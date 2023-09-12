Front Royal Set for Insightful Candidate Forum

All Eyes on Chamber of Commerce’s Engaging Political Engagement.

As the political buzz intensifies in Front Royal, the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce has stepped into the spotlight with an announcement that’s music to the ears of the politically inclined. Slated for Thursday, September 21st, the Chamber will be hosting a much-anticipated Candidates Forum at the Warren County Government Center starting at 6 p.m.

This isn’t just any forum. The event promises a meticulous split between local and state races, ensuring that attendees can truly zero in on the races that matter most to them. Community members will relish the chance to witness candidates respond to pointed, issue-based questions, shedding light on their strategies, goals, and vision for the community if victorious in the elections. Although the event welcomes everyone, the caveat is limited seating, indicating the substantial interest the forum has generated.

A noteworthy feature is the Chamber’s collaboration with the Royal Examiner. For those unable to attend or simply wanting to revisit the discussions, the video will be made available on the Royal Examiner’s website. Furthermore, quick-access links will be shared across social media platforms for wider reach.

The protocol for the questions remains rigorous. The forum moderator retains the reins, fielding only questions that have been pre-submitted while ensuring they are both pertinent and applicable to all candidates. The Chamber has opened its channels for question submissions, inviting the public to send in their queries either via email or traditional mail. However, the cut-off is set for Tuesday, September 19th.

A crucial detail for those gearing up for the event: candidates will be in the dark, not privy to the questions beforehand.

The Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, with its mission of fostering a buoyant business atmosphere and a lively community, has yet again proven its commitment to serving as the voice of its members and the larger community.

For those seeking further details, reaching out to the Chamber is a mere phone call away at 540-635-3185.