Connect with us

Local News

Front Royal Police Department Rolls Out Speed Camera Pilot Program in School Zones

Published

7 hours ago

on

In a bid to enhance road safety, particularly in school areas, the Front Royal Police Department has announced an innovative Speed Camera Pilot Program. The program, targeting four local schools, including A.S. Rhodes Elementary School, Ressie Jeffries Elementary School, Skyline Middle School, and Warren County Middle School, aims to curb speeding and safeguard our children.

A 30-day grace period, beginning mid-February, will precede the enforcement phase, set to start mid-March. The exact dates for these periods will be communicated in due course, keeping the community informed and prepared.

The primary objective of this program is not just to penalize but to significantly alter driver behavior for safer roads. By installing photo speed monitoring devices in nine school zones and one construction zone, the department is focusing on protecting pedestrians and reducing vehicle speeds in high-risk areas.

Virginia’s law, particularly statute § 46.2-882.1, lays down clear guidelines for the deployment of these speed cameras. It defines critical terms such as “Highway work zone,” “Photo speed monitoring device,” and “School crossing zone,” ensuring clarity in the program’s execution.

Under this law, law enforcement agencies are authorized to use photo speed monitoring devices in designated school and highway work zones. The goal is to capture speeding violations effectively and efficiently.

Drivers exceeding speed limits by 10 mph or more will face a civil penalty of up to $100. These penalties serve as a deterrent, channeling funds back to the locality or the State’s Literary Fund. Importantly, penalties from these violations do not affect the driver’s record or insurance unless a summons is personally issued at the time of the violation.

Evidence from speed cameras will form the basis for legal proceedings, with law enforcement certification rendering this data as sufficient proof. Although the vehicle owner is presumed to be the violator, there are provisions for rebuttal under certain conditions.

Violators will receive summons via mail, complete with instructions for contesting the penalty. Notably, non-appearance as per the summons date does not trigger arrest or contempt proceedings. However, for non-Virginia residents, ignoring the summons could lead to legal collection actions.

Law enforcement may collaborate with private vendors for device-related services, ensuring compensation is not based on violation counts. Data collected is strictly for enforcing speed violations, with stringent rules against unauthorized disclosure.

To enhance public awareness, conspicuous signage will be placed near monitoring zones. Additionally, law enforcement agencies are required to annually report on violations, successful prosecutions, and penalties collected, ensuring transparency and accountability.

This Speed Camera Pilot Program represents a significant step towards safer roads and the protection of our most vulnerable citizens – our children. By understanding and adhering to these new measures, drivers can contribute significantly to a safer community.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Local News

John and Joyce Marlow Honored as 2024 Community Stars by the CFNSV

Published

5 hours ago

on

January 12, 2024

By

Front Royal’s own John and Joyce Marlow were celebrated as the 2024 Community Stars at the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s (CFNSV) 7th annual Evening with our Community Stars. Held on January 11, 2024, at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, this event marks a high point in the calendar of the community, celebrating exceptional acts of philanthropy.

L to R: Emily Marlow Beck, Joyce Marlow, and John Marlow at the 2024 Community Stars celebration

The Marlows, lifelong residents of Front Royal, have contributed immensely to the community, each in their own unique way. John Marlow, a Warren County High School alumnus, is renowned for his athletic prowess, being part of the county’s only undefeated and untied football team and a district champion in discus. His academic and sports achievements earned him a place at the University of Virginia, where he continued to excel in football and track.

Post-graduation, John’s service as a lieutenant in the US Army stationed in Germany marked the beginning of a life dedicated to leadership and service. Returning to Front Royal, he took over the family business and expanded it, demonstrating his acumen in entrepreneurship and community development.

His political career, marked by being one of the first Republicans elected in Warren County post-Reconstruction, and his tenure as Mayor of Front Royal, reflect his deep commitment to public service. John has also played pivotal roles in various financial and educational institutions, contributing to the region’s economic and intellectual growth.

Joyce Marlow, equally impactful, is known for her vibrant personality and deep-rooted commitment to the community. Her involvement in fundraising for nonprofits, coaching youth sports, feeding the needy, and advocating for support for those in need highlights her dedication to making Front Royal a welcoming and inclusive community.

The event saw notable figures like Dr. Tracy Fitzsimmons, President of Shenandoah University; Doug Stanley, County Administrator for Prince Edward County, VA; and Emily Marlow Beck, President of Marlow Automotive Group, speaking to the Marlows’ unwavering dedication to the community. Their speeches highlighted the couple’s role in fostering community prosperity and inclusiveness.

John and Joyce Marlow’s recognition as Community Stars is not just an accolade; it’s a testament to their lifetime of service and dedication to Front Royal and the Shenandoah Valley. Their efforts have not only shaped the community’s present but have laid a foundation for its future. As the CFNSV continues to honor such remarkable individuals and organizations, it reinforces the spirit of philanthropy and community service that is pivotal to the region’s identity and progress.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Local News

UVA Health Therapy Services Haymarket Awarded for Exceptional Patient Experience

Published

1 day ago

on

January 11, 2024

By

In a significant achievement for healthcare excellence, UVA Health Therapy Services Haymarket, the outpatient rehabilitation department of UVA Haymarket Medical Center, has been honored with the 2023 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award®. This prestigious award, presented by Press Ganey, a global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services, recognizes the top 5 percent of healthcare providers nationwide for their outstanding patient experience in outpatient rehabilitation therapy services.

The Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award® is an annual recognition of the finest hospitals and health systems across the country. It highlights institutions that consistently deliver superior patient care and embody the highest standards in healthcare. Erik Shannon, Chief Executive Officer of UVA Community Health, expressed pride in the achievement, stating, “This award exemplifies our commitment at UVA Health Therapy Services Haymarket to prioritize our patients and provide exceptional, compassionate service. Our team is dedicated to elevating healthcare standards and continuously improving the patient experience.”

Press Ganey collaborates with over 41,000 healthcare facilities globally with a mission to enhance safety, quality, and the overall experience of healthcare. Patrick T. Ryan, CEO and chairman of Press Ganey, commended UVA Health as a leading figure in healthcare, noting their dedication to exceptional patient care. He emphasized their success in turning aspirations for high-quality healthcare experiences into reality.

UVA Health Therapy Services Haymarket offers comprehensive outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy for both adults and children. They develop individualized therapy plans aimed at improving patients’ functional abilities and daily activities. More information about their services can be found on their website, UVAHealth.com.

About Press Ganey: Press Ganey stands at the forefront of improving healthcare performance. As a leading Human Experience (HX) company, they offer a suite of solutions focused on safety, clinical excellence, patient experience, and workforce engagement. Their work with over 41,000 healthcare facilities is driven by a mission to alleviate patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience, thus improving overall care quality and experience.

About UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center: UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center, a 60-bed community hospital, offers a broad range of services, including emergency care, surgery, bariatrics, imaging, gynecologic health, cancer care, and rehabilitation. The hospital boasts numerous accolades, such as a Grade A in quality and safety from Leapfrog for 11 consecutive periods. It is also recognized for its excellence in metabolic and weight loss surgery and breast care, holding national accreditation and certifications.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Local News

Hilda J. Barbour Elementary Celebrates Missy Johnson’s Teacher of the Year Nomination

Published

1 day ago

on

January 11, 2024

By

Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School is proud to announce the nomination of Missy Johnson as its Teacher of the Year, with Principal Nikki Taubenberger wholeheartedly recommending her for the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Teacher of the Year award.

Missy Johnson

Missy Johnson, in her seventh year of teaching, has made an indelible mark on her students and colleagues with her innovative teaching methods and dedication. She has played a pivotal role in creating the fifth-grade science curriculum at HJB, incorporating technology like Nearpod and Desmos to enhance student engagement and understanding. Her approach is particularly beneficial for students with special needs and English Language Learners, highlighting her commitment to inclusive education.

Johnson’s classroom is more than just a learning space; it’s a thriving environment where students are encouraged to think critically, empathize, and take responsibility. Her ability to create a positive and inclusive classroom culture is one of her greatest strengths.

Beyond her classroom, Johnson is a proactive contributor to school initiatives. Her participation in workshops, like the one in Richmond on science standards, and involvement in school committees showcase her dedication to continuous professional development and her willingness to support school functions.

Her colleagues admire her for her patience, adaptability, and teamwork. Whether facing challenges like virtual lesson preparations during COVID-19 or adapting to new SOLs, Johnson has consistently demonstrated her commitment to delivering effective education.

Johnson’s impact at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary extends beyond her immediate classroom, ensuring all students benefit from sound instructional practices. Her peers and parents highly value her contributions, seeing her as a cornerstone of the educational community.

Principal Taubenberger’s endorsement reflects confidence in Johnson’s abilities to continue inspiring and making significant contributions to the field of education. Johnson’s nomination is a testament to her exceptional skills as an educator and her profound influence on her students and the broader school community.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Local News

Jaci Balancia: A Legacy of Teaching Leads to Teacher of the Year Nomination at Diversified Minds

Published

1 day ago

on

January 11, 2024

By

The journey of Jaci Balancia, nominated for Teacher of the Year at Diversified Minds, is a story of dedication, innovation, and a deep-rooted legacy in education.

Born into a family of educators in New York City, Jaci was surrounded by inspiring tales from her maternal grandparents and great-uncle. Her grandmother’s imaginative teaching tools and her grandfather’s commitment to keeping students in school through work-study programs laid the foundation for Jaci’s future in education.

A pivotal moment came in 8th grade when Jaci’s English teacher, Mr. Taravella, recognized her potential. He encouraged her to develop her writing and public speaking skills, leading her to publish poems in the school magazine. These early experiences sparked a passion in Jaci, leading her to pursue a Master’s degree in curriculum and instruction through the UMD MCERT program.

Jaci’s teaching career began in a Montessori setting as an assistant teacher, where she discovered her talent for working with students with behavioral and social differences. After earning her Montessori certification in 2011, Jaci’s journey took her to Frederick County Public Schools, where she taught seventh-grade students in mixed-ability classrooms. Her time at FCPS was marked by both challenges and rewards, honing her skills in managing diverse classroom dynamics.

Seeking to expand her teaching capabilities, Jaci transitioned to Skyline Middle School, first as a seventh-grade teacher and then in a sixth-grade role. Her commitment to collaborative learning and student development shone through as she took on roles beyond traditional teaching. Her initiatives included coaching cross country and track and inspiring students through literature.

Jaci Balancia (center) with History students Brooke Walters, left, and Hunter Derflinger, right.

Eventually, Jaci found her true calling in a nontraditional educational setting. At Diversified Minds, she began as the STARS teacher, working with students requiring additional support. Her dedication and effectiveness led to a full-time position as a high school English teacher, later transitioning to a history teacher. In these roles, Jaci continued to innovate, bringing history to life through creative methods like building scale models and imaginative problem-solving scenarios.

Jaci’s nomination for Teacher of the Year is a testament to her exceptional ability to connect with students, her creative teaching methods, and her unwavering commitment to education. Her journey from a family with a strong teaching heritage to becoming an influential educator herself is an inspiring tale of passion and perseverance in the field of education.

Jaci Balancia’s story reflects the profound impact that dedicated educators can have on the lives of their students and the broader educational community.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Local News

Early Years of Stephens City Boy Scout Troop 6

Published

1 day ago

on

January 11, 2024

By

Bill Ewing, a Stephens City resident, is one of the few remaining folks around who can discuss the early days of Stephens City Boy Scout Troop 6.  Ewing, 86 years old, enlisted in the Air Force in 1956, shortly after graduating from James Wood High School.  He would graduate from Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave, Virginia in 1970.   Ewing worked in Stanton and Hanover County, Virginia before taking employment with the City of Winchester and served in the Finance Department before retiring as Director of Information Technology in 2000.  However, before beginning his professional career, Ewing served as a Boy Scout reaching the enviable rank of Eagle Scout.

Bill Ewing is happily retired and recently moved back to Stephens City. He visited the Stephens City UMC office to provide some program insight about the beginnings of BSA Troop 6 which was previously thought to be lost to time. Courtesy Marty Barley.

“To the best of my recollection, Troop 6 was established by Scout Master Harold Preston Teets in 1946-47.  Teets was a champion for Stephens City youth and spent many hours and personal expense providing insightful leadership and productive activities for the students in town, especially after Stephens City High School closed in 1950.  Teets not only established Troop 6, but later formed and directed the Stephens City Drum and Bugle Corps known as the ‘Scarlet Rebels in 1953,” said Ewing.

Ewing began attending Scout meetings in the old cabin located behind the Stephens City fire hall originally built in 1941 on Mulberry Street.  The Scout Cabin was relocated near the town ball field by the Town of Stephens City in 1956 to make way for the new community center and kitchen addition in the back of the fire hall in 1957.

Ewing experienced Scout meetings in both buildings.  He was part of a team that assisted in the remodeling of the cabin to make it available for both boy and girl scouting.  Troop 6 averaged about 10 to 15 scouts for the years Ewing participated during 1949 to 1955.  “I joined Troop 6 with the rank of Tenderfoot in in 1949, received Scout 2nd Class in 49, Scout 1st Class in 50, Star Scout in 52, Life Scout in 53 and Eagle in June, 1954,” Ewing said.

Thirteen-year-old Bill Ewing in smart looking Boy Scout uniform in 1952. Courtesy Bill Ewing.

Harold Teets left as Scout Master and was replaced by Roy Lemley for a short period.  Ed Ambrose became Scout Master in 1951.  Ewing said Mr. Ed Ambrose was a motivational Scout Master and I personally owe him a lot.  I was a recipient of the Eagle Scout award due to his leadership and encouragement and am so thankful that he was there to lead and really push me hard to reach my goals.

Ambrose was a carpenter by trade; however, he became well known for his folk-art wood carvings after he became a Scout Master.  Ambrose held the position for twenty years, teaching the interested boys to carve wooden neckerchief slides for themselves.  The scout’s favorites to carve to earn merit badges were Native American Indian Heads or Paul Bunyan.  Ewing said the wood carving that Mr. Ed Ambrose made for me is a neckerchief slide that we wore with our uniforms.  He presented it to me as a gift for making Eagle.  “I was the first to receive Eagle Scout under Scout Master Mr. Ed Ambrose.  I am very proud of the wooden slide and I will never get rid of it, Ewing said.”

Scout Master Edward Ambrose, far left, scout leaders, and Troop 6 circa 1956. The scout on the far right in the green Explorer uniform is Scout Master Ambrose’ younger son, Donnie. Second in from left, back row is Gary Strickler. Third in from left, back row is Charles Gossard, and first in from left, back row is William Orndorff. Courtesy Stone House Foundation, Stephens City, VA.

Ambrose carved a twenty-four-foot-high totem pole which stood in front of the Scout Cabin before it was stolen and never recovered.  As a folk artist, he lived on Main Street and maintained a workshop in his backyard in a small shed.  He carved his figures; ceramic painted each one and sold them mostly to out of towners.  The carvings are now collector items and some are exhibited at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.

“Gregory (Butch) Orndorff and William (Bill) Zirkle were the first two in Troop 6 to receive the Eagle Award, I was the third. Gregory Orndoff would go on to graduate from Virginia Tech and start his own construction business, Master Maintenance Inc. and reside in Manassas City, Virginia.  William Zirkle would graduate from Virginia Tech and receive his master’s degree from Southern Illinois.  Zirkle was an Air Force veteran attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, serving in the Vietnam War, and then resided in Hayfield, Virginia,” Ewing concluded.

Eagle Scout, Gregory (Butch) Orndorff at Camp Rock Enon, circa 1954. One of the first Troop 6 scouts to receive Eagle. Courtesy Bill Ewing.

Edgar (Eddie) Ambrose, the older son was also an Eagle Scout and Explorer, and resides in Front Royal Va.  Eddie is an Army Veteran and retired from Warren County Public Schools as a former teacher and administrator in 1995.  He currently volunteers at St. Luke Community Clinic supporting programs managed by Executive Director, Vicki Davies.

Donnie Ambrose, class of 1960, was later inducted into the James Wood Athletic Association (JWAA) Hall of Fame in 2013 for his athletic versatility in high school.  The JWAA website cites that Donnie excelled in football, basketball, baseball, and track and lettered in all four sports.  Ambrose played football four years as a running back and linebacker and was co-captain of the team his senior year.  He played basketball three years for the Colonels and threw the shot and discus in track for three seasons.  In baseball, he was an outstanding catcher for three seasons.

Ambrose recalls that he and his brother Donnie, Charles Gossard, and Gary Strickler all made Eagle Scout at the same time in 1955.  Edgar Ambrose said as an Explorer, he held the position of staff instructor in the Pioneering area of Camp Rock Enon during the summers of 1955, 56, and 57.  Ambrose has fond memories of those years with his father, and younger brother Donnie scouting in rural Stephens City and camping at Rock Enon, near Gore VA. “After I graduated from James Wood High School in 1957 and Donnie in 1960, my father continued as Scout Master of Troop 6 until the 1970s.  He really liked working with scouts and teaching them new skills like wood carving, if they were interested,” Ambrose said.  For additional information about Edward Ambrose wood carvings, see Contemporary American Folk Artists, by Elinor Lander Horwitz, Lippincott Williams & Wilkins, 1975.

Betty Ambrose, Native American Indian with tomahawk, and Ed Ambrose, circa 1963. Courtesy Stone House Foundation, Stephens City, VA.


In a Northern Virginia Daily, news brief, Three Made Eagle Scout, dated 13 February 1962, a description of a Troop 6 Scout meeting was provided.  “The rank of Eagle Scout was presented at the Court of Honor held in the Stephens City Boy Scout Cabin on Saturday night to three scouts from Troop 6.   Larry Gregory, son of Mr. and Mrs. Julian Gregory; Peyton Borden, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wilson Borden of Middletown and Jack Pinner, son of Mr. Roy Pinner of Alexandria and the late Mrs. Pinner.

W. C. Gleason, Scout Executive of Winchester, made the presentations before approximately sixty scouts and their parents. Mr. Gleason commended the boys on their achievement and remarked that this brings the total number of scouts attaining Eagle in this troop to ten. All in the eleven years under Scout Master Mr. Edward Ambrose’s fruitful leadership.”

The Scout Cabin continued to receive additions and upgrades in the 1970s and 80s.  Troop 6 became inactive in the 1980s.  According to Stephanie Short at the BSA Shenandoah Area Council in Winchester, Troop 6 was sponsored by the Lion’s Club through 1983.  In 1986, after gaining permission from the Lion’s Club, Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church restarted Troop 6 at their location.  The troop was then dissolved in 1993.

Troop 17 was relocated from Kernstown to Stephens City and became Troop 15 after receiving sponsorship from Stephens City UMC in February, 1978.  Lou Boyer, as Scout Master, was later invited to relocate Troop 15 to the Scout Cabin.  The building, located on Locust Street, contains scouting memorabilia (where historical artifacts are maintained) from the past and continues to display the rich history of the scouting movement in Stephens City.

Bill Ewing served on the Stephens City Town Council from 1988 to 2004. He resigned when elected to the Board of Supervisors, Opequon District where he served from 2004 to 2013.  Ewing recently moved back to Stephens City from Winchester, and serves as Treasurer of the Lions Club and volunteers for the Route 11 Yard Crawl every August.  He has been a Lions Club member since 1989.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Local News

Denied Educational Opportunity by ‘Massive Resistance’ 1954-1964 – Your Family May be Eligible for New Scholarship Opportunities

Published

2 days ago

on

January 10, 2024

By

To commemorate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and to support his efforts to promote racial fairness in all aspects of American life, the Warren County Retired Teachers Association is alerting the Warren County community of an existing and expanded scholarship opportunity for those who were denied education, regardless of their race, between 1954 and 1964 due to “Massive Resistance” in Virginia.

Named after the pivotal Supreme Court decision that made school segregation unconstitutional, the fund is named the Brown v. Board of Education Scholarship Fund, which was created in 2004. The newly expanded fund now supports full scholarships (including textbooks), not only to those impacted during those 10 years but to their lineal and collateral descendants. So, according to the county Retired Teachers Association, if you were denied an education (as noted above, no matter your race) in Warren County or elsewhere in impacted Virginia counties between the years 1954 and 1964, this fund is for you, as well as for your sons and grandsons, daughters and granddaughters (lineal) in addition to your nieces, grandnieces, nephews, and cousins (collateral).

Eligible persons may use the award for a wide range of educational programs. Those include transitional education programs, GED certification, career or technical education, undergraduate degree, master’s degree, and doctoral or professional degrees from an accredited two-year or four-year public or private Virginia institution of higher education.

Courtesy of Brown v. Board of Education Scholarship Program.

The Warren County Retired Teachers Association encourages anyone who may be eligible to contact the Brown v Board of Education Scholarship Committee at 804-698-1888 for a 2024-2025 Application Packet. The deadline for submission is the end of March 2024.

(Information from a release by the Warren County Retired Teachers Association and member responses to follow-up questions.)

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Mountain Creative Consulting

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Jamboree LLC

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Treatment Center

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jean’s Jewelers

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Arc of Warren County

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal, VA
45°
Rain
7:30 am5:11 pm EST
Feels like: 41°F
Wind: 6mph S
Humidity: 90%
Pressure: 29.58"Hg
UV index: 0
SatSunMon
45°F / 30°F
39°F / 18°F
36°F / 25°F
powered by Weather Atlas

Upcoming Events

Jan
13
Sat
8:00 am REI Appalachian Trail Overnight ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
REI Appalachian Trail Overnight ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jan 13 @ 8:00 am – Jan 14 @ 5:00 pm
REI Appalachian Trail Overnight Backpacking @ Sky Meadows State Park
Join our professional guide for an overnight backpacking trip on the iconic Appalachian Trail. Our days will be filled with scenic forests that give way to sweeping vistas. Throughout, you will gain insight into the[...]
4:30 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jan 13 @ 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA’s Jet Propulsion[...]
Jan
17
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 17 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
24
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 24 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
31
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 31 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
7
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 7 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
14
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 14 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
17
Sat
8:00 am REI Appalachian Trail Overnight ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
REI Appalachian Trail Overnight ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Feb 17 @ 8:00 am – Feb 18 @ 5:00 pm
REI Appalachian Trail Overnight Backpacking @ Sky Meadows State Park
Join our professional guide for an overnight backpacking trip on the iconic Appalachian Trail. Our days will be filled with scenic forests that give way to sweeping vistas. Throughout, you will gain insight into the[...]
Feb
21
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 21 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
28
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 28 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]