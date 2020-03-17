Local News
Front Royal ‘Pub Crawl’ for the animals cancelled on St. Patrick’s Day; Animal Shelter and vet clinics open but new rules apply
The area’s dogs and cats don’t know, and if they did, they probably wouldn’t care about the Coronavirus pandemic – they are not susceptible to the disease – but they feature prominently among the many events and other cancellations in the Valley.
For example, the Warren County Veterinary Clinics at Rivermont and Cedarville are offering what amounts to curbside service during the COVID-19 crisis, and, similarly, the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter in Front Royal has altered its way of doing business.
On the eve of the events, the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) and the SPCA serving Winchester, Frederick and Clarke counties, cancelled their respective St. Patrick’s Day fundraisers scheduled for Tuesday, March 17. A new and novel event, a “pub crawl” among four Town of Front Royal hostelries scheduled for Tuesday evening, was postponed to a better time. The SPCA announced its cancellation of its “St. Catty’s Day” event through the Royal Examiner a few days ago.
Both the clinics and the shelter emphasized that they would be open for business, but using differing schedules.
Wagner Shelter Executive Director Meghan Bowers said the animal shelter is open “by appointment only” so call ahead if you wish to adopt a pet. Bowers said, however, that “if things continue to deteriorate, we will reassess the situation.” It will also continue to take in homeless animals. Hours are still 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed Wednesdays.
In a message to clients, the Warren County Veterinary Clinic at the two locations said it was “implementing a few changes to help ensure the safety of both our employees and clients while providing care for pets.”
“With so many news stories, it’s understandable to be concerned about the Coronavirus – the safety of our employees and clients is always our top priority,” the emailed message stated.
Starting Monday, clients were asked, when arriving for an appointment, to call from the parking lot to be checked in, then await a staff member who will admit the client and patient. The same procedure is in place for medication and food pickup, payments being accepted over the telephone and staff bringing the items out to the car. “This will be our version of ‘curbside service’ and will hopefully limit the spread of the virus,” the message said.
The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce announced the center remains open but with some changed admission procedures and possible cancellation of activities later this spring.
Traffic Changes at Route 123/I-66 Interchange: Starting on or about March 21
FAIRFAX – Drivers exiting from Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) South to I-66 East will use new left-turn lanes and a traffic signal to reach a new ramp beginning on or about March 21. This change is necessary to build dedicated Express Lanes ramps and a shared-use path at the Route 123 Interchange as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.
Traffic change details include:
• The loop ramp from southbound Route 123 to I-66 East will close. Drivers on southbound Route 123 will access I-66 East using two traffic signal-controlled left-turn lanes to reach a new ramp, then merge onto the current ramp from Route 123 North to I-66 East (see graphic below)
• Two travel lanes will continue through the interchange in each direction
• Drivers traveling from northbound Route 123 to I-66 East should be alert for traffic merging onto the ramp from the left
The old loop ramp from Route 123 South to I-66 East will be demolished to allow construction of the redesigned interchange.
Construction-related detours and traffic pattern changes will continue through 2022 as crews rebuild the Route 123 Interchange to include Express Lanes access. Drivers are reminded to slow down and pay attention as construction-related detour and traffic pattern changes will continue through 2022 when the new Express Lanes open.
Learn more about the I-66 Outside the Beltway Project and sign up for project updates and lane closure alerts at Transform66.org.
I-66 Outside the Beltway Project: Lane Closures and Traffic Changes – Week of March 15, 2020
Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction continues throughout the corridor during daytime and overnight hours as weather conditions allow.
Significant upcoming traffic impacts include:
• Demolition of Bull Run Drive bridge over I-66 East will require I-66 to be narrowed to one lane in each direction on Saturday night, March 14, in western Fairfax County. Both directions of traffic will use I-66 West for about one mile. Details
• Overnight ramp closures at I-66 East to Route 28 North (March 15 and 16); I-66 East to 495 Express Lanes South (March 16-19); Nutley Street South to I-66 East (March 16-19); Route 123 North to I-66 East (March 16 and 21); and the two left-turn lanes from Route 28 South to I-66 East (March 17 and 18). Details
• Bridge pier construction will require overnight closures of three lanes on I-495 South near I-66 on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17.
Current activities include:
• Bridge demolition at Fairfax County Parkway (Route 286) and Bull Run Drive
• Constructing bridge foundations at Route 29, Route 28, Waples Mill Road, Jermantown Road, Route 123, Vaden Drive, and I-495
• Small charge dynamite operations along Route 28, I-66 East and West near Route 28, and I-66 West near Route 234 Business (Sudley Road)
• Bridge deck work for new collector-distributor road over Route 234 Business, expanded bridge over Compton Road, new Route 28 bridges over I-66, and new Poplar Tree Road bridge over Route 28
• Relocating water lines at Jermantown Road, Stringfellow Road, and Gallows Road
• Constructing new utility duct bank and relocating underground utilities along I-66 East
• Constructing retaining walls along I-66 and Route 28
• Corridor-wide roadway maintenance as needed
Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes
The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app.
ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS
I-66 West near Bull Run
Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19: 11 a.m. to noon
Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on I-66 West for blasting operations.
I-66 East between Compton Road and Route 29 Centreville
Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for crews to implement lane shifts.
ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE
I-66 East and West between Route 29 Centreville and Stringfellow Road
Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road
Braddock Road at Route 28
Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20: 11 a.m. to noon
Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on I-66 East and West, Route 28 North and South, and on Braddock Road near Route 28 for blasting operations.
Route 28 North between Route 29 and I-66
The ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North
Sunday, March 15, and Monday, March 16: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two right lanes of northbound Route 28 will be closed for overhead bridgework. The ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North will also be closed between midnight and 4 a.m. Drivers will be detoured farther east to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) North, stay to the right for I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 28 North.
I-66 East between Compton Road and Route 29 Centreville
Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for crews to implement lane shifts.
Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road
Left-turn lanes from Route 28 South to I-66 East
Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes of Route 28 North and South will be closed for overhead bridgework. The left-turn lanes from Route 28 South to I-66 East will also be closed between midnight and 4 a.m. Drivers will be detoured farther south to Route 29 North, stay to the right for Route 28 North, then follow signs to I-66 East.
Route 28 South between Westfields Boulevard and E.C. Lawrence Park athletic fields
Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for overhead bridgework.
Route 28 South between Braddock Road and Route 29
Thursday, March 19: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, March 20: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Two right lanes will be closed for overhead bridgework.
ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) / FAIR LAKES
Stringfellow Road between Fair Lakes Boulevard and Village Square Drive
Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20: 9 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, March 20, from 9 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, March 23
The right lane of southbound Stringfellow Road will be closed for underground utility relocation. The lane will be reopened weekdays between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. to accommodate the evening rush.
Route 286 North and South from Route 29 to Fair Lakes Parkway
Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, March 20: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Two lanes will be closed for demolition of the I-66 bridges over Route 286. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX
The ramp from Route 123 North to I-66 East
Monday, March 16, and Saturday, March 21: Midnight to 4 a.m.
The ramp from northbound Route 123 to eastbound I-66 will be closed. Drivers will be detoured farther north on Route 123 and directed to I-66 West, take Route 50 East, then stay to the left and follow signs to I-66 East.
I-66 West from Blake Lane to Jermantown Road
Sunday, March 15: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed.
ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA
The ramp from Route 243 (Nutley Street) South to I-66 East
Sunday, March 15, through Thursday, March 19: Midnight to 4 a.m.
The ramp from southbound Nutley Street to eastbound I-66 will be closed. Drivers will be detoured farther south, make a U-turn at Route 29, then stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 East.
I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) / DUNN LORING
The ramp from I-66 East to 495 Express Lanes South
Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The ramp from eastbound I-66 to the southbound 495 Express Lanes will be closed. Drivers will be directed to the I-495 South general-purpose lanes.
I-495 South from Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) to Route 29
Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for bridgework. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
Commuter Alternatives
VDOT and the project team have invested in a broad range of programs to help commuters and others stay mobile and safe during construction. Learn more about carpool, vanpool, telework, and commuter bus alternatives.
The human factor trumps political, accountability issues for one citizen
After offering some budget suggestions and wondering at the influence of one, appointed interim municipal manager on issues of mutual interest to the Town and County such as tourism and the rehabilitation of the joint Economic Development Authority, community activist Paul Gabbert took what he called a “personal” turn at the first of two March 10 Warren County Board of Supervisors work sessions.
That turn was public acknowledgment of the recent death of his and wife Bonnie’s daughter in Colorado, and an offering of thanks to two County officials he doesn’t always see eye to eye with.
“This past November our oldest daughter who lives in Colorado took her own life. I wanted to express in public, my wife and my thanks to Mr. Stanley and Mr. Carter, who I wish had been here,” Gabbert said in acknowledgment of Carter’s absence from the meeting, continuing “who reached out to us with their condolences.
“Both have received my wrath from this podium many times, but both took their time to reach out to us and give us their condolences, and that means a lot – that’s all I have,” an emotional Gabbert concluded before leaving the public speakers’ podium to shake County Administrator Stanley’s hand at his place on the board and staff dais, as he would have with Carter as well if the Happy Creek supervisor had been present.
It was an unexpected and moving break from the ongoing board and citizen critique of the public behavior of County, Town and EDA officials in the wake of the forensic audit of EDA finances in recent years, consequent civil litigations, criminal indictments and search for reasons and accountability.
It was a moment captured, and worth revisiting, on this Royal Examiner video – and Paul and Bonnie, condolences too, from us at the Royal Examiner and National Media.
Warren County Republican Committee holds mass meeting
On March 13, 2020, the Warren County Republican Committee held a mass meeting for the purpose of electing delegates to represent the Committee at the State Convention of the Republican Party on May 1-2, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Also, delegates to the 6th District Convention on May 30, 2020, in Woodstock, Virginia were elected.
Chuck Smith, a candidate for Commonwealth Attorney-General 2021 also spoke early in the meeting. Watch his remarks as well as others in the exclusive Royal Examiner video.
RSW Jail suspends all visitation and programs until further notice
On Friday, March 13, RSW sent the following press release:
After reviewing the information provided by the Centers for Disease Control, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Governor’s Office, we have decided to temporarily suspend all visitation and programs at RSW Regional Jail until further notice. We understand this will create some frustration on the part of family and friends, but we ask for your patience and understanding as we deal with this evolving situation.
Please understand that our primary concern is for the overall health of the community, and at this time, limiting the number of people entering the building is the most responsible thing to do. We have purchased additional sanitizing equipment that may allow us to operate public visitation through our video visitation system in the near future. In place of visitation, we are working with our inmate tablet/phone vendor to provide free calls/texts during this time so you can stay in communication with your friends and family. We will provide any updates or changes as this situation develops.
This temporary visitation suspension will not limit access to attorneys; however, we would encourage you to take care of matters by phone, if possible, or by utilizing video visitation in the lobby. In addition, we ask that if you are feeling ill or have possibly come into contact with someone that has been exposed to the COVID-19 virus that you please not come to the facility.
Again, we ask for everyone’s patience and cooperation while this situation moves forward. We are monitoring things closely and will do our absolute best to keep you informed.
Contact: Russell W. Gilkison, Superintendent
(540) 622-6097, information@rswregionaljail.com
Warren County Public Schools extends spring break – March 16-27, 2020
To Parents and the Warren County Public Schools Community:
After careful consideration and communication with health officials and the Virginia Department of Education, Warren County Public Schools has decided to extend spring break. Spring break will begin Monday, March 16 and extend through Friday, March 27. Currently, we expect students to return to school on Monday, March 30, 2020.
On Monday, March 16, continued deep cleaning and disinfecting will take place at each of our county schools and ancillary buildings to prepare for the return of students. Buildings will be closed to the community to allow cleaning to occur. All student activities and community use of buildings during this period have been suspended.
All buildings will be closed to both employees and the public Monday, March 16, 2020, for deep cleaning. Eleven and twelve-month employees will return to work on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Student meals will be available at no charge through a drive-through service at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School beginning Tuesday, March 17.
More information will be posted on the Warren County Public Schools website and through phone calls home.
During this time, Warren County Public Schools will be communicating in a variety of ways. We will use the Warren County Public Schools website and our phone messaging system to provide updates.
The CDC has provided guidance and preventative measures to keep you healthy during this time of uncertainty. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
Sincerely,
Melody Sheppard
Interim Superintendent
