Front Royal residents to experience waterline upgrades on Manassas Avenue

The Town of Front Royal has announced that Bushong Contracting will be upgrading the waterline on Manassas Avenue, between E. 6th Street and Happy Creek Road. The construction work is scheduled to start on April 17, 2023, and is expected to continue until July 31, 2023.

According to the Public Works Department, the contractor will work from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, work will resume on the following acceptable workday.

Residents are advised that there will be intermittent periods without water during the project, and road closures will be in effect. The department assures that signs will be in place to direct motorists to alternative routes and asks drivers to exercise caution while driving in the area and to be mindful of construction crews.

Bushong Contracting has pledged to maintain vehicular access for essential use to both private residents and public transportation. However, residents are advised to anticipate delays in the area and to plan accordingly.

The Public Works Department apologizes for any inconvenience and encourages residents with questions to contact them at 540-635-7819, Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 3:30 pm.