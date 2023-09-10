Community Events
Front Royal Students Gear Up for Life Beyond Graduation
Planning Today for Tomorrow: A Night of Insight for Front Royal Juniors and Seniors
With caps and gowns on the horizon for many high school seniors, one significant question remains: What lies beyond graduation? Reaching Out Now, a dedicated nonprofit organization has teamed up to host the 3rd Annual Jr./Sr. Planning Night at Skyline High School on October 9th, 2023, from 5:00-8 p.m. This event, open to students of both Warren County and Skyline High Schools as well as other Valley area high schools, offers a unique opportunity to explore myriad avenues available post-graduation.
Reaching Out Now’s commitment to the youth of Front Royal has been steadfast, providing numerous initiatives to shape and guide budding futures. This year’s Jr./Sr. Planning Night underscores this commitment, ensuring students stand poised to make informed decisions, whether enrolling in college, embarking on a trade, joining the armed forces, or stepping directly into the workforce.
The structure of this year’s event emphasizes interaction and personalized guidance. Through three breakout sessions, parents and students can engage directly with representatives across various sectors. Whether seeking advice, clarifying doubts, or discussing opportunities, these sessions aim to provide clarity and direction for all participants. Complementing these dialogues, the event also offers a communal dinner, fostering a space for familial discussions and bonding.
Attendees can anticipate a comprehensive overview of what lies ahead. From crucial checklists tailored for juniors and seniors, detailed sessions on financial aid and scholarships, insights into college applications, to avenues in the workforce and public safety sectors, the evening promises to be all-encompassing. Representatives from the Armed Forces will also be present, extending guidance to those considering serving their nation.
As the clock ticks closer to graduation, having a roadmap is invaluable. The efforts of Reaching Out Now in organizing the Jr./Sr. Planning Night is a testament to the organization’s dedication to youth. Register by October 5th, 2023, as the event offers limited seating.
“Boots and Bourbon”: Warren County’s Spirited Soirée!
An Evening to Remember: Boots, Bourbon, Bull Riding, and More!
Dust off those cowboy boots and make your way to Warren County Fairgrounds for an exhilarating evening packed with excitement, great food, line dancing, and a touch of bourbon’s warmth! An event where your every foot-tap is matched with the rhythm of community spirit and the cause of education.
Join the Rotary Club of Warren County on Saturday, September 30th, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Warren County Fairgrounds for their annual “Boots and Bourbon” gala. “You bring the boots, we’ll bring the bourbon!” invites Michael Williams, the effervescent organizer and face of the Rotary Club. The evening promises to be one for the books, with an array of activities tailored to keep those boots tapping and spirits high.
Indulge in a gastronomic experience with dishes crafted by Delightful Foods Catering. But there’s more than just good food! The bull riding event, a crowd-puller from last year, is back. Test your rodeo skills, and if you’re feeling lucky, purchase tickets for a chance to bag a cash prize. For those who fancy a bit of competitive fun, there’s the shot glass game, followed by both silent and live auctions.
A rhythmic backdrop to the evening will be provided by the well-known DJ Chun, aka Harold Chun, with his enchanting playlists. And if you have two left feet, fret not! The highlight, line dancing, ensures everyone finds their rhythm.
But what’s a soirée without some bourbon? In a special segment, former area Judge Ronald Napier will curate a VIP bourbon tasting from 5 to 10 p.m. for those who crave an enhanced experience.
Proceeds from the evening aren’t just for memories. The Rotary Club, historically, has awarded three $1,000 scholarships to local high school seniors. This year, they’ve upped the ante! The objective: Five $3,000 scholarships, with a special focus on aiding students enrolling in trade schools or community colleges.
Tickets are available both offline, at local establishments like Jean’s Jewelers and Turning Leaf Realty, and online on the club’s official website. Payments via Venmo are accepted, ensuring a hassle-free booking experience.
Warren County beckons you to an evening where community, fun, and charity converge. Whether you’re in it for the bourbon, the boots, or the bountiful experiences, September 30th promises a blend of all. See you at the Warren County Fairgrounds!
Royal Rhythms: Your Weekly Guide to the Shenandoah’s Live Music Scene – September 8 – 10, 2023
Unveiling the Best of Shenandoah’s Live Music Scene One Beat at a Time
The Shenandoah Valley resonates with harmonies, both old and new. From folk tales told with a strumming guitar to the modern beats echoing in lively venues, our town pulses with unmatched musical vigor. Each week, Black Bear Media will spotlight the tunes and tales that make our hearts beat a little faster, guiding locals and visitors alike through the rich tapestry of the Front Royal area soundscape. Whether you’re a seasoned music aficionado or someone just beginning to explore, let us be your compass in the ever-evolving symphony of the Shenandoah Valley. Welcome to “Royal Rhythms,” – where every note tells a story.
Friday – September 8, 2023
|Alesatian Live (Romas)
|Jon Pheasant
|8:30 pm
|Barns of Rose Hill
|John Bullard & Markus Compton
|7:00 pm
|Big Meadows Lodge
|Rich Follett
|7:30 pm
|Berryville Music in the Park
|Clarke County Community Band
|6:30 pm
|Briede Family Vineyards
|Melanie Pearl
|5:00 pm
|Box Office
|For the Love of Linda
|7:00 pm
|Dark Horse Irish Pub
|Bailey Hayes
|6:00 pm
|Halfnote Lounge
|Luke Johnson
|8:00 pm
|Hog-It-Up BBQ
|Lite Joe Bourgeois
|6:00 pm
|Horseshoe Curve
|John Landis & From the Heart
|8:00 pm
|Paladin SC
|Mark Clay
|7:00 pm
|Paladin WM
|Brian Nichols
|7:00 pm
|Picadilly’s
|Black Jack
|7:30 pm
|Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing
|Curt & Rob
|7:00 pm
|Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
|Clay Arthur & The Differentials
|6:00 pm
|Vibrissa W
|Night Routine
|8:00 pm
|Wayside Inn
|Emily Fisher
|6:00 pm
|West Oakes Farm
|Chris Gray
|5:00 pm
|Chris Darlington Band
|7:00 pm
Saturday – September 9, 2023
|Alesatian Live (Romas)
|Paul Moschetto
|8:30 pm
|Back Creek Ruritan Club
|Brennan Edwards, James Russel, Easton Short, Connor Johnson, Ransomed by Grace, Willie Parlier
|5:30 pm
|Barns of Rose Hill
|Jocelyn Pettit & Ellen Gira
|7:00 pm
|Blue Fox
|Bad Wolves w/ Phantom Hourglass & Angerbox
|9p
|Briede Family Vineyard
|Melanie Pearl
|2:30 pm
|Box Office
|Chad See & Timber Ridge
|7:00 pm
|Cave Ridge Winery
|Bill Vaughan
|2:00 pm
|Clarke County Farmers Market
|The Fly Birds
|8:00 am
|Dark Horse Irish Pub
|One Street Over
|7:00 pm
|Horseshoe Curve
|Deja Blue
|8:00 pm
|Magnolia Winery
|Bruce Lowe
|2:00 pm
|Monument
|My Kid Brother
|8:00 pm
|Paladin SC
|Rivers Edge
|7:00 pm
|Paladin WM
|Grayson Moon
|7:00 pm
|Picadilly’s
|Night Routine
|7:30 pm
|Shenandoah University
|Inside Out
|2:30 pm
|Little Washington Winery
|Duck Duck Goose
|2:00 pm
|Valerie Hill
|Paul Moschetto
|3:00 pm
|Vibrissa FR
|Dan James Band
|8:00 pm
|Virginia Beer Museum
|River Driven & Guests
|6:00 pm
|Wayside Inn
|Karen & Mike Fleming
|:00 pm
|West Oaks
|Blackjack Band
|12:00 pm
|Wild Hare Cidery
|The Brewed
|6:00 pm
Sunday – September 11, 2023
|Box Office
|Open Mic
|6:00 pm
|Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
|William Heid
|4:00 pm
|James Charles Winery
|Luke Johnson
|2:30 pm
|Little Washington Theater
|Romeo And Juliet
|5:00 pm
|Pavemint
|Joe Martin
|12:00 pm
|Shenandoah University
|Anton Nel
|2:30 pm
|Valerie Hill
|Darryl Marini
|2:00 pm
|West Oaks
|Jeff Fuss
|1:00 pm
|Wolf Gap Vineyard
|Taylor LaFever
|6:00 pm
Warren Coalition’s “Celebrate Kids Day” Has New Home This Year
Last year, Warren Coalition’s popular event “Celebrate Kids Day” broke attendance records, and the staff is preparing for an even bigger community response for this year’s event, which will be held from 1 pm to 4 pm on Sunday, September 24th, at the Health & Human Services Complex at 465 W 15th Street. The cost for a bracelet that provides unlimited access to all activities is $1 per child (no cost for parents). Participation in one of the Health & Cake Walks is an additional $1 per participant.
Celebrate Kids Day is an annual, much-anticipated event, drawing in more than 200 children of various ages each year. It includes inflatable rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, and face painting, among other games provided by Coalition staff and volunteers. Children can paint a small pumpkin (included in the price of the bracelet) while supplies last. In addition, there will be various games and activities provided by organizations from across Warren County. More than 15 agencies and businesses have signed up to participate so far.
Last year, the Warren Coalition decided to make Celebrate Kids Day even more affordable, cutting the bracelet fee from $5 to just $1 per child. That reduced fee will remain in place this year and has been made possible by community sponsors: Warren County Parks & Recreation, Front Royal Family Dentist, City National Bank, Front Royal Kiwanis, and Elks Lodge #2382.
In conjunction with the event, the Coalition will host a fundraiser featuring the Pitch Burst, a machine similar to a dunking booth, except that it drops a water-laden balloon on top of the “volunteer.” Community members have been challenged to raise $500 each to earn the “honor” of sitting in the Pitch Burst on the 24th. To see who has accepted this challenge, and/or make a gift to ensure that they get to sit in the “cold” seat, visit warrencoalition.org/celebrate-kids-day-pitchburst-competition. (Given the current water restrictions, another activity may be substituted for the Pitch Burst.)
For more information, visit warrencoalition.org/celebrate-kids-day or email wc@warrencoalition.org.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Riverton Church Flips Pancakes for Community Connection
Food, Fellowship, and Free-Will Offerings: A Morning Gathering to Remember.
When you think of places to meet the community, perhaps churches and breakfast diners come to mind. On September 16, 2023, Riverton Church at 55 E. Strasburg Road, Front Royal, aims to combine the two by hosting a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. But this is more than just a morning meal; it’s a unique convergence of faith, community, and the cherished tradition of the American breakfast.
Although the classic pancake will be the star of the morning, the menu is designed to cater to a variety of breakfast lovers. In addition to pancakes, attendees can expect to find sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits, and sausage gravy. Beverage options will include juice and coffee. This diversified menu not only guarantees there’s something for everyone but also serves as a culinary metaphor for the diversity within the community itself.
No set prices will be posted on the food items. Instead, the event will operate on a free-will offering basis. It’s an interesting choice, reflecting a philosophy that’s deeply rooted in many faith-based organizations. Free-will offerings allow those who can give more to do so freely while not limiting access to those who may not have the financial means to contribute significantly. It’s a financial structure built on faith in community generosity.
In a digital age where community bonds can often feel weakened, events like these offer a much-needed respite and a chance for face-to-face interaction. “Community breakfasts serve as a platform for people to connect, discuss local issues, and, in the simplest terms, get to know their neighbors,” said Sarah Thompson, a sociologist who specializes in community engagement.
The event also presents a prime opportunity for church leaders and community members to engage in dialogues that stretch beyond Sunday sermons. It’s a low-stakes, high-reward setting for discussing the issues that matter most to the Front Royal community, whether those topics are local happenings, social justice initiatives, or upcoming church events.
While the aroma of freshly flipped pancakes and brewing coffee fills the air, the underlying note is that of community connection. Riverton Church’s pancake breakfast serves a purpose far greater than filling tummies; it aims to fortify the sense of community in Front Royal. If you happen to be around, don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to share a meal and engage in enriching community conversation.
For the Cat’s Sake Fall Market: A Day of Family Fun and Feline Philanthropy
When Craftsmanship Meets Compassion: Front Royal Event Benefits Local Cat Rescue.
A unique event is unfolding in Front Royal, Virginia, that combines family fun with a noble cause. The For the Cat’s Sake Fall Market, scheduled for September 9th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., promises an enjoyable day for all while benefiting “For the Cat’s Sake,” a non-profit cat rescue organization in Flint Hill, Virginia. With an array of activities and vendors, this event aims to draw crowds and attention to a cause that usually purrs rather than roars for attention.
The event, hosted at the Front Royal Fire & Rescue Co. 1 at 221 N Commerce Avenue, will feature a homemade bake sale, food vendors, a bounce house, and other games for children. “More than 25 vendors will be showcasing crafts, jewelry, and other gifts, creating a diverse shopping experience,” says Diana Christine, one of the organizers.
The day aims to raise funds and awareness for For the Cat’s Sake, a volunteer-run organization partnering with the Warren County Humane Society. They often step in to rescue cats or kittens that the Humane Society can’t accommodate. “Our entire rescue operation depends on volunteers. We currently care for more than 50 cats and kittens,” Christine adds.
The initiative is not just about rescuing but also about controlling the cat population ethically. The organization offers services that include Trap, Neuter, and return (T.N.R.) and provides low and no-cost spay and neuter services. “Our volunteers will trap cats on site, keep them overnight at our foster facility, and transport them to a vet or spay/neuter clinic,” explains Christine.
What’s more, the group takes on the responsibility of supporting cat colonies. They provide food, winter shelters, and essential vet care for these colonies, stepping in to relocate cats to new homes when a caregiver can no longer manage or passes away.
While the For the Cat’s Sake Fall Market aims to provide a day of leisure and retail therapy for attendees, it also serves a dual purpose. “Events like this create an effective, though untraditional, form of advertising for both local craftspeople and our cause,” Christine notes. In an era where non-profit organizations often struggle for visibility against the backdrop of social media campaigns and high-budget advertising, community events such as this offer a grassroots approach to getting the message out.
In a nutshell, the For the Cat’s Sake Fall Market isn’t just another local fair; it’s a family-friendly day with a serious mission. It offers a platform for local artisans to showcase their crafts and simultaneously brings to light the often-overlooked subject of stray and feral cats. So, if you’re in the Front Royal area this September 9th, consider stopping by for some shopping fun and maybe leave with more than just a trinket—perhaps a renewed sense of community and compassion.
For more information on The Cat’s Sake – visit their website here.
51st Festival of Leaves: A Weekend of Music, History, and Community
More Than Just Autumnal Scenery: The Extravaganza that Celebrates Community, History, and the Arts.
The calendar might say it’s autumn, but the streets of the small town are set to come alive in an explosion of music, culture, and communal spirit. This is not your run-of-the-mill fall festival; this is the Festival of Leaves in its 51st iteration. Planned meticulously since last year’s golden jubilee, the Festival of Leaves, set for October 13th and 14th, promises to be an affair “bigger and better” than before, according to the organizers.
While other festivals might limit themselves to just a single day of festivities, the Festival of Leaves prides itself on being a weekend-long extravaganza. Friday night, referred to as “Dancing Downtown,” features block parties, the renowned band Cazhmiere, and even a wine garden in addition to the existing beer garden. If you’re thinking this sounds like more of a grown-up event, come Saturday, and you’ll find something for everyone. More than 150 vendors (up from last year’s 120) will stretch from Chester Street to Main Street, offering everything from local crafts to diverse food options.
What separates this festival from others is its focus on community and history. The Saturday events will kick off at 10 a.m. with the Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard and continue with apple butter making, blacksmithing demonstrations, and even a kids area with dedicated food vendors. There’s history and education mixed with the fun, with walking tours available through historic buildings like the Bell Boyd Cottage and the Ivy Lodge. For history buffs, the archives will be open for a trip down genealogical lanes.
Another new addition this year is a third music stage, allowing for a wider variety of genres and performances, making the festival resemble “several festivals in one.” From stilt walkers to street buskers, the Festival of Leaves aims to offer something that caters to the sensibilities of everyone who attends. Organizers are also looking to add more food vendors, particularly since last year’s were completely sold out before the event ended.
The Festival of Leaves is a joint effort, one that combines the resources of FRIBA (Front Royal Independent Business Alliance), local governmental cooperation, and community sponsorships. The festival’s organizers extend their heartfelt invitation to potential sponsors, saying they offer a package “you’re not going to get somewhere else,” which includes extensive signage and mentions throughout the festival. This symbiotic relationship allows for the hiring of more local talent, thereby enriching the community both culturally and economically.
In its 51st year, the Festival of Leaves is far more than just an event; it’s a tradition that celebrates the spirit of community, history, and the arts. Last year, the event attracted an estimated 10,000 visitors, many of whom described it as akin to “being in a Hallmark movie.” With plans in full swing and a full roster of events, this year’s Festival of Leaves seems poised not just to continue but to elevate this community tradition.
