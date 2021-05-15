Local News
Front Royal Rotary distributes $20,000 in scholarship funds to four local high school graduates
Four county high school students equally shared $20,000 in scholarship money, courtesy of the Rotary Club of Front Royal. The checks and certificates were distributed Friday, May 14, at Rotary’s regular weekly meeting at the Villa Avenue Community Center.
The cash awards – most of it raised by the club’s annual golf tournament which this year comes around on May 27 at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club – went to, in order of presentation: Mackenzi Bates, Morgan Berry, John “Jackson” Pond, and Michael Kelly.
Dr. Robert Meltvedt, chairman of the Rotary Club’s Scholarship Committee for 21 years of its 22-year history, said at the scholarship presentations by club President Derrick Leisure that some $195,000 has been raised for the scholarship fund over the history of his committee. Each year, local high schools, including private institutions, are invited to nominate students for the scholarships.
The four teenagers, two girls, and two boys were on hand to receive their awards, along with their parents, each giving short speeches of thanks after describing their future ambitions as they proceed to their chosen colleges.
Pond graduated at the top of his senior class at Warren County High School and said he was aiming at becoming a career officer in the U.S. Coast Guard. He will attend the Coast Guard Academy in the fall.
Bates, described as an exemplary student, well respected by her peers and teachers at WCHS, plans a career in nursing and will attend Shenandoah University.
Skyline High grad Berry is off to the University of Virginia in the fall, planning to major in Global Development Studies. Her long-term goal is to obtain a job with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
And Kelly, a history buff graduating from WCHS, aims at majoring in Political Science at the College of Charleston, following which he says he “aims to make the world a better place.”
Local News
Governor Northam lifts mask mandate to align with CDC guidance, announces Virginia to end COVID-19 mitigation measures on May 28
On May 14, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam lifted Virginia’s universal indoor mask mandate to align with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Governor Northam also announced that Virginia will ease all distancing and capacity restrictions on Friday, May 28, two weeks earlier than planned. The updates to Virginia’s mask policy are reflected in amendments to Executive Order Seventy-Two and will become effective at midnight tonight along with previously announced changes to mitigation measures.
Virginia is able to take these steps as a result of increasing vaccination rates, dramatically declining COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and statewide test positivity rates, and revised federal guidelines.
“Virginians have been working hard, and we are seeing the results in our strong vaccine numbers and dramatically lowered case counts,” said Governor Northam. “That’s why we can safely move up the timeline for lifting mitigation measures in Virginia. I strongly urge any Virginian who is not yet vaccinated to do so—the vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19. The message is clear: vaccinations are how we put this pandemic in the rearview mirror and get back to being with the people we love and doing the things we have missed.”
The CDC guidelines state that fully vaccinated individuals do not have to wear masks in most indoor settings, except on public transit, in health care facilities, and in congregate settings. Businesses retain the ability to require masks in their establishments. Employees who work in certain business sectors—including restaurants, retail, fitness, personal care, and entertainment—must continue to wear masks unless fully vaccinated, per CDC guidance. Those who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks in all settings.
The state of emergency in Virginia will remain in place at least through June 30 to provide flexibility for local government and support ongoing COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Governor Northam will take executive action to ensure individuals have the option to wear masks up to and after that date. Masks will continue to be required in K-12 public schools, given low rates of vaccination among children.
To encourage all Virginians to take advantage of available COVID-19 vaccines, Governor Northam is inviting Virginians to participate in the “It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action” on Tuesday, May 18.
Virginians can take part in the Day of Action by:
• Signing up to be a COVID Community Ambassador. Ambassadors will help share COVID-19 updates and materials from top experts and sources with their networks and in their local community. Sign up to become a COVID Community Ambassador here.
• Sharing your vaccination story on social media. Add a Facebook profile photo frame, upload a backdrop to your next virtual meeting, or record a short video highlighting why you chose to get vaccinated using the hashtag #VaccinateVirginia.
Virginia has administered nearly 7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. More than 4 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, representing over 63 percent of Virginia’s adult population. Governor Northam has said he remains confident the Commonwealth will meet President Biden’s goal of having 70 percent of adults vaccinated with at least one dose by July 4.
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and the percent of positive tests continue to fall throughout the Commonwealth. Virginia is currently reporting a positivity rate of 3.5 percent, which is lower than at any time since the start of the pandemic. The Commonwealth’s seven-day average of new cases is 555, the lowest number in over 10 months. Virginia is currently recording its lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at 684. For additional data on COVID-19 on Virginia and vaccination efforts, please see the Virginia Department of Health’s data dashboards.
Virginians over the age of 12 can schedule a vaccination appointment by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Beginning Monday, May 17, the call center hours will change to 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
The full text of Seventh Amended Executive Order Seventy-Two and Order of Public Health Emergency Nine, which takes effect on May 15, can be found here.
The full text of Executive Order Seventy-Nine, which takes effect on Friday, May 28, can be found here.
Visit virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia for more information and answers to frequently asked questions.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center exceeds capacity for the first time
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center (BRWC) is experiencing another record-breaking year for admissions, exceeding 1,000 patients on May 11, 2021 – a 36% increase from last year. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff at BRWC assumed that the increase was due to people being at home during the day and noticing injured wildlife, but they never anticipated that the trend would continue at the same rate into the following year.
“I think part of the increase now is that more people are aware that we exist. It’s wonderful to see how many people in our community care about our native wildlife and we are proud to offer our services,” states Annie Bradfield, the Center’s Executive Director.
However, with the phone continuing to ring with requests to bring in animals, Bradfield is cautious of overdoing it. “We have limited staff and capacity and it’s important that we consider the quality of care we are able to give to our patients and not stretch ourselves too thin.”
Unlike at a small animal vet where you take your pet cat or dog, BRWC’s patients remain in their care until they are ready to be released back into the wild. Presently the Center is providing daily care for approximately 150 animals, including over 80 babies that must be fed and cared for multiple times a day, while still admitting new patients.
Dr. Jennifer Riley, the Center’s sole veterinarian, is encouraging people to utilize other resources for animals who require rehabilitation but don’t necessarily need medical care. “We are lucky in Virginia to have a network of rehabilitators who are permitted to care for wild animals, and many may be closer to you than we are. These rehabilitators work with veterinarians but may not have all of the medical resources we do as a wildlife hospital. Not all wild animals need to come to a hospital. It is often best to get healthy, orphaned wildlife to non-hospital rehabilitators so that medical or surgical cases can be prioritized at facilities like ours.”
The Center is still encouraging people to call them with concerns about wildlife. “During most of the calls we are able to walk the finder through what they should do instead of bringing the animal to us. Especially this time of year, there are a lot of baby animals that don’t need assistance, but either need to be put back where they were found or renested,” says Dr. Riley. “Our facility does not have the staffing or resources to provide care for all orphaned or abandoned wildlife in addition to providing medical and surgical care for those in truly critical condition.”
You can call Blue Ridge Wildlife Center at 540-837-9000. The Center is open everyday between 9:00AM and 5:00PM.
Animal intakes are increasing at a much greater rate than funding. Consider helping Blue Ridge Wildlife Center by becoming a member at BlueRidgeWildlifeCTR.org.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is a full-service wildlife teaching hospital that cares for injured, sick, or orphaned native wildlife and teaches the public how to be good stewards of the land around us. BRWC is a non-profit organization that has been providing care to native wildlife, at no charge, in Northern Virginia since 2000. To learn more about Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, please visit the organization’s website at blueridgewildlifectr.org.
Local News
Beautification Committee, Garden Clubs help bring Spring to Front Royal
You know Spring has arrived in the Town of Front Royal, Virginia when those beautiful hanging baskets appear along East Main Street. The Beautification of Front Royal Committee (BFRC) purchase the flowers for the baskets, as well as those in planters around the Gazebo and along Main Street. On May 6th members from the Garden Club of Warren County, the Front Royal Garden Club, and the Valley Garden Club planted 43 flower baskets that will be hung in town at the end of May. Public Works personnel, Allen Pack and Jon McDonald had the baskets all prepared with the appropriated soil and fertilizer mixture for the ladies to plant the lovely petunias.
BFRC invests approximately $2,200 per year to purchase these flowers for the enjoyment of the town’s citizens and tourists throughout the Spring, Summer, and Fall. People walking along Main Street may see butterflies and hummingbird moths visiting these colorful baskets.
In addition, Jon McDonald oversees delivery of all the care and feeding of the baskets and planters, doing an outstanding job maintaining their health and beauty.
Enjoy the lifting of the spirit and refreshing of the soul as you take in the flowers’ beauty while strolling along Main Street from late Spring into the Fall leaf season.
Local News
Big ol’ ‘Bear’ is back home, exhausted but unharmed!
He’s back! The big, black rescue dog owned by Dr. Tommy Ball and his wife, Christy Hartman, returned to his Browntown home three days after taking a hike into the neighboring Shenandoah National Park, “muddy and worse for wear,” according to Momma Christy – “and sooo happy.”
Bear was last seen Saturday, running up Smith Mountain Road winding up where his owners worried that he might – in the wilds of the park from which he emerged Tuesday showing great relief to be back where he belonged.
Maybe Bear remembered something that brought him home – Tuesday was Christy Hartman’s birthday!
Local News
Dominion Ridge Academy Alumni Excelling
Front Royal, Virginia – Dominion Ridge Academy, formerly Front Royal Christian School, is proud to announce that several of its alumni are graduating college this month. We join in celebrating their accomplishments and wish them well in their future endeavors.
Elizabeth Carroll, Class of 2017 alumnus, graduated this month Summa Cum Laude with a 3.967 GPA from the University of Valley Forge, in Phoenixville, PA. Carroll received her B.A. in Ministry Leadership.
Joe Ciskanik, Class of 2016 alumnus, is graduating from Christendom College, in Front Royal, Virginia. Ciskanik receives his B.A. in Political Science.
Emma Jones, Class of 2017 alumnus, is graduating with honors from Virginia Tech College of Engineering in Blacksburg, Virginia. She receives her B.S. in Materials Science and Engineering.
Mia Coffman, Class of 2017 alumnus, is graduating with honors from the University of Lynchburg, in Lynchburg, Virginia. Coffman receives her B.S. in Interdisciplinary Studies, Teacher Education with a Concentration in Special Education. Coffman is a member of Omicron Delta kappa, Tau Sigma, and Tri Alpha.
Dominion Ridge Academy, is a Pre-K through 12th grade school in Front Royal, Virginia, that fosters your student’s innate learning potential. From special needs to gifted, Dominion Ridge is committed to the spiritual, moral, and intellectual development of its students and mediates a sense of competence, confidence, and belonging. With a focus on the neuroeducation and social emotional learning, Dominion Ridge Academy meets the individual needs of students while fostering community and collaboration. Dominion Ridge provides the 21st century learner exceptional and challenging educational experiences, including college preparatory courses with a dual enrollment program with LFCC, Regent University, and other universities, as well as performing arts, life skills, and athletics. For more information, call the school at 540-635-6799 or visit dominionridgeacademy.com.
Community Events
Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial Service at the Gazebo – May 13, 2021
It’s National Police Week. The Warren County/Front Royal Back the Blue and the Fraternal Order of Police Front Royal/Warren County Lodge #33, held a Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial Service this evening at 6:30 pm at the gazebo on Main Street in Front Royal. The service honored four of our local officers. These officers gave their lives to protect us, now it’s our turn to honor them for their bravery.
The roll call of our fallen officers is Sergeant Dennis M. Smedley, Front Royal Police Department, Trooper H. Lee Henderson, Virginia State Police. Lieutenant William Patrick Farrell, Front Royal Police Department and Trooper Daniel Lee Williams, Virginia State Police.
To appreciate the heroes behind the badge, President John F. Kennedy signed the proclamation back in 1962 and picked May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day.
“One form of heroism is having the courage to live without bitterness when bitterness is justified, and having the strength to persevere even when perseverance seems unlikely to be rewarded.”
“The wicked flee when no one pursues, but the righteous are bold as a lion.” – Proverbs 28:1
“I don’t have to draw a line in the sand. I already have one. It’s thin. It’s blue. It’s mine and if you cross it, I will protect it.”
This job takes a lot out of our officers, and now more than ever they could use a kind word or a simple “Thank You”. If you see an officer this week, please take a moment to just say thanks. It means more than you’ll ever know.
Wind: 2mph NNE
Humidity: 23%
Pressure: 30.2"Hg
UV index: 4
72/52°F
79/55°F