Front Royal Police Department seeking help in finding missing person, 18-year-old Zander Ward

The Front Royal Police Department is seeking assistance in attempting to locate a missing adult, Zander Benjamin Ward. Ward was reported missing on Monday, October 25th where he left his residence in the 1000 block of Goodview Drive, on foot, around 2:00 PM.

Ward was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt, and dark sweat pants. Ward was seen at Sheetz in Front Royal on October 25th around 3:00 PM.

Ward was allegedly seen later, around 4:00 PM, walking between the north and south fork bridges in Front Royal, VA.

Anyone with information as to Ward’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Det. D.L. Fogle with the Front Royal Police Department at 540-635-2111.

NAME: Zander Benjamin Ward

AGE: 18 years old

RACE: White

HEIGHT: 5’ 09”

EYES: Brown

HAIR: Auburn

Last Known Information:

Last seen walking between north & south fork bridges, in Front Royal, October 25, 2021 around 4:00 PM.