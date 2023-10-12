Front Royal Tightens Tap: Mandatory Water Conservation Measures Enacted

Shrinking Flow of Shenandoah River Prompts Swift Action by Officials.

The Town of Front Royal has sounded the alarm. The daily stream flow rate of the river has plummeted below 340 cfs, translating to roughly 220 million gallons per day. Residents and businesses, take heed: it’s time to turn off those sprinklers, hold off on that car wash, and rethink our daily water habits.

Owing to regulations set by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the Town’s current water extraction permit requires it to adhere to specified conservation protocols once certain river flow rates are breached. Given the present scenario, it’s not just an advisory but a mandate for every user of Front Royal’s municipal water system to align with the conservation efforts.

What does this imply for the townsfolk? For starters, if you are drawing from the Town’s water supplies:

Between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., keep those garden hoses off. This means no watering your lawns, shrubs, or any outdoor plants (with exceptions for indoor plants, greenhouse and commercial nursery stocks, and freshly planted greens less than a year old).

If your vehicle is due for a wash, hold that thought unless you’re heading to a commercial vehicle wash facility.

Those paved surfaces? They’re staying dirty for now. No washing of driveways, streets, parking lots, or similar surfaces.

Ornamental fountains, unless they recycle water, need to be switched off. The Town’s decorative fountains will be out of service within two days of this directive.

Reconsider that pool party. You can top off existing pools, but no new filling is allowed.

Failure to adhere? That’s a hefty fine of up to $1,000 for each violation. Moreover, each day you breach these rules counts as a distinct offense.

But it’s not all about rules. The town’s administration suggests ways to curtail water usage willingly:

At eateries, only serve water if a patron asks for it.

Operate dishwashers and washing machines only when full.

Opt for showers over baths.

Turn off taps when you aren’t directly using them, like during brushing or shaving.

Adopt a two-basin method for dishwashing, one for soaping and one for rinsing.

Retrofit or upgrade to water fixtures that are designed to conserve water.

Conservation isn’t just about compliance; it’s an investment in the future and a way to cut down on utility expenses. By acting judiciously now, we can help our town navigate through this rough patch and ensure a reliable water supply for days to come.

In the words of Town Manager Joseph Waltz, “Thank you for your assistance in conserving our water resources during this low river flow period.” Stay updated with local news outlets for the latest on water conservation in Front Royal. For queries regarding the water restrictions, reach out to the Town’s Water Treatment Plant at (540) 636-7474.