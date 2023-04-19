Front Royal Town Council to hold public hearings on April 24

The Front Royal Town Council is accepting resumes from citizens who are interested in serving on the Town Council to fill a vacancy that is currently open due to the resignation of Councilman Joseph McFadden; submitted on August 8, 2022, and accepted by formal Council action taken on August 29, 2022, setting a date for a Special Election.

If appointed, the term would end on the oath being administered by the candidate elected at a Special Election to be held on November 7, 2023.

The candidate elected during the Special Election will serve the remainder of Mr. McFadden’s term, December 31, 2024. To be eligible for appointment to the Town Council, candidates must reside in Front Royal, be a registered voter, and have been a resident of Virginia for one year immediately preceding their interim appointment.

Persons who are not eligible by law for the interim appointment and information received after the deadline will not be considered. If you are interested in serving on the Town Council, please send a resume with a cover letter to Town Council by Friday, September 23, 2022, at 4:30 pm.

Mayor and Town Council

102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560

Front Royal, Virginia 22630

Attn: Tina L Presley, Clerk of Council tpresley@frontroyalva.com