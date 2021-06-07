Local News
Front Royal Soccer Association ends Spring season, Fall season registration now open
On Saturday, June 5, 2021, the Front Royal Soccer Association held its ‘end of season’ showcase. The FRSA selected Coach Mark Henard as coach of the season. Mark coached both the U-12B Supernovas and U-12G Dragons. He was picked by parent input, commissioner input and board input.
The mission of the Front Royal Soccer Association is to foster a soccer culture in our community that encourages positive relationships and sportsmanship in a fun, competitive and safe environment. And they do that.
Registration for the Fall 2021 season is now open. Visit the Front Royal Soccer Association website for more information and to register.
Crime/Court
Front Royal man facing multiple drug-related charges in fatal car-motorcycle collision
The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal head-on collision between a car and a motorcycle that occurred late Sunday morning, June 6, on Strasburg Road (Route 55 West). The driver of the car, 30-year-old Front Royal resident Charles J. Corathers, is facing a variety of charges including driving under the influence of drugs, driving on a revoked license, possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs, and possession of paraphernalia. Corathers was transported to the RSW Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.
Killed in the collision VSP investigators determined was caused when the eastbound 2006 Ford Focus Corathers was driving crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle was 33-year-old John L. Cunningham of Strasburg. Cunningham, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. Corathers was uninjured.
Royal Examiner asked VSP Public Information Officer Sgt. Brent Coffey if an additional charge of Vehicular Manslaughter was possible. “Yes, that is an option. We consulted with the Commonwealth’s Attorney, but I don’t have a time table for additional charges,” Sgt. Coffey replied by email. This story will be updated when additional information on other pending charges is acquired from the Warren County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
Below is the VSP press release in its entirety:
“Virginia State Police Trooper A. Pike is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County. The crash occurred Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 11:50 a.m. on Route 55 (Strasburg Road), 1/2 of a mile west of Route 678 (Fort Valley Rd).
“A 2006 Ford Focus was traveling east on Rt. 55 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle.
“The driver of the Ford, Charles J. Corathers, 30, of Front Royal, Va., was not injured in the crash. Corathers was wearing a seatbelt.
“The driver of the Kawasaki, John L. Cunningham, 33, of Strasburg, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Cunningham was wearing a helmet.
“Corathers was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving on a revoked license, possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs, and possession of paraphernalia. Corathers was transported to the RSW Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.
“VSP’s Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.”
This was not Corathers first run in with the law as illustrated in this linked Royal Examiner story:
Child welfare check leads to neglect, drug charges of parents
Local News
Warren County ‘Teachers of the Year’ receive Rotary accolades
Ten Warren County Public School teachers were named “Rotary Teachers of the Year” at the regular Friday meeting of Front Royal Rotary on June 4.
Traditionally chosen by their peers, the 10 each received a certificate from club President Derrick Leisure as former president Bret Hrbek read off the citations.
Those acknowledgments began with Julie Llanes-Smith of A.S. Rhodes Elementary School. Llanes-Smith lives in Strasburg and teaches special education children from kindergarten through 5th grade. “Julie’s vehicle is often one of the last cars in the parking lot in the evening and is often here on weekends. Her commitment to her students, their families, and her colleagues is the fuel that drives her to excellence,” her citation read.
Felicia Warner followed, cited by her E. Wilson Morrison Elementary Principal Shane Goodwin to be “one of the absolute best educators and teacher leaders … in my 26 year career in public education.” Warner lives in Linden.
Then followed Lori Cockrell of Front Royal, a teacher at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary, whose principal Nikki Taubenberger, quoting colleagues, said Cockrell was “dedicated, determined and consistent” who “pushes her students to their full potential.”
Ginny Silverthorn, a 4th grade teacher at Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary, was acclaimed to be “a role model for teachers everywhere”. Silverthorn lives in Front Royal.
The last of the elementary school teachers was Julie Besecker of Winchester, who teaches at Ressie Jeffries. Her principal, Nina Helmick, referring to the difficulties imposed by the pandemic, said her 5th grade teacher “rocked the school year” with a goal “to enrich each child to be their best no matter what it takes.”
Turning to middle school teachers, Hrbek led off with Ruth Foster of Skyline. He said the entire staff of Skyline Middle School joined in to laud Foster, saying in a statement: “We want to thank her for always keeping us on our toes with student expectations, with modeling good teaching and communicating, and for providing a positive outlook even when things (like pandemics) are tough.”
Warren County Middle School proposed Luke Heeter as their “Rotary Teacher of the Year”. Heeter became the “go to” person for help with virtual learning. As athletic director, he was singled out for his “smooth coordination of events”… (and one) who makes learning fun for those … lucky enough to work with him. He provides students the tools and opportunities to excel both academically and outside the classroom.” Heeter lives in Front Royal.
At the two high schools, Skyline’s Sarah Griffin of Front Royal and Warren’s Ashley Hastings of Fairfax were singled out at the Rotary luncheon. Skyline High’s Griffin, also a special education teacher, was acclaimed for “a remarkable blend of instructional insight and innovation.”
Hastings of Warren County High School was saluted as being creative, enthusiastic and responsive to the needs of her students, the students themselves recognizing her for being “a caring teacher who knows how to make difficult concepts understandable.” Hastings also is the WCHS tennis coach.
And the Warren County Special Education Department submitted the name of Whitney Crigger of Strasburg for a “Rotary Teacher of the Year” award. Crigger is an elementary school teacher in the Brighter Futures Learning Community, working with students who are referred from the five elementary schools “who have not experienced success in their previous placements”.
Local News
Virginia’s annual crime analysis report now available
Virginia’s official and only comprehensive report on local and statewide crime figures for 2020, is now available online. The Crime in Virginia report continues to provide precise rates and occurrences of crimes committed in towns, cities, and counties across the Commonwealth. The report breaks down criminal offenses and arrests by the reporting agency.
Violent crime includes the offenses of murder, forcible sex offenses (rape, sodomy, and sexual assault with an object per the FBI’s updated rape definition), robbery, and aggravated assault. Overall, Virginia experienced a 1.9 percent decrease in violent crime offenses compared to 2019. There were 15,713 violent crime offenses reported in 2020 compared to 16,018 violent crime offenses in 2019.
The following 2020 crime figures in Virginia are presented in the report:
The number of reported homicides increased from 428 to 528 (23.4%). Victims and offenders tended to be younger males; 45.1% of homicide victims were men between 18 and 34 and 52.7% of offenders were men between 18 and 34. Nearly half (49.2%) of all homicides occurred at a residence/home.
Motor vehicle thefts and attempted thefts increased 6% compared to 2019 during which 10,575 motor vehicles were stolen in 10,044 offenses. In 2020, there were 11,209 motor vehicles reported stolen in 10,773 offenses. In 2020, 6,366 motor vehicles were recovered (vehicles may have been stolen prior to 2020). Of all motor vehicles stolen, 40.2% were taken from the residence/home. The reported value of all motor vehicles stolen was $113,993,341.
Drug arrests decreased by more than a third (36.7%) with the largest percentage decrease in the under 18 age groups (48.6%). The number of reports of drugs seized decreased for nearly all drug types, especially marijuana (31.7%), due in part to the decriminalization of possessing less than 1 ounce of the drug effective July 1, 2020.
Burglary decreased 18.4%. Of the 11,413 burglaries and attempted burglaries, more than half (52.2%) took place at night between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., a reverse pattern from 2019 during which 54.8% of burglaries occurred during the day. Furthermore, 68% occurred at a residence/home, a decrease of 7.3% over the previous year.
Of the known weapons reported for violent crimes, firearms were used in 83% of homicides and 50.4% of robberies. Firearms were used in more than one-third (35.2%) of aggravated assault cases.
There were 190 hate crime offenses, involving 193 victims, reported in 2020 representing a 2.7% increase compared to 2019. Two offenses indicated more than one type of bias motivation. Nearly three-fourths (72.8%) were racially or ethnically motivated. Bias toward sexual orientation and religion were next highest (14.4%, 11.8%, respectively). Of all reported bias-motivated crimes, 77.4% were assault offenses (aggravated assault, simple assault) or destruction/damage/vandalism of property.
The report employs an Incident-Based Reporting (IBR) method for calculating offenses, thus allowing for greater accuracy. IBR divides crimes into two categories: Group A for serious offenses including violent crimes (murder, forcible sex offenses, robbery, and aggravated assault), property crimes and drug offenses, and Group B for what are considered less serious offenses such as trespassing, disorderly conduct, bad checks, and liquor law violations where an arrest has occurred.
For both Group A and Group B offenses, there were a total of 206,609 arrests in 2020 compared to 274,636 arrests in 2019, representing an overall decrease in arrests in Virginia of 24.8%.
Per state mandate, the Virginia Department of State Police serves as the primary collector of crime data from participating Virginia state and local police departments and sheriffs’ offices. The data are collected by the Virginia State Police Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division. This information is then compiled into Crime in Virginia, an annual report for use by law enforcement, elected officials, media, and the public. These data become the official crime statistics for the Commonwealth and are sent to the FBI for incorporation into their annual report, Crime in the United States.
Click Here to view the Warren County page of the Crime Report
(From a June 7 Release by Va. State Police)
Local News
Severe weather alert issued
Warren County Emergency Services has announced a Hazardous Weather Outlook as of June 7th, 2021, at 9:15 AM:
- Today and Tonight: A severe thunderstorm with damaging wind or large hail is possible late this afternoon and evening. There is an isolated threat for flooding as well.
- Next six days: Isolated instances of flooding due to locally heavy rainfall are possible Wednesday and Thursday.
Local News
EDA Executive Committee discusses operational adjustments, coming officer elections and future meeting structure
During the open session of an Executive Committee meeting of the Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA), Friday, June 4, several logistical matters moving forward were discussed. Among those were a tightening of the EDA’s committee structure to make it more cohesive; the coming election of EDA board officers; and a move back to in-person meetings when State and County emergency directives related to the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus pandemic are lifted.
On that last matter, as the meeting agenda was being adopted, Jorie Martin suggested adding “personnel contacts with the attorney present”. Perhaps offering a clue on that emerging issue, Tom Pattison commented, “I was going to add that after the morning email I got.”
EDA Board and Executive Committee Chairman Jeff Browne told the four members present the prospective move back to in-person meetings is complicated by the fact one EDA board member is now refusing to be vaccinated or continue to wear a mask in public, while two other board members have high-susceptibility issues either personally or professionally. Since no explanation of the refusal stance was offered during the ensuing discussion, one might guess that the member at issue was not among those present for Friday’s committee meeting. Present in addition to Browne were Jorie Martin, Greg Harold, and Tom Pattison, along with the staff. In the wake of recent County Board appointments to fill EDA Board vacancies, the remaining members of the now-full-compliment EDA board are Jim Wolfe, and new members Scott Jenkins and Robert Hencken. Jenkins and his wife run a B&B near the Appalachian Trail, and our information is that Hencken is in cyber-security work.
As noted in a recent Royal Examiner article on updated info on new State and CDC pandemic response guidelines, the relaxed masking, and social distancing standards are primarily aimed at fully vaccinated people, while those unvaccinated are recommended to continue to mask, maintain 6-feet of public social distancing and continue to wash hands regularly. The EDA office meeting room does not lend itself too much social distancing. So, other larger potential meeting spaces, as well as the use of isolating plastic barriers were discussed.
With Board officer elections approaching, Browne noted his position as the “Interim Board Chairman” in the wake of Ed Daley’s departure to the “Interim County Administrator’s” job. Both Daley and Browne’s positions have since had the interim removed. Should his interim appointment and subsequent service filling out a portion of the final year of Daley’s chairmanship term impact his ability to serve a full, two-year term were he to be renominated to the chairman’s seat, he asked his Executive Committee colleagues.
Martin said she believed he should be eligible for a full two-year term, should that be the board’s intent with the experience he has developed in Daley’s place. Pattison and Harold concurred with Martin on the matter.
Browne also suggested that all four officers – chair, vice-chair, secretary, and treasurer – be nominated at the same time so that a full slate of candidates could be presented at the regular June EDA Board meeting later in the month. Martin suggested polling of the full board to see which members were willing to take on the added responsibility of officer’s duties. Browne said he would have staff send a description of the various officer duties out to all members.
As to structure, Browne opened discussion on a reduction or consolidation of existing committees to tighten up operations. It was observed that the number of committees, especially as to Finance and Assets, was implemented as an additional move to transparency in the wake of the financial scandal under the previous executive director and board’s leadership. Maintaining that transparency while maximizing efficient operations seemed to be the consensus of a path forward.
It was suggested other committees with more peripheral duties, like Communications, might be combined under an Ad Hoc Committee with sub-committees created as necessary. EDA Attorney Sharon Pandak noted that some committee adjustments might need to coincide with a tweaking of the EDA’s bylaws, as they may apply to the creation or function of individual committees.
“We don’t want to diminish transparency, but not have so many groupings we’re not focusing on issues efficiently,” Browne told the Executive Committee. Work toward a viable and functional end result was committed to, as Chairman Browne noted final decisions weren’t yet necessary at the committee level.
The discussion then shifted to assuring the EDA has a bidding system in place on its properties being marketed so that no interested party is excluded from equal representation in the process. Browne pointed to what he called the “good work you’ve already done” in that regard to Asset Committee Chairman Harold. Harold thanked the committee chair for raising the issue as an ongoing matter of scrutiny on processes.
Martin added that a policy should be formulated as to how EDA Board members respond if approached individually about inquiries into a sale or rental properties.
After 45 minutes, at 9:45 a.m. the Executive Committee went into a closed session on two topics: “Avtex Redevelopment” and legal matters related to the dueling litigation between the EDA and Town of Front Royal, as well as other matters involving the town government. As it was a committee, rather than a full board meeting, no announcements or motions came out of the closed session when it adjourned at 11:01 a.m. and the open meeting was quickly adjourned as well.
Local News
It’s almost time for the Fireman’s Carnival, the famous Fireman’s Relish, rides and fireworks too
On Saturday, June 5, 2021, our publisher Mike McCool stopped by the Front Royal Fire Department when he heard that the “secret” and famous Fireman’s Relish was being made. He was tipped off by Hoss Feldhauser, a Front Royal Fire Department life member, who just loves the relish.
One of the major draws to the carnival is their famous fireman’s relish. Be sure to come down early and get you a pint of relish as they may run out towards the end of the carnival. It might be best to get an extra pint, so you can help out a friend that misses out! The mustard-based relish is a recipe handed down over many years and has become very popular. Three members of their department, Hugh Williams, Skillet Henry, and Gary Keyser, receive credit for the origin of this delicious condiment.
Watch as he speaks with Larry Oliver, Fire Chief at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, and tries to get that recipe.
The annual Fireman’s Carnival and Parade begins Thursday, July 8th, and goes through Saturday, July 17, 2021. The Fireman’s Parade will be Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Watch for more details as the time approaches. Visit their website or Facebook page . Details will be posted soon.
Update: One of our subscribers, Prudence Mathews, begs to differ with Hoss Feldhouser’s memory of the recipe. The original recipe came from Mr. Hugh Reid. We referred to him as “Mr. Hugh”. In the early ’60s, my husband Billy Mathews and Gary Keyser made the Relish every day of the Carnival, in our kitchen, using a hand grinder for the cabbage and onions. Billy took his vacation that week for years. After several years, when the Carnival was located on the playground of E Wilson Morrison school, Billy would make it himself in the cook tent there every day. It was hot as hades under that tent. My daughter, Lauren, still makes the original recipe and I imagine Kathy does too.
