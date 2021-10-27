Local News
Front Royal Police Department seeking help in finding missing person, 18-year-old Zander Ward
The Front Royal Police Department is seeking assistance in attempting to locate a missing adult, Zander Benjamin Ward. Ward was reported missing on Monday, October 25th where he left his residence in the 1000 block of Goodview Drive, on foot, around 2:00 PM.
Ward was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt, and dark sweat pants. Ward was seen at Sheetz in Front Royal on October 25th around 3:00 PM.
Ward was allegedly seen later, around 4:00 PM, walking between the north and south fork bridges in Front Royal, VA.
Anyone with information as to Ward’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Det. D.L. Fogle with the Front Royal Police Department at 540-635-2111.
- NAME: Zander Benjamin Ward
- AGE: 18 years old
- RACE: White
- HEIGHT: 5’ 09”
- EYES: Brown
- HAIR: Auburn
Last Known Information:
- Last seen walking between north & south fork bridges, in Front Royal, October 25, 2021 around 4:00 PM.
Local News
Stephens City United Methodist Church food pantry update
Food Pantry operates on site at Stephens City United Methodist Church (SCUMC). We are located in downtown Stephens City, at 5291 Main Street. Take Interstate I-81, exit 307, and go west two blocks to the traffic light (intersection of 277 and US 11). Turn right (north), and the church is two blocks on your left. Parking is available in the rear of the building.
We are currently offering drive-through pickup to our food pantry clients. We continue to follow CDC guidelines for safe handling and proper sanitizing. Volunteers are placing pre-packaged food, produce and cleaning and hygiene supplies into the cars of clients in the church parking lot.
We are taking basic information on a clipboard and entering that information into the computer system.
We are open from 11 am to 2 pm every Tuesday of the month. Families may now receive food and hygiene supplies as frequently as 2 times per month.
We have seen a small increase in new families, but not an extreme upswing overall. Please spread the word of our offering. We are happy to serve!
This organization is an equal opportunity provider. For more information, contact Kim DeGroot at degrootsk95@gmail.com.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Copperhead
Thank you, K2C Wildlife Encounters, LLC for rescuing this Eastern Copperhead that was accidentally injured by a tractor.
This snake suffered an incredibly painful fracture that was open to the environment and at high risk of infection. He was very lucky that this fracture occurred at the very end of the body.
Our team was able to anesthetize the snake and amputate the tail tip so that this site could be cleaned and closed, increasing his likelihood of survival.
If all goes well, this snake will be recovering with us over the next 7 months or so before being released back at its found location in the spring.
Remember, there is no such thing as a bad snake! Copperheads eat the rodents (and their ticks) that spread disease and their venom is used to treat cancer.
Despite a lengthy transport on bumpy roads and having our staff restrain him in a tube and poke him with injectable anesthetics, this snake never showed signs of aggression.
Venomous snakes like copperheads should be handled very carefully and only by trained individuals with proper equipment. Please do not attempt to handle or illegally harass/kill these snakes as that is the best way to get bitten. Though many bites are dry (no venom injected), some are not and you should always seek medical attention if bitten.
As for all wildlife, giving them plenty of space is the best way keep yourself and the animal safe.
Community Events
United Way Day of Caring 2021
The United Way has a scaled-down version of Day of Caring planned for Friday, November 5th, 2021. The organization has several great projects planned, including several to benefit local non-profits.
Here are some highlights for this year’s Day of Caring:
- Approximately 25 DECA students from Warren County High School volunteering
- Projects planned for five county non-profits
- Cleaning up parks in Warren County
Valley Health and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative are sponsors for this year’s event.
Since 1950, the United Way has worked to advance the common good in Front Royal-Warren County. The community wins when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, and when people are healthy. The United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of the challenges we face. Living United means being part of the change!
To donate to the United Way in order for us to continue to meet the most pressing needs in our community, please visit the following link: frontroyalunitedway.org/donate. To reach the United Way offices in Front Royal-Warren County (134-B Peyton Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630), please email info@frontroyalunitedway.org or call 540-635-3636.
Local News
Wakefield Country Day School welcomes the world!
Gutentag! Hola! Ciao! XieXie! Hello! Wakefield Country Day School is known for welcoming students from several surrounding counties, including Rappahannock, Fauquier, Prince William, Culpeper and Warren. This year, WCDS also welcomes a dozen high school students from Germany, Italy, China and Spain — as well as DC and NYC!
Several of these students will complete their high school careers here, while others are on a one-year exchange program. Natalia, from Spain, loves drawing, history and literature, and wants to become a journalist. It was the Journalism Program at WCDS that drew her to Rappahannock, and its annual trip to NYC and the New York Times! Jonah, from Germany, loves math and physics, and was most interested in joining the WCDS Jazz Ensemble as a trombonist. Alessia joins us from Italy. She loves travel and learning about new cultures and hopes to attend college in the States. Jeannel is from the Queens, NYC. In a meeting with Dr. Cameron Webb, she was inspired to become a dermatologist, and has dug into her chemistry classes.
While these students have added both culturally and academically to the student body at WCDS, it is also important to show them our beautiful surrounding counties. Be on the lookout for this group as they tour our surrounding counties of Rappahannock, Warren, Culpeper and Fauquier this Fall.
Jenspiration
Halloween Grams by the Skyline Middle School Interact Club
Kids are making a difference by supporting our community. Kudos to the Skyline Middle School Interact students who have organized a fundraiser to benefit the Humane Society of Warren County: Halloween Grams! They will be sold at school to bring a little extra fun to Halloween and help our local furry friends. Well done kids!
The Rotary Club of Warren County is proud to sponsor the Interact Club at Skyline Middle School. The kids get to meet on a regular basis to discuss our community and brainstorm project ideas on how to support local causes or identify needs. If you have a middle school child at Skyline Middle School and think the Rotary Interact program sounds like a fit, let us know!
Contact us through our website: warrencountyrotary.org OR Facebook page: facebook.com/RotaryClubofWarrenCounty
Local News
Front Royal Zombie Walk 2021
The 2021 Front Royal Zombie Walk was a great success. We raised almost $500 (so far) in donations for the Front Royal/Warren County Humane Society.
Hundred of Zombies walked the streets of Front Royal on Saturday night. Fun for all at the Boomuseum. Good to see the community gathering at the Gazebo area and just enjoy the time together. People of all ages participated, some just came to watch, from a safe distance, of course.
A BIG thank you to all who helped this year. A BIG BIG thank you to Shae Parker and his band, River Driven. The music calmed even Zombies.
And we don’t want to Forget the Front Royal Police Department – they assisted in getting the Zombies across the busy traffic and safely downtown.
The Zombie Walk 2021 T-Shirts are still available at C&C Frozen Treats on Main Street.
Check out the Zombie Walk Facebook page for more pictures.
Did you miss it? Watch the event now on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
