Connect with us

Local News

Front Royal Police Department seeking help in finding missing person, 18-year-old Zander Ward

Published

9 hours ago

on

Zander Benjamin Ward

The Front Royal Police Department is seeking assistance in attempting to locate a missing adult, Zander Benjamin Ward. Ward was reported missing on Monday, October 25th where he left his residence in the 1000 block of Goodview Drive, on foot, around 2:00 PM.

Ward was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt, and dark sweat pants. Ward was seen at Sheetz in Front Royal on October 25th around 3:00 PM.

Ward was allegedly seen later, around 4:00 PM, walking between the north and south fork bridges in Front Royal, VA.

Anyone with information as to Ward’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Det. D.L. Fogle with the Front Royal Police Department at 540-635-2111.

  • NAME: Zander Benjamin Ward
  • AGE: 18 years old
  • RACE: White
  • HEIGHT: 5’ 09”
  • EYES: Brown
  • HAIR: Auburn

Last Known Information:

  • Last seen walking between north & south fork bridges, in Front Royal, October 25, 2021 around 4:00 PM.

Ward was seen at Sheetz in Front Royal on October 25th around 3:00 PM

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Local News

Stephens City United Methodist Church food pantry update

Published

1 day ago

on

October 26, 2021

By

Food Pantry operates on site at Stephens City United Methodist Church (SCUMC). We are located in downtown Stephens City, at 5291 Main Street. Take Interstate I-81, exit 307, and go west two blocks to the traffic light (intersection of 277 and US 11). Turn right (north), and the church is two blocks on your left. Parking is available in the rear of the building.

We are currently offering drive-through pickup to our food pantry clients. We continue to follow CDC guidelines for safe handling and proper sanitizing. Volunteers are placing pre-packaged food, produce and cleaning and hygiene supplies into the cars of clients in the church parking lot.

We are taking basic information on a clipboard and entering that information into the computer system.

We are open from 11 am to 2 pm every Tuesday of the month. Families may now receive food and hygiene supplies as frequently as 2 times per month.


We have seen a small increase in new families, but not an extreme upswing overall. Please spread the word of our offering. We are happy to serve!

This organization is an equal opportunity provider. For more information, contact Kim DeGroot at degrootsk95@gmail.com.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Local News

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Copperhead

Published

1 day ago

on

October 26, 2021

By

Photos / Blue Ridge Wildlife Center

Thank you, K2C Wildlife Encounters, LLC for rescuing this Eastern Copperhead that was accidentally injured by a tractor.

This snake suffered an incredibly painful fracture that was open to the environment and at high risk of infection. He was very lucky that this fracture occurred at the very end of the body.

Our team was able to anesthetize the snake and amputate the tail tip so that this site could be cleaned and closed, increasing his likelihood of survival.


If all goes well, this snake will be recovering with us over the next 7 months or so before being released back at its found location in the spring.

Curious about the tube? It allows us to safely handle snakes, and reduces stress for the patient and the staff!

Remember, there is no such thing as a bad snake! Copperheads eat the rodents (and their ticks) that spread disease and their venom is used to treat cancer.

Despite a lengthy transport on bumpy roads and having our staff restrain him in a tube and poke him with injectable anesthetics, this snake never showed signs of aggression.

Venomous snakes like copperheads should be handled very carefully and only by trained individuals with proper equipment. Please do not attempt to handle or illegally harass/kill these snakes as that is the best way to get bitten. Though many bites are dry (no venom injected), some are not and you should always seek medical attention if bitten.

As for all wildlife, giving them plenty of space is the best way keep yourself and the animal safe.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

United Way Day of Caring 2021

Published

1 day ago

on

October 26, 2021

By

The United Way has a scaled-down version of Day of Caring planned for Friday, November 5th, 2021. The organization has several great projects planned, including several to benefit local non-profits.

Here are some highlights for this year’s Day of Caring:

  • Approximately 25 DECA students from Warren County High School volunteering
  • Projects planned for five county non-profits
  • Cleaning up parks in Warren County

Valley Health and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative are sponsors for this year’s event.

Since 1950, the United Way has worked to advance the common good in Front Royal-Warren County. The community wins when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, and when people are healthy. The United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of the challenges we face. Living United means being part of the change!


To donate to the United Way in order for us to continue to meet the most pressing needs in our community, please visit the following link: frontroyalunitedway.org/donate. To reach the United Way offices in Front Royal-Warren County (134-B Peyton Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630), please email info@frontroyalunitedway.org or call 540-635-3636.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Local News

Wakefield Country Day School welcomes the world!

Published

1 day ago

on

October 26, 2021

By

Article and photo: Suzanne Zylonis

Gutentag! Hola! Ciao! XieXie! Hello! Wakefield Country Day School is known for welcoming students from several surrounding counties, including Rappahannock, Fauquier, Prince William, Culpeper and Warren. This year, WCDS also welcomes a dozen high school students from Germany, Italy, China and Spain — as well as DC and NYC!

Several of these students will complete their high school careers here, while others are on a one-year exchange program. Natalia, from Spain, loves drawing, history and literature, and wants to become a journalist. It was the Journalism Program at WCDS that drew her to Rappahannock, and its annual trip to NYC and the New York Times! Jonah, from Germany, loves math and physics, and was most interested in joining the WCDS Jazz Ensemble as a trombonist. Alessia joins us from Italy. She loves travel and learning about new cultures and hopes to attend college in the States. Jeannel is from the Queens, NYC. In a meeting with Dr. Cameron Webb, she was inspired to become a dermatologist, and has dug into her chemistry classes.

While these students have added both culturally and academically to the student body at WCDS, it is also important to show them our beautiful surrounding counties. Be on the lookout for this group as they tour our surrounding counties of Rappahannock, Warren, Culpeper and Fauquier this Fall.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Jenspiration

Halloween Grams by the Skyline Middle School Interact Club

Published

1 day ago

on

October 26, 2021

By

Kids are making a difference by supporting our community. Kudos to the Skyline Middle School Interact students who have organized a fundraiser to benefit the Humane Society of Warren County: Halloween Grams! They will be sold at school to bring a little extra fun to Halloween and help our local furry friends. Well done kids!

The Rotary Club of Warren County is proud to sponsor the Interact Club at Skyline Middle School. The kids get to meet on a regular basis to discuss our community and brainstorm project ideas on how to support local causes or identify needs. If you have a middle school child at Skyline Middle School and think the Rotary Interact program sounds like a fit, let us know!

Contact us through our website: warrencountyrotary.org OR Facebook page: facebook.com/RotaryClubofWarrenCounty

Let’s get our kids active!


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

Front Royal Zombie Walk 2021

Published

3 days ago

on

October 24, 2021

By

The 2021 Front Royal Zombie Walk was a great success. We raised almost $500 (so far)  in donations for the Front Royal/Warren County Humane Society.

Hundred of Zombies walked the streets of Front Royal on Saturday night. Fun for all at the Boomuseum. Good to see the community gathering at the Gazebo area and just enjoy the time together. People of all ages participated, some just came to watch, from a safe distance, of course.

A BIG thank you to all who helped this year. A BIG BIG thank you to Shae Parker and his band, River Driven. The music calmed even Zombies.

And we don’t want to Forget the Front Royal Police Department – they assisted in getting the Zombies across the busy traffic and safely downtown.


The Zombie Walk 2021 T-Shirts are still available at C&C Frozen Treats on Main Street.

Check out the Zombie Walk Facebook page for more pictures.

Did you miss it? Watch the event now on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:

 

Some celebrated their wedding anniversary at the Zombie Walk.

 

Zombies come in all ages.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
57°
Clear
7:36am6:16pm EDT
Feels like: 57°F
Wind: 4mph NW
Humidity: 71%
Pressure: 29.88"Hg
UV index: 0
ThuFriSat
61/54°F
61/50°F
61/50°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Oct
28
Thu
10:00 am Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Oct 28 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Senior Painting Class with Dottie at Strokes of Creativity. Tickets: CLICK HERE Cost: $80 for 6 weeks Dates: Thursdays – Oct 21, Oct 28, Nov 4, Nov 11, Nov 18, Dec 4 Time: 10 am[...]
1:00 pm Art Class for 4th & 5th @ Strokes of Creativity
Art Class for 4th & 5th @ Strokes of Creativity
Oct 28 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Art Class for 4th & 5th @ Strokes of Creativity
This class is for Grades 4th and 5th. Perfect for home schoolers. Recommended ages: 9 and 10 years old Tickets: CLICK HERE Tickets are available through Square Up, or can be paid in person at[...]
7:00 pm Haunted Tunnel Auto Wash @ White Horse Auto Wash
Haunted Tunnel Auto Wash @ White Horse Auto Wash
Oct 28 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Haunted Tunnel Auto Wash @ White Horse Auto Wash
White Horse Auto Wash is excited for the first Haunted Tunnel at their new Front Royal location this year! Located next to Lowe’s at 214 Country Club Road, Front Royal, VA. The event will be[...]
Oct
29
Fri
9:00 am Volunteer Tree Planting @ Sky Meadows State Park
Volunteer Tree Planting @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 29 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Volunteer Tree Planting @ Sky Meadows State Park
Edmonds Lane Field: Join The Piedmont Environmental Council, Friends of the Rappahannock, Goose Creek Association, John Marshall Soil & Water Conservation District and We Plant Trees, for volunteer tree planting at Sky Meadows State Park![...]
6:00 pm Trunk or Treat @ Family Dollar Parking Lot
Trunk or Treat @ Family Dollar Parking Lot
Oct 29 @ 6:00 pm – Oct 30 @ 9:00 pm
Trunk or Treat @ Family Dollar Parking Lot
Non-profit organization Crown Vic Kiings & Queens, of Winchester, Virginia, is hosting our annual car club TRUNK OR TREAT, in Front Royal, on October 29th. The event is free but donations are greatly appreciated, as[...]
7:00 pm Haunted Tunnel Auto Wash @ White Horse Auto Wash
Haunted Tunnel Auto Wash @ White Horse Auto Wash
Oct 29 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Haunted Tunnel Auto Wash @ White Horse Auto Wash
White Horse Auto Wash is excited for the first Haunted Tunnel at their new Front Royal location this year! Located next to Lowe’s at 214 Country Club Road, Front Royal, VA. The event will be[...]
Oct
30
Sat
9:00 am Volunteer Tree Planting @ Sky Meadows State Park
Volunteer Tree Planting @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 30 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Volunteer Tree Planting @ Sky Meadows State Park
Edmonds Lane Field: Join The Piedmont Environmental Council, Friends of the Rappahannock, Goose Creek Association, John Marshall Soil & Water Conservation District and We Plant Trees, for volunteer tree planting at Sky Meadows State Park![...]
1:00 pm Fall Craft Festival @ Fort Valley Museum
Fall Craft Festival @ Fort Valley Museum
Oct 30 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Fall Craft Festival @ Fort Valley Museum
Fort Valley Museum Fall Craft Festival – Annual Fundraiser October 30 & 31, 2021 | Saturday 1-4pm, Sunday 2-5pm Come by and support the Fort Valley Museum at our annual Fall Craft Festival (formerly “Christmas[...]
1:00 pm Feed the Homeless Trunk or Treat @ T-Bone's Bar & Grill
Feed the Homeless Trunk or Treat @ T-Bone's Bar & Grill
Oct 30 @ 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Feed the Homeless Trunk or Treat @ T-Bone's Bar & Grill
Non-profit organization Crown Vic Kiings & Queens, of Winchester, Virginia, is hosting our annual car club FEED THE HOMELESS/TRUNK OR TREAT on October 30th. The event is free but donations are greatly appreciated, as Crown[...]
7:00 pm Haunted Tunnel Auto Wash @ White Horse Auto Wash
Haunted Tunnel Auto Wash @ White Horse Auto Wash
Oct 30 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Haunted Tunnel Auto Wash @ White Horse Auto Wash
White Horse Auto Wash is excited for the first Haunted Tunnel at their new Front Royal location this year! Located next to Lowe’s at 214 Country Club Road, Front Royal, VA. The event will be[...]