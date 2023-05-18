Front Royal Town Council and Planning Commission to hold joint public hearing on special use permit for cemetery

The Front Royal Town Council and the Front Royal Planning Commission have announced that they will be holding a joint public hearing on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. The hearing will take place at the Warren County Government Center’s Board Meeting Room, located at 220 N Commerce Avenue. The purpose of the public hearing is to consider a request for a Special Use Permit for a cemetery.

Project Details: The specific request under consideration is from Dynamic Life Ministries Inc. for a Special Use Permit to establish a cemetery at the location of 1600 John Marshall Hwy, identified by Tax Map 20A2-02-8. It is important to note that the property is currently zoned R-3. The applicant, Dynamic Life Ministries Inc., is seeking permission to utilize this land for the purpose of establishing a cemetery.

Opportunity for Public Input: All interested persons are encouraged to attend the joint public hearing and take advantage of the opportunity to present their views. This is a crucial moment for community members to voice their opinions and contribute to the decision-making process. By attending the meeting, residents can actively participate in shaping the future of the proposed cemetery project.

Availability of Public Hearing Items: For individuals who wish to review the details of the public hearing items beforehand, the documents are available for public inspection at the Front Royal Department of Planning & Zoning, located at Town Hall, 102 East Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630. These documents can be accessed during normal office hours and provide additional information and context regarding the proposed cemetery project.

Contact Information: Those who require further information or have specific inquiries about the proposed project can reach out to the Front Royal Department of Planning & Zoning at 540-635-4236. The staff members in this department will be able to provide any additional information and address questions or concerns regarding the cemetery project.

The upcoming joint public hearing between the Front Royal Town Council and the Front Royal Planning Commission presents an opportunity for residents to express their views on the proposed Special Use Permit for a cemetery. By attending the meeting, you can actively contribute to the decision-making process and have your voice heard. It is crucial to take advantage of this opportunity and participate in shaping the future of the proposed cemetery project.