Town Notices
Front Royal Town Council and Planning Commission to hold joint public hearing on special use permit for cemetery
The Front Royal Town Council and the Front Royal Planning Commission have announced that they will be holding a joint public hearing on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. The hearing will take place at the Warren County Government Center’s Board Meeting Room, located at 220 N Commerce Avenue. The purpose of the public hearing is to consider a request for a Special Use Permit for a cemetery.
Project Details: The specific request under consideration is from Dynamic Life Ministries Inc. for a Special Use Permit to establish a cemetery at the location of 1600 John Marshall Hwy, identified by Tax Map 20A2-02-8. It is important to note that the property is currently zoned R-3. The applicant, Dynamic Life Ministries Inc., is seeking permission to utilize this land for the purpose of establishing a cemetery.
Opportunity for Public Input: All interested persons are encouraged to attend the joint public hearing and take advantage of the opportunity to present their views. This is a crucial moment for community members to voice their opinions and contribute to the decision-making process. By attending the meeting, residents can actively participate in shaping the future of the proposed cemetery project.
Availability of Public Hearing Items: For individuals who wish to review the details of the public hearing items beforehand, the documents are available for public inspection at the Front Royal Department of Planning & Zoning, located at Town Hall, 102 East Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630. These documents can be accessed during normal office hours and provide additional information and context regarding the proposed cemetery project.
Contact Information: Those who require further information or have specific inquiries about the proposed project can reach out to the Front Royal Department of Planning & Zoning at 540-635-4236. The staff members in this department will be able to provide any additional information and address questions or concerns regarding the cemetery project.
The upcoming joint public hearing between the Front Royal Town Council and the Front Royal Planning Commission presents an opportunity for residents to express their views on the proposed Special Use Permit for a cemetery. By attending the meeting, you can actively contribute to the decision-making process and have your voice heard. It is crucial to take advantage of this opportunity and participate in shaping the future of the proposed cemetery project.
Town Notices
Front Royal Town Council to hold public hearings on proposed ordinances
The Front Royal Town Council has announced that it will be conducting public hearings on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. The hearings will take place at the Warren County Government Center’s Board Meeting Room, located at 220 N Commerce Avenue. The two proposed ordinances will be discussed during the public hearings and encourage interested individuals to attend the meeting and voice their opinions.
Ordinance 1: Amendment to Town Code Chapter 175-137 Fees, Charges, and Expenses: The first ordinance to be considered during the public hearing is the proposed amendment to Town Code Chapter 175-137. This amendment seeks to add an application fee of $400.00 for processing a Local Board of Building Code Appeals (LBBCA) Application. The purpose of this fee is to cover the administrative costs associated with reviewing and processing these applications.
Ordinance 2: Amendment to Town Code Chapter 98 Business, Professional, and Occupational Licensing: The second ordinance up for discussion pertains to an amendment of Town Code Chapter 98. This proposed amendment aims to introduce new definitions for “Mobile Food Unit” and “New Business.” Additionally, it seeks to provide additional information on License Requirements and include Mobile Food Unit in the Licensing, Peddlers, and Itinerant Merchants section of the code.
Opportunity for Public Input: The Town Council encourages all interested individuals to attend the public hearings and take advantage of the opportunity to present their views on these proposed ordinances. It is important for the council to hear from the community and consider their input before making any final decisions. Attending the meeting allows residents to participate in the democratic process actively and have their voices heard.
Availability of Public Hearing Items: For those who wish to review the public hearing items beforehand, they are accessible for public inspection. The documents can be found at the Front Royal Department of Planning & Zoning and the Department of Finance, both located at Town Hall, 102 East Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630. These documents are available during normal office hours and provide additional context and details regarding the proposed ordinances.
Contact Information: Should individuals require further information or have specific inquiries regarding the proposed ordinances, they can reach out to the Front Royal Department of Planning & Zoning at 540-635-4236 or the Finance Department at 540-635-7799. The staff members in these departments will be able to provide any additional information and address any questions or concerns.
The upcoming public hearings provide an opportunity for residents of Front Royal to engage with the local government and express their opinions on the proposed ordinances. By attending the meeting, you can actively contribute to the decision-making process and help shape the policies that will impact the town. It is important to take advantage of this opportunity and make one’s voice heard in matters concerning the community’s interests and welfare.
Town Notices
Front Royal Town Council seeks candidates for Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA)
The Front Royal Town Council is inviting interested citizens to apply for board positions on the Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA). There are two positions available, with one being an unexpired term ending on December 13, 2024, and the other a full four-year term ending on December 13, 2026.
The Front Royal EDA, consisting of a 7-member Board of Directors appointed by the Town Council, plays a crucial role in fostering and stimulating the development and redevelopment of Downtown, the town’s capital improvement projects, industry, commerce, higher education, and more. As an EDA member, individuals will contribute to the overall betterment of the Town of Front Royal, the Front Royal-Warren County community, and the citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Candidates interested in applying for these positions should possess experience in economic development, real estate, banking, hotel/hospitality, planning, engineering, marketing, or government (although government experience is not mandatory). Additionally, applicants must be residents of Front Royal and Warren County, while residents of Warren County must own a business within the corporate limits of the Town of Front Royal. Applications from officers or employees of the Town of Front Royal or the County of Warren will not be accepted.
Applications for the Front Royal EDA positions can be obtained from the official website of the Town of Front Royal, frontroyalva.com. The application deadline is June 30, 2023. Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their completed applications, along with a resume and cover letter, to:
Mayor & Town Council
Attn: Tina L Presley, Clerk of Council
102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630
Email: tpresley@frontroyalva.com
This is an excellent opportunity for dedicated individuals to contribute to the economic development and growth of Front Royal. The Town Council looks forward to reviewing applications and selecting qualified candidates who will serve the best interests of the community.
Town Notices
Front Royal Town Council to hold public hearings on April 24
The Front Royal Town Council has announced that it will hold public hearings on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. The hearings will take place in the Warren County Government Center’s Board Meeting Room located at 220 N Commerce Avenue.
The public hearings will address the following issues:
- Real Property Tax Rate: The council will consider the Real Property Tax rate at $0.10 per $100 assessed value. This represents a decrease of $0.03 from the current year’s rate. The Personal Property Tax rate at $0.64 per $100 assessed value will remain the same as the current year’s rate. Additionally, the council will consider the personal property tax relief rate (PPTR) for qualifying vehicles at a rate of 46% pursuant to Virginia Code §58.1-3524. If approved, the effective date of the amendment to Front Royal Municipal Town Code Chapter 75-44 (C) will be July 1, 2023.
- Amendment to Front Royal Municipal Town Code Chapter 134-22.1 and 134-22.4: The council will consider an ordinance to increase Sanitary Sewer Service Rates. If approved, the following fees and rates would be increased as indicated from July 1, 2023:
- Sanitary Sewer Service Rates
- The sewer service base rate is from $17.72 to $18.12
- Sewer service rates above 3,000 gallons from $15.24 to $15.58 per 1,000 gallons
- Sewer Service Rates for Commercial/Industrial Laundries
- In-Town laundry sewer service rate below 100,000 gallons from $16.34 to $16.71 per 1,000 gallons
- In-Town laundry sewer service rate above 100,000 gallons and below 500,000 gallons from $14.85 to $15.18 per 1,000 gallons
- In-Town laundry sewer service rate above 500,000 gallons from $14.11 to $14.43 per 1,000 gallons
- Special Use Permit Request: The Warren Coalition has requested a Special Use Permit for a lodging house located at 200 N. Royal Avenue and identified by Tax Map 20A5-13-80-1 & 2. The property is zoned C-2, Downtown Business District, and is located in the Historic Overlay District.
- Amendment to Previously Approved Proffers: Joseph F. Silek, Jr., on behalf of Heptad, LLC, has requested to amend the previously approved proffers for the subdivision entitled ANNA SWAN EST identified on Tax Parcels #20-A21-2-1 and Tax Parcel #20A20-2-11. The proposed changes include modifications of the monetary proffers.
- Annual Appropriation Ordinance: The council will consider the Annual Appropriation Ordinance beginning July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2023.
A copy of the proposals and documents are available for inspection in the Offices of Planning & Zoning and Finance. The council invites all interested parties to attend the public hearings and express their views.
Town Notices
Front Royal residents to experience waterline upgrades on Manassas Avenue
The Town of Front Royal has announced that Bushong Contracting will be upgrading the waterline on Manassas Avenue, between E. 6th Street and Happy Creek Road. The construction work is scheduled to start on April 17, 2023, and is expected to continue until July 31, 2023.
According to the Public Works Department, the contractor will work from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, work will resume on the following acceptable workday.
Residents are advised that there will be intermittent periods without water during the project, and road closures will be in effect. The department assures that signs will be in place to direct motorists to alternative routes and asks drivers to exercise caution while driving in the area and to be mindful of construction crews.
Bushong Contracting has pledged to maintain vehicular access for essential use to both private residents and public transportation. However, residents are advised to anticipate delays in the area and to plan accordingly.
The Public Works Department apologizes for any inconvenience and encourages residents with questions to contact them at 540-635-7819, Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 3:30 pm.
Town Notices
WCSO Alert: Missed Court Scam
Warren County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of Missed Court Appearance Scams and Jury Duty Scams. These scams involve a telephone call by an individual claiming to be a Law Enforcement Officer with Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The caller explains how a warrant was issued for your arrest because you failed to attend a court appearance or jury duty. The caller then states you must pay them money to avoid an arrest.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office will NOT contact you by phone asking for money to satisfy any outstanding warrant, failure to appear for jury duty, etc.
The Sheriff’s Office encourages citizens to report this scam by contacting the sheriff’s office and do not send any funds. If you receive a scam call, please get in touch with Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128.
Top Stories
Town Notice: Severe winter weather preparedness
The Town of Front Royal is closely monitoring the winter weather forecast for mixed precipitation, high winds, and low temperatures and the potential impacts on our community. Be assured that the Town has emergency response plans in place and is prepared to act quickly in the event of Power Outages and other possible issues.
- If you experience a loss of power: report it online HERE or call the Non-Emergency Police line at (540)635-2111.
- To report all other utility or town-related issues: call the Non-Emergency Police line at (540)635-2111.
- We also recommend staying up to date on widespread power outages and other utility-related issues by signing up HERE to receive text or email alerts directly.
SNOW REMOVAL – During snow events, the Town’s priority is to provide emergency vehicle access; therefore, arterial roads (Royal Ave, Commerce Ave, South St, and Shenandoah Ave) will be cleared first. To clear the roads effectively and efficiently, we ask citizens to please assist the Town by:
- Parking off the street if possible.
- Refraining from driving. Removing snow/ice from sidewalks adjacent to your property. Town Code (142 – 4.1) allows property owners 24 hours after the ice has formed or snow has ceased to fall.
- Waiting until after plows have cleared your street to complete your driveway and mailbox shoveling. Trucks cannot pick up plows for every driveway or mailbox, and it is possible your driveway or mailbox could unintentionally get blocked back in with snow.
- Refraining from pushing snow in the street. This will create slick areas in the road when the snow begins to melt and re-freeze. Snow events can be frustrating for you and your family, and the Town makes every effort to clear the streets as quickly and efficiently as possible. As with any situation, if you have an emergency, please call 9-1-1.
Safe, warm & happy holidays to all!
Town of Front Royal
Wind: 8mph SSE
Humidity: 48%
Pressure: 30.19"Hg
UV index: 2
77/50°F
77/50°F