms. Lewis will be responsible for collaborating with internal and external partners to develop, coordinate, and promote special events and the value of arts and culture.
“Tourism is a main economic driver for Front Royal,” explained Steven Hicks, Town Manager. “Adding to and growing annual Town events and developing the arts will attract more visitors, reflect community values, and create an important sense of awareness for residents and tourists.”
Goals for the Special Event and Arts Coordinator include:
- Working with downtown merchants, citizens and businesses on special events and assisting the PIO in branding and marketing events.
- Plans, develops, implements, and organizes events and volunteers from concept to the final event.
- Serves as the liaison between external event organizers, businesses, and vendors.
- Manages public art or design-related projects and serves as the liaison between artists, architects, contractors, developers, and community groups in the execution of public art projects.
- Works with artists and engages in the creative process and project management of public arts programs.
- Coordinates public art venues and events with the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) and the Blue Ridge Art Council as needed.
Ms. Lewis most recently served as Communications Manager for Special Love, Inc. in Winchester where she organized events and created brand awareness among many other duties.
“I have a passion for event management and for the arts, and as a resident of Front Royal, I have a vested interest in seeing our town flourish,” said Ms. Lewis.
Event planning started at age 10 for Ms. Lewis, as she assisted family members with coordinating weddings. She later worked with her mother in organizing craft fairs and tourism trips. While in college, Lewis’ first internship was working at the Sportsplex in Winchester, assisting with sports tournaments, consignment fairs, and expos. Her first job after graduating from George Mason University was Donor Event Coordinator for the American Red Cross.
Ms. Lewis will begin her job with Front Royal on January 3, 2022.
(From a Town Press Release)
Town Planning Commission meeting explodes into third-hand allegations of skullduggery
The Front Royal Planning Commission at its regular meeting on September 15th had a relatively straightforward agenda – to review and approve a new short-term tourist rental ordinance and to finally approve the Town Attorney’s Report regarding the processing of Mayor Chris Holloway’s Subdivision on Steele Avenue. – But it was not to be so.
Vice-Chairman Connie Marshner opened the Citizen Comment portion of the meeting, and “Private Citizen” Matt Tederick was the sole speaker. He presented a series of allegations against Commissioner Darryl Merchant, quoting extensively from an article from the Warren-Frederick County Report, essentially that the Town Attorney’s Internal Inquiry report (more about the report itself later) had been leaked by Commissioner Merchant to County Supervisor Walt Mabe in advance of the release of the report by Town Manager Steven Hicks on November 17. That article quotes two local citizens making allegations about a leak specifically to benefit Supervisor Mabe’s in a potential mayoral run in 2022. It also draws heavily on a Facebook posting by Stevi Hubbard on the Facebook page Warren County Beer Drinkers & Independent Thinkers – Not exactly sworn testimony.
So, the 9-minute dissertation by Mr. Tederick, despite his insistence that he was presenting “undeniable facts”, turned out to be a rehashing of third-hand allegations by a person or people who never actually saw the “leaked” report or could account for the sequence of events.
The odd juxtaposition of Tederick’s demanding Commissioner Darryl Merchant’s immediate resignation – “Tonight!” – in the same statement in which he said “I don’t know if any of this is true” makes this reporter wonder if there is a political game underway. There’s an old saying that a lie can be halfway around the block before the truth gets its shoes tied.
At the conclusion of his statement Commission Vice-Chairman Connie Marshner, chairing the meeting in Chairman Doug Jones’ absence, asked Mr. Tederick “What made you bring this up?”
Mr. Tederick seemed nonplussed by the question, and he responded that the actions alleged in the article about Mr. Merchant were “politically motivated” and “horribly dishonorable in my opinion – That’s why I brought it up, it’s very simple. I can talk more if you like,” Tederick offered. It was an offer the vice-chair declined, noting the commission had “actual business to attend to here.”
No members of the Commission responded to the allegations, and the Vice-Chairman said the two citizens quoted extensively in the article had shown up at a planning commission meeting “in an advanced state of intoxication” the day that the article cited by Mr. Tederick was published, but she knew nothing else about them. Vice-Chair Marshner then wondered aloud why Mr. Tederick appeared to be taking the thus-far unsubstantiated social media allegations of two people about Merchant’s alleged, and apparently unseen, role in a leak never publicly released, “as gospel”. Mr. Tederick left the WCGC meeting room shortly after Marshner’s questions and observations as the commission proceeded into its action agenda items.
Short-term home rentals
Following the exit of Mr. Tederick, The Commission resumed its regular business by taking up a proposed ordinance amendment to Town Code 175-3, to permit short-term property rentals in the Town of Front Royal, defined as “Provision of a room or space that is suitable or intended for occupancy for dwelling, sleeping, or lodging purposes for a period of fewer than 30 days, in exchange for a charge for the occupancy.”
The commissioners discussed the proposed ordinance revisions made by the planning staff and Planning Director Lauren Kopishke explained that they had incorporated the input from the Planning Commission Work Session of December 1. Several commissioners were concerned about a provision in the proposed ordinance that required the planning department to obtain the approval of a subdivision HOA (Home Owners Association), if applicable, for the applicant to operate a short-term rental. This has proven to be problematic for county short-term tourist rental operators when an HOA is opposed to the use of a property in that way. HOA covenants are contractual between the association and the property owner, whereas a zoning ordinance or permit is enforced by municipal code. This could place the Town in the middle of a conflict if the HOA refuses to approve a short-term rental that would be legal by local and state codes. The commission ultimately decided to postpone action on the ordinance until its combined work session and regular meeting, January 19.
Before the commission could consider the formal acceptance of the Planning Commission Internal Report prepared by retiring Town Attorney Douglas Napier, the proceedings were interrupted by a clearly angry Stevi Hubbard, who took to the podium uninvited to begin to rail against Vice-Chairman Marshner for her earlier observations in response to Tederick’s public comments – “Lying on me on public television and saying I was drunk at a meeting!”
Ms. Hubbard ignored the vice-chairman’s request to cease the disruption and carried on, not only at the vice-chairman but also Commissioner Merchant for “allowing that woman to lie on me”.
For more than 10 minutes Ms. Hubbard refused to come to order and continued her rambling diatribe, demanding a public apology and defying requests to allow the meeting to move on. “Are you going to allow that woman to lie on me like that?” was directed at Commissioner Merchant.
Eventually, Front Royal Police responded to escort Ms. Hubbard, still shouting at Vice-Chairman Marshner and Commissioner Merchant, from the room, as the somewhat shellshocked commission resumed the meeting.
Reached after the meeting, Vice-Chairman Marshner acknowledged that one of the two referenced women was definitely inebriated. “You could smell it. If Ms. Hubbard was not, then I certainly apologize to her”.
The commission then turned its attention to the now-infamous investigative report authored by Town Attorney Douglas Napier, since announced by the mayor as retiring at the end of the year.
Commissioner Merchant moved that the commission accept the report and that the recommendations in the report be adopted by the Planning Department. During the discussion period prior to the vote, Commissioner Merchant pointed out that “There’s been a lot of confusion about this report.” The report was not a criminal investigation, but a determination of the facts surrounding the apparent circumvention of the subdivision ordinance during the approval of Holloway Construction’s non-conforming subdivision application process and resulting recommendations that would prevent this situation from happening again.
The vote to accept the report was unanimous. Vice-Chairman Marshner then turned to Planning Director Kopishke and asked about outcomes from the recommendations of the report. Director Kopishke outlined several new projects underway already, including a new development guidebook, better tracking software, and revisions to the permitting forms to make them more consistent.
The Planning Director outlined progress made so far in the Comprehensive Plan rewrite and said that the planning staff had received 300-350 survey responses so far, and over 12,000 individual question responses, and 381 actual written responses.
The team just launched an interactive map where people can identify their favorite places, mark areas perceived to be high-crime, or with maintenance issues like potholes. The survey mechanism will remain open until January while the team begins to compile the data.
Separately, Commissioner Merchant has provided a statement regarding his service on the Planning Commission, which is quoted below in part:
“It is nice to see the return of citizen Tederick to the podium. I have missed his razor-sharp wit and passionate oratory. Matt is a fervent supporter of the republican party and a strong protector of local officeholders. The majority of the Front Royal Town Council is republican. I am not.
Boards and Commission members are appointed by the Council and, in my opinion, serve at their will. Even though most appointments are for a specific term or period of time, I strongly believe that Council has the right to appoint or dismiss individuals to boards and commissions as they see fit.
In my case, if Council desires that I vacate my seat on the Planning Commission, all they have to do is ask. There is no need to concoct some weird conspiracy theory. Simply make a motion to replace or retire me and put it on the consent agenda. No explanation is needed. No-fuss, no mess, and certainly no ill will from me.”
A fitting way to end the meeting. The Commission adjourned at 8:15 p.m.
Watch the Planning Commission meeting here.
Council ponders Building Inspection Department fees, appoints new FREDA board and Urban Forestry replacements
As referenced in our lead story on Matt Tederick’s “cabal” allegations against critics of the mayor and town manager’s roles in “fast-tracking” Holloway construction’s non-conforming subdivision proposal, there were agenda and action items to be considered at the December 13 Front Royal Town Council meeting and work session.
Included among those were the naming of the Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) Board of Directors and members of the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC – see related Town press releases; a list of those appointments is below at end of this story). The latter was created to replace the mass-resigned Urban Forestry Advisory Commission (UFAC) in the wake of UFAC and the related FR-WC Tree Stewards not being consulted on the Happy Creek defoliation/rip rap rock project undertaken during Tederick’s interim town manager stint. Movement toward the former was created after council decided to withdraw from the half-century-old FR-WC EDA following the 2014-18 EDA financial scandal, and hire outside attorneys recommended by then-Interim Town Manager Tederick to litigate with the new EDA Board over what the Town might be owed as a result of the alleged misdirection or embezzlement of EDA assets by former EDA executive director Jennifer McDonald and believed co-conspirators. That decision was made over the objection of then mayor Eugene Tewalt, who urged the realigned EDA-offered “good faith” negotiations to determine who was owed what in the wake of the financial scandal.
Also authorized after a great deal of work session discussion was movement toward implementation of a Town Building Inspection Department to oversee in-town inspections and authorizations for building projects and commercial and residential additions projects formerly handled by the County Building Inspection Department. At issue for a number of council members and the mayor were fees attached to various permitting functions to support the new department’s work. Planning Director Lauren Kopishke noted the residential and commercial permitting fees were taken directly from the County’s fee schedule, which she called “pretty typical for the area”.
And while a council majority and the mayor remained skeptical of implementing the fee schedule, at Town Manager Steven Hicks, who will initially serve as the department’s building official, and Kopishke’s urging they relented in order to support a planned January 3 start of the new town department. On Vice-Mayor Cockrell’s motion, a resolution to adopt the fee schedule was removed from the Consent Agenda and moved to Business Items to facilitate some discussion that at the building official/town manager’s discretion the approved fees could be adjusted upon further review, preferably down.
Council also approved a Deed vacating a utility easement requested by the Virginia Inland Port to facilitate planned construction utilizing a different utility access point.
During the work session, Town Finance Director B.J. Wilson alerted council that a major expense estimated at about one million dollars total would be presented to them in January. That expense, $485,000 for materials and $500,000 for work, will fund installation of new Influent Pumps at the Town Wastewater Treatment Plant to replace the 40-year-old ones there now.
While the work session held in the smaller WCGC Caucus Room was not videotaped, see the meeting discussions and votes, not to mention Matt Tederick’s initial “the cabal is coming to get you” performance in the LINKED VIDEO.
Below are the FREDA and ESAC appointments announced Monday:
Front Royal Economic Development Authority
- Isaac Rushing – 1-year term ending December 13, 2022
- David Gedney – 1-year term ending December 13, 2022
- Richard Novak – 2-year term ending December 13, 2023
- Mark A. Tapsak – 2-year term ending December 13, 2023
- C. Frank Stankiewicz – 3-year term ending December 13, 2024
- James W. Crowell, Jr. – 3-year term ending December 13, 2024
- Nick Bass – 4-year term ending December 13, 2025
Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee
- Hershel L. Finch – 1-year term ending December 13, 2022
- Justin Proctor – 2-year term ending December 13, 2023
- Jerome’ Ray – 3-year term ending December 13, 2024
Town Attorney’s retirement unexpectedly announced – ‘private citizen’ Tederick circles the wagons against Holloway critics
Town Attorney’s retirement unexpectedly announced – ‘private citizen’ Tederick circles the wagons against Holloway critics
After wishing long-time Public Works Department employee Billy Sears a fond farewell into retirement at the Monday, December 13th Front Royal Town Council meeting, Mayor Chris Holloway unexpectedly added a second name to the pending retiree list – Town Attorney Doug Napier – effective at the end of the year. It was observed by Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell that Napier’s retirement after stints with both the Warren County and Front Royal municipal governments, would end 44 years of municipal legal department governmental work.
The second round of fond farewells followed before things took a turn for the more combative during public comments on non-agenda items of concern opened by the Town’s recently (Dec. 8) retired “interim man” – interim mayor (May-Nov. 2019); interim town manager (Nov. 2019-Dec. 2020); and “town manager transition team” and “Business Development Director” (Dec. 2020-Dec. 2021), Matt Tederick.
As for meeting agenda items, several were discussed at a work session convened at 6 p.m. in the Warren County Government Center caucus room adjacent to the main meeting room where the fireworks were about to be set off shortly after 7 p.m., the naming of the Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) Board of Directors and members of the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee created to replace the mass-resigned Urban Forestry Board in the wake of that former environmental advisory committee not being consulted on the Happy Creek defoliation project undertaken during Tederick’s interim town manager stint, were prominent, as was the movement toward the planned implementation of a Town Building Department to oversee in-town inspections and authorizations for building projects and commercial and residential additions projects.
About that almost leaked report
But back on the unscheduled meeting-items front during public comments, now private citizen and long-time county Republican Committee official and power broker Tederick referenced a story “in The Report” (WC-FC Report) by former town councilman, county supervisor, and attorney Tom Sayre quoting a source Tederick noted he didn’t often agree with politically, former Front Royal Unites Vice-Chair Stevi Hubbard. That story was based on Hubbard’s assertions concerning an alleged leak of the now, twice publicly released by the Town Administrative Office investigative report into the process by which Mayor Holloway’s non-conforming, in-town subdivision application was approved outside normal planning department processes.
As Royal Examiner previously reported of those releases, and as the Town’s now outsourced Richmond-based Public Information contractor Joanne Williams and Williams Media noted, nothing illegal or against existing town codes was done during that process. However, according to Napier’s report several interim or short-term planning department officials reported feeling pressured by Town Manager Steven Hicks, sometimes in the presence of the non-conforming subdivision applicant Mayor Holloway, to fast-track approval of Holloway Construction LLC’s proposed six-unit subdivision without normal approval of a road system to town standards being accomplished first.
Based on Hubbard’s story presented to “Report” reporter Sayre, Tederick lashed out first at Town Planning Commission member and former Town surveyor Darryl Merchant and current County Supervisor Walt Mabe for their alleged roles in an apparently aborted leaking of the planning commission-initiated investigation of the Holloway non-conforming subdivision approval process conducted by, of all people, Town Attorney Doug Napier. It may be worth noting that Mabe unseated “Report” reporter Sayre from his Shenandoah District supervisor’s seat two years ago.
Tederick then managed to involve Royal Examiner Publisher and 2020 three-way race Holloway mayoral opponent Mike McCool, former Town Manager Michael Graham, County EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne, not to mention your humble reporter, in an alleged (perhaps deep state?) conspiracy, apparently to discredit Mayor Holloway and Town Manager Hicks for their described roles in attempting to fast-track the Holloway subdivision approval process, as reported in the Front Royal Planning Commission report prepared by Town Attorney Napier.
The confusing thing to this alleged co-conspirator is that the alleged Merchant-to-Mabe leaked report was apparently never publicly released prior to the Town’s releasing of it. In fact, when contacted the following morning about clarification on whether the supposedly clandestinely circulated report had ever been made public, Tederick responded: “I didn’t comment on that. I have no knowledge of that.”
However, during his Monday night comments, Tederick referenced an allegedly aborted decision to run for mayor by Mabe as further evidence of conspiracy. Tederick pointed to Royal Examiner’s non-coverage of the allegedly leaked document’s non-release as evidence of a “cabal” of behind-the-scenes power brokers at odds with his, Holloway’s, and others within town hall’s influence on town government.
But one might ask, where does an actual “cabal” lie if it does exist? – And who might be targeted next, inside or outside of town hall?
Tederick singled this reporter out for a phone conversation with Ms. Hubbard in which he was said to have urged her not to use Merchant’s name in any effort she would make to take her story public – “If true, it’s a bizarre request coming from a reporter,” Tederick asserted. But as this reporter told Tederick following Monday’s meeting’s adjournment, that advice was based on the perception from a phone conversation with Hubbard that no one, not even Mabe, had seen who allegedly left a copy of the planning commission report on the Holloway subdivision construction application for the supervisor to find “under a newspaper in the Daily Grind”.
In fact, Hubbard revealed to this reporter during that phone conversation that she had never seen the allegedly leaked report. Rather, she said someone, perhaps Tederick’s other referenced source, Kristine Nelson, had read portions of it to her over the phone. And she added that from that reading, while still skeptical of him generally, she believed Holloway would be cleared of any wrongdoing in this specific instance. It was an assertion also made by the Town’s new public information director Williams Media in one-page press releases accompanying both of the Town Administration’s official releases of the report, the first a draft, the second a final version. However, as this reporter noted in introducing those press releases with the Town-released reports, there may be a distinction between having done nothing illegal or against existing town codes, versus the personal ethics of using one’s political position and that of allied municipal administrators to “fast-track” a non-conforming to town codes application through the prescribed departmental approval process. That may be particularly true when that fast-tracking is suggested to employees plugged into roles they may have been new to or unfamiliar with due to the termination of department heads, including the planning departments, accomplished during Tederick’s tenure as town manager.
With the information provided by Hubbard by phone on her knowledge and lack thereof about an allegedly leaked report she had never seen and had no verification of other than from a third party, this reporter did tell her to be careful in naming Merchant as the unseen source of the allegedly leaked document she only had second or third-hand knowledge of. It was advice on a standard of verification I would apply to my own writing and did in this case. And without additional substantiation forthcoming at the time, the allegations about a leaked but uncirculated document referenced by Ms. Hubbard to this reporter went unreported by Royal Examiner, unlike Tederick’s referenced media source.
In the wake of his references to the published article, Tederick concluded interestingly, “I have no idea if what I just read to you is true or not. – But here’s what it looks like: it appears Merchant’s and Mabe’s actions were so dirty that even their friends (apparently Hubbard and Nelson) couldn’t stomach what they did. So, the question here is, is this the tip of the iceberg?” Tederick said as he headed for a dramatic conclusion.
As to his referenced “iceberg” Tederick observed: “But the cabal has been doing this kind of stuff for years. These people will use, manipulate and lie to anyone to get power and control. But you won’t know that. But you all know who they are …”
This reporter has a final comment, or two – If I’m part of a cabal of local power brokers, how come I don’t have a high-five or six-figure income? – Maybe because none of those alleged power players cited by Tederick are in elected or administrative positions of power tied to municipal purse strings – WAIT, that’s NOT how that’s supposed to work, is it?!?
And Hubbard’s somewhat spotty information about the alleged document leak isn’t the only story that’s not been reported by yours truly and Royal Examiner over the last year-plus based on largely unsubstantiated info or social media assertions. There’s one about the alleged dissolution of two marriages related to infidelities – and it doesn’t have anything to do with texts, which were mentioned suggestively at one point by Mr. Tederick during his cabal speeches – a “sister speech” was delivered at today’s morning county board of supervisors meeting, despite Chair Cheryl Cullers warning public comments were not to be of a personal nature – But I guess sometimes politics and personal attacks by their nature, must mix. After all, this is 2021 America.
We can only say, go to the video(s) …
Front Royal Economic Development Authority directors appointed
The Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) was established this year by the Front Royal Town Council. The mission of FREDA is to grow business capital investment increasing the tax base, create jobs, develop best use practices for Front Royal’s real estate, build on the strengths and the needs of neighborhoods, and support existing businesses. The following are the first directors appointed to FREDA by the Town Council:
- Nick Bass (4-year term) Mr. Bass is a geotechnical and construction consultant specializing in the review of construction contracts and subcontractor agreements to identify risky language.
- Frank Stankiewicz (3-year term) Mr. Stankiewicz is the owner/manager of Green to Ground Electrical LLC, and the president of a local networking organization.
- James Crowell (3-year term) Mr. Crowell is the owner of Quecon, Inc. which is part of the Management, Scientific, and Technical Consulting Services Industry. The company specializes in cybersecurity, software engineering and telecommunications. Crowell graduated from Goldman Sachs 10,000 small business program (10KSB), the Veteran’s Institute of Procurement (VIP), the VA Scaling for Growth (S4G), and the Small Business Administration (SBA) business development program.
- Rick Novak (2-year term) Mr. Novak is the owner of Royal Cinemas and Royal Family Bowling Center. He is the former owner of the Blue Ridge Motel and Royal Family Amusement Arcade.
- Mark Tapsak (2-year term) Mr. Tapsak is the owner of Mountain Music. He is a medical device research scientist and consultant with Diabetic Health Inc., and a university professor teaching biochemistry and chemistry.
- Isaac Rushing (1-year term) Mr. Rushing is the owner of Honey and Hops Brew Works. He previously worked as a supervisor for the Town of Front Royal.
- David Gedney (1-year term) Mr. Gedney is the owner of Element Restaurant. He is a member of the Board of Zoning Appeals and is participating in planning and expanding a recycling effort for VCU.
Steven Hicks, Front Royal’s Town Manager will serve as FREDA’s executive director.
(from Town Press Release)
Front Royal names members to the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee
Three citizens and a student have been named as the first members of the newly created Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) established by the Front Royal Town Council earlier this year. ESAC membership requires a commitment to environmental protection programs and working to strengthen the sustainability of the Town’s ecosystem. New members include:
- Jerome’ Ray (3-year term)
Mr. Ray is owner of Happy Creek Roastery. He studied business management at Ferrum College with a focus on small business development.
- Justin Proctor (2-year term)
Proctor earned a Master’s in Science from Cornell University. He works for Smithsonian’s Virginia Working Landscapes program in Front Royal and is President of FR/WC Anti-Litter Council.
- Hershel Finch (1-year term)
Mr. Finch is the Conservation Chair for local Izaak Walton League and the Potomac River Smallmouth Club. He is an active member of the Shenandoah Riverkeepers.
- Maggie Tewell (1-year term)
Ms. Tewell is a senior at Randolph-Macon Academy. She has AP course work in environmental programs and is a Cadet Major with an aspiration to be a Cadet Lieutenant Colonel. Tewell plans to major in Biochemistry.
ESAC will be chaired by Front Royal’s Environmental Specialist Jim Osborn, who is a certified arborist, nurseryman, and tree care safety expert with over 35 years of experience.
The mission of ESAC is to focus on the Town’s ecosystem, including the establishment of recommended goals for environmental protection involving waste reduction, recycling, energy conservation, clean air and water, natural resources, and a sustainable community. The Committee will also oversee recommendations for a farmers’ market and public art. ESAC replaces the Urban Forestry Advisory Committee.
To learn more about ESAC, click here.
(from Town Press Release)
County Planning Commission vs. short-term tourist rentals: Some work, some don’t
The Warren County Planning Commission, up to full strength with the return of Vice Chairman Hugh Henry, plowed through a heavy agenda Wednesday evening, and as expected, Conditional Use Permits (CUPs) dominated the conversation. In recent months, short-term tourist rentals have become a large part of the business of the commission.
Katherine Stallings is requesting a Conditional Use Permit for a short-term tourist rental for her residentially zoned (R-1) property at 377 Brandy Road in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. Deputy Planning Director Matt Wendling briefed the commissioners on the proposal. The Applicant intends to use the property as a second home and act as property manager. She and family will use a commercial rental/booking management firm and a local cleaning and maintenance crew. The public hearing brought three people forward with comments. Two were opposed, one supported. David Wright was opposed to the permit approval on the grounds that “strangers” would be likely to trespass, litter, or park in places they should not. John Morgan indicated that the Property Owners Association had voted to prohibit the rental use of properties in the subdivision, though only after the applicants had purchased their property. John Bershevsski spoke in support of the applicants and the general benefits that short-term rentals bring to an area. After some discussion between commissioners regarding adequate parking, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the permit request. The request now goes to the Board of Supervisors for final action.
Dennis Flynn is requesting a CUP for his residentially zoned (R-1) property at 484 Creek Road in the Lake Front Royal Subdivision in the South River District. The applicant intends to use the lower portion of his property for this purpose for the Spring, Summer, and Fall seasons, only on Thursdays through Sundays. The planning department has determined that the property meets the requirements of the Warren County code regarding setbacks and required documentation. While there were no speakers at the public hearing, the Lake Front Royal Property Owners Association President Robert Roush provided comments for the commission to consider in which the POA cited Warren County Code Section 180-56.4 as the authority for the association to refuse to authorize short-term tourist rentals. The cited section of the code reads as follows:
“I. If the property is located within a subdivision governed by a homeowners’ association/property owners’ association, the Planning Department must receive a recommendation of approval or disapproval from the HOA/POA to operate the short-term tourist rental.”
It was established that the planning department had asked for and received a recommendation from the POA. But a reading of the code does not obligate the County to go along with the “Recommendation of Approval or Disapproval” from the POA. As noted in previous stories on this issue, decisions are based on adherence to local and state codes on the use. In addition, the letter from the POA also stated that “we are a residential community, not a business community.” This very often-heard objection is at odds with the Virginia Legislature, which explicitly holds that short-term tourist rental is a residential, rather than a commercial activity.
With very little discussion, the commission then unanimously voted to recommend approval of the permit request to the county supervisors.
Joshua Branson is requesting a CUP for a guest house on his 123-acre Agriculturally zoned (A) property on Buck Mountain Road in the South River District. The Applicant eventually intends to build a family home on that property, and this guest house will be used by family members, not for monetary compensation. The planning staff recommended that a condition be placed on the deed restricting the use of the guest house for any new owner. There are currently no buildings on the property.
One speaker, Andrew Heymann, addressed the public hearing to object to proposed placement of a road right of way along his property boundary. His issue was with the placement of the proposed access road, and not to the permitting itself. The commission then voted unanimously to recommend approval to the county supervisors.
Gillian Greenfield and Richard Butcher are requesting a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for their residentially zoned (R-1) property at 1043 Riverview Shores in the Shenandoah District. They are experienced tourist rental operators and plan to be full-time managers. The Shenandoah Shores Property Owners Association Board of Directors submitted a letter expressing their wish the permit not be issued, but observing, “It appears they will be issued regardless of our concerns” though the letter does not elaborate on what those concerns are. The POA’s letter, however, did request that the County should restrict the number of short-term rental properties in the subdivision to five, including those already operating. It was unclear how the County could legally limit the use at an arbitrary number. After a brief discussion, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
David Kondner is requesting a short-term tourist rental CUP for his residentially zoned (R-1) property at 153 Beckwith Drive in the Shenandoah District. Planning Director Joe Petty explained to the commission that the dwelling on this property did not meet the minimum setback requirements established by the County and the planning staff cannot support the application given the code as written and possible precedent that would be set for non-conforming properties. The public hearing yielded three speakers, two of whom opposed the permit, citing the narrow road, restricted parking space, and safety issues.
The commissioners discussed the application and concluded that the lack of parking and the inadequate boundary setbacks, made it impossible to recommend approval. The commission, with Commissioner Longo dissenting, voted to recommend denial of the permit request to the supervisors.
Terry Hartson was also requesting a short-term tourist rental CUP for his residentially zoned (R-1) property at 1538 Riverview Shores Drive in the Shenandoah Shores Subdivision in the Shenandoah District. The Shenandoah Shores Property Owners Association Board of Directors letter regarding the Greenfield and Butcher property considered earlier also included this request in their general opposition to the short-term tourist rental concept in the subdivision. There being no other objections or public input, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Finally, Danielle and David Kibiloski are requesting a CUP for a Bed and Breakfast on their Agriculturally zoned (A) property at 990 Hillandale Rd in the Green Hill Forest subdivision in the South River District. The property is a 5-acre site in close proximity to the Appalachian Trail, and the applicants expect their guests to be through-hikers from the trail. Their plan is to provide transportation for hikers to and from the trailhead, and into town for resupply. A Bed and Breakfast as described in the proposal is different from a short-term tourist rental in that the B&B has onsite hosting and provision of a breakfast meal. The applicants expect to host hikers from April through July.
There were three speakers at the public hearing. Charles Brown owns and manages several outfitters in Front Royal and elsewhere and he supported the project as a benefit for hikers and the community. George Jenkins owns a neighboring property and asked if the applicants would place no-trespassing signs on the boundaries of their property to keep guests from wandering into nearby properties where hunting activities might be conducted. Lisa Jenkins then spoke in support of the applicants request, citing the benefits to the community and the neighborhood.
The commissioners asked that a single condition be added to the approval motion, that guests will be conveyed to and from the property by the applicant, to prevent walkers along the road, as the applicants offered in their request. The commission then voted unanimously to recommend approval of the request.
At the very end of the meeting, Supervisor Walt Mabe announced that Samuels Public Library is offering take-home COVID-19 tests free of charge. If you have an Internet connection at home you can register and see results of your test online, and if you do not you can use the library’s Internet access to do the same. He urged the public that “If you think there is any chance you may have the virus, get the test, and don’t wait!” Vice-Chairman Henry enthusiastically endorsed the tests, not surprising considering his own experience.
Chairman Myers adjourned the meeting at 9 p.m.
