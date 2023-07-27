Connect with us

Chamber News

Front Royal Treatment Center Opens Door to Hope: A Center to Combat Opioid Addiction

Published

3 hours ago

on

Addressing the Opioid Crisis with Personalized, Outpatient Care

The Front Royal Treatment Center held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 27, 2023. The Front Royal community welcomed a beacon of hope for countless individuals grappling with opioid addiction. Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Chamber Board President Byron Biggs, welcomed Steven Quackenbush and staff to the Front Royal business community. Situated at 10269 Winchester Road, the Front Royal Treatment Center celebrated its inauguration amidst enthusiastic supporters from the community.

In the thick of the opioid crisis, centers like the Front Royal Treatment Center are more vital than ever. Aimed at mitigating the devastating effects of substances such as opioids, heroin, synthetics like fentanyl, and prescription painkillers like OxyContin and Vicodin, the center has embarked on a mission that transcends mere treatment – it promises a path to sustainable recovery.

Functioning as an outpatient opioid treatment program, the center’s unique approach lies in its application of medication-assisted treatment, utilizing methadone and buprenorphine. But beyond this, the center’s dedication to personalized, comprehensive care sets it apart. Through exhaustive clinical evaluations, patients receive individualized treatment plans covering medical, educational, and psychoeducational dimensions of addiction. Moreover, the center’s emphasis on trauma-informed care recognizes the deeply intertwined relationship between unresolved trauma and addiction. This, coupled with robust relapse prevention support, arms patients with the tools they need to rebuild their lives.

Understanding that recovery isn’t an isolated journey, the Front Royal Treatment Center stresses the importance of family. Through family counseling and treatment focusing on family dynamics, the center endeavors to heal the familial rifts addiction often causes, nurturing an environment conducive to long-term recovery.

For those seeking more information or help, the Front Royal Treatment Center awaits, a testament to the community’s commitment to fighting the opioid epidemic and offering hope to those in its clutches.

 

Town Talk: Front Royal Treatment Center – A conversation with Steven Quackenbush, Executive Director

 

Chamber News

Front Royal welcomes a new fashion destination: Buckle & Belle Boutique

Published

3 weeks ago

on

July 8, 2023

By

Front Royal has added another gem to its crown. The Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, Town Mayor Lori Cockrell, Councilman Skip Rogers, Councilman Bruce Rappaport, Supervisor Cheryl Cullers, and local well-wishers celebrated the grand opening of Buckle & Belle Boutique on the town’s bustling Main Street.

Nestled at 213 E. Main Street, Buckle & Belle Boutique is the latest addition to Front Royal’s retail scene. Owned and operated by Olivia Heflin, the boutique will be open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 pm and on Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. This fabulous boutique aims to revolutionize the local shopping scene with its diverse selection of fashion clothing and welcoming atmosphere.

As people increasingly prioritize supporting local businesses, Buckle & Belle Boutique offers a unique opportunity for the residents of Front Royal and its neighboring towns. The boutique stands out with its carefully curated selection of clothing, designed to cater to diverse tastes and preferences.

Alongside the clothing range, what makes the Buckle & Belle experience truly unique is the hospitable staff. They go the extra mile to create an inviting atmosphere that encourages visitors to explore the fashion offerings at their own pace.

Moreover, the boutique’s location on Main Street is part of a broader trend of revitalizing downtown areas, encouraging the local community to rediscover and support their local businesses. Heflin’s vision for Buckle & Belle aligns with this trend, presenting a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that locals can appreciate.

As Front Royal continues to grow, new establishments like Buckle & Belle Boutique not only enrich the local economy but also contribute to the community’s vibrant spirit. With its promising blend of fashion and hospitality, Buckle & Belle Boutique is set to become a staple shopping destination for Front Royal’s residents and visitors alike.

 

Chamber News

Grand opening & ribbon cutting at Turning Leaf Realty Group

Published

5 months ago

on

March 10, 2023

By

Turning Leaf Realty Group at 28 E. Jackson Street in Front Royal held its grand opening on March 9, 2023. Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Margie and Brian Conley to our business community.

Click here to find out more about the Turning Leaf Realty Group on their website.

Chamber News

Grand opening & ribbon cutting at Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services

Published

9 months ago

on

October 29, 2022

By

Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services at 126-B W. 5th Street in Front Royal held its grand opening on October 28, 2022. Nike Foster Cales and Byron Biggs of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce and Town of Front Royal Mayor Chris Holloway welcomed Rachel Paugh of Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services to the community.

Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services offers ABA therapy to children with developmental disabilities. Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) is a scientific, evidence-based treatment that uses positive reinforcement, data analysis, visual supports, and parent/caregiver involvement in treatment.

Click here to learn more about Liam’s Chance on their Facebook page.

Or email Rachel Paugh at rachel.paugh@abcbehavior.org.

Chamber News

Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co moves to a new home in Front Royal

Published

10 months ago

on

September 23, 2022

By

Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, Board Members, and friends welcomed Holly and Perry Leach, owners of the Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co at 20 South Street, to their new home.

Holly said, “No matter your age, you will enjoy the experience. We will teach you everything you need to know. We have many axe-throwing games to play or throw for fun. We offer a safe, kid-friendly environment, and we have a full menu for when you work up an appetite throwing axes.”

Axe Throwing has become a popular recreational adventure worldwide.

Find out more information on their website or Facebook page.

 

Chamber News

Chamber welcomes Shenandoah Shores Management Group to Front Royal

Published

10 months ago

on

September 23, 2022

By

Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Board of Supervisor Walt Mabe and friends, welcomed Dederick Brooks and his Shenandoah Shores Management Group to the Front Royal community.

SSMG is a Veteran Owned, Small Business that brings the convenience factor of a full-service concierge to travelers wanting to visit the DC/Maryland/Virginia (DMV), Skyline Drive, Shenandoah National Park, and the Blue Ridge Mountains while servicing the community.

Learn more about them here: ssmanagementgroup.biz

Chamber News

Chamber welcomes Kells Belles to Front Royal

Published

12 months ago

on

August 7, 2022

By

The Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Town Mayor Chris Holloway, Councilman Gary Gilespie, and friends welcomed Kells Belles to Main Street in downtown Front Royal. Kells Belles is the dream of Kelly Wahl to provide a women’s fashion boutique to the Front Royal community.

Kells Belles is located at 213 E. Main Street in downtown Front Royal. Kelly says she will be open on Wednesday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and on Sunday from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Find out more on Facebook or call 540-551-3157.

 

