Front Royal ‘Pub Crawl’ for the animals cancelled on St. Patrick’s Day; Animal Shelter and vet clinics open but new rules apply

Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction continues throughout the corridor during daytime and overnight hours as weather conditions allow.

Significant upcoming traffic impacts include:

• Demolition of Bull Run Drive bridge over I-66 East will require I-66 to be narrowed to one lane in each direction on Saturday night, March 14, in western Fairfax County. Both directions of traffic will use I-66 West for about one mile. Details

• Overnight ramp closures at I-66 East to Route 28 North (March 15 and 16); I-66 East to 495 Express Lanes South (March 16-19); Nutley Street South to I-66 East (March 16-19); Route 123 North to I-66 East (March 16 and 21); and the two left-turn lanes from Route 28 South to I-66 East (March 17 and 18). Details

• Bridge pier construction will require overnight closures of three lanes on I-495 South near I-66 on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17.

Current activities include:

• Bridge demolition at Fairfax County Parkway (Route 286) and Bull Run Drive

• Constructing bridge foundations at Route 29, Route 28, Waples Mill Road, Jermantown Road, Route 123, Vaden Drive, and I-495

• Small charge dynamite operations along Route 28, I-66 East and West near Route 28, and I-66 West near Route 234 Business (Sudley Road)

• Bridge deck work for new collector-distributor road over Route 234 Business, expanded bridge over Compton Road, new Route 28 bridges over I-66, and new Poplar Tree Road bridge over Route 28

• Relocating water lines at Jermantown Road, Stringfellow Road, and Gallows Road

• Constructing new utility duct bank and relocating underground utilities along I-66 East

• Constructing retaining walls along I-66 and Route 28

• Corridor-wide roadway maintenance as needed

Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes

The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app.

ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE

No significant traffic impacts scheduled.

ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS

I-66 West near Bull Run

Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19: 11 a.m. to noon

Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on I-66 West for blasting operations.

I-66 East between Compton Road and Route 29 Centreville

Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for crews to implement lane shifts.

ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE

I-66 East and West between Route 29 Centreville and Stringfellow Road

Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road

Braddock Road at Route 28

Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20: 11 a.m. to noon

Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on I-66 East and West, Route 28 North and South, and on Braddock Road near Route 28 for blasting operations.

Route 28 North between Route 29 and I-66

The ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North

Sunday, March 15, and Monday, March 16: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two right lanes of northbound Route 28 will be closed for overhead bridgework. The ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North will also be closed between midnight and 4 a.m. Drivers will be detoured farther east to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) North, stay to the right for I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 28 North.

I-66 East between Compton Road and Route 29 Centreville

Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for crews to implement lane shifts.

Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road

Left-turn lanes from Route 28 South to I-66 East

Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two left lanes of Route 28 North and South will be closed for overhead bridgework. The left-turn lanes from Route 28 South to I-66 East will also be closed between midnight and 4 a.m. Drivers will be detoured farther south to Route 29 North, stay to the right for Route 28 North, then follow signs to I-66 East.

Route 28 South between Westfields Boulevard and E.C. Lawrence Park athletic fields

Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two left lanes will be closed for overhead bridgework.

Route 28 South between Braddock Road and Route 29

Thursday, March 19: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday, March 20: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Two right lanes will be closed for overhead bridgework.

ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) / FAIR LAKES

Stringfellow Road between Fair Lakes Boulevard and Village Square Drive

Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20: 9 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, March 20, from 9 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, March 23

The right lane of southbound Stringfellow Road will be closed for underground utility relocation. The lane will be reopened weekdays between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. to accommodate the evening rush.

Route 286 North and South from Route 29 to Fair Lakes Parkway

Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday, March 20: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Two lanes will be closed for demolition of the I-66 bridges over Route 286. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.

ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX

No significant traffic impacts scheduled.

ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX

The ramp from Route 123 North to I-66 East

Monday, March 16, and Saturday, March 21: Midnight to 4 a.m.

The ramp from northbound Route 123 to eastbound I-66 will be closed. Drivers will be detoured farther north on Route 123 and directed to I-66 West, take Route 50 East, then stay to the left and follow signs to I-66 East.

I-66 West from Blake Lane to Jermantown Road

Sunday, March 15: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three left lanes will be closed.

ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA

The ramp from Route 243 (Nutley Street) South to I-66 East

Sunday, March 15, through Thursday, March 19: Midnight to 4 a.m.

The ramp from southbound Nutley Street to eastbound I-66 will be closed. Drivers will be detoured farther south, make a U-turn at Route 29, then stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 East.

I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) / DUNN LORING

The ramp from I-66 East to 495 Express Lanes South

Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The ramp from eastbound I-66 to the southbound 495 Express Lanes will be closed. Drivers will be directed to the I-495 South general-purpose lanes.

I-495 South from Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) to Route 29

Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three left lanes will be closed for bridgework. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.

Commuter Alternatives

VDOT and the project team have invested in a broad range of programs to help commuters and others stay mobile and safe during construction. Learn more about carpool, vanpool, telework, and commuter bus alternatives.