Front Royal ‘Rotarian of the Year’ award goes to Lizi Lewis

In one of her final official duties of the year, 2022-23 Rotary Club of Front Royal President Lori Glascock named the Town’s Community Development and Tourism Manager Lizi Lewis “Rotarian of the Year”, citing her “outstanding performance and dedicated club service during the past 12 months.”

Lewis, who also operates a small downtown business, has been a member of Rotary for only about two years, but has been one of its busiest members during that time, including design of sponsorship banners and event promotional materials; social media/public image marketing; volunteering for numerous fundraising activities; re-designing and improving the Doc Smith Christmas Basket Program, as well as being a founding member of the Rotaract Club of Front Royal.

Additionally, Glascock founded a second, club-wide award called the “Rising Star”. This saluted a first-year Rotarian, Amy Mawyer, for outstanding new member service. Mawyer is a fifth grade teacher at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School.

“She was a self-starter in her first year, volunteering for such activities as the club’s annual gala and golf events, and raising funds for the eradication of polio in countries throughout the world,” the retiring club president said.

At its June 16 final club meeting of the year, Glascock made a final report on her activities to club members. She remarked on rebuilding and strengthening two youth components of Rotary, the Earlyact and Interact clubs; improvements in media marketing, and increasing the number of community service partnerships, garnering a $40,000 club record in sponsorships.

“We exceeded our annual giving goals and donated $20,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors, over $14,000 in grants to 134 local nonprofits, and almost $13,000 to Rotary International to end polio and to fund service projects (aboard) for clean water and hygiene, education and literacy,” Glascock said.

She mentioned the popular local teacher and student awards that are provided annually, and the welcoming of an exchange student from Norway that ended just a few weeks ago. Glascock gave a shout out to her Speakers’ Program Committee and a specific pat on the back to Rotarian Emily Marlow Beck “who presented an outstanding program – “Using Your Vocation for Social Good,” about her company’s initiative of 75 acts of kindness in 25 days to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Marlow Motors, of which she is president.

“We brought home from Rotary District Conference awards to Front Royal for club service, community service, public image, youth activities and the governor’s award for highest club attendance,” Glascock concluded.

The new Rotary Club of Front Royal president, Ken Evans will be sworn in at a June 23 ceremony at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.