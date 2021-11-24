Legislative Update
Front Royal-Warren County Airport receives $790,000 in funding from infrastructure deal signed into law last week
On the busiest air travel day of the year, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced that airports in Virginia are expected to receive $399,740,660 in federal funds over the next five years as a result of the bipartisan infrastructure deal signed into law last week.
The funding will be distributed to Virginia airports over five years as follows:
• Washington Dulles International: $120,399,725
• Ronald Reagan Washington National: $116,734,485
• Richmond International: $35,608,215
• Norfolk International: $33,098,390
• Charlottesville-Albemarle: $15,444,835
• Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional: $14,977,645
• Newport News/Williamsburg International: $10,194,005
• Lynchburg Regional/Preston Glenn Field: $6,497,230
• Shenandoah Valley Regional: $5,066,130
• Manassas Regional/Harry P. Davis Field: $3,735,000
• Leesburg Executive: $3,735,000
• Virginia Highlands: $1,480,000
• Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive: $1,480,000
• Culpeper Regional: $1,480,000
• Danville Regional: $1,480,000
• New River Valley: $1,480,000
• Blue Ridge: $1,480,000
• Chesapeake Regional: $1,480,000
• Hampton Roads Executive: $1,480,000
• Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County: $1,480,000
• Hanover County Municipal: $1,480,000
• Warrenton-Fauquier: $1,480,000
• Winchester Regional: $1,480,000
• Franklin Regional: $790,000
• Front Royal-Warren County: $790,000
• Twin County: $790,000
• Louisa County/Freeman Field: $790,000
• Luray Caverns: $790,000
• Mountain Empire: $790,000
• Accomack County: $790,000
• Orange County: $790,000
• Dinwiddie County: $790,000
• New Kent County: $790,000
• William M. Tuck: $790,000
• Mecklenburg-Brunswick Regional: $790,000
• Stafford Regional: $790,000
• Suffolk Executive: $790,000
• Tappahannock-Essex County: $790,000
• Middle Peninsula Regional: $790,000
• Emporia-Greensville Regional: $550,000
• Farmville Regional: $550,000
• Ingalls Field: $550,000
• Lee County: $550,000
• Tazewell County: $550,000
• Tangier Island: $550,000
• Lonesome Pine: $550,000
• Brookneal/Campbell County: $550,000
The funding represents Virginia’s share of $15 billion in direct grants to airports expected around the country as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a bipartisan, once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness that was negotiated by Sen. Warner and strongly supported by Sen. Kaine.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – November 23, 2021
After months of Democrat infighting and strong-arming by Speaker Pelosi, the House passed the President’s “Build Back Bankrupt” reconciliation bill this week. Rather than working to stabilize our economy and drive costs down, this partisan $1.75 trillion tax and spend bill prioritizes the Green New Deal, grants amnesty for illegal immigrants, creates 150 new government programs, and weaponizes the IRS – all the while raising taxes on families and businesses. I voted against this legislation because it would be disastrous for our Nation.
We also learned this week that the Biden Administration’s Department of Justice lied when it said they were not monitoring parents who spoke up at school board meetings. A whistleblower came forward and we now know the FBI was not only using anti-terror tools to track parents, but they were also being labeled with “threat tags.” This is highly inappropriate, and I spoke out against this injustice. I also continue to take action against another form of government overreach – federal vaccine mandates. While I encourage folks to get the vaccine at their discretion, no one should be forced to choose between a shot and their job. I remain committed to advocating for the rights of the residents of the Sixth District.
Additionally, I appreciated the opportunity to connect with various constituents this week while I traveled throughout the area attending several events and touring local businesses. Further, I was pleased to honor the life of Bernard Marie, who spent decades promoting the welfare of WWII Veterans. And finally, I enjoyed hearing from college and university presidents from throughout the District to discuss issues relating to higher education. It was a busy week both at home and here in Washington, but I am always grateful for the opportunity to serve as your representative in Congress.
Build Back Bankrupt:
I voted against the Democrats’ bloated Budget Reconciliation bill this week because it would destroy our economic recovery and harm our Nation’s fiscal health. From the grocery store to the gas station, folks are paying more for goods and services. As inflation rates hit a 31-year high, families have seen their paychecks lose their purchasing power since President Biden took office. And while this Administration claims that inflation is just a “high-class problem,” middle- and low-income Americans are the ones truly hurting. Biden has already admitted that his previous $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” is largely responsible for the current rising costs, but that didn’t stop Nancy Pelosi and the far-Left from ramming another bloated, multi-trillion-dollar tax and spend spree through the House this week.
Spending trillions of dollars on programs we do not need with money we do not have is the picture of poor governance. Propping up the Green New Deal won’t solve the economic crisis. Weaponizing the IRS against Americans won’t lower inflation. Giving amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants won’t make filling up at the gas pump hurt less. Creating 150 new government programs won’t help put goods back on store shelves. And leveling crippling tax hikes on American families and businesses takes money out of people’s pockets. Further, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office confirmed just hours before the vote what we already knew – the bill is not paid for and would add more than $367 billion to the deficit over the next ten years. With the national debt nearing $29 trillion, we can’t afford Nancy Pelosi and President Biden’s trillion-dollar “Build Back Bankrupt” bill.
DOJ Targeting Parents:
Being a parent is a sacred responsibility, and every parent simply wants what’s best for their kids. That’s why over the past year we saw parents speak up at local school board meetings all across the country. Whether it was pushing back against the radical teaching of Critical Race Theory or voicing their opposition to COVID lockdowns, parents were standing up for their kids.
However, the National School Board Association (NSBA) deemed people exercising their First Amendment rights as domestic terrorists, and the Department of Justice (DOJ) used this narrative to launch investigations into parents. Disturbingly, this week, we even learned from a whistleblower that the FBI was using anti-terror tools to monitor parents and adding “threat tags” to files to track them. This is absurd, and we should never criminalize parents for speaking up for their children. To make matters worse, we now know the Attorney General lied under oath when he said there was no coordination between the DOJ and the NSBA. This Administration has weaponized the DOJ for political gain and has chosen to stand with teachers’ unions over parents and students. These actions are tyrannical, and Congress must know the extent to which parents were spied on.
Opposing Federal Vaccine Mandates:
Businesses across the country are desperate for workers, and our Nation is facing a critical supply chain shortage. As grocery store shelves sit empty, and communities struggle to recover, President Biden should be doing everything possible to encourage Americans to show up to work. Instead, it is the Administration’s plan to implement a vaccine mandate that would force millions of Americans out of work. The Federal government should not be mandating vaccines on American citizens and threatening the jobs of folks who don’t comply is simply wrong. That is why I have taken several actions to protect the rights of citizens across this country. Below are several pieces of legislation I have cosponsored on the matter.
HR 5860 – Keeping Our COVID19 HEROES Employed Act
This bill would exempt essential workers from COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed by the federal government, a public or private federal contractor, a private entity receiving federal funds, or a private entity receiving COVID-19 relief funds appropriated by Congress.
HR 3860 – Military COVID Vaccine
This bill would prohibit the use of federal funds to require a member of the Armed Forces to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The bill also prohibits adverse action (e.g., punishment) being taken against a member of the Armed Forces because the member refuses to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
HR 5892 – Our Veterans Earned It Act
This bill would ensure that no service member loses their VA benefits for choosing not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
HJ Res 65 – Congressional Review Act Resolution
This resolution would nullify OSHA’s emergency temporary standard mandating vaccines for private-sector employers.
HR 5811 – No Vaccine Mandate Act
Amends the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2022 to prohibit the use of funds related to any rule requiring a COVID-19 vaccination.
Higher Education Roundtable:
Virginia’s Sixth District is home to more institutions of higher education than nearly any other district in the country. With more than 20 colleges and universities within our borders, students from across the United States flock to the Sixth District to pursue their education. For this reason, it is critically important that I foster an open dialogue between myself and our region’s schools to ensure that I am best representing their and our students’ interests in Congress. That is why I hosted my Third Annual Higher Education Roundtable, which was attended by representatives from eight schools throughout the District. We discussed a wide array of topics ranging from college affordability, 21st-century learning, and of course, how their institutions have adapted to meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a thorough and thoughtful conversation, and I hope to continue these sorts of productive forums in the future.
Honoring Bernard Marie:
This week I honored the life and legacy of Bernard Marie, who recently passed away at the age of 82. As a young five-year-old living in Normandy, France, Marie often told the story of being rushed into his home’s basement by his grandparents in the early morning of June 6th, 1944. It was there his family sat for 16 hours in the dark without food or water before his mother emerged from the cellar to hug an American GI after realizing their village had finally been liberated from German occupation. Marie said that witnessing the D-Day invasion instilled in him a lifelong respect for World War II Veterans, and he was forever grateful to those who secured his country’s freedom.
Later in life when he moved to the United States, he began hosting an annual luncheon to honor local World War II Veterans wherever he was living to show his support for them and their families. When he settled in Roanoke in 2001, he brought the event with him. These luncheons served as a place for Veterans to come together and share their experiences – some for the first time. Aside from the luncheon, Marie helped raise money for the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, sat by the bedside of service members when they were ill, and even worked to award the French Legion of Honor medal to nearly 150 American Veterans. He said that his goal was not only to honor these heroes but to ensure they were never forgotten. Marie meant a great deal to our community, and he will not soon be forgotten.
Constituent Meeting:
I always enjoy traveling throughout our region meeting with constituents and businesses. This week I had the pleasure of touring various manufacturing facilities, hearing from students during “Take Your Legislator to School” events, and hearing about the good work happening at an advocacy center.
COVID-19 Update:
This week in Virginia there was an average of 16.8 cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is up from an average of 15.9 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 6.2% compared to last week’s 6.4%. For more information, click here.
Image
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Legislative Update
Warner Weekly Wrap-Up: It’s Finally Infrastructure Week
From the Warner press office! Congress celebrated some big wins this week: First, President Biden signed into law the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on Monday.
In addition, early on Friday the House took another monumental step towards advancing President Biden’s agenda by passing the $1.9 trillion Build Back Better Act.
Also this week, the Senate voted to advance the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to the floor. Sen. Warner is championing multiple provisions in the bill that will help military families.
Without further ado, here is this week’s wrap-up:
On Monday, Sen. Warner joined a bipartisan group of colleagues at the White House to witness President Biden sign into law historic infrastructure legislation that makes once-in-a-generation investments in our nation’s communities.
Following the signing, Sens. Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) celebrated the accomplishment, saying:
“It’s with great pride that we applaud President Biden’s signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – a historic law that will bring critically-overdue funding into our communities and create a new generation of good-paying American jobs. The investments made possible by this law will bring Virginia’s infrastructure into the twenty-first century by fixing crumbling roadways, bolstering public transit systems, bridging the broadband gap, and strengthening our coastal resiliency. As former governors of Virginia, we know that getting a bill signed into law is only the beginning, and we’ll be working with folks on the ground to ensure this bill is implemented quickly and efficiently.”
Sen. Warner highlighted what this law means for Virginians on his social media throughout the week:
NDAA DECISIONS
Earlier this week, the Senate advanced debate on the nation’s annual defense budget. Sen. Warner is advocating for measures that will give servicemembers and their families the support they deserve by proposing several amendments to the bill aimed at addressing major problems experienced by members of the military, including food insecurity, poor housing conditions, and access to quality health care.
In response to a 2021 survey by the Military Family Advisory, which found that one in five members of our military reported experiencing food insecurity, Sen. Warner is pushing for multiple provisions to be included in this year’s NDAA that would direct relevant agencies to review and oversee the problem of food insecurity among our ranks.
In addition, he is fighting for a provision that would create a pilot program at nine commissaries across the country. This program would allow the DoD to offer food boxes full of fresh produce to service members facing food insecurity.
Sen. Warner is also advocating for provisions to address poor housing conditions for service members, including accountability around privatized military housing.
Explaining the importance of these measures Sen. Warner explained:
“The brave men and women who serve in our military should never have to worry about putting food on the table, about having a safe place to live, or about being able to access the timely and quality health care they have earned. That’s why I’m proud to introduce these amendments to our nation’s annual defense bill to further protect military families in Virginia and around the country.”
GRAB BAG
JOB WELL DONE: Sens. Warner, Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Rob Portman (R-OH), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Susan Collins (R-ME), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), and Jon Tester (D-MT) issued a statement after the historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed into law.
NOT TOLERATED: Sen. Warner, Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued a statement after the U.S. Department of Justice announced charges Thursday against two Iranians and the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced sanctions against six Iranian individuals and one Iranian entity for attempting to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
COMMUNITY EFFORT: Sens. Warner and Kaine announced $718,750 in federal funding from the Department of Justice through the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP).
WEEK AHEAD
When the Senate returns after Thanksgiving, it will continue work on NDAA and take up debate on the Build Back Better Act, passed today by the House. Senator Warner will also continue working with his colleagues to fund the government past the current December 3rd deadline and raise the debt limit past the current December 15th “X Date”.
Legislative Update
Amanda Chase seeking the Republican nomination for the 7th Congressional District
This morning at 7:05 am, Senator Amanda Chase made an announcement on the John Reid Morning Show and at 9:05 am on the John Fredericks Show that she is officially seeking the Republican nomination for the 7th Congressional District to challenge current Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger.
“We Virginians have suffered from the failed leadership and liberal agenda sweeping our Commonwealth for the last several years and we need to take back the 7th District. We need a proven, experienced leader with a backbone and a demonstrated record we can trust, and who we know will actually do what they say; stand up for the people. We need a representative who will be more than just a placeholder. I will continue to be a strong voice for the people and will continue to push back against the far-left’s extreme agenda. As a 2nd term Virginia State Senator I have a proven 7-year conservative voting record you can trust.”
“If you believe in our Constitutional Freedoms, our First Amendment Rights, our Second Amendment Rights, if you are supporters for faith & liberty and believe that Virginians deserve to live in a state of prosperity without the government controlling their lives, please support me in this congressional race.”
“I’m fighting for “We The People.” As such, this is a grassroots campaign and my financial backing will come from people just like you, who don’t typically give to political campaigns. The lobbyists and political action committees know that I work for you, not them. Will you please give your most generous donation today so that I can be your voice in Congress?”
For additional information, visit her website.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – November 14, 2021
Honoring our Nation’s Veterans
On the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month, the guns of World War I finally fell silent, and the armistice with Germany went into effect. Out of the ashes of this day rose what was originally called Armistice Day, but since 1954 has been recognized and set aside as Veterans Day.
As we celebrated Veterans Day this week, we recognized the roughly 20 million living veterans who have served this country in both war and peace, and as a Nation, we extended a hand of gratitude to all our Veterans who put their lives on the line daily to protect freedom on our soil and around the globe.
As a Member of Congress, advocating for our Veterans and their families is a top priority. My district offices in Harrisonburg, Lynchburg, Roanoke, and Staunton help Veterans with their claims with the Department of Veterans Affairs, and in Washington, I am always looking for new ways to do more to support those who have supported us.
Supporting Veterans:
During his second inaugural address, President Abraham Lincoln made clear, for the first time, the national obligation, “To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan.” Since coming to Congress, I have tried to make sure that President Lincoln’s charge is followed and have remained committed to caring for Veterans and their families. Our Nation’s 20 million living Veterans span numerous generations. From the World War II era to the Global War on Terror, these heroes face differing challenges as they age. Veteran care is complex and generational, and with the ending of the war in Afghanistan, the needs of Veterans from that era will become paramount. We must never neglect their care and continue to improve the VA system that cares for them. Below are several actions I have taken throughout the past year in the 117th Congress to support our service members.
Introduced: HR 4433, Veterans Entrepreneurship Act
This bipartisan legislation will expand the options under which Veterans can access their benefits in the GI Bill. Currently, GI Bill benefits can only be used to help Veterans further their education. However, not all Veterans wish to continue their education after returning to civilian life. Many wish to pursue professional development, enter the workforce, or start their own small business. This legislation will allow funds under the GI Bill to be applied to special business training programs or resource grants to help Veterans achieve their goals. The bill establishes a 3-year pilot program where 250 Veterans will participate in a training program and receive assistance in putting together a business plan that, if approved, will win them a grant which they can use to realize their plan. The Veterans Entrepreneurship Act is grounded in the idea of allowing Veterans to choose how to best use their earned benefits to help accomplish their goals. Learn more here.
Cosponsored: HR 2974, Military Spouse Hiring Act
Military spouse unemployment rates surged during the COVID-19 pandemic up to 38 percent. This bill would help close that gap by expanding the Work Opportunity Tax Credit to include the hiring of qualified military spouses, allowing employers to claim a tax credit equal to a portion of the wages paid to those spouses.
HR 3674, Vet Center Support Act
This legislation would identify barriers to constructing new Vet Centers and increase staff capacity to assess how well Veterans’ mental health needs are being met in underserved areas. Vet Centers are community-based health providers that offer mental health services and readjustment counseling to Veterans, active duty, National Guard members, Reservists, and their families. Yet, despite their proven track record of suicide prevention and excellent care, as well as the growing demand for their services, the number of these facilities has not increased to sufficient levels to meet the need of Veterans.
HR 2192, Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2021
Over a 30-year period spanning the 1950s through the 1980s, thousands of Marines, their families, civilian workers, and personnel used government-provided tap water that was contaminated with harmful chemicals, found at levels ranging from 240 to 3400 times the levels permitted by safety standards. These exposures likely increased the risk of cancers, such as renal cancer, multiple myeloma, leukemia, and more. It also likely raised their risk of adverse birth outcomes, along with other negative health effects. The Camp Lejeune Justice Act allows a member of the U.S. Armed Forces, and/or their family members, that were injured or died as a result of the contaminated water at Camp Lejeune to file under the Federal Tort Claims Act for fair compensation. This type of claim would already be permitted anywhere else in the United States, but because of a unique provision in North Carolina law, this legislation is necessary for those harmed at Camp Lejeune to seek justice.
HR 1217, Veterans’ 2nd Amendment Protection Act
This legislation prohibits the VA from transmitting personally identifying information of a Veteran or a beneficiary to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) solely on the basis that such Veteran or beneficiary has an appointed fiduciary to manage their benefits unless there is an order or finding of judicial authority that such Veteran or beneficiary is a danger to themselves or others. We must protect the Second Amendment rights of all Americans, especially Veterans, and this bill seeks to accomplish that goal.
H.R. 1476, PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Support Program Act
The Dwyer Program in New York established a successful peer-to-peer support model to provide a safe, confidential, and educational platform where all Veterans are welcome to meet with other Veterans in support of each other’s successful transition to post-service life. The program seeks to build vet-to-vet relationships that enhance positive change through common experiences, learning, and personal growth. H.R. 1476 would expand the Dwyer Program to the national level by authorizing the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to make grants to state and local entities to carry out peer-to-peer mental health programs all across our Nation and help ensure all of our Veterans have access to the support they need.
HR 1448, PAWS for Veterans Therapy Act
As many as 20% of Veterans who return from combat suffer from PTSD, and on average, 20 Veterans die a day from suicide. The PAWS for Veterans Therapy Act, which has been signed into law, creates a pilot program that will expand opportunities for Veterans to get involved with training and adopting service dogs. Studies show that service animals can help reduce depression, anxiety, anger, and alcohol and substance abuse, as well as lessen sleep disturbances. Further, properly trained service dogs can alert Veterans to PTSD triggers, such as crowded areas or unanticipated risks, and provide security and a calming effect to alleviate anxiety.
Advocacy Letters:
Letter on Rolling to Remember
My colleagues and I urged President Biden to reverse his Administration’s decision that stripped Rolling to Remember of a permit to use the Pentagon’s parking lot during their Memorial Day motorcycle rally in D.C. Rolling to Remember is an annual motorcycle demonstration to raise awareness of the critical issues facing our Nation’s Veteran and to demand action for the 82,000 service members missing in action, as well as raise awareness of the 20+ Veterans who die by suicide each day. The letter can be found here.
Letter Supporting Rural Veterans
My colleagues and I brought VA Secretary McDonough’s attention to the 4.7 million Veterans who live in rural communities who have decreased proximity to a VA center near them, less access to care, fewer physician practices and transportation options, and a myriad of other concerns that need to be on the top of the VA’s agenda. While we are pleased the VA’s FY 2022 budget request includes increased funding for telehealth services and rural Veteran transportation services, improving healthcare outcomes for rural Veterans must be a top priority. The Letter can be found here.
Letter Supporting ATLAS Program Expansion
I encouraged VA Secretary McDonough to expand the Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) Program to deliver more Veteran-centric telehealth to the Sixth District. The ATLAS Program is a collaboration between the VA, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), The American Legion, and Philips, a leading health technology company, to build and donate 8×8 enclosure rooms called pods to be placed on location at VFW halls and Legion posts. The healthcare pods offer Veterans the convenience of consulting with their VA clinicians in a space closer to home as opposed to traveling to the nearest VA facility, which may be hours away. Using telehealth technology such as these pods improves access to care for Veterans in underserved areas where there are limited healthcare providers.
Resources for Veterans:
Please know that my District offices are here to assist constituents who are having difficulties dealing with a Federal agency. If you are struggling to receive the benefits you have earned from the Veterans Benefits Administration or are having issues making a doctor’s appointment with the Veterans Health Administration, caseworkers at one of my offices listed at the bottom of this page may be able to help.
Further, those who served often experience scenes and situations that civilians could not even begin to imagine. These experiences can often lead to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and other emotional and mental struggles. If you are experiencing hardship, particularly following the recent withdrawal from Afghanistan, there are resources available. The Veterans Crisis Line below is confidential and can be reached 24/7.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Legislative Update
Senator Warner on CNN’S State of the Union: Passage of historic infrastructure bill “long overdue”
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on November 7, 2021, to discuss the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the Infrastructure Investment, and Jobs Act that he helped negotiate. He also discussed the results of Virginia’s gubernatorial election and ongoing negotiations around the budget reconciliation package.
On the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:
“The voters in Virginia and the voters of America gave us the presidency, the Senate, and the House. They expected us to produce. They’ve been hearing about this bipartisan infrastructure bill for months and I’m very proud of the bill. I was one of the so-called ‘Gang of Ten’ that put it together. Is it perfect? No. But it is the first time in 50 years, 50 years we’ve made this kind of investment.”
On the ongoing budget talks:
“I think what the American people wanted was to do rational pragmatic things. That’s what I tried to do when I got elected governor 20 years ago when Virginia was a very red state. I think the initial plan against COVID in March was what the economy needed and Americans wanted. I think the infrastructure investments were long overdue, but I do think coming out of COVID, when virtually everybody’s life has been dramatically changed, thinking about and putting forward proposals about child care, about preschool, to get folks back into the workplace, to recognize that we’ve been talking about bringing down the cost of prescription drugs for 30 years, and we’re finally going to do it and recognizing we’ve got to grapple with climate change, I actually think that is what the American public hired Joe Biden to do, and I think once we do it, I think you’ll see the president’s numbers dramatically improve.”
CNN’s State of The Union
DANA BASH: Joining me now is the Democratic Senator from Virginia, also former Governor of Virginia, Mark Warner. Thank you so much for joining me, Senator. So you also have been calling for this bipartisan infrastructure bill to pass for months. Had that happened, would Terry McAuliffe be the governor-elect of Virginia right now?
SEN. MARK WARNER: Dana, you know, what a difference a week makes. If we were having this show a week ago or two weeks ago, remember we’ve had two major things happen. One, a great jobs report, 531,000 new jobs, another couple hundred thousand jobs added in preceding months. If we could have had this bipartisan infrastructure bill which Larry Hogan is right, the House could have passed it in August, we could have spent the last three months going around Virginia talking about clean water systems, improving our transportation system, making sure our airports didn’t appear to be third world, making sure every home in Virginia had high speed broadband connectivity. We’ve got a lot of coastal areas, finally the federal government’s stepping in on resiliency. Or an issue like the country is going to buy 25,000 new school buses over the next five years. Chances are they’re going to be electric. Wouldn’t it be great if we made those buses in America or in Virginia? We have money for that in this infrastructure bill. So yeah, I think if we could have been talking about that win, and showing the kind of job creation that actually has been taking place, things might have been different.
BASH: Different in that you think Terry McAuliffe could have pulled off a win?
SEN. WARNER: Absolutely. Absolutely. I mean, this was — the voters in Virginia and the voters of America gave us the presidency, the Senate and the House. They expected us to produce. They’ve been hearing about this bipartisan infrastructure bill for months and I’m very proud of the bill. I was one of the so-called “Gang of Ten” that put it together. Is it perfect? No. But it is the first time in 50 years, 50 years we’ve made this kind of investment.
BASH: So the flipside of what you’re saying is that the Democrats who control Congress, the Democrat in the White House, by not getting this done, they’re responsible for Terry McAuliffe’s defeat.
SEN. WARNER: What I’m saying is I wish the House would have moved earlier, but all of us know, I know as well, we need to pass the second half of the president’s agenda as well. I wish we would have spent less time talking about top-line numbers and more time talking about what’s in it. For example, we all know we want to see the economy come further back. We want to deal with the supply chain issues. Part of dealing with the supply chain is getting folks back to work. One of the most important ways we can get people back to work is if we have child care that’s affordable, and universal preschool. That will get particularly women workers back into the workplace. Trying to make sure we all get vaccinated, make sure that people feel safe. Those are things – particularly at least the preschool and child care are part of the president’s second part of this agenda.
BASH: So those are two of many provisions in the other bill that is now waiting to get passed in the House. Is there anything that you want to change? Because as you well know, it takes every single Senate Democrat to vote yes for this second bill to ultimately pass.
SEN. WARNER: Well I think things like child care, preschool make a lot of sense. Lowering price of prescription drugs. I talk a lot about insulin. I got a Type One diabetic daughter, I can afford to pay for insulin. Many families cannot. This new bill will cap insulin for every family at about $35 a month. That is an enormous benefit to many millions of families, making sure we take the appropriate moves towards making sure we have a cleaner energy dealing with climate change. I think one of the things that’s kind of thrown us all for a loop, I think most all of us, the vast majority of Democrats thought that the way we would pay for most of this is by getting rid of some of the Trump tax cuts, going head and raising corporate rates, capital gains and rates for folks like me at the high end. The fact that is not the case means we’ve got to get the pay-fors right and I think that will still take a bit more time. But I’m prepared to vote for this bill once it gets out.
BASH: You’re prepared to vote for it. I just want to take it up to sort of 10,000 feet and ask you about something that your fellow Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger had to say. She said that President Biden and his agenda– about this. She said “Nobody elected him to be FDR, elected him to be normal and stop the chaos.” So are you misreading what Americans wanted out of this president, out of the Democratic caucus, Democratic Congress that is now in control?
SEN. WARNER: I think what the American people wanted was to do rational pragmatic things. That’s what I tried to do when I got elected governor 20 years ago when Virginia was a very red state. I think the initial plan against COVID in March was what the economy needed and Americans wanted. I think the infrastructure investments were long overdue, but I do think coming out of COVID, when virtually everybody’s life has been dramatically changed, thinking about and putting forward proposals about child care, about preschool, to get folks back into the workplace, to recognize that we’ve been talking about bringing down the cost of prescription drugs for 30 years, and we’re finally going to do it and recognizing we’ve got to grapple with climate change, I actually think that is what the American public hired Joe Biden to do, and I think once we do it, I think you’ll see the president’s numbers dramatically improve.
BASH: I want you to listen to what Democratic strategist James Carville had to say about what he thinks went wrong for Democrats.
[Carville Clip]
BASH: Are Democrats too woke, Senator?
SEN. WARNER: Listen, I don’t support defund the police. As a matter of fact, I think you saw Democrats all around who are successful, the new mayor of New York you’re going to have on, he’s talked about investing additionally in our police forces. Are there ways that we need to make policing more community-based? Absolutely. Did the notion of what happened in Virginia where, there is not a school in Virginia that teaches critical race theory, but Governor-elect Youngkin stirred up the cultural pot there. I hope he governs in a different way. I want him to succeed.
BASH: Can I stop you for a second. That is true that it’s not in the Virginia curriculum at all. But did Democrats miss a chance to signal to parents in particular that they understand their anxieties? I talked to democratic candidates and others who say that they didn’t really have a good answer to questions about children and not only what they’re being taught in schools but the anxiety as we come out of the pandemic.
SEN. WARNER: Dana, I think Glenn Youngkin touched a nerve that was felt in Virginia but frankly felt all over the country. And I think sometimes our response, yes, we need to make sure that we increase teacher pay. As a matter of fact, we put — the federal government has put more money into education both under Trump and under Biden, in the last 18 months through COVID than ever in our history. I do think we need to acknowledge that it’s been hell for every parent living through COVID, disrupting their life. I think we need to thank our teachers, I think we need to thank our school board members and I think we needed to have acknowledged the challenge that parents have felt and that we need parents’ involvement in their kid’s education and candidly when we think about additional funding for school, I think one of its most important things we need to have talked about and should be talking about is I think a lot of those kids and a lot of folks, frankly, that have been working in schools are going to need some mental health assistance. I think the aftermath of COVID is not going to be simply solved as we get these schools reopened but getting schools reopened does require the kind of hard choices this president has made about vaccines.
BASH: Well said, Senator. Thank you so much for joining me. Appreciate it.
Legislative Update
Warner & Kaine: House passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) released the following statement applauding House passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:
“With tonight’s passage in the House of Representatives, Congress is finally doing what it has been promising for generations: investing in America’s infrastructure. This bipartisan package will fix crumbling roads and bridges, improve travel by air, rail and water, expand broadband access and boost our economic recovery. We are proud that this bill is now heading to the President’s desk for signature, and we look forward to working with our colleagues and President Biden in the days and weeks ahead to enact further priorities to help Virginians.”
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a comprehensive infrastructure package that delivers wins to communities across the Commonwealth and the nation to maintain our roads, bridges, rail systems, and other critical infrastructure needs, including:
Roads, Bridges, and Major Projects:
· $110 billion to repair and rebuild our roads and bridges with a focus on equity, safety for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians, and first of its kind attention to climate change mitigation and resilience. This includes:
o $40 billion for bridge repair, replacement, and rehabilitation, which is the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system.
o $7 billion for Virginia highways and $537 million for Virginia bridge replacement and repairs over five years.
o In Virginia, there are 577 bridges and over 2,124 miles of highway in poor condition.
Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) and Public Transit:
· Renews the federal funding commitment for WMATA through the fiscal year 2030 at current annual levels. The federal government’s commitment to WMATA funding is based on legislation previously introduced by Senators Warner and Kaine.
· An estimated $1.2 billion over five years to improve public transportation in Virginia.
· Over $39 billion over five years for public transit systems across the nation.
Rail:
· $66 billion for passenger and freight rail to upgrade speed, accessibility, efficiency, and resilience, including $22 billion in grants to Amtrak, $24 billion as federal-state partnership grants for Northeast Corridor modernization, $12 billion for partnership grants for intercity rail service including high-speed rail, $5 billion for rail improvement and safety grants, and $3 billion for grade crossing safety improvements.
· These dollars will help Virginia fund current projects announced with CSX, Norfolk Southern, Amtrak, and VRE — such as the $1.9 billion Long Bridge project that both Senators Warner and Kaine supported by successfully passing their Long Bridge Act of 2020 as part of the FY21 Omnibus. The legislation allowed for the construction of a new Long Bridge across the Potomac River to double the capacity of rail crossing between Virginia and DC, but still required federal funding to move forward.
o This funding will improve reliability and travel options not just in Virginia, but along the East Coast.
Airports, Ports, and Waterways:
· $25 billion to improve our nation’s airports including runways, gates, terminals, and concessions.
· $17 billion for port infrastructure to fund waterway and coastal infrastructure, inland waterway improvements, and land ports of entry.
Army Corps of Engineers:
· $9.55 billion for Army Corps of Engineers infrastructure priorities like harbor dredging, coastal resiliency, and repairing damages to Corps Projects caused by natural disasters.
Broadband:
· $65 billion for broadband deployment to increase access and decrease costs associated with connecting to the internet.
· Virginia will receive a minimum allocation of $100 million to expand broadband across the Commonwealth, including providing access to the at least 473,000 Virginians who currently lack it.
· 1,908,000 or 23% of people in Virginia will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.
Resilience:
· $47 billion for climate resilience measures that will help our communities weather increasingly severe storms, droughts, floods, fires, heatwaves, and sea-level rise, including funding for FEMA flood mitigation grants, making infrastructure investments to increase coastal resilience, and improving mapping and data so that households and businesses can better protect themselves from future flood events.
· $238 million for the Chesapeake Bay Program for ecosystem resiliency and restoration.
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging:
· $7.5 billion to build electric vehicle charging stations across the country along highway corridors to facilitate long-distance travel and within communities to provide convenient charging where people live, work, and shop.
· $2.5 billion for electric, zero-emission school buses.
· An estimated $106 million for Virginia over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the Commonwealth. Virginia will also have the opportunity to apply for the $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to EV charging in the bill.
Support for Minority Businesses:
· The legislation includes a provision based on Senator Kaine and Senator Wicker’s Reaching America’s Rural Minority Businesses Act, introduced in May 2021.
· The provision will enable the Minority Business Development Agency to partner with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) to establish business centers to support minority-owned small businesses in rural areas to provide education, training and technical assistance to help them grow and thrive.
Wind: 3mph SE
Humidity: 33%
Pressure: 30.33"Hg
UV index: 1
43/27°F
45/30°F