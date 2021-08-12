Local News
Front Royal Rotary makes final community award of 2021 fiscal year to Humane Society
Ellen Aders, president of the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC), accepted what turned out to be the Rotary Club of Front Royal’s last Fiscal Year 2020-21 community contribution a few week’s into Katie Tewell’s term as president at Rotary’s Zoom/in-person meeting August 6.
It was a check for $1,000 to help fund the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter and was accepted by Aders. In a brief conversation following the meeting, she called on animal lovers in Warren County to both volunteer at the shelter and also put up their names to fill elective vacancies on the HSWC Board of Directors.
While the HSWC annual meeting isn’t until next April, there are three openings on the current board that Aders said could be filled by appointment, and others, including her own, that need to be filled by election in 2022. Aders plans to step down after nine years of service on the humane society board. Persons wishing to join the board now should call the Humane Society at the Wagner Shelter number, 540 635-4734.
Meanwhile, following the opening of the new downtown spay/neuter clinic and the annual Waggin’ for Dragons boat race down the Shenandoah River last weekend, HSWC is busy planning for November’s major fundraiser “Tales and Ales” for which sponsorship packages are already being sought. “Yappy Hour”, Aders reminded, continues each Friday evening at ViNoVa restaurant, 124 East Main Street in downtown Front Royal, 4-6 p.m. as a continuing fundraiser for the Humane Society overseen county animal shelter.
Local News
A Brand New Day – Signs of Afton redevelopment, clean-up of old Town Hall appear
On Tuesday, August 10, some draping on the fence surrounding the Afton Inn shell appeared, along with a graphic post of plans for the redevelopment of the 153-year-old building site dating to its 1868 opening as the Montrose Inn during the Civil War “Reconstruction” era. A 2023 completion was cited for the building planned for redevelopment in a combination of upscale apartments on upper floors and commercial spaces on the first floor and in a building addition on the North Royal Avenue side. For Royal Examiner’s coverage of developer 2 East Main Street LLC’s plans for the site, see the linked late December 2020 story “From Town Eyesore to Downtown Anchor: Reimagining the Afton Inn”.
On Thursday, August 12, Front Royal Town Manager Steven Hicks issued a press release citing 2 East Main LLC’s movement into the second phase of its redevelopment plan, and current cooperation between the Town and developer. Were only that it had always been that way.
Coincidentally, the same day some cleanup work was seen at the old Town Hall building across North Royal Avenue, for which the Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) “swapped” to gain control of the Afton site for marketing for redevelopment in 2014. The move became necessary after then Afton owner Frank Barros decided to let the Afton Inn shell sit deteriorating after, in a questionable move, the Front Royal Town Council decided to sue its own Board of Zoning Appeals to reverse the BZA decision to allow Barros’s redevelopment plan, including a first-floor indoor fountain, to proceed. That 2007-08 BZA review was necessary because the plan would result in the renovated Afton Inn being about 10-feet taller than the Warren County Courthouse across the street. Building taller than the courthouse downtown was and is forbidden by town zoning codes.
His plans shelved by the Town’s legal action against itself, Barros refused to communicate with the Town, even threatening legal action for harassment if continued attempts to contact him were made. The EDA intervened on the Town’s behalf, gaining developmental ownership, and offering Barros the “swap” for the vacant old Town Hall dating to the late 1930s which the town government had recently abandoned as too small for its continued use as the town government center, though in much better physical shape than the Afton Inn.
Current part-time Town “Business Development Project Manager” and recent Interim Mayor and Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick made several appearances before Town Council in 2014, vocally leading opposition to the swap. The current Afton redevelopment plan was delayed for a good part of 2020 during Tederick’s recent interim stint with the Town, as the Town claimed ownership of the Afton, blocking the EDA’s Afton sale to 2 East Main LLC. But eventually, with the EDA-2 E. Main LLC deal facing a deal-killing deadline and the Town’s $750,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and downtown façade improvement funding linked directly to Afton redevelopment plans, the town government relented, allowing the sale and planned redevelopment effort to resume after over six months of delay through 2020.
Another confusing, but not atypical chapter in the governmental soap opera sometimes affectionately(?) known as the “Helltown Chronicles”.
Local News
Renovation of historic Afton Inn underway
Revitalization of the Afton Inn in Front Royal is moving forward. Development company 2 East Main LLC is now working on the second phase of restoration. Phase 1a included plan development and engineering. A portion of Afton Inn was taken down, and asbestos removed. Other work was completed to stabilize the building.
“Front Royal is most pleased that work is underway on the Afton Inn,” said Mayor Chris Holloway. “The redevelopment of this iconic and historic building will bring new economic life to the downtown area as a mixed-use center and welcoming site for visitors. I applaud our Council and Front Royal Economic Director (FREDA) Steven Hicks for getting this project back on track.
FREDA will continue to work with the developers to keep the project on schedule for completion in 2023. We believe this project will serve as a beacon for future development”.
“2 East Main LLC is excited to start work again on the Afton,” said partner Alan Omar. “We have completed new engineering that meets code updates for phase 1B. A contractor has been hired and we plan to begin foundation work this month.
A privacy fence and banner have been installed so that residents, potential tenants, and visitors can see a glimpse of the future.”
The total cost for the restoration of Afton is approximately $2 million dollars.
“Project developers Jim Burton and Alan Omar understand the importance of maintaining the historic fabric of this property while including features that will attract future investment and encourage younger generations to make Front Royal their home,” explained Steven Hicks, Town Manager and Executive Director of FREDA. “This project will become a center for commerce and tax generator for the Town while providing a channel for future development.”
Current plans for the Afton Inn include office space, indoor & outdoor dining, and upscale apartments. This property will add to Front Royal’s beautiful town landscape and surrounding mountain view.
(Press Release from Town of Front Royal)
Local News
Governor Northam announces public health order to require universal masking in K-12 schools
Governor Northam announced on August 12, 2021, a Public Health Emergency Order requiring universal masking in all indoor settings in Virginia’s K-12 schools. This order reinforces current state law, which requires Virginia schools to adhere to mitigation strategies outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As of July 28, CDC guidelines include universal masking for all students, teachers, and staff. SB 1303 was passed by an overwhelming bipartisan majority of the General Assembly earlier this year.
“We all share the same goal of keeping our schools open and keeping our students safe,” said Governor Northam. “That’s why the General Assembly passed this law with overwhelming bipartisan support. This Public Health Order makes it very clear that masks are required in all indoor K-12 settings, and Virginia expects all schools to comply. I’m grateful for the work of the General Assembly and the Health Department, and I look forward to a safe start to the school year.”
73 percent of all adults in Virginia have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of August 10, 40.3 percent of 12-15 year-olds in Virginia and 51.7 percent of 16-17-year-olds in Virginia are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Children under 12 are not yet eligible to receive any available vaccination, which is one reason CDC updated its guidance to recommend universal masking in all K-12 schools. Masks are a proven tool to reduce in-school transmission, even in communities with high levels of spread.
“We know that masking is an effective tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19, particularly among children who are not yet eligible for vaccination,” said Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver. “As cases rise in our communities, universal masking and other mitigation measures will ensure our schools continue to be the safest place for Virginia’s children.”
“The vast majority of school districts have chosen to follow the CDC and keep their school communities safe,” said State Superintendent Dr. James Lane. “Universal masking has worked in school settings across Virginia for the past year and a half, and it remains a critical part of our safety protocols. I’m grateful to Governor Northam and Dr. Oliver for this order, which will ensure uniformity across all school districts and keep students safe in their classrooms—no matter where they live in Virginia.”
In addition to this Public Health Order, Governor Northam has dedicated significant resources to improve the safety of K-12 schools. On Tuesday, Governor Northam signed House Bill 7001, which provides a total of $500 million to improve ventilation and air quality in public schools. Ventilation systems clean and disperse air, decreasing the risk of various airborne illnesses, including COVID-19.
In 2020, Governor Northam directed $492 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to public schools and PreK-12 state-level education initiatives. This year, Virginia received approximately $939 million in ESSER II funds under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2021. Additionally, the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds directly allocate $1.9 billion to school divisions, with an additional state set aside of $211 million.
The Public Health Emergency Order is available here.
Local News
Experienced public educator seeking North River District School Board seat
Angela Robinson is proud to announce her intent to run in this November’s election for the seat on the Warren County School Board, representing the North River district.
Robinson has 22 years of experience in the public school system, primarily in elementary classroom instruction. The first 17 years of her career were spent in Warren County, first at Leslie Fox Keyser and then Ressie Jeffries. She is originally from Rappahannock County. Her husband is a Warren County native, and her stepson is a rising 8th grader at Skyline Middle School.
“I’m excited about the opportunity,” Robinson said. “I have grown deep roots in Warren County and have experience with our school system as an educator, parent, and community member. I believe my background and skill set would be an asset in deciding the future of our schools and the county I’m proud to call home.”
Robinson has submitted all paperwork necessary to have her name on the ballot for the November 2nd election and is pending final certification.
“I’m very passionate about public education, and I am very proud of the life-long relationships I’ve built with students, parents, and fellow educators,” Robinson said. “I’m concerned over how politicized education has become, especially over the past few years. In my opinion, the last thing that should be political is our children’s education. I look forward to using my passion and continuing to build those relationships to help make the decisions to make all of our students and educators successful.”
Local News
United Way approves grants totaling $45,000
On Wednesday, June 16th, 2021, the United Way of Front Royal-Warren County Board of Directors approved grants totaling $45,000 to ten community agencies located in Warren County, VA. These agencies include:
– Blue Ridge Legal Services
– House of Hope
– Phoenix Project
– St. Luke Community Clinic
– Cars Changing Lives
– Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry
– Blue Ridge Housing Network
– Blue Ridge Opportunities
– Healthy Families
– Humane Society of Warren County
The amount awarded equals a 28% increase over the amount given in 2020-21. The grants represent the culmination of a months-long process comprised of the following steps:
1. Agencies are invited to apply
2. Applications are received
3. United Way Interview Committee meets to review applications
4. Interviews are scheduled
5. Interviews are conducted
6. Interview Committee meets to decide on recommendations to the United Way Board of Directors
7. United Way Board of Directors votes on Interview Committee recommendations
8. Agencies are notified
9. Grants are paid in quarterly installments, over the course of the fiscal year
10. Agencies provide quarterly reports to the United Way Board of Directors
Since 1950, the United Way has worked to advance the common good in Front Royal-Warren County. The community wins when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, and when people are healthy. The United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of the challenges we face. Living United means being part of the change!
To donate to the United Way in order for them to continue to meet the most pressing needs in our community, please visit the following link: https://www.frontroyalunitedway.org/donate. To reach the United Way offices in Front Royal-Warren County (134-B Peyton Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630), please email info@frontroyalunitedway.org or call 540-635-3636.
Chamber News
Card My Yard opens in Front Royal
The Phillips Family; Kisha, Tracy, Lucy, and Emme are excited to bring Card My Yard to Front Royal and the surrounding areas. Residents of Front Royal for nearly 15 years, this family has a history participating in Town Government, Little League Softball, Girl Scouts, and Parks and Rec activities.
Card My Yard exists to serve our community with joy and partner with local organizations to help them celebrate. As the Premier Yard Greeting company, they strive to grow and expand while serving the needs of their customers.
Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Kisha with a ribbon-cutting on August 11, 2021.
For more information, visit their website or call Kisha at 540-771-4596.
This is an independently owned and operated franchise licensed by Card My Yard Franchising, LLC.
Wind: 8mph S
Humidity: 54%
Pressure: 29.95"Hg
UV index: 1
86/61°F
81/63°F