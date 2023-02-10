On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding the solicitation of minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives, who he believed to be a female under the age of 15 years old, for photographs and sexually explicit material. The initial conversation was unsolicited and started by the offender in this case.

Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Bristol, Virginia, resident Michael T. Houchins II. On February 9, 2023, detectives traveled to Houchins’s home in Bristol, VA, and he was apprehended for the offenses listed below. Houchins was transported to the Southwest Regional Jail, where he went before the magistrate and was ordered to be held without bond. The court date for the listed offenses has been set for March 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

The Front Royal Police Department is an active member of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, coordinated by the Virginia State Police. We request anyone with information regarding soliciting or exploiting any minor to contact Front Royal Police Department. Anyone with further information regarding this case, please get in touch with Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.

The Front Royal Police Department would like to thank the Bristol Virginia Police Department for their assistance in this investigation and the successful apprehension of this individual.