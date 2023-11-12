Town Notices
Front Royal Seeks Civic-Minded Citizen for Building Code Appeals Board
Town Council Calls for Applicants to Fill Vital Role in Local Governance.
The Town Council of Front Royal is actively seeking a community member to join the Local Board of Building Code Appeals (LBBCA). This call for applications represents a unique opportunity for residents with expertise in construction, real estate, law, architecture, or engineering to actively participate in shaping the town’s future. The vacancy, for a term beginning on November 13, 2023, and concluding on November 13, 2027, opens doors for civic engagement and contribution to local governance.
The LBBCA, a five-member board appointed by the Town Council, plays a crucial role in interpreting and enforcing the town’s building codes and regulations. The board’s decisions directly impact Front Royal’s structural safety standards, influencing residential and commercial development.
Applicants must reside within the Front Royal Corporate Limits and bring a wealth of knowledge and experience relevant to the construction industry. This expertise can stem from various professional backgrounds, including real estate, law, architecture, or engineering. The diverse skill set required underscores the board’s comprehensive approach to addressing building code appeals.
The selection of a new board member is pivotal for Front Royal as the town continues to evolve and grow. The appointed individual will have the chance to influence key decisions that shape the town’s infrastructure and development trajectory.
Mayor & Town Council and Tina L. Presley, Clerk of Council, oversee the application process. Interested parties are encouraged to submit their resumes via email or traditional mail to the provided contact details. The position will remain open until filled, emphasizing the council’s commitment to finding the right candidate for this critical role.
Please send via email or mail a resume to:
Mayor & Town Council
Attn: Tina L Presley, Clerk of Council
102 E. Main Street
P. O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630
The LBBCA’s impact on Front Royal’s development cannot be overstated. The board’s work ensures that buildings within the town meet the highest standards of safety and functionality. As the town evolves, the need for informed and dedicated board members grows ever more essential. This vacancy presents a meaningful way for citizens to engage with and contribute to their community, marking an exciting opportunity for civic-minded individuals to shape Front Royal’s future.
Front Royal Tightens Tap: Mandatory Water Conservation Measures Enacted
Shrinking Flow of Shenandoah River Prompts Swift Action by Officials.
The Town of Front Royal has sounded the alarm. The daily stream flow rate of the river has plummeted below 340 cfs, translating to roughly 220 million gallons per day. Residents and businesses, take heed: it’s time to turn off those sprinklers, hold off on that car wash, and rethink our daily water habits.
Owing to regulations set by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the Town’s current water extraction permit requires it to adhere to specified conservation protocols once certain river flow rates are breached. Given the present scenario, it’s not just an advisory but a mandate for every user of Front Royal’s municipal water system to align with the conservation efforts.
What does this imply for the townsfolk? For starters, if you are drawing from the Town’s water supplies:
- Between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., keep those garden hoses off. This means no watering your lawns, shrubs, or any outdoor plants (with exceptions for indoor plants, greenhouse and commercial nursery stocks, and freshly planted greens less than a year old).
- If your vehicle is due for a wash, hold that thought unless you’re heading to a commercial vehicle wash facility.
- Those paved surfaces? They’re staying dirty for now. No washing of driveways, streets, parking lots, or similar surfaces.
- Ornamental fountains, unless they recycle water, need to be switched off. The Town’s decorative fountains will be out of service within two days of this directive.
- Reconsider that pool party. You can top off existing pools, but no new filling is allowed.
Failure to adhere? That’s a hefty fine of up to $1,000 for each violation. Moreover, each day you breach these rules counts as a distinct offense.
But it’s not all about rules. The town’s administration suggests ways to curtail water usage willingly:
- At eateries, only serve water if a patron asks for it.
- Operate dishwashers and washing machines only when full.
- Opt for showers over baths.
- Turn off taps when you aren’t directly using them, like during brushing or shaving.
- Adopt a two-basin method for dishwashing, one for soaping and one for rinsing.
- Retrofit or upgrade to water fixtures that are designed to conserve water.
Conservation isn’t just about compliance; it’s an investment in the future and a way to cut down on utility expenses. By acting judiciously now, we can help our town navigate through this rough patch and ensure a reliable water supply for days to come.
In the words of Town Manager Joseph Waltz, “Thank you for your assistance in conserving our water resources during this low river flow period.” Stay updated with local news outlets for the latest on water conservation in Front Royal. For queries regarding the water restrictions, reach out to the Town’s Water Treatment Plant at (540) 636-7474.
Town Notice: Mandatory Water Conservation
The Town of Front Royal has observed that as of September 15, 2023, the daily stream flow rate of the South Fork of the Shenandoah River is above 240 cubic feet per second (cfs), but below 340 cubic feet per second (cfs). Emergency Water conservation lifted, and mandatory water conservation is effective September 15, 2023.
The Town’s permit for water withdrawal from the river issued by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality stipulates certain river flow rates require various conservation measures.
As a result of the river flow and to be in compliance with the issued withdrawal permit, all users of the Town of Front Royal’s municipal water system are advised to continue to observe mandatory water conservation efforts.
During periods of mandatory water conservation, all users of the Front Royal municipal water system shall be prohibited from the following:
1. The watering of shrubbery, trees, lawns, grass, plants, or any other vegetation from Town water supplies (except indoor plantings, greenhouse and commercial nursery stocks, and new plantings less than one-year-old) between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
2. The outdoor washing of automobiles, trucks, trailers, boats, airplanes, or other types of mobile equipment, except in a commercial vehicle wash facility.
3. The washing of private streets, driveways, parking lots, service station grounds, or other paved outdoor surfaces.
4. The operation of any ornamental fountains unless the water is recycled. Municipal ornamental fountains shall be cleaned and closed within two (2) days of the mandatory water conservation restriction declaration.
5. The filling of swimming and/or wading pools, except that filled pools may be topped off to maintain the appropriate levels for use.
Violation of any of these mandatory water conservation activities can be punished by a fine of up to $1000 per offense committed. In addition, each day that a violation occurs can be punished as a separate offense. Water users are urged to comply with these efforts.
Water users are requested to continue to reduce water usage through various other water conservation measures, including the following:
1. Serving drinking water in restaurants only upon patron request.
2. Operating only fully loaded dishwashers and clothes washing machines.
3. Take short showers instead of baths.
4. Turn off the tap while shaving or brushing your teeth.
5. Use two basins when washing dishes by hand, one for washing and one for rinsing, rather than letting the tap run.
6. Reduce all non-essential water usage.
7. Repair or replace all water fixtures with reduced flow fixtures.
Conserving water will not only assist during this drought period but will also save consumers money on their utility bills.
Thank you for your assistance in conserving our water resources during this low river flow period. Please monitor your local media sources for future reports of water conservation efforts in the Town of Front Royal.
Town Manager
Joseph Waltz
If you have any questions about this mandatory water restriction, please contact the Town’s Water Treatment Plant at (540) 636-7474.
Bowman Park Closures Announced Amid Essential Tree Mitigation Efforts
September 12-13 Set for Maintenance by Timber Works Tree Care.
The idyllic Bowman Park, located on Luray Avenue, next to St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, a favorite among Front Royal locals and tourists, will see its gates closed on September 12 and 13, 2023. The closure is a necessary move following Town Arborist Jim Osborn’s findings, revealing that several trees within the park precincts were posing significant hazards to public safety.
The inspection, initiated by a complaint, led Osborn to identify various trees in critical conditions, jeopardizing the well-being of park-goers. Grasping the gravity of the issue, the Town of Front Royal swiftly roped in Timber Works Tree Care. As experts in tree care and maintenance, Timber Works will lead the mitigation operations. Both Osborn and another ISA Certified Arborist from Timber Works will be meticulously monitoring the project to ensure optimum outcomes.
Multiple trees are slated for removal. A prominent White Oak, with a diameter of 55″ at breast height (dbh), carries the scars of a lightning strike from a decade ago. This injury led to interior decay and brown rot, thereby weakening its structure. Another White Oak, standing at 44″ dbh, displays over 25% crown decline, a phenomenon known as “Oak Decline.” This condition, documented since 2019 by the University of Maryland, stems from multiple factors, including soil compaction, water runoff, and diminished organic matter. A Burr Oak, measuring 38″ dbh, showing the toll of multiple lead damages over time, will also be removed due to its deteriorating state.
In addition to the removals, the park will witness hazard reduction procedures on two White Oaks, sized 53″ dbh and 47″ dbh. This involves the pruning of branches larger than 2″ in diameter to enhance tree health and minimize risks.
Bowman Park’s brief closure ensures that these vital measures are executed without hindrance, maximizing safety for its patrons. For inquiries or concerns about the procedures, Jim Osborn remains accessible to the public. His commitment lies in safeguarding everyone while maintaining the park’s natural allure.
Town Notice: Upcoming Asphalt Repairs Promise Improved Roadways Amid Nighttime Operations
As night blankets the streets of Front Royal, significant improvements are on the horizon. Kickin’ Asphalt, the contractor of the town, gears up to enhance John Marshall Highway’s current condition.
Starting from September 10th to 15th, Front Royal will witness essential asphalt patch repairs on a prime segment of John Marshall Highway. This stretch extends from Biggs Drive to the Town Limits. The nocturnal activities, set to commence each night from 8:00 p.m. and conclude by 6:00 a.m., are deliberately orchestrated to minimize disruption during peak hours.
With safety and smooth traffic flow as key priorities, motorists are advised to remain vigilant. Lane closures are anticipated, and flagger operations will be actively managing the transitions. Signage will guide motorists through the affected areas. As the thrum of machinery fills the nighttime air, the town’s officials urge the community to exercise caution, especially with on-site crew members working diligently through the wee hours.
The impetus behind the repair operations is clear: to offer residents and visitors an enhanced driving experience. A smoother, safer, and more efficient road network is invaluable for any town, reinforcing its commitment to infrastructure, safety, and quality of life.
While the pros of the operation far outweigh the short-term inconvenience, the Town of Front Royal and Kickin’ Asphalt express their sincere apologies to the public. For those with queries or concerns, the Public Works department remains accessible from Monday to Friday, between 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. After regular hours, the Non-Emergency Police Department stands ready to assist at 540-635-2111.
In a world where rapid urbanization often compromises the quality of our roads, Front Royal’s proactive measures underscore its dedication to its residents. As the hum of the night signals progress, one can’t help but appreciate the town’s vision for a smoother tomorrow.
