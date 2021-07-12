Opinion
Front Royal/Warren County and Social Tolerance – sadly ‘Same as it Ever Was’
re: School Board declines transgender policy updates for WCPS
As I attempted to digest the incomprehensible news that our county’s school board is attempting to defy state mandate by refusing to grant trans youth access to appropriate bathrooms, I was reminded of an era in the not-so-distant past. It was 1958, and Warren County was one of just a few localities in the state committed to massive resistance. In a nutshell, the county was so intent upon keeping schools segregated, despite state law, that it would rather shut down its schools entirely than allow Black students to mingle with White.
And here we are again: Warren County is so committed to antiquated, oppressive ideals that it would rather risk the loss of state funding or other legal action than usher its schools into a safer and more inclusive future.
And helping chart this illicit course is sitting Town Councilmember Gary Gillispie, who proclaimed that affirming trans identities “is not good for our children.” Mr. Gillispie was “sworn in accordance with the laws of the State” into his office, according to Front Royal’s Municipal Code, yet stood boldly before the School Board urging it to violate a mandate that the state had set, which reads: “Each school board shall adopt policies that are consistent with but may be more comprehensive than the model policies developed by the Department of Education.” He seemed oblivious to how this might fly in the face of his duties as an elected official.
What actually harms our children, literally putting their lives on the line, is fostering an atmosphere of hate; of invalidating trans identities; and of teaching other kids that gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans, and gender non-conforming students are “other” and less deserving of protection. Children imbued with intolerance grow into adults who can perpetuate oppressive structures, or even commit direct violence – marginalized youth often become adults suffering with mental illness or addiction, which in many cases has led to suicide.
Courtney “Eshay” Key, Jaheim “Barbie” Pugh, Alexandria Winchester – These are only three of the trans and gender non-conforming lives stolen last year, the deadliest year on record for transgender people. An overwhelming portion of those lives were Black, indigenous, and other people of color, some of the most vulnerable members of our society.
Imagine if we fostered love, compassion, and acceptance in our most formative years inside our school system. Would we have reached 200 trans murders since 2013 in our country? Though Warren County seems content to perpetuate the status quo of anti-trans violence, fortunately, just like in 1958, the rest of Virginia will keep dragging us along as it leaves this hate-filled era in the dust.
Laura Lee Cascada
Front Royal, Virginia
An open letter to Sheriff Butler:
Congratulations to you and your men on their recent arrests of the people responsible for stealing ATVs, possession of drugs, and multiple other charges. They also scored a large drug bust, and sadly, arrested a man who had killed a motorcyclist. Great police work! But that’s where it all falls apart. The legal system puts them back on the street.
The guy who crossed the centerline in collision with motorcycle believed under the influence of drugs had previously been arrested about twenty times and was still on the street.
The alleged ATV thieves were well known to law enforcement but were out on the street again.
Mr. Capps, a felon, was found with a weapon and a considerable amount of drugs. Again, why was he on the street?
It would appear that the vast majority of arrests were of repeat offenders, all of which avoided jail time. It must be frustrating for you and your deputies to arrest felons only to have them released over and over again. Somewhere the system is badly broken. It is only a matter of time until a more massive tragedy occurs, only to have the question – why weren’t they in jail?
D.C. recently dismissed over 3000 misdemeanor warrants and has started a program to address charges via computer. These charges range from simple assault to driving on a suspended license. I have no idea how this will work, but it was started “to remove the stigma of an arrest” – I am concerned about the feelings of somebody believed to have broken the law?
Continue the outstanding work. Unfortunately, you will always have a job, but you should expect the judicial system to do its job too.
Sincerely,
F. Schwartz
Warren County, Virginia
Would you like mustard with that hot dog?
I was going to write a letter about the now famed “Poop bust” and the ensuing temper tamper from the comedy team of Holloway/Tederick (Prov.) and their demands that the County government resign. But they taught the errant Supervisors, Sheriff, Administrator a severe punitive lesson by taking their valued trash elsewhere. Can I get a “harrumph”? Not to be outdone, the County decides to shoot itself in the foot by first listening to the citizens and denying Sheetz the ability to build yet another monument to Slim Jim’s and then rapidly bringing the issue back up and, led by the ubiquitous Tony Carter, blew by the citizen’s concerns and this time approved this Slushy haven.
Who/why? We have been informed of the deals, no deals to get a Bud Light Nirvana called Sheetz – a very large corporation with very deep pockets indeed. But, and this is where it gets Warren County goofy, Tony Carter suddenly has an epiphany, allegedly for some vague promise of a school bus stop, and bravely reverses his vote, mysteriously supporting Sheetz and demanding another vote. So, it was scheduled. Archie Fox wasn’t there, some strange car trouble (convenient), but Tony Carter, Happy Creek District, Cheryl Cullers, South River District and Delores Oates, North River District all voted for it! The only person who stuck by his principles and represented his district by voting against them was Walt Mabe, Shenandoah District.
Carter had earlier called in and said he wasn’t going to attend. I can imagine that when Sheetz heard this, a phone call was made, and Tony jumped.
Why? Mr. Carter’s voting has often been mysterious. If you remember, he once said, “I have known Jennifer McDonald for years, and she wouldn’t lie.” He went on seeming to attempt to stifle outside investigation of the EDA quagmire. Tony hasn’t been attending too many meetings lately. He voiced his distaste for his fellow supervisors by ranting in public, “I couldn’t stand spending three hours with you.” Can I get a harrumph?
Clearly, he is not going to run for re-election, so maybe he is setting himself up for a lucrative career filling day-old hot dog orders and selling Kodiak snuff, or maybe he took an early payday as my good friend Bob Hicks opines in his letter to the editor – it was a sell-out, plain and simple.
My worry is what will he sell next.
And the Town wants to reinvent the Constitution by telling those evil small, and large it seems, business owners that they can’t deny an unvaccinated person a job. – But that’s for later.
“So far, my restraint has been held in check. But I know it’s barely holding on by a thread.” ― Olivia T. Turner, Mountain Man Taken
I remain,
Your most worthy servant,
F. Schwartz
Warren County
Abel’s prayer for our Nation on this July 4th
4th July Celebration this weekend. Numbers of appearances are coming up for old Abel Johnston, known as, Liberty Man!
This is a time we remember those who paid for our Freedom. They risked everything. Please, read the Declaration to your family and explain each word and what it means!
Post the Declaration in your home for all to see. Lay your Bible with it. Without the teachings of the “Good Book” we are a hollow Nation, empty of values, no Goals to aspire to, a rudderless People destined to smash ourselves upon the rocks of history far away from what our Founders intended.
Teach that God-Ordained this Nation, therefore we must appeal to Our Lord Jesus for Breath and Life to continue to be His Holy Creation. We give thee thanks, dear God, for this Land you have given US.
Amen
Larry Johnson, The Liberty Man
Front Royal, Virginia
Why get vaccinated against Covid? Here’s why
Two obituaries bearing the same last names on the same day, June 25, in the Northern Virginia Daily should have given non-vaccinated people pause upon reading – the deaths, just three days apart, were for a mother and her son, both taken by the COVID- 19 virus within three days of each other.
The “obits” were for Carol Lee Caldwell Cunius of Basye, who died May 24, and Scott Alexander Cunius of Winchester, who died May 27. Their joint memorial service will be held July 10 at Mount Hermon United Methodist Church in Mt. Jackson, Va.
A cautionary note was included in the mother’s death notice:
PLEASE ENCOURAGE YOUR LOVED ONES TO GET VACCINATED!
Killed by someone arrested 21 times since 2012 – Not that funny
As Staff Satirist, I try to keep my comments on the funny side. However, this incident is just too sad and makes me too angry to do that. On a beautiful spring day, June 6, 33-year-old John Cunningham was enjoying his day riding his motorcycle on Strasburg Road.
Suddenly, Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal head-on collision between a car and a motorcycle that occurred late Sunday morning, June 6, on Strasburg Road (Route 55 West). A Toyota pickup truck driven by Charles J. Corathers, who has been charged with being under the influence of drugs at the time, crossed the centerline and killed Mr. Cunningham.
Corathers was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving on a revoked license, possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs, and possession of paraphernalia. In at least one man’s opinion, a charge of vehicular homicide should be added. However, a several-year pattern of lack of judicial action makes that only a vague possibility.
What makes this even more tragic is who Corathers is.
According to the General District Court database, he has been arrested over twenty times. Starting in Sept. 2012, he was arrested for drinking in a bar while in possession of a concealed weapon. According to General and Circuit Court District records, since then he has been charged with possession of marijuana, two charges of failure to obey a court order, twice for DWI, five times for possession of a controlled substance, one charge of forging a banknote, one child abuse, cruelty to a child, possession to distribute I/II controlled substances, two charges of possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance precursor, and one possession of I/II controlled substance and one of oxymorphone.
“On September 29, 2019, A Wednesday morning welfare check on a 4-year-old boy by Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies led to the arrest of the child’s parents after police found what they believe to be a methamphetamine lab at the home.” Deputies arriving at the residence in the 1900 block of Drummer Hill Road found “a large amount of trash, items consistent with manufacturing methamphetamine and a possible methamphetamine lab on the front porch of the residence,” according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Joshua Corathers, 27, and Valerie Funk, 27, were in the home, along with their 4-year-old son, the release said.
Deputies also found “drugs, drug paraphernalia, and meth-making ingredients inside the home,” according to the statement.
So why in June 2021 was he able to drive a vehicle on a state road, and kill a person, better yet? Why was he even on the loose? It’s not the fault of the law enforcement agencies – they continue to arrest him only to see him bounce back out on the street. Clearly, he is not the only one with a record like this, but he becomes a classic example of a judicial system more interested in making plea deals than bringing a person to the full extent of justice. True, holding a trial is expensive, but what is the cost of a life? Interestingly, the two charges regarding child abuse were dropped.
One of the old sayings about Front Royal is that “it is impossible to go to jail.” Amongst the many one-liners that we hear, this one appears true, at least for any meaningful amount of time.
SHAMEFUL!
It is just shameful that the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning, for a Sheetz gas station at the foot of Apple Mountain. I still have trouble believing that they allowed this to happen. They were voted in to represent US! They DIDN’T! They sided with Dudding Commercial Development. Even after the people of the community, spent hours, at several meetings, expressing their concerns, as to the negative impact that it would have on the community. All this, in the hopes they would hear us.
They DIDN’T!
I think the most shameful part of this decision, is that they tried to justify it, under the guise of needing a school bus stop. They expect us to believe that they voted down the rezoning in the first meeting for a gas station, yet, in the third meeting, they want us to believe they voted to rezone the same parcel of land for a school bus stop – As if we won’t notice the gas station next to it.
SHAMEFUL! The people of Warren County have lost all respect for the Board. They broke their promise to represent us and showed us they have no respect for their constituents. Again SHAMEFUL!
Jim Miceli
Linden, Virginia