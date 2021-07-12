Front Royal/Warren County and Social Tolerance – sadly ‘Same as it Ever Was’ 

re: School Board declines transgender policy updates for WCPS

As I attempted to digest the incomprehensible news that our county’s school board is attempting to defy state mandate by refusing to grant trans youth access to appropriate bathrooms, I was reminded of an era in the not-so-distant past. It was 1958, and Warren County was one of just a few localities in the state committed to massive resistance. In a nutshell, the county was so intent upon keeping schools segregated, despite state law, that it would rather shut down its schools entirely than allow Black students to mingle with White.

And here we are again: Warren County is so committed to antiquated, oppressive ideals that it would rather risk the loss of state funding or other legal action than usher its schools into a safer and more inclusive future.

And helping chart this illicit course is sitting Town Councilmember Gary Gillispie, who proclaimed that affirming trans identities “is not good for our children.” Mr. Gillispie was “sworn in accordance with the laws of the State” into his office, according to Front Royal’s Municipal Code, yet stood boldly before the School Board urging it to violate a mandate that the state had set, which reads: “Each school board shall adopt policies that are consistent with but may be more comprehensive than the model policies developed by the Department of Education.” He seemed oblivious to how this might fly in the face of his duties as an elected official.

What actually harms our children, literally putting their lives on the line, is fostering an atmosphere of hate; of invalidating trans identities; and of teaching other kids that gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans, and gender non-conforming students are “other” and less deserving of protection. Children imbued with intolerance grow into adults who can perpetuate oppressive structures, or even commit direct violence – marginalized youth often become adults suffering with mental illness or addiction, which in many cases has led to suicide.

Courtney “Eshay” Key, Jaheim “Barbie” Pugh, Alexandria Winchester – These are only three of the trans and gender non-conforming lives stolen last year, the deadliest year on record for transgender people. An overwhelming portion of those lives were Black, indigenous, and other people of color, some of the most vulnerable members of our society.

Imagine if we fostered love, compassion, and acceptance in our most formative years inside our school system. Would we have reached 200 trans murders since 2013 in our country? Though Warren County seems content to perpetuate the status quo of anti-trans violence, fortunately, just like in 1958, the rest of Virginia will keep dragging us along as it leaves this hate-filled era in the dust.

Laura Lee Cascada

Front Royal, Virginia