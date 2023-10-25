Front Royal Town Council on the Hunt for New LBBCA Member

Opportunity Opens for Passionate Front Royal Citizen to Join Prestigious Building Board.

Residents of the Town of Front Royal, Virginia, here’s your golden ticket! The Town Council has officially announced its search for an enthusiastic citizen who’s ready and willing to join the Local Board of Building Code Appeals (LBBCA). This appointment isn’t just a nod to the town’s call to civic duty but also a significant opportunity to play a role in shaping the architectural and construction future of Front Royal.

The council’s call comes in the wake of an unexpired term, set to begin on November 13, 2023, and conclude four years later on the same date in 2027. Given the weight and importance of the role, the council isn’t looking for just anyone. The LBBCA is a five-strong board, and each of its members holds crucial responsibilities. As a result, the chosen candidate needs to possess a sincere interest in Front Royal’s architectural developments and concrete experience within relevant fields.

Now, you might be asking what it truly takes to be considered. Potential candidates should ideally reside within the boundaries of the Front Royal Corporate Limits. Moreover, they should come armed with either an in-depth knowledge of the construction industry or possess equivalent experience in associated fields. The council welcomes experts from the worlds of real estate, law, architecture, and engineering to toss their hat in the ring. The spectrum is broad, encompassing a variety of professionals, but the common thread is the expertise and passion to serve Front Royal’s best interests.

Mayor and the Town Council have appointed Ms. Tina L. Presley, the Clerk of Council, as this initiative’s primary point of contact. Interested parties are advised to shoot an email or even the traditional post, armed with their resume, expressing their desire to serve. Address your envelope or direct your email to the town:

Ms. Tina L. Presley

Clerk of Council

102 E. Main Street

P. O. Box 1560

Front Royal, Virginia 22630

or at tpresley@frontroyalva.com.

This opening stands as a beacon, signaling an employment opportunity and a chance to contribute meaningfully to Front Royal’s growth and development. By joining LBBCA, one individual will find themselves at the forefront of impactful decisions, guiding Front Royal towards a future where construction and community meld seamlessly.