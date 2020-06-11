Local News
Front Royal Unites sets June 20 for second peaceful protest
The newly formed Front Royal Unites this week scheduled its next peaceful march and rally for June 20.
“The new march and rally is in the planning stages, but the majority of it has been solidified,” Samuel Porter, vice president and spokesman for Front Royal Unites, told Royal Examiner today.
Although the June 20 event will be similar to the historical June 5 march and rally in Front Royal that drew roughly 1,000 participants, it will have a few new aspects, Porter said.
For instance, participants at the upcoming event will gather at Skyline Middle School, 240 Luray Ave., Front Royal, Va., which Porter noted has historical importance.
Initially, Warren County High School for 67 years stood at the site of the Skyline Middle School before moving into a newly constructed building on Westminster Drive in 2007.
The high school is renowned for being the first school held in violation of a statewide mandate against desegregation from former conservative Virginia Gov. James Lindsay Almond, Jr., according to Encyclopedia Virginia, an authoritative resource on the history and culture of Virginia, and a project of Virginia Humanities in partnership with the Library of Virginia.
Former Gov. Almond on September 15, 1958 ordered the high school closed as part of Virginia’s “massive resistance” against implementation of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1954 decision in Brown vs. Board of Education, the landmark ruling that deemed U.S. state laws establishing racial segregation in public schools unconstitutional.
At that time, Warren County High School was one of many schools Almond shut down in 1958 and 1959 in attempts to block integration — efforts ultimately quashed in January 1959 by a three-judge panel of federal district judges. The Virginia Supreme Court also that month found that Almond had violated the state constitution by closing schools.
Despite the rulings, some aspects of the massive resistance campaign continued across the Commonwealth through the early 1970s when the state government’s attempts to resist desegregation ended, according to Encyclopedia Virginia.
Fast forward to 2020, Front Royal Unites has other changes planned for the June 20 march and rally, Porter said.
“Although this isn’t a parade, we’ll be utilizing a parade route often used by the Town of Front Royal and are tirelessly working with town authorities” to plan another successful event, said Porter.
The march currently is scheduled to pass the downtown courthouse and end with fellowship at the gazebo on Main Street.
“We are encouraging signs again and for members of the community to speak about the injustices we’ve recently witnessed in America and those we have experienced in our own communities,” said Porter, referring to the recent deaths of black Americans including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Trayvon Martin allegedly at the hands of white police officers.
“We look forward to coming together with everyone, as we did last Friday, in an effort to do what’s right at this time in our small town in tandem with cities and small towns around America,” he added.
Additionally, there is an online pre-march discussion being held via the Front Royal Unites Facebook page “to gauge the community and their genuine opinions of what goes on in our community,” Porter said. “It is important to use this information to help us with our mission to eradicate white supremacy. We believe silence is complicit and injustices against minority groups must stop!
“From the courthouse to the schoolhouse, bridges must be built and not burnt down,” he said, echoing the mission of Front Royal Unites. “We want to ensure that regardless of your complexion you are not feared, you feel safe, and you get equal footing. Together we are united. Together we are Front Royal.”
Porter noted that Front Royal Unites is also in the process of forming and incorporating as a 501(c)(4) social welfare nonprofit organization.
For more information regarding the June 20 Front Royal Unites event, contact the group via email at info@frontroyalunites.org or visit www.frontroyalunites.org.
Update: Town Talk: Skyline Christian Academy opens in August
Update: The Skyline Christian Academy will have an Open House at the school on Friday, June 12, from 6-7 p.m. and Saturday, June 13, from 1-3 p.m. The dates mentioned in the video where wrong. The Skyline Academy will start their first year with classes from K-6.
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Butch Hammond and Karin Tyson from the Skyline Christian Academy. Skyline Christian Academy is a ministry of The Church at Skyline.
Skyline Christian Academy will be opening for the 1st time in August for grades Kindergarten through 6. (Yes, they will abide by the CDC regulations.). They are an affordable Christian School with quality teaching and training. They want students and families to feel like they are family not just a number.
The new school will use the Abeka streaming curriculum, but there is a teacher with a Master’s Degree always available to work with the students. They will keep the student/teacher ratios low so each student will receive some one-on-one attention each day. The students are their number one priority. The goal is to be a light in this community and to keep prayer and the Bible as a top priority in the classroom.
Skyline Christian Academy will have an Open House at the school on Friday, June 12, from 6-7 p.m. and Saturday, June 13, from 1-3 p.m. Please come and visit the school, or if you would like more information, please call their administrator, Karin Tyson, at 540-629-4531. Or you can find them on the church website at www.thechurchatskyline.com. The address is 7655 Stonewall Jackson Hwy, Front Royal, perfectly located on 340 between Front Royal and Luray.
Skyline Christian Academy
PO Box 1582 Front Royal VA 22630
Email: SCA@thechurchatskyline.com
Phone: 540-629-4531
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.
Governor Northam announces $66.8 million in emergency education relief funding
Governor Ralph Northam today, June 10, 2020, announced that Virginia schools will receive $66.8 million through the federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund to expand distance learning opportunities, fund services for students disproportionately impacted by loss of class time, and provide financial assistance to higher education students and institutions impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This funding will help Virginia provide high-quality instruction and continue the delivery of services for K-12 and higher education students during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “We are prioritizing this federal assistance to help address learning gaps caused by school closures, expand and improve internet connectivity, increase access to robust distance learning programs, and help students in need of additional financial assistance complete their post-secondary education and training.”
The GEER Fund, which was authorized under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, gives states the flexibility to determine how best to allocate emergency assistance to meet their educational needs.
Governor Northam is distributing $43.4 in GEER funding for the following PreK-12 priorities:
• $26.9 million to support short-term and long-term initiatives expanding high-speed internet access to all communities in the Commonwealth, including providing laptop computers and Mi-Fi devices for students without home internet access;
• $10 million to expand early childhood education and child care programs in the Commonwealth, especially for children with academic and social-emotional needs;
• $3.5 million to support the expansion of the Virtual Virginia online learning program to provide content for elementary and middle school students; allow teachers in all school divisions to use the platform to create, edit, and share content as well as provide personalized virtual instruction for all students; and expand the Virtual Virginia Professional Learning Network, in partnership with the Virginia Society for Technology, to ensure that educators and technology-support personnel have the capacity and skills to meet the demand for quality online learning; and
• $3 million to cover unfunded costs for the continuation of school-based meals programs while schools remain closed, including hazard pay for school nutrition staff.
“These initiatives will support efforts of PreK-12 schools to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on our most vulnerable students and increase the capacity of local divisions to continue instruction and critical support services during future emergencies,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “We will also allocate flexible funding to our institutions of higher education that will allow colleges and universities to address the unique needs of their students. We trust they will maintain a focus on equity by distributing funds and services to students who are facing monumental challenges due to the pandemic.”
Approximately $23.4 million—one-third of GEER funds—will be distributed throughout Virginia’s higher education system, with $18.3 million allocated to public and private four-year institutions and Richard Bland College. Of this funding, $14.5 million will be allocated to four-year public institutions and Richard Bland College, and $3.8 million will be allocated to private, four-year Tuition Assistance Grant (TAG) eligible institutions. All of these institutions will use the one-time funding to address immediate student financial needs, cover health and safety costs associated with COVID-19, and support activities that make online learning more accessible and equitable.
GEER funds totaling $4.9 million will be distributed to the Virginia Community College System to support the following initiatives:
• One-time funding to address immediate student financial needs;
• Last-dollar scholarships for displaced adults who enroll in stackable credential programs leading to jobs in targeted industry sectors; and
• Initiatives to extend internet access into parking lots on or adjacent to the 40 campuses to provide help connect students who do not have internet subscriptions at home.
The Governor will also distribute $175,000 of GEER funds among Virginia’s five higher education centers, which provide access to college degrees and job training for in-demand careers located in parts of the Commonwealth with fewer college and university resources.
GEER funding has been made available in addition to $587.5 million allocated to the Commonwealth in May under the federal CARES Act. This included $238.6 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief (ESSER) Fund for K-12 activities. Additionally, the CARES Act provided $343.9 million for higher education through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
In addition to allocating funding directly to every local school division, the ESSER K-12 funding includes a $23.9 million state set aside to fund state-level initiatives. In Virginia, these funds will be used to meet the needs of schools in regard to special education, instruction and assessment, student social and emotional health, and COVID-19-related health and safety in school buildings and facilities.
More information on the ESSER state set aside funds will be made available through the Virginia Department of Education in the coming weeks.
Governor Northam extends Executive Orders bolstering health care workforce, giving flexibility to Medicaid providers
~ Policies help ensure adequate medical capacity, access to care during ongoing response to COVID-19 pandemic ~
Governor Ralph Northam today, June 10, 2020, extended Executive Orders Fifty-Seven and Fifty-Eight, which were originally signed in April and were due to expire on June 10.
Executive Order Fifty-Seven, originally signed on April 17, implements several policies designed to expand Virginia’s health care workforce to assist with the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 response. The order allows for the expanded use of telehealth and authorizes out-of-state licensees to provide in-state care at hospitals, nursing facilities, dialysis facilities, physician offices, and other health care facilities.
The order permits Virginia-licensed nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants with two or more years of clinical experience to practice without a collaborative agreement. It also provides additional flexibility to hospitals in the supervision of interns, residents, and fellows, and allows hospitals to use fourth-year medical students in the provision of care.
“While our key health indicators are trending in the right direction, we must remain prepared for all scenarios, including an unexpected surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Governor Northam. “Extending these two executive orders will ensure our hardworking medical professionals have the capacity and flexibility to meet the health care needs of all Virginians amid the ongoing pandemic.”
Governor Northam also extended Executive Order Fifty-Eight, originally signed April 23, which helps ensure Medicaid and Family Access to Medical Insurance Security (FAMIS) members have continued access to care during the ongoing public health emergency.
The order waives co-payments for individuals receiving coverage through the FAMIS program and streamlines admission to nursing facilities by suspending pre-admission screening requirements. It also allows Medicaid members to obtain replacements for prosthetics, orthotics, and other durable medical equipment and supplies that are lost or damaged without requiring in-person verification or paperwork.
The order also extends the allowable timeframe that personal care, respite, and companion providers can work while background checks are conducted from 30 days to 60 days. Supervision and training requirements still apply. And the order waives the 30-day public notice and comment period requirements for the Department of Medical Assistance Services, which helps the agency to communicate immediate information on flexibilities in access to care to health care providers.
The two executive orders will remain in effect for the duration of the COVID-19 state of emergency unless amended or rescinded by a further order.
The full text of amended Executive Order Fifty-Seven is available here.
The full text of amended Executive Order Fifty-Eight is available here.
For assistance, resources from across state government, and up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Virginia, please visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.
DeAnna Cheatham has resigned as Director of Social Services
County Administrator Douglas P. Stanley today announced that the Department of Social Services (DSS) Director DeAnna Cheatham has tendered her resignation effective July 8, 2020. Ms. Cheatham has been employed as the County’s DSS Director since July 1, 2017, following DSS Director H. Elizabeth “Beth” Reavis’ retirement. Ms. Cheatham is leaving to take the DSS Director position with the City of Williamsburg.
Ms. Cheatham holds Master’s Degrees from Liberty University in Human Services Counseling and Business Administration and has more than 14 years of experience with the Virginia DSS. She began her DSS career in 2006 with the City of Franklin as an Employment Service Worker. During her career in Franklin, Ms. Cheatham also served as Social Worker, Senior Social Worker, Volunteer Domestic Violence Prevention Trainer, and Family Services Specialist Supervisor and in Warren County as the Warren County Assistant DSS Director.
County Administrator Douglas P. Stanley said, “We are extremely sad to see DeAnna leave our Department and our community. I have been pleased by her growth over the past four years as Assistant Director and Director. She has worked hard to stabilize staffing within the Department during her tenure. During the past several months she has also worked diligently to help the community through the pandemic by working to support C-CAP and their food distribution as well as the Thermal Shelter with their support of the homeless in our community. We wish DeAnna the best as she continues with the next step in her career.”
Mr. Stanley noted that the Department will immediately begin looking for someone to replace DeAnna. We hope to find someone with strong interpersonal skills and a strong background in working with state, local, and community agencies; we had that in DeAnna and more. Her passion for social services and the clients we serve was clearly evident.”
Social Services Advisory Board Chair Richard Swanson said, “DeAnna has been a wonderful relief since the retirement of Beth Reavis; she has seemed to take the bull by the horns and solve all the problems that occurred. She will be sorely missed. I will be very happy to see us gain another Director as capable as DeAnna has been.”
Ms. Cheatham said, “I have enjoyed working in Warren County and have had the opportunity to work with some outstanding people that are passionate and dedicated to serving families and the community. I will be forever grateful for this opportunity. The lessons that I have learned and the relationships that I have developed will be with me a lifetime. Thank you for allowing me to be of service to the County and its residents.”
The Warren County DSS is located at 465 W. 15th Street, Suite 100, telephone (540) 635-3967. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
COVID Silver Lining Series–FR/WC pandemic Victory Garden Program
WHAT MATTERS Warren–This video will remind you that a great deal can be accomplished by a small group of people who join together to make a difference, especially when they are greeted with such heartwarming community support. Local residents have been inspired to use this tragic period in history as a catalyst to start a triumphant new endeavor to provide fresh produce to those with food security issues. There’s been a great buzz about the large “victory garden” off Luray Avenue since it was planted in mid May with a group of nearly two dozen volunteers. Learn about the initiative from Betty Showers and Fern Vazquez of the newly formed group they call CHEO, “Citizens Helping Each Other.”
A fantastic drip irrigation system has been donated by Corey Hunsdon Kate Hehneberry, Shae Parker from Hanna Signs donated the large sign that identifies the garden, and local businesses including Southern States, Ramsey’s and Springtime have contributed. Numerous private individuals have also donated funds and supplies. The land which is home to the garden has been donated for use by the generous Eastham family. The County of Warren has also been quite supportive of the undertaking.
The group is working with the national nonprofit organization, Environmental Victory Garden Program and CHEOs outreach goals are far reaching. They hope that people of all ages participate in the program that they hope will instill a feeling of community pride as strangers and friends work together. In addition to providing garden harvests to C-CAP and other local groups serving our hungry population, the group hopes to provide herbs to local restaurants.
You can participate in this collaboration! CHEO is in need of donations (monetary and garden-related) and volunteers (especially folks to weed eat the area surrounding the garden). They are also seeking volunteer canners in anticipation of a large tomato crop. Volunteers are required to sign waivers, which are available at Fussell Florists or by e-mailing CHEOcommunitygarden@gmail.com.
Stop by and check out the garden that was inspired by past generations. According to futurefarmers.com, “Victory Gardens, also called “war gardens” or “food gardens for defense”, were gardens planted both at private residences and on public land during World War I and World War II to reduce the pressure on the public food supply brought on by the war effort… In 1941, America went to war.”
Though we aren’t fighting a “traditional war,” we certainly aren’t at peace. Let’s embrace this community effort and be generous with others when reaping our own gardens and filling our pantry shelves. Learn more on their Facebook page.
WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth's WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth's nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
SPCA’s Kitten Warrior fosters wanted
Learn more about the SPCA’s Kitten Warrior foster program and meet the team. Stop by our admission center at 115 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, Tuesday-Friday, June 16th – June 19th, anytime between 10am and 4pm. Join our Kitten Warrior superheroes and become a life saver!
Kitten Warrior swag bags available while supplies last. Masks and social distancing are required. If you can’t make it, contact Marie at sheltermanager@winchesterspca.org or 540-662-8616 and get started virtually.
