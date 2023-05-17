Front Royal Town Council seeks candidates for Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA)

The Front Royal Town Council is inviting interested citizens to apply for board positions on the Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA). There are two positions available, with one being an unexpired term ending on December 13, 2024, and the other a full four-year term ending on December 13, 2026.

The Front Royal EDA, consisting of a 7-member Board of Directors appointed by the Town Council, plays a crucial role in fostering and stimulating the development and redevelopment of Downtown, the town’s capital improvement projects, industry, commerce, higher education, and more. As an EDA member, individuals will contribute to the overall betterment of the Town of Front Royal, the Front Royal-Warren County community, and the citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Candidates interested in applying for these positions should possess experience in economic development, real estate, banking, hotel/hospitality, planning, engineering, marketing, or government (although government experience is not mandatory). Additionally, applicants must be residents of Front Royal and Warren County, while residents of Warren County must own a business within the corporate limits of the Town of Front Royal. Applications from officers or employees of the Town of Front Royal or the County of Warren will not be accepted.

Applications for the Front Royal EDA positions can be obtained from the official website of the Town of Front Royal, frontroyalva.com. The application deadline is June 30, 2023. Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their completed applications, along with a resume and cover letter, to:

Mayor & Town Council

Attn: Tina L Presley, Clerk of Council

102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560

Front Royal, Virginia 22630

Email: tpresley@frontroyalva.com

This is an excellent opportunity for dedicated individuals to contribute to the economic development and growth of Front Royal. The Town Council looks forward to reviewing applications and selecting qualified candidates who will serve the best interests of the community.