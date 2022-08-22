Crime/Court
Front Royal Police respond to brandishing incident at Royal Plaza
On August 22, 2022, at approximately 2:07 pm, Front Royal Police Department officers responded to the Royal Plaza Shopping Center, located on South Street, for a report of a white male brandishing a firearm. Witnesses in the area advised that a group of people was attempting to fight when one of the individuals pulled out a light tan gun.
When this incident occurred, an off-duty Front Royal police officer was alerted of the altercation while in Fitness Evolution. The off-duty officer ran in the suspect’s direction but could not locate him. The suspect ran south on the walking trail behind Fitness Evolution and Rural King heading towards E. Criser Road.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer was called to assist in tracking the alleged suspect, while additional calls were made to lock-down Ressie Jeffries Elementary School and Samuels Public Library. The K-9 was able to track the suspect into the wooded area in the Shenandoah
National Park. The suspect is described as being a white male with short brown hair, wearing gray sweatpants and a white t-shirt. The suspect did not have any shoes on.
Anyone with information regarding this case should not hesitate to contact the Front Royal Police Department at (540) 635-2111.
Ressie Jeffries Elementary School placed in lockdown
Late in the school day on August 22, 2022, the Ressie Jeffries Elementary School was placed on lockdown while Front Royal Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office tracked an individual that had an altercation in the proximity of Rural King and allegedly displayed a handgun. The white male, wearing grey sweatpants, was last seen running towards Criser Road; out of an abundance of caution for student and staff safety, Ressie Jeffries Elementary was placed on lockdown due to the proximity and nature of the incident.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office tracking canine (K9) followed the suspect, and the track indicated he had entered Samuel’s Public Library. The library was searched by Law Enforcement, and the suspect was not found to be inside. The canine (K9) then picked up the track, which led out of the area, and away from the school and library. Once the school was secure, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Ressie Jeffries Elementary School Administration’s efforts to safely release students to their parents.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources for their assistance and especially thank the administration and staff at Ressie Jeffries Elementary, along with the parents of the students, for the way they responded and cooperated with authorities.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Front Royal Police Department, and Warren County Fire and Rescue Services recently completed joint training with the Warren County School Senior Leadership, where such a coordinated response was discussed. Major Jeffrey Driskill Sr. described this ongoing collaboration as being very successful and wanted to thank School Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger and his staff for emphasizing school safety. Major Driskill also wants to recognize the staff at the Samuels Public Library for their cooperation during this incident. The Samuels Public Library has become very active with the Sheriff’s Office this year. The public should feel comforted that they are also involved with higher-level emergency management planning in conjunction with the Warren County Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC).
Any information about the initial incident involving the alleged suspect should be referred to the Front Royal Police Department at 540 635-2111.
Local bank robbed at gunpoint, public’s assistance requested
On August 18, 2022, at approximately 1pm, a white male wearing a mask and gloves entered the Bank of Clarke County on Crock Wells Mill Drive, displaying a handgun and demanding money.
The subject left the bank on foot with a undetermined amount of cash, in a large white trash bag, and was observed heading south towards the Round Hill Road area. It is believed the suspect then entered a smaller size SUV, displaying no state license plates, and was last seen westbound on Round Hill Road at a high rate of speed.
If you were in this area on August 18th, and believe you observed this suspect or the vehicle, and have any information or possible home surveillance video that might help in identifying the suspect, please contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162, or Winchester Frederick Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS, or the P3app.
Warren County Grand Jury of August 8, 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of August 8, 2022, has issued the following indictments:
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about May 28, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jacob Dennis Brill did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Justin Lee Webster did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault and battery against Officer Colt Leatch, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in §53.1-1 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of §18.2-57(C) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6
On or about March 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Matthew Ardizzione did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit:
Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about June 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Daniel Dewayne Beavers did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance in violation of Section
18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about June 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Daniel Dewayne Beavers did unlawfully and feloniously, while having the custody of J.B., a child, willfully or negligently cause or permit the life of such child to be endangered, in violation of Section 40.1-103, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about June 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, Daniel Dewayne Beavers did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation
of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT FOUR: On or about June 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Daniel Dewayne Beavers did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to sell or distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance,
in violation of Section 18.2-248 and 256 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3012-C9
COUNT ONE: On or about June 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Daniel Dewayne Beavers, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled
substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about June 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Daniel Dewayne Beavers, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled
substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about June 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Daniel Dewayne Beavers, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
On or about June 30, 2021, in the County of Warren, Stacy Renee Robbins did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about March 29, 2022, through March 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Nathan Scott Lindgren unlawfully and feloniously used a communications system or other electronic means for the purpose of procuring or promoting the use of a minor for any activity in violation of Section 18.2-370 of the Code of Virginia, 1950 as amended, in violation of Section
18.2-374.3(c) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3701-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about March 29, 2022, through March 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Nathan Scott Lindgren did unlawfully and feloniously, being eighteen years of age or older, attempt with lascivious intent, knowingly and intentionally propose an act of sexual intercourse, anal intercourse, cunnilingus, fellatio, or anilingus, or an act constituting an offense under Section 18.2-361 to B.L., a child under the age of 15 who is not the spouse of the accused, in violation of Sections 18.2-26 and 18.2-370 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC:
SEX-3643-A5
On or about April 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Victoria Marie Deavers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about December 24, 2021, in the County of Warren, Hunter Deforest Andrews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Heroin listed in Schedule I of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about January 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Hunter Deforest Andrews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about February 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dustin Kyle Collins did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about June 5, 2021, in the County of Warren, Rhett Travis Bohling did unlawfully and feloniously maliciously burn or cause to be burned, or destroy or caused to be destroyed by the use of an explosive device or substance, in whole or part, the dwelling house or manufactured home of Victoria Bohling, in violation of Section 18.2-77 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ARS-2003-F9
On or about September 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Pamela Sue Butler did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about April 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Miguel Marcos Antonio Maldonado did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of a narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely; or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely, with the accused having committed this offense after having commintted two prior violations of Section 18.2-266 or provisions of law set forth in subsection E of Section 18.2-270 within the ten-year period ending on the date of the current offense. The prior violations and the current offense were not all committed within the five-year period ending on the date of the current offense, in violation of Sections 18.2-266 and 18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5449-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about April 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Miguel Marcos Antonio Maldonado did unlawfully and feloniously while having been the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident in which a person was injured or an attended vehicle or other attended property was damaged, did unlawfully and feloniously fail to immediately stop as close to the scene of the accident as possible without obstructing traffic and fail to report the accused’s name, address, driver’s license number, and vehicle registration number forthwith to the State Police or local law enforcement agency, to the person struck and injured or to the driver or some other occupant of the vehicle collided with or to the custodian of the other damaged property. The accident resulted in damage to property valued at $1,000.00 or more, in violation of Section 46.2-894 of the Code of Virginia, 1950. VCC: HIT-6604-F5
On or about May 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Willie Robert Robbins did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about May 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Ashley Michelle Lopez did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about April 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Justin Lee Deavers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about June 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Brandon Roberts Comfort a/ka Brenden N. Roberts, a/ka John Doe, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 ofthe Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Michael McCauley did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Metharaphetamine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Michael McCauley did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled
substance, to-wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
On or about April 20, 2019, in the County of Warren, Alisha Renee Merritt did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about March 20, 2021, in the County of Warren, Grant Lee Sager did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about March 20, 2021, in the County of Warren, Grant Lee Sager did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, towit: Clonazepam, listed in Schedule IV of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3024-M2
17-year-old charged with ‘Driving Under the Influence’ in fatal Rockingham County two-vehicle collision – speed also cited as factor in ongoing investigation
According to Virginia State Police (VSP) a 17-year-old driver has been charged with “Driving Under the Influence” in the death of a 71-year-old driver in a mid-evening two-vehicle collision Wednesday, August 3, in Rockingham County. According to the VSP press release on the accident the northbound 2008 BMW driven by the unidentified 17-year-old minor male was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it and a 1997 Mercury Villager attempting to make a left turn onto Route 42 after stopping at a westbound stop sign on Route 765, collided. There was one passenger in each vehicle, another 17-year-old male in the BMW, and a 78-year-old female in the Mercury. The investigation into the accident continues with additional charges being a possibility.
Both occupants of the Mercury, driver Gerald L. Will (71) of Hinton, Va., and Jean E. Will (78) also of Hinton, were transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries. The State Police Press Release from the desk of VSP Public Information Officer Sgt. Brent Coffey reported that the two involved 17-year-olds suffered “minor injuries” and were also transported from the scene for treatment. Ms. Will was transported to the UVA Medical Center, the other three involved parties to the Sentara RMH Medical Center. VSP reported that all four involved people were wearing seatbelts when the accident occurred.
Below is the VSP release on the fatal collision in its entirety:
Virginia State Police Trooper J. Joseph is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Wednesday, (August 3) at 9:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 42 (Harpine Hwy) and Route 765 (Buttermilk Creek Rd).
A 1997 Mercury Villager was traveling west on Route 765 when it stopped at a stop sign. As the Mercury attempted a left turn onto Route 42 it collided with a northbound 2008 BMW 328I. The BMW was traveling at a high rate of speed.
The driver of the Mercury, Gerald L. Will, 71, of Hinton, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries due to the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Mercury, Jean E. Will, 78, of Hinton, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries due to the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the BMW, a 17-year-old male, of Harrisonburg, Va., suffered minor injuries due to the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the BMW, a 17 year-old male, of Rockingham, Va., suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the BMW was charged with driving under the influence.
The crash remains under investigation.
EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne reacts to July civil litigation results ordering total of over $13.35 million paid to the County Economic Development Authority
As noted in our lead story on the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA) versus Truc “Curt” Tran and his ITFederal LLC company civil liability case result (See: Jury awards WC EDA $11.9 million-plus in civil compensatory claims against ITFederal and Truc ‘Curt’ Tran), involved players on the plaintiff’s side deferred to current EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne for a reaction, not only to the Tran/ITFederal result, but a month in which four civil liability cases went the EDA’s way. After a day of reflection on this month’s civil liability trials, much of which he watched in the courtroom, often with other EDA board members, this is what Browne told Royal Examiner:
“As part of the Jennifer McDonald lawsuits, the EDA successfully sued six defendants this month in four civil jury trials and was awarded about $13 million in compensatory damages, $400,000 in punitive damages, and $75,000 in damages for statutory conspiracy. There will be additional civil trials in March 2023.
“The EDA’s main responsibility in these lawsuits is to recover assets that rightfully belong to the EDA and ultimately to the residents of Warren County. It’s a work in progress, but I’m pleased with the outcomes. Every defendant was found liable on multiple charges. Every defendant has to pay. A jury found that the EDA Board of Directors with oversight responsibility of Jennifer McDonald wasn’t negligent in retaining her as it took immediate steps after finding solid evidence of her misbehavior.
“But that isn’t the whole story. Members of the EDA Board were present on every day of every trial. We were impressed with the juries and Judge Albertson. Jury members listened attentively, took notes, and showed in their verdicts that they had a command of the facts in each case. Judge Albertson was fair to both sides of each case and did a good job of managing each trial. Prior members of the EDA Board, prior staff EDA members, a former county administrator, and former members of the Warren County Board of Supervisors all stepped up to testify and do their civic duty. We can be proud that our judicial system still works.
“The criminal process moves forward in other venues. In the meantime, some measure of justice is present in the jury verdicts in Warren County this month. For that, we are grateful.”
Coupled with the out-of-court “no-fault” settlement agreement with McDonald for an estimated $9 million in real estate assets, the courts have now ordered the return of $22 million to $23 million in assets to the EDA. At various points in the investigation into alleged embezzlement and misdirection of EDA assets between 2014 and 2018, the total involved amount has been cited from $21 million to $26 million. There have been significant legal fees involved, perhaps $6 million or more. But in the wake of this month’s results, it appears the EDA’s contracted civil counsel from the Sands Anderson law firm of Richmond are earning that money.
Asked for a reaction to the verdict, Tran and his attorney Gregory Melus declined comment. As noted in the above linked story on the verdict, Melus notified the court of his intention to file a motion to overturn the verdict as not supported by the evidence presented at trial, as have the other three involved civil case defense attorneys.
Jury awards WC EDA $11.9 million-plus in civil compensatory claims against ITFederal and Truc ‘Curt’ Tran
After five hours of deliberation beginning shortly after 9 a.m., at 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, July 28, a Warren County Circuit Court civil case jury awarded the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (aka EDA, WC EDA, FR-WC EDA) a total of $11,919,313.38, plus some interest payments from defendants Truc “Curt” Tran and his ITFederal LLC company. The finding of liability against the defendants related to exchanges of money for Tran and ITFederals’ plan to develop a 30-acre parcel at the 148-acre Royal Phoenix Business Park portion of the former Avtex Superfund site in Front Royal. That seven-person civil case jury also dismissed all counterclaims by co-defendants Tran and ITFederal related to breach of contract and surrounding claims against the EDA.
However, the jury did not find the defendants liable on claims of Conspiracy and Fraud that could have led to significant punitive damages up to $350,000, or as high as triple the compensatory claim of $11.9 million if found guilty of statutory conspiracy indicating malice against the plaintiff. Tran was found liable on claims of Conversion, Unjust Enrichment, and Ultra Vires, the latter actions outside the authority of involved officials. ITFederal was found liable on claims Conversion, Unjust Enrichment, Ultra Vires, and Breach of Contract.
The breakdown of liability of the defendants was $1,499,986 against Tran, plus 3-1/4 years of interest on that amount accumulated since the March 2019 filing of the EDA civil actions against defendants alleged to have worked with former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald between 2014 and 2018 to defraud the EDA out of an estimated $21-million. The $11.9-million claim of compensatory damages against Tran and ITFederal was the largest single portion of the EDA civil liability actions for recovery of lost assets. With approval of a bankruptcy court judge, McDonald settled EDA claims against her in an out-of-court “no-fault” settlement for what was cited as $9 million in real estate assets.
From testimony over four days of trial in the Tran/ITFederal liability case that $1.499-million finding against Tran related to EDA payments made to Tran under the pretense it was front money that would be reimbursed to the EDA by a $1.5 million Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) grant that was never acquired, or even applied for.
The finding of liability for $10,419,327.38 against ITFederal revolved around the $8,419,327.38 balance of a $10-million loan/promissory note the EDA gave the company to begin development of the ITFederal parcel behind the EDA offices in the old Avtex Administration building off Kendrick Lane. As noted in previous stories (see LINKS at end of story) on testimony and evidence presented during the trial, ITFederal was presented to the EDA Board of Directors in 2015-16 by then Sixth District Congressman Robert Goodlatte as not really needing the loan. Past EDA board members Greg Drescher and Ron Llewellyn testified that Goodlatte suggested the loan as a public relations move to illustrate Virginia’s positive work with the private sector to redevelop a former federal Superfund “brownfield” site.
Consequently, despite the written-in 30-year payback loan term, EDA officials believed it was actually being done as a short-term public relations effort, and would be paid back in a matter of months when what they believed was an existing $140-million ITFederal contract with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) kicked in. A McDonald representation to her board that Tran would become an “anonymous donor” of $8-million to a proposed Criminal Justice Academy project then being worked on by the EDA, was seen as the start of that early repayment, the former EDA board members testified.
It appears this civil case jury, as three before it this month, have rejected a defense theory of the case asserting that the defendants were unwitting victims of McDonald’s alleged lies concerning the movement of EDA assets, just as the EDA was victimized. Plaintiff attorneys from the Sands Anderson law firm of Richmond, Va., countered those arguments by asking the jury to “follow the money” to see who benefited from the misinformation they allege McDonald was giving the EDA board, as well as EDA auditors.
During the previous morning session on Wednesday, the two sides presented their final witnesses: for the defense Mark Viola, proprietor of Viola Engineering, who did geo-technical work for Tran on the ITFederal site regarding construction delays related to underground discoveries of old utility piping and substances; and in plaintiff rebuttal to some of the previous day’s defense assertions, former County and EDA attorney Dan Whitten.
Late Wednesday, the court heard motions from both sides to strike the opposition claims against their clients. After listening to extensive arguments from both sides, Judge Albertson denied all motions to strike claims by either side, preferring as he has reviewing similar motions in earlier EDA civil liability cases this month, to allow the jury to make the decision on the substance of each sides’ claims against the other. After adjourning to dinner of pizza ordered to the courthouse for them around 7 p.m., the jury returned at 7:25 p.m. to say they preferred to go home and begin deliberations Thursday morning, which Judge Albertson agreed to.
As the three previous defense attorneys have following findings in the EDA’s favor this month, Tran/ITFederal counsel Gregory Melus notified the court he would file a motion to overturn the jury verdict. Those motions appear based on a defense contention evidence produced at trial was inadequate to justify conviction. A 30/30/10 day filing and response time schedule was set, though plaintiff counsel indicated if Melus needed additional time due to scheduling conflicts, that would not be a problem.
With motions to overturn on the table, counsel for both sides declined comment following Thursday’s verdict. Current EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne, who observed much of the trial along with board members Jim Wolfe, Scott Jenkins, and Greg Harold, indicated that after speaking with counsel and some consideration he might have a response for the media shortly. See that EDA response in related story posted when available.
