Front Royal Rotary raised $157,000 last year; launches 2021-2022 drive for funds
While once again calling for support of its annual Corporate Sponsorship campaign – its 18th – the Rotary Club of Front Royal reported making either directly or indirectly financial contributions of $157,000 to a host of mainly local community projects during its last fiscal year, just passed June 30.
Led by $20,000 in scholarship money for seniors at Warren County public and private schools, major local and international contributions went to the likes of a $17,286 grant supporting an Uganda well-water project; $8,500 for playground equipment at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School; and $9,275 for its own Rotary Foundation.
Fourteen organizations each received checks for $1,000. They were Warren Heritage Society, Camp Fantastic; House of Hope; Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation; St. Luke Community Clinic; Samuels Public Library; Humane Society of Warren County; the Warren County Blue Ridge Heritage Chimney Project; Warren County Educational Endowment; Warren County Middle School One Book Program; QD Gasque Fund (Mason Langlis); Front Royal Women’s Resource Center; Reaching Out Now; and Blue Ridge Hospice.
Other donations went to the Brody Michael Youth Scholarship Fund ($5,947); Northern Virginia 4-H Center ($5,200); Ressie Jeffries Playground Project ($5,000); Blue Ridge Arts Council and North Warren Volunteer Fire Department $4,000 each.
Also, Doc Smith Christmas Baskets ($3,915); Polio Plus ($2,870); Blue Ridge opportunities ($3,750); Dolly Parton Imagination Library ($3,200); Arts Scholarship Endowment Fund ($3,000); Habitat for Humanity ($2,500); Warren Memorial Hospital (trail benches); Coats for Kids ($1,600); and Marlow-Moore Student Athlete awards ($1,500).
Other smaller contributions ranging from $623 for Warren County Parks to $100 supporting Warren County Girls’ Softball went to (all receiving $500) Blauvelt-Crump Student Art Awards, C-CAP, Girl Scouts Daisy Troop, Boy Scouts Troop 4, Warren County Day of Caring, Healthy Families, Little League Baseball, DARE program, and the Skelton Endowment.
Warren County public school teacher awards amounted to $474 and the Front Royal Soccer Association received $250.
Indirect contributions included those to the 2020 JDRF Walk ($23,550), the Gates Foundation Polio-plus Match ($5740); and the Salvation Army Kettle Drive ($3,878).
Announcing the 18th Annual Corporate Sponsorship Campaign for 2021-2022, Rotary’s Sponsorship Committee chair Bret W. Hrbek termed the program “a huge success and has turned into one of our club’s major fundraisers.” This year, there are five sponsorship levels: Platinum ($2,500); Gold ($1,000); Silver ($750); Bronze ($500) and Associate Sponsor ($250)
To participate, contact Hrbek at BretHrbek.Rotary@gmail.com by October 1.
Emergency Services update: more storm potential, road and RR work, county COVID numbers continue above state averages
Late Wednesday morning, September 8, Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall released an update to his weekly Situation Reports (SITREP). That update indicates Warren County numbers continuing to trend comparatively high to statewide numbers, even as the county’s COVID-19 fully vaccinated rate finally passed the 38% mark to 40.2%. That is still 17.2% below the statewide average of 57.4% of fully vaccinated Virginians. A check of the Virginia Health Department website Tuesday afternoon indicated Warren County at 3,863 reported COVID-19 cases, 139 having been hospitalized with the disease, and fatalities numbered at 65.
See other comparative county pandemic numbers, as well as the area’s severe weather forecast, and road and railroad crossing work update below:
Below is a brief Emergency Management Update:
- Hazardous Weather (as of 05:03 AM EDT Wed. Sept. 8, 2021).
(a) DAY ONE (Today and Tonight). Isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging winds are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, primarily near and east of Interstate 81. Locally heavy rain may also lead to isolated instances of flooding during this period, mainly near north-central Maryland.
(b) DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN (Thursday through Tuesday). No hazardous weather is expected at this time.
- COVID-19 Data (Summary).
(a) As of today (data from 8/29-9/4), the County’s rate of new cases per 100,000 persons is 493.0, and is considered “High” (by comparison, the State rate is 276.0, and is also considered “High”). Our percentage of PCR tests that are positive is reported at 13.3% (by comparison, the State rate is 9.5%). Note this is an increase from what was reported last week.
(b) The County’s current hospitalization count is 3.6% and the death count is 1.7% of the case count.
(c) The County’s (COVID-19) fully vaccinated rate is 40.2%; the State is 57.4%.
(d) Recommend all County/Town citizens, employees, and employers reinforce basic public health preventative measures, as appropriate.
(e) https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/community-transmission/
|COVID-19 Level of Community Transmission – Coronavirus
To determine the level of community transmission, CDC and VDH recommend the use of two measures: total number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days and the percentage of nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) including RT-PCR COVID-19 tests that are positive during the last 7 days.
www.vdh.virginia.gov
- Rockland Road RR Crossing work is in progress.
(a) According to Norfolk Southern, the RR crossing site on Rockland Road (vicinity of Fishnet Blvd.) is in progress. The work is anticipated to be complete this week. Please plan your emergency responses and travel accordingly.
(b) The work/improvements at the US 340 / Buck Mountain Road crossing is complete; the US 340 Bentonville Road crossing work is to be scheduled.
- Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC)
(a) The next scheduled LEPC meeting is to be determined; anticipate the meeting in November 2021.
Local Front Royal man struck by vehicle on South Royal Avenue
The Front Royal Police Department is investigating a pedestrian who was struck by a motor vehicle Friday night in the 500 block of South Royal Avenue.
Elmo Russell Edwards, 62, of Front Royal was crossing the 4-lane roadway from east to west at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, September 3rd. A 2018 Kia SUV, being driven by Gabriel Kajeckas of Herndon, VA, was traveling south in the right lane and struck Edwards. Kajeckas and another witness remained on the scene. Preliminary investigation showed speed and alcohol were not a factor regarding the driver of the vehicle, and Edwards was not utilizing a crosswalk.
Edwards was air-lifted to Fairfax Inova Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation remains active and anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Officer J. Seal at (540) 635-2111 or by email at jseal@frontroyalva.com.
Railroad closes crossing at Rockland Road for repairs; traffic detoured
The Norfolk Southern Railroad (NSR) notified the Warren County Sheriff’s Office the morning of 09/07/2021 that the railroad was closing the crossing at Rockland Road for track repair and maintenance. A representative from the NFR stated that they are optimistic that the project will be completed within the next several days, with Thursday being the earliest expected completion date.
The Warren County Emergency Communications Center notified area residents of the closure today using Facebook and also the county RAVE Alert system, which sends an automated message to registered emails, cellphones, and landline phone numbers. Motorists are being asked to use alternate routes such as Fairground Road, Ashby Station Road, or Morgan Ford Road.
Sheriff Mark Butler has been in contact with the NSR to express his concern regarding the unannounced closure and wishes the public to know that he has also been contacting our State elected officials about the excessive impeding of public and private roads in the county by the railway when trains are stopped on the tracks for unacceptable periods of time.
McDonald enters not guilty pleas to fed criminal charges in EDA financial scandal case
By virtual, remote hook up Friday, September 3, Jennifer McDonald entered not guilty pleas to the 34 federal charges brought against her four days earlier related to the $26-million to $62-million-dollar Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) financial scandal. Following a hearing after her Tuesday, August 31st arrest, the former EDA executive director remains free on a personal recognizance bond pending trial.
In fact, during Friday’s brief virtual hearing Harrisonburg-based Judge Joel Hoppe set a November 3rd trial date. However, Public Defenders Office attorney Andrea Harris who represented McDonald Friday, indicated a continuance would likely be sought by the defense at that time. As those who have followed this case as it developed through 2018, ’19, and ’20 will recall, the volume of evidentiary material estimated at what is likely well over a million pages now, led the State Special Prosecutor’s Office to drop the original criminal indictments against McDonald and a few co-EDA criminal case defendants in 2019, in order to avoid speedy trial issues that could have led to defense motions for dismissal of those charges. It is likely that manpower issues led the Harrisonburg-based State Special Prosecutor’s Office to eventually hand the cases over to federal prosecutors in the Western District of Virginia, also based in Harrisonburg.
Current EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne told Royal Examiner Tuesday he believed federal prosecutors were anticipating a 2022 trial in the McDonald-EDA criminal cases.
As reported in Tuesday’s story on McDonald’s arrest and recognizance bond release, the 34-count indictment filed by a federal grand jury on August 25, includes 16 money laundering counts, 10 counts of bank fraud, 7 of wire fraud, and 1 count of aggravated identity theft regarding someone identified as “T.T.” (ITFederal principal Truc Tran perhaps?)
As previously reported on the once $26-million civil case side of EDA financial scandal, the EDA and McDonald have reached a no-fault agreement on a debt of $9-million by the former EDA executive director to the EDA. That agreement in which McDonald admits no wrongdoing, has also been accepted by the bankruptcy court and EDA civil case Judge Bruce D. Albertson.
Also as noted in our earlier story Federal Prosecutors charge McDonald on 34 criminal counts in EDA financial scandal, out of McDonald’s bankruptcy filing the EDA civil claim of damages in the alleged McDonald-led conspiracy to embezzle EDA assets to her and others personal gain, has risen to $62 million.
‘On Cue’ takes a pause in the games to remember 13 fallen Americans
The owners of the On Cue Sports Bar in Front Royal recently paid tribute to 13 U.S. servicemen – 11 Marines, one Army Staff Sergeant, and one Navy Medic – killed in the Kabul Airport terrorist bombings during civilian evacuation efforts on August 26. An American flag was laid at the center of one billiard table, flanked top and bottom with 13 pool balls, while 13 unopened beer bottles surrounded the table and the names of those casualties.
While perhaps a small gesture, it illustrates that even during business hours for some, and game time for others, some Americans pause in remembrance of the ultimate sacrifice of others on distant and often hostile shores. It is perhaps noteworthy that the Associated Press reported that even the Taliban government now in control of the country condemned the more radical Islamic State Kabul Airport bombing attacks now attributed with also killing at least 169 Afghanis and wounding another 143-plus. The Associated Press (AP) also reported 18 U.S. servicemen wounded in the bombings.
Royal Examiner acknowledges the gesture of On Cue owners Danielle and Cole Haas, and joins them in honoring those 13 Americans fallen as they worked to evacuate to assure the continued safety of civilian allies of the anti-Taliban war effort in Afghanistan. We also thank James Broadbent for bringing the tribute to our attention. Broadbent, a veteran himself, thanked the On Cue owners on behalf of the service and veterans community.
And perhaps we should “cue” in “Taps” here for those 13 Americans:
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas;
Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California;
Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah;
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee;
Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California;
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, Jackson, Wyoming;
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California;
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California;
Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska;
Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts;
Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana;
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri;
Navy Hospital Corpsman Max W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio
School Board faces rising COVID cases, Confederate flag waver, as member declines to sign conduct code
The Warren County School Board during its regular meeting on Wednesday, September 1, learned that there are rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across the school division, addressed a recent Confederate flag-waving incident in one of the schools, and had a recently appointed board member opt not to sign a State School Board Association Code of Conduct.
The numbers of students and staff with COVID-19 are rising in Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), Superintendent Christopher Ballenger reported to the School Board on Wednesday.
According to the WCPS COVID-19 Dashboard Data reported online, as of September 1, 2021, there are 102 positive student COVID cases and 14 positive staff COVID cases. The data also shows that as of September 1, there are 316 students and two WCPS staff who are quarantined due to direct contact cases.
In comparison, dashboard data as of September 8, 2020, showed 151 positive student COVID cases and 69 positive staff cases, with 831 students and 151 staff quarantined due to direct contact cases.
“So, we’re seeing a little more positive cases within the schools at this point in time,” Ballenger told School Board members, noting that it’s slightly more difficult this school year to maintain the six feet of social distancing since everyone is back in their regular schools. During the school year 2020-2021, for instance, fifth-graders were moved to middle schools to spread out classes and create more space between students in elementary schools. That’s not being done during the current school year, he said.
What is being done, however, is that WCPS is following state mask policies issued by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and federal quarantine guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Ballenger said, “which is helping us protect instruction for each individual student in the classroom and within our buildings.”
With the COVID-19 trend line inching upward for confirmed cases division-wide, Ballenger outlined several other increased mitigation strategies that are also underway for WCPS, including modified schedules, increased social distancing as much as possible, enhanced cleaning, and constant communication with the Lord Fairfax Health Department.
WCPS is not on the Health Department’s most recent list of outbreaks and there is no clear knowledge of any outbreaks within WCPS, Ballenger said, adding that cases in the schools that are reported on the dashboard are identified from the community.
“We are going to continue to be vigilant, and we are asking our community to help support us as we try to provide instruction for every single student,” said Ballenger. “We understand that students being in the classroom is most beneficial for them, but we need our community to support us and help us make that happen for all of our students.”
Flag incidents addressed
Prior to the superintendent’s report, School Board Vice-Chair Catherine Bower read what she called a Public Service Announcement (PSA) that addressed two incidents during the first week of school when a male student carried and waved a Confederate flag in a crowded hallway the day after displaying a pro-Trump flag. The events “caused a disruption in our schools and community,” Bower read from the PSA.
“The School Board ensures a safe learning environment for all students, staff, and community members,” she read. “We ensure an inclusive environment where we value each individual. Warren County Public Schools does not discriminate and has no tolerance for discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, race, color, national origin, disability, religion, ancestry, age, marital status, pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions, military status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.”
Bower said the board’s commitment is present in all its policies and practices concerning staff, students, educational programs and services, and individual entities with which the board does business.
“We are here to ensure that students can learn in an environment that is orderly, supportive, and respectful. When that orderly environment is disrupted, the school administration will address all situations promptly,” read Bower.
And while the School Board understands that students do possess a certain level of free expression rights under the First Amendment, such rights “must not interfere with the educational environment,” according to the board’s statement.
“We value individuality and respect self-expression; however, we will not allow this to interfere with the school environment and/or the rights of our students,” said Bower.
Questioned about details and possible consequences of the flag incidents, WCPS Director of Communication Shane Goodwin reiterated the content of Bower’s Public Service Announcement in an email response to Royal Examiner.
Code of Conduct
During its last agenda item, the School Board discussed the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Code of Conduct for school board members. It has been the practice of the Warren County School Board to annually adopt the Code of Conduct, and every member, except one, agreed last night to sign the document.
Melanie Salins — the board’s only appointed member — declined to sign it, saying she was not comfortable with the verbiage used in several sections of the document. For instance, Salins asked to have the word “constitution” included in code item No. 8, which states: “I will bring about desired changes through legal and ethical procedures, upholding and enforcing all laws, state regulations, and court orders pertaining to schools.”
In response to a request for clarification, Salins told the Royal Examiner in an email today: “I would like to see the federal and state constitution added” to that item in the Code of Conduct. “I found it a glaring oversight to leave out such an important word,” she wrote, noting that board members take an oath when they’re sworn into their positions to uphold the constitution.
During the meeting, Board Vice-Chair Bower told Salins that the code is a state-specific document issued by the VSBA and the Warren County School Board cannot change it. But Bower suggested that Salins could contact VSBA to “see if that’s something they might want to consider.” Bower also said it was fine if Salins or any other board member did not want to sign the code of conduct, as it’s an optional choice.
“The VSBA Code of Conduct is a non-binding guide for certain behaviors expected of board members,” Bower wrote in an email sent to the Royal Examiner today. “Individual board members can elect to follow or not follow the Code of Conduct.”
Bower wrote that she signed the document “because I consider the Code of Conduct as a blueprint for the governance of our school system. As a board member, I am choosing to conduct myself in a manner that is in accordance with the VSBA Code of Conduct so that individuals will know that I will do my best to serve our students, staff, and community.”
Some other provisions included in the VSBA Code of Conduct calls for school board members to “refrain from using the board position for personal or partisan gain and avoid any conflict of interest or the appearance of impropriety;” to “respect the confidentiality of privileged information and make no individual decisions or commitments that might compromise the board or administration”; and to “delegate authority for the administration of the schools to the superintendent and establish a process for accountability of administrators.”
Salins also told the Royal Examiner that she took issue with code item No. 7, which states: “I will communicate, in accordance with board policies, public reaction, and opinion regarding board policies and school programs to the full board and superintendent.”
“I requested a reference to what specific policy this was asking me to promise to follow,” Salins wrote in her email. “I cannot promise to follow a policy that is not stated in the document or listed by reference on the document.”
The VSBA Code of Conduct may be viewed online here.
Action items
Among several items unanimously approved on Wednesday night by the School Board — with all members present, including Bower and Kristen Pence, James Wells, Ralph Rinaldi, and Salins — was the appointment of a new Deputy Clerk of the Board and the approval of an increased financial supplement for that position; a new kindergarten instructional assistant for A. S. Rhodes Elementary School; an expenditure over $15,000 to purchase a point-of-sale software and hardware support package for WCPS Food and Nutrition Services; and a contract for architectural and engineering services for the HVAC replacements at both the Blue Ridge Technical Center and Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School.
Watch the School Board’s September 1 regular meeting video in its entirety here. The board’s next meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 15.
