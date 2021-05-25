Local News
Front Royal Police Department is reminding us to wear seatbelts through their Click It or Ticket Campaign
As you drive the roads the next two weeks around Memorial Day, you will likely see more law enforcement patrolling the streets. The Front Royal Police Department is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration by participating in the Click It or Ticket Campaign, which started on May 24th and goes through June 6th. This serves as a reminder to drivers and their passengers of the importance of wearing seatbelts, as well as the legal consequences and fines for failing to do so.
The Click It or Ticket campaign is not about writing citations, it is about saving lives. Wearing your seatbelt is the most effective protection for you and your loved ones against reckless, distracted, and impaired drivers. In 2019, nearly 10,000 unrestrained passenger vehicle occupants were killed across the country, and it is estimated that over 15,000 lives were saved by seatbelt use.
Seatbelts save lives, but only if they are worn, and worn properly. Make sure the lap belt goes across your hips, not your stomach. And ensure that the shoulder belt is across the middle of your chest and shoulder, away from your neck. Never place the shoulder strap behind your back or under your arm.
Remember that your kids are watching. If you are not wearing your seatbelt, it sends the message to your kids that they do not need to wear a seatbelt either. Virginia law states that anyone under the age of 18 must be properly restrained in a seatbelt or child safety seat, regardless of their position in the vehicle, and it is the driver’s responsibility to ensure that this happens. Additionally, any front seat passenger, age 18 or older, can be given their own citation if not properly restrained.
To learn more about the Click It or Ticket mobilization, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.
Keller Williams celebrates grand opening of new location on Main Street
Keller Williams at 210 E. Main Street in Front Royal held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 22nd to celebrate the opening of their new location.
Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Lee Beaver, owner, and Joyce Larkin, broker to Main Street Front Royal.
Keller Williams is a technology company that provides the real estate platform that their agents’ buyers and sellers prefer. Keller Williams thinks like a top producer, acts like a trainer-consultant, and focuses all its activities on service, productivity, and profitability.
Their mission is to build careers worth having, businesses worth owning, lives worth living, experiences worth giving, and legacies worth leaving. Their vision is to be the real estate company of choice for agents and their customers. Their values are God, Family, then Business.
Their beliefs are Win-Win: or no deal, Integrity: do the right thing, Customers: always come first, Commitment: in all things, Communication: seek first to understand, Creativity: ideas before results, Teamwork: together everyone achieves more, Trust: starts with honesty, Equity: opportunities for all, and Success: results through people.
Click here to find out more about Keller Williams.
High school athlete and art awards honor five local students
The now graduated Warren County High School student who a week before received a $5,000 scholarship award returned to the Rotary Club of Front Royal May 21 to be recognized for his athletic successes.
The second award, presented by a WCHS star athlete of the 1950s, Rotarian John Marlow, went to John “Jackson” Pond who excelled in three sports while at WCHS, baseball, golf and basketball. Pond leaves in the fall to attend college at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Marlow also presented an award in his name to William Wolf, a three-year football captain at Skyline. The outstanding female athlete, Makayla Fay Grant, received the Heidi Moore Award.
An award named for the late Betsy Blauvelt went to Emily Gallagher, the WCHS Student-Art winner. The Kim Crump Student-Art winner was Jonah Burch of Skyline.
Athlete awardees received $500 each. Art awards were for $250.
Warren County and Skyline High School Classes of 2021 share a ‘Hollywood Night Under the Stars’
What a long, strange trip the final two years of high school have been for the graduating classes of 2021. Reduced in-school, in-class time, virtual learning at home, and canceled or reduced-capacity athletic and other events once considered business as usual in packed venues. That marks the era of the worldwide Coronavirus Disease-2019 pandemic attributed with the deaths of over 595,000 Americans among nearly 3.5-million fatalities worldwide in about a year and a half.
But with a little parental initiative in cooperation with downtown Front Royal business people and the town government spearheaded by Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell, Warren County’s graduating classes of 2021 got a Hollywood-themed night to remember “Under the Stars” the evening of Saturday, May 22nd.
Late Saturday afternoon, Royal Examiner found the organizational hub and information center on that evening’s joint Senior Proms of Skyline and Warren County High Schools in Front Royal’s Village Commons area across East Main Street at White Picket Fence/Key Move Properties. Proprietor Sue Laurence was overseeing the final stages of neighboring C&C Frozen Treats couple Will and Nina Huck’s dressing for Prom Night, while her husband and co-designated prom chaperone Chris was on site across the street as the final touches to a “Hollywood Night Under the Stars” setting, and DJ musical accompaniment was underway for the lucky 7 to 11 p.m. Prom Night extravaganza.
We asked the co-organizer and Downtown Ice Cream Man, Will Huck, about the impetus for the evening’s outdoor prom night. He explained that following the public school system’s early decision not to have proms due to the still-strict pandemic guidelines at the time, it was parents of graduating seniors who took the initiative to try and facilitate some kind of open-air-site event where social distancing requirements could be met.
“Since the guidelines have changed, and they only recently changed,” Huck observed of a CDC softening of pandemic precautions as over two-thirds of the nation is now reported having received a COVID-19 vaccination, “there wasn’t enough time for the schools to change direction because they said they weren’t going to be doing proms early on. And some citizens, some local mothers of some seniors reached out, came in, and wanted to put this together, and I said ‘Sure’. So, we moved along the process, working with the Town and the community. This is a community event,” Huck pointed out.
As to the establishment of the Town Commons area between the Gazebo and new Pavilion at the East Main-Chester Street downtown central intersection, Huck noted, “Lori Cockrell brought up the idea at a town council meeting back in February. And when we knew the pavilion was going to be built, I said, yes, we need to do it, and we need to do it on Main Street, and we need to utilize the new pavilion. So, we have it sanctioned over here and laid out where it’s going to be an elegant prom contained into the parking lot area of the Gazebo.
In fact, it was the student’s parents who helped the process along financially and organizationally, Nina Huck observed. “The parents came in and brought water and sodas and gave money. It was 20 dollars here, 50 dollars here, 20 dollars here … We had snacks donated by parents, they would just bring them in and drop them off – they didn’t want any credit. They just wanted to have stuff for the kids to be able to do it. So, it was very much the community coming together, and it’s very humbling to see that happen,” Nina concluded.
“This is a community of our two schools coming together for this special occasion – to make this happen for our seniors who have had a rough year,” Nina’s husband observed of the pandemic-mitigating restrictions through 2020 and the seniors’ final semester of 2021.
Enjoy these additional scenes, including some ‘BAD’ (that means good) group dancing, of Saturday evening’s joint Warren County and Skyline High Schools “Old Hollywood Night Under the Stars” Prom night – Classes of 2021, you earned it!!
Va. Beer Museum’s Saturday night counterpoint: outdoor dancing isn’t just for graduating seniors
It wasn’t only the two-high school prom crowd enjoying the closings of East Main and Chester Streets for a little music and outside dancing the evening of Saturday, May 22nd. The Virginia Beer Museum got in the spirit for the older crowd, perhaps including some prom parents, in the backyard Biergarten to the musical accompaniment of Grindstone.
Grindstone put their collective “nose to it” catering to that older generation’s musical memories of raging adolescence several decades south of what was going on a short stretch down Chester Street.
But despite the generation gap, friskier members of both crowds – perhaps a slightly higher percentage of the graduating seniors – shared a desire to “get on the good foot” as illustrated in these Beer Museum photos providing a counterpoint to our prom night coverage:
VDOT launches towing and recovery incentive program on I-81 corridor
RICHMOND, Va. – Beginning today (May 24, 2021), Virginia’s Towing and Recovery Incentive Program (TRIP) is up and running on the Interstate 81 corridor. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is applying an innovative solution that will help reduce the amount of time that drivers sit in crash-related congestion.
“Virginia’s economy takes a hit of up to $1,200 for every minute that drivers spend in traffic,” noted VDOT Commissioner Stephen C. Brich. “Incidents are the number-one cause of congestion on I-81, so we can make a real improvement on that interstate by getting lanes reopened more rapidly.”
81 TRIP is an incentive program that partners VDOT with heavy-duty towing and recovery companies to standardize their response to commercial vehicle crashes. The program facilitates safe and quick clearance with improved towing standards, procedures, and training.
VDOT and the Virginia State Police (VSP) in coordination with the members of the Virginia Statewide Traffic Incident Management (STIM) Committee support this program to help to lessen the impact of major traffic incidents while meeting aggressive clearance goals.
81 TRIP pays a $2,500 to $3,500 incentive to a tow company that is able to open a travel lane within 90 minutes of receiving notice to proceed from law enforcement on the scene.
Crash-related delays enact significant impacts on drivers and the environment. This program helps to reduce lost-time costs, improve reliability and lessen the risk of secondary crashes that can occur in vehicle queues. These incidents account for 20% of all highway crashes and become increasingly likely until congestion is cleared.
“Interstate 81 has a high percentage of trucks and rolling to mountainous terrain which contributes to the highest incident-related delay among interstates in Virginia,” explained I-81 Program Delivery Director Dave Covington. “We have seen success with towing incentives on interstates in the Richmond area since 2017, so we expect similar positive results on the I-81 corridor.”
Locally based towing and recovery companies were invited to participate in 81 TRIP. To be eligible, these companies must meet requirements to ensure only well-trained operators with proper heavy-duty equipment are dispatched to large commercial vehicle incidents.
81 TRIP is a part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in December 2018. The more than $2 billion packages of targeted improvements were funded by the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam in spring 2019.
Additional information about the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program is available at Improve81.org. The website includes interactive maps and schedules and details about upcoming and current projects that are designed to improve safety, increase reliability and foster economic growth along the 325-mile corridor.
81 TRIP Facts and Resources
● To date, 21 companies along the I-81 corridor are approved Towing and Recovery Incentive Program (TRIP) partners.
● Each provider is assigned a portion of the 325-mile corridor. When dispatched to an incident, the towing company must have all of its equipment on scene within 45-60 minutes, depending on the time of day or day of the week.
● 81 TRIP-qualifying companies must be able to respond with a minimum of two heavy-duty wreckers and a support truck. All vehicles must have TRIP-required equipment and personal protective gear for responding personnel.
● TRIP providers are subject to disincentives if they are unable to meet quick-clearance guidelines. The disincentive is a financial penalty that increases the longer an incident continues beyond three hours.
● VDOT has contracted Parsons Transportation Group Inc. to manage the TRIP program. This includes evaluation and training of towing companies; incentives and disincentives; and regular reviews of incident response and safety compliance.
● TRIP has been in place on interstates in the Richmond area since December 2017. An initial study of commercial-vehicle crashes cited a 62-minute average reduction in roadway clearance time. The study, performed by the Virginia Transportation Research Council, is found at http://www.virginiadot.org/vtrc/main/online_reports/pdf/20-r11.pdf
● The Operational Improvements page of Improve81.org has links to additional resources including detailed TRIP requirements, a YouTube video, and the Virginia STIM Committee’s document library.
Memorial Day Ceremony and Salute to the Dogs of War returns to Warren County Courthouse grounds
Due to the lingering effects of COVID-19 on the community, the 2021 observance of Memorial Day in Front Royal will be held in front of the courthouse on East Main Street, beginning at noon on Monday, May 31.
Until last year, a ceremony attracting up to 300 onlookers and some 20 participants had been held at the Gazebo further east down East Main Street. For reasons now well known to town residents, organizers Robert MacDougall, a U.S Marine Corps reserve officer, and Malcolm Barr Sr., a veteran of the U.K.’s Royal Air Force, have shortened the ceremony, reduced participation, and ask onlookers – about 30 last year – to abide by state rules governing outdoor activities.
This year, lay preacher Michael Williams will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, recite a blessing to Warren County’s and America’s war dead, adding a blessing of the dogs of war in what is a unique part of the ceremonial. The first dogs entering World War II as aides to U.S. military units were trained in Front Royal.
During the past decade military dogs have become a featured part of Memorial Day in Warren County. This year, the inurned remains of a military dog will be blessed before his assignment to the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter to become part of a permanent shrine honoring military canines.
Cadets from Randolph-Macon Academy will be in attendance during a traditional wreath laying ceremony, flowers donated by Betty Showers, owner of Fussell Florists.
