Front Royal slugger Carleigh Baugher headed to National Little League Home Run Derby
Skyline Middle School’s Carleigh Baugher is going places! In fact, she’s headed to Williamsport, PA, next week as one of the top eight girls in America who will compete in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby. The event takes place during the Little League World Series on Thursday, Aug. 25, and will be televised on ESPN the next day.
Communities all over America hold local homerun derby events, which T-Mobile began sponsoring in 2019. Local winners go on to compete until the top four from the Eastern and Western divisions compete during the Little League series. This was the first year that the Front Royal Little League organization held the derby. “Since it launched in 2019, the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby has been an incredible opportunity for children across the United States to step out onto the field and swing just like their heroes. Thanks to this great opportunity, children now get to experience the Little League program in a unique and different way,” said Little League President and CEO Stephen D. Keener.
After winning the local competition, Carleigh and her family flew to Arlington, TX, where she competed against ten girls on July 17th at the Globe Life Field in the Texas Rangers Stadium. She made it to the top two after she and another girl went into overtime twice before Carleigh won. T-Mobile paid for Carleigh and her mom to fly to Texas; the family bought airline tickets for the trip so her dad and brother could cheer Carleigh on.
Robert Look, President of the Warren County Little League Softball Association (WCLLSA), said in a phone interview Friday that he is proud of Carleigh’s achievement and knows she will inspire other girls. He pointed out that she won the derby with 50 home runs; the second-place winner had 34. “It’s very exciting! I think Carleigh will be a role model for others. I hope we can get other nearby communities to hold the event next year. “
Look said the WCLLSA is a smaller organization and that he hoped the success of this year’s derby would encourage others to participate next year. He’s quite proud of the fact that Carleigh was able to compete in the Eastern Finals in Texas and earn a spot at the final competition in Williamsport next week. He said he would attend the Maryland event and cheer Carleigh on.
Ms. Baugher,13, began playing ball at nine, with the Front Royal Little League softball team, which is open to boys and girls between the ages of 9-12. Her mom, Ashton Long, says Carleigh “has a drive like no one I have ever known, she just loves softball.” Ashton says her daughter “fell in love with the sport” and has never looked back.
Dedication to her sport is time-consuming, but the family takes it all in stride. Carleigh is a member of the ShenVal Swarm travel team, which has a two-hour practice three nights a week. Additionally, her Warren County Parks and Rec team, the Orioles, holds practice twice a week, typically 90-minutes to two hours. Carleigh also works with a batting coach for one hour each week. Carleigh’s younger brother Chance,8, also plays Little League ball.
Long says it takes organization and help from family members, including her partner, Josh Baugher. She says, “Family is key. You need someone you can count on, whether it be friends. Or actual family. We tag-team. While one of us is at practice or driving, the other is at home making dinner. We want to give her and Chance every opportunity possible.”
In addition to the time Carleigh devotes to her sport, she does well in school, making the A-B honor roll last year; she is shooting for all A’s this year, her mom added. Though Carleigh’s top priority is playing the sport she loves, she finds time for other activities. She was recently named Junior Miss Warren County.
Softball is something Carleigh intends to continue in college, hopefully at an NCAA Division-1 school. She currently has her eye on Clemson, though Oklahoma and L.S.U. are schools she would consider attending. “With her drive, I really think that she could go all the way,” Long says. Her hope is that there will be a professional team for which her daughter can play.
The T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby will air on ESPN Friday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m.
To ramp up teacher pipeline, school division joins partners to create pathway for teacher licensure
The Warren County School Board during its August 17 meeting voted unanimously to allow Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) to enter a partnership with James Madison University and Laurel Ridge Community College to provide its paraprofessional employees with the opportunity to become licensed teachers.
“Providing every student in Warren County Public Schools with an exceptional teacher is imperative,” said WCPS Director of Personnel Shane Goodwin in justifying the proposal to board members. “To accomplish this mission, we need to develop a local pool of licensed teachers.”
Specifically, WCPS will partner with James Madison University (JMU) and Laurel Ridge Community College (LRCC) to provide WCPS paraprofessionals with a chance to become licensed teachers in the areas of early childhood education, elementary education, or special education, Goodwin told School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins.
JMU will fund the so-called Grow Your Own program, which includes a scholarship for service loan forgiveness when a paraprofessional earns licensure and commits to teach for two years in the Grow Your Own school division where he or she was employed as a paraprofessional, said Goodwin, and JMU will pay the LRCC tuition and fees according to the same agreement of loan forgiveness for service where they are employed.
“The Memorandum of Understanding [MOU] will enable us to create a pathway to licensure for all currently employed paraprofessionals who wish to become early childhood, elementary education, or special education teachers,” Goodwin said. “We see the MOU as a great partnership opportunity for our employees and ultimately for our students.”
The MOU is contingent upon JMU’s receipt of sufficient Commonwealth of Virginia Budget Appropriations for the Grow Your Own program. The MOU term is August 15, 2022, to August 14, 2023. Goodwin said the opportunity has been advertised to WCPS paraprofessionals and currently six employees are ready to begin work at JMU and 14 WCPS employees are ready to begin work at LRCC.
The board also unanimously approved a new Clerk of the Warren County School Board and a new Deputy Clerk of the School Board.
Due to the resignation of board clerk Robert Ballentine, who continues in his position as WCPS finance director, Timothy Grant will take on those duties. Grant is also the technology director for WCPS.
At the same time, Douglas Stefnoski has been approved to be appointed as the Deputy Clerk of the Board in a term that runs this month and expires on December 31. Stefnoski is also the WCPS instructional technology coordinator.
Board Chair Pence thanked Ballentine “for all the years that he served as Clerk of the Board.” Ballentine, who was present for the work session, received a round of applause.
In other action, the board unanimously approved a recommendation made by WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration George “Buck” Smith to make October 10 a Parent-Teacher Conference Day that will run from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The change replaces the scheduled Professional Workday that was scheduled for October 10.
“The current 2022-23 school calendar does not include an in-person Parent/Teacher Conference,” Smith explained. “With the importance of increasing Family Engagement, an in-person Parent-Teacher Conference is recommended.”
Smith also requested approval from the School Board to purchase the point-of-sale software and hardware support package from Data Business Systems Inc. in the amount of $18,370.28 for the Food and Nutrition Program. He said the system is used in all WCPS cafeterias. The program automates sales activity, meal and eligibility counts, and provides data for state and federal reports, while the software processes cafeteria sales, tracks items sold, generates reports, and provides information on meals purchased, Smith said.
“This system also allows parents to put money on students’ lunch accounts through a secure Internet connection,” he added, “and parents are able to monitor their child’s purchases for breakfast or lunch using the online portion of the program.”
The board unanimously approved the recommendation to purchase the point-of-sale software and hardware package from Data Business Systems.
The School Board also voted to hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on August 24 to act on which bid to accept for the planned renovation project at Leslie Fox Keyser (LFK) Elementary School. The bid opening for the LFK renovations project was held on August 10 and two bids were received from LCW Construction and Taft Construction.
Additionally, the School Board unanimously approved the WCPS 2022-2023 Crisis Management Plan, which aims to provide staff with guidelines and pre-planned responses to various emergencies or crisis situations.
WCPS Director of Special Services Michael Hirsch outlined the Crisis Management Plan, pointing out that it is essentially a living document that gets updated as needed. “It’s not a once-a-year thing to plan for crises,” he said. “A crisis can impact a single building or the entire school division. The most crucial consideration in dealing with a crisis is our students’ and staff’s health, safety, and welfare.”
The plan includes: school division procedures, responsibilities and contacts, as well as currently trained staff in first aid and CPR; guidelines for various emergency situations such as lockdown, bomb threat, fire and death; a Medical Emergency Response Plan that includes sample procedures for a variety of incidents, such as diabetes, seizures, bee stings, and allergies; and school-based plans and procedures such as contact lists, building blueprints, and evacuation procedures for non-ambulatory students.
Four new additions to the Crisis Management Plan are the Safety Audit Committee, an Incident Command Structure Training and Roster, “Secure the Building” or “Soft Lock-down” procedures, and a standing order with the Virginia Health Department to provide stocked albuterol at each school—WCPS currently has epinephrine stocked in all schools, Hirsch said.
Work Session
The work session portion of the meeting included reports from Smith on Facilities, Child Nutrition, and Transportation operations, as well as an instructional update from WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Heather Bragg.
WCPS Director of Transportation Aaron Mitchell also took School Board members outside to view one of the school division’s newly purchased (with federal grant funds) state-of-the-art vans, which will be used to transport students with disabilities who are in a wheelchair in a safer way.
Hirsch also told the board that he intends to request during a September board meeting that a $5,000 stipend be approved for each WCPS Instructional Assistant who is a certified nursing assistant (CNA).
Currently, there are three such CNAs in WCPS, Hirsch said, and they serve students with a variety of academic, behavioral, and medical needs.
“Our school nurses and classroom staff work with parents and community-based professionals to implement student health care plans on a daily basis,” he said. “In some cases, students require support all day and an instructional assistant is assigned to carry out these assigned duties, which can include toilet etiquette, specialized feeding, stretching and exercise, and much more.”
With the ability to be reimbursed by the state through Medicaid billing, Hirsch plans to propose the stipend for an Instructional Assistant who has an active CNA certification and is assigned to one of these roles. There will be no local cost, he said.
In his personnel report, Goodwin told the School Board that the Virginia Department of Education has officially listed critical shortage positions at the state level, including those for Prek-6 teachers, Career & Technical Education teachers, and teachers in 6-12 math, secondary science, secondary English, and Health and PE, among others.
The state list means that localities like WCPS now may hire retirees to fill such positions without them losing their state retirement benefits, said Goodwin, who noted that WCPS last year had almost 120 resignations.
Goodwin said he’s currently compiling data on why they exited in an electronic format to present to board members and noted that WCPS “are not the only folks facing an exodus from the profession.”
WCPS this year still has 19 open positions as of August 17 — six are IA positions; 11 are teacher positions; two are maintenance positions.
Among other information, Ballenger also pointed out that the school division will make a future budget transfer request to the Warren County Board of Supervisors to provide the five percent salary increase and the $1,000 bonus to all WCPS employees. He said some of these funds will need to be transferred from the Instruction category to other categories.
Prior to adjournment, the School Board convened a closed meeting to discuss an employee personnel issue.
Local bank robbed at gunpoint, public’s assistance requested
On August 18, 2022, at approximately 1pm, a white male wearing a mask and gloves entered the Bank of Clarke County on Crock Wells Mill Drive, displaying a handgun and demanding money.
The subject left the bank on foot with a undetermined amount of cash, in a large white trash bag, and was observed heading south towards the Round Hill Road area. It is believed the suspect then entered a smaller size SUV, displaying no state license plates, and was last seen westbound on Round Hill Road at a high rate of speed.
If you were in this area on August 18th, and believe you observed this suspect or the vehicle, and have any information or possible home surveillance video that might help in identifying the suspect, please contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162, or Winchester Frederick Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS, or the P3app.
Debate continues for Warren County School Board’s membership in VSBA
Despite assurances from leaders of the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) that the organization’s advocacy efforts are bipartisan, the Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, August 17 work session unanimously voted again to table action on whether to remain a VSBA member.
Following a motion to table three related VSBA items made by School Board member Melanie Salins, with a second by Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, the members voted 5-0 to wait until the board’s September 17 meeting to decide on VSBA membership for 2022-2023; to select a delegate and alternate delegate to the annual 2022 VSBA convention; and to renew the VSBA Policy Services Agreement for the upcoming school year.
Board members who voted along with Rinaldi and Salins included School Board Chair Kristen Pence and board members Antoinette Funk and Andrea Lo.
The vote followed a roughly 45-minute presentation from VSBA President Teddy Martin II, who is also a school board member from Henry County, Va., and VSBA President-Elect David Woodard, who has served on the Tazewell County (Va.) School Board since 2008.
Via Zoom, the VSBA leaders answered pre-submitted questions to provide clarity on any concerns the Warren County School Board has about remaining a member of VSBA. They also responded to questions presented during the board’s meeting.
The only board member who asked questions was Salins, the loudest voice on the board against the Warren County School Board remaining a VSBA member, claiming it is a partisan organization that should not receive money from Warren County, Va., taxpayers for its left-leaning political lobbying efforts. VSBA’s Martin explained, however, that the VSBA is divided into regions and each locality — or school board in the state — gets one vote when it comes to adopting new policies, for example.
“Each locality has the exact same amount of say whether it’s in Tazewell County or Fairfax County,” said Martin, who added that the VSBA has voted to oppose proposed policies from members of both political parties. “We work with both Democrats and Republicans in a bipartisan way,” he said.
Once the VSBA does adopt policies, school boards across the state then may choose to fully adopt the same policies in full or in part, amend them, or reject them, Woodard explained.
“We value one thing,” said Woodard, “we value every member of the VSBA. We realize a lot of times that there cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach and answer that makes everybody happy all of the time. We don’t lean in one direction or the other.”
Woodard also said that even though the Warren County School Board has already paid its dues to be a VSBA member for 2022-2023, if the board decides that it no longer wants to be a member, “we’re not… trying to make you stay; we want you to stay but we’ll be happy to send that check back.”
“We’re not about forcing anybody to do anything,” added Martin.
Salins said she still has unanswered questions that aren’t being addressed by VSBA, some of which she said have come from parents of students in Warren County Public Schools (WCPS).
Martin said the VSBA would provide School Board members with answers as soon as possible. School Board Chair Kristen Pence — deciding that the board had taken up enough of the VSBA leaders’ time, and in an effort to move the work session forward after almost an hour and a half — said board members would submit any new or unanswered questions in writing to the VSBA.
Then, prior to the board’s vote on its three VSBA-related action agenda items, Pence asked if anyone in the audience wanted to speak about the items. More than a dozen people addressed the Warren County School Board’s membership in the VSBA. Members of the Warren County Board of Supervisors also attended the board’s meeting but did not speak.
One anti-VSBA-membership speaker, for example, said “it’s been proven that VSBA is partisan and pushes democratic policies” and Warren County therefore shouldn’t receive legal services from the VSBA because they are “slanted.” He also called the information provided by VSBA’s Martin and Woodard “propaganda.”
Bruce White, a Warren County resident since 2005 who moved to the area after retiring from working in special education in another state, said that during his years in education, he has found that state school boards associations “offer very valuable services” to their school board members and to their educators.
“I think you would be very hard pressed — especially given that the [WCPS] budget has not been fully funded at this point — to get the same benefits that are offered by VSBA… for the membership fee that you’re paying,” White told School Board members, referring to this year’s annual cost of $9,521.19. “So, I would encourage you to continue your membership with VSBA.”
Front Royal, Va., resident Mark Egger spoke against both the School Board retaining its VSBA membership and renewing its VSBA Policy Services Agreement, saying to board members “ya’all are too stupid to read the English” in whatever laws are enacted by the Virginia General Assembly and then decide how to abide by them rather than paying VSBA to provide advice. “I guess it’s rocket science; I’m not sure,” he said.
A South River District resident said the VSBA is not a lobbying group for liberal causes. “If they were a left-wing lobbying organization,” she said, “why would every school board in Virginia be a member? If the organization lobbies — and it does — it does so apolitically on behalf of public schools for educational programs that we believe in because their opinions are based on our input.”
(above) also pointed out — as he did during the School Board’s August 3 regular meeting when the board first voted to table action on the same VSBA-related items — that the VSBA provides school boards with numerous services, including:
• A strong lobbying and advocacy voice locally, statewide, and nationally;
• Publications, daily news, webinars, podcasts, virtual meetings and trainings, and regular updates about important education issues;
• High-quality conferences, webinars and meetings, including one of the largest annual education conventions in Virginia;
• School board development and training programs on a variety of topics;
• Access to policy services that meet the specific needs of school board members; and
• Professionals to assist with superintendent searches, communications and public relations, legal concerns, and other school board needs.
Pence said the option to hire an attorney to handle for the School Board what the VSBA provides would cost an estimated $50,000 for the first year. Salins countered that the VSBA could keep increasing its fees.
Additionally, Salins called the VSBA “a divisive group” that’s pitting community members against each other and the only way to heal is to leave the group. In making her motion to table the three VSBA-related action items, she said the board needs to “take its time on this and really explore other options.”
The vote to table the items means that the VSBA issues will be revisited again for potential action at the School Board’s September 21 meeting.
St. Luke Community Clinic announces their 26th Annual Benefit & Auction
All are invited to join us at our 26th Annual Benefit & Auction, to be held on September 10, 2022, at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. There will be dining, music by Shae Parker, door prizes, and a silent auction. This will ensure St. Luke is able to provide medical, dental and mental health care to the uninsured and underinsured of Warren County/Front Royal.
Schedule of Events:
- 5:30 – 6:30 PM: Social with appetizers beer and wine
- 6:30 PM: Seating and Introductions
- 6:45 PM: Dinner
- 8:00 PM: Silent Auction & 50/50 ends
- 8:00 – 9:00 PM: Music by Shae Parker
There will be a choice of three items for your main course:
(Please let us know all attendees, meal preference, along with any food allergies.)
- Bacon Wrapped Pork Filet with Apple Cider Demi-Glace
- Atlantic Salmon Filet Provencal
- Vegetarian Meal Choice is: Tortellini with roasted garlic sauce
Each will be served with a Salad of Mixed Greens, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, and a Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing, Yukon Mashed Potatoes, Jumbo Asparagus, Rolls and Butter. Dessert will be New York Style Cheesecake with a Berry Sauce.
Tickets are $75.00 each, or sponsor a table for $500.00 (8 tickets). Event item sponsorships are available. Tickets can also be picked-up at the event!
Please RSVP by Friday, September 2, 2022. To RSVP, please contact SLCC’s Executive Director, Vicki Davies, by email or phone:
- executive.director@saintlukeclinic.org
- 540-636-4325 Extension 221
Kwon’s Champion School in Front Royal announces second-degree black belt achievements
On Saturday, August 13, 2022, two Front Royal, Virginia natives achieved their second-degree black belts in mixed martial arts self-defense worldwide.
Pearl W. Nickens Jr., age 69, and Aries W. Nickens Bolanos, age 13, attend Kwon’s Champion School in Front Royal. They study mixed martial arts under World Grandmaster H.Y. Kwon. Pearl and Aries have been studying mixed martial arts for over six years and have exceeded many expectations.
Grandmaster Kwon states that both students had almost perfect scores for passing. Pearl strives to accomplish every task set before him. He’s very open-minded, physically fit, and knows that martial arts are not just for fighting but for helping others in many different ways. Grandmaster Kwon then asked Pearl’s wife, Donna Nickens, and daughter, Dominique Nickens, “How much has Pearl changed?” They both stated that he’s become more passionate about working with others and more willing to listen to the situation before passing judgment. “Overall, he’s grown more than we ever thought he would.”
Grandmaster Kwon then talked with Aries, who asked his family about his schoolwork and listening. Aries spoke to his mother, Dominique Nickens, asking, “How often do I listen to you, Mam?” She then responded, “100% of the time.” “How is my schoolwork, Mam?” “School work is excellent. He’s got straight A’s and is in all advanced classes.” Grandmaster Kwon asked Aries’s grandparents, Pearl and Donna Nickens, “How much has Aries changed since he began?” They responded, “Aries is more respectful and open to trying new things. He stands up for all the little guys. He doesn’t like bullies and doesn’t let bullies pick on anyone when he’s around. He knows everyone deserves a chance in life, sometimes more than one.”
Grandmaster H.Y. Kwon’s Champion School teaches you many skills and techniques, such as self-defense, confidence, respect, and an all-around healthy way to express stress and manage weight. All goals are achievable if you take them one step at a time.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Barred Owl
This is the difference a bath (or three) can make!
One of Loudoun County’s amazing Humane Law Enforcement Officers truly went above and beyond to rescue this Barred Owl after it was found down in a wastewater management facility.
The owl was found covered in thick, slimy waste material. With soaked feathers, flight and thermoregulation (maintaining body temperature) was difficult to impossible for this bird. It is shocking that it was able to get out of the tank and onto land!
Upon arrival to BRWC, the owl was given fluids and warmed so that we could safely sedate for the first bath. Once bathed, we could see the burns on many areas of the skin from the waste material.
After three baths and lots of care, the patient was moved to an outdoor enclosure. The team still monitored the owl closely as its burns healed and it worked to recondition its feathers.
After five days in care, we are happy to report that this patient had a successful recovery and has been released!
We are lucky to have so many amazing animal control officers in our area who help rescue wildlife everyday – special thanks to Officer Bremy of Loudoun County Animal Services for this amazing rescue!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
