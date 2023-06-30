Local News
Front Royal/Warren County Anti-Litter Council announces exemplary local groups in 2023 rewards program
Every year, the Front Royal/Warren County Anti-Litter Council (ALC) celebrates local individuals, families, businesses, and organizations that have demonstrated remarkable efforts in maintaining a clean and attractive community. This year, the ALC proudly announces the six deserving winners of the 2023 Rewards Program.
The Rewards Program was initiated to recognize and encourage volunteer efforts dedicated to keeping our community clean and beautiful. This year’s first-place accolade was awarded to the Warren County Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit organization known for its commitment to creating a healthy, sustainable environment.
Taking second place is the Warren County Democratic Committee, which has consistently taken the initiative in community cleanups and anti-littering campaigns. In the third position are Jim and Debbie Sylvester of Browntown, whose tireless efforts in litter control have made a noticeable difference to the local environment.
Three other organizations were given honorable mentions for their significant contributions to the cause. These include the Kiwanis Club of Front Royal, the Izaak Walton League of America Warren County, and the Randolph-Macon Academy Interact Club. All these entities have made a significant impact through their respective anti-litter projects and cleanups around the community.
Justin Proctor, President of the ALC, personally presented the first-place rewards check to Amanda Slate, President of the Warren County Habitat for Humanity.
Whether you’re an individual who’s organized a neighborhood clean-up, a local business owner who’s transitioned to biodegradable carry-out containers, or a school group educating about composting recycling, and reusing materials, the ALC wants to recognize you. Any project or effort that contributes to reducing waste or trash on local landscapes or in our watersheds can make a massive difference in our community.
The ALC encourages everyone to keep track of their anti-litter activities and efforts as they gear up for the 2023-2024 rewards period, with applications opening in May 2024. This initiative illustrates that by working together, we can ensure a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for our community.
Independence Day 1863: The Confederacy Goes 0 for 2 in the bottom of the 4th – Episode 3 – Lee’s Retreat from Gettysburg
On July 22nd, 1863, the Army of Northern Virginia marched through Warren County on its retreat from the Battle of Gettysburg, PA. The previous two weeks had been hell on earth for the Army of Northern Virginia. The gray procession that was greeted in Front Royal with much jubilation and promise a month earlier had taken on a solemn demeanor. The Army of Northern Virginia was still formidable, but their spirits were dampened. Miles of ambulance wagons passed southward through town that was once laden with ammunition during the trip north.
According to a local family diary of Lucy Buck, General Lee stopped over for a while in Front Royal on his way back from Pennsylvania. The woeful retreat was subsiding now as the army was comfortably south of the Potomac River.
She wrote, “General Robert E. Lee and his staff took a breather at Bel Air Mansion for some much-needed refreshment. The officers arrived and stretched their cramped limbs, and drank fresh buttermilk. I shall never forget the grand old chief as he stood on the porch surrounded by his officers, a tall, commanding figure clad in dusty travel-stained gray but with a courtly dignified bearing. The family regaled the general with songs at his request while General Lee stood by the piano. Afterward, the General inscribed his name on a piece of paper and gave it to the two young ladies.” (Photo taken recently of Bel Air by the Civil War Trails historical marker in Front Royal). Upon bidding farewell to Front Royal, the Confederate army moved on to familiar environs behind the Rappahannock River and resumed a defensive posture.
Let’s visit the most historic July 4th Anniversary in U.S. history: A couple of weeks earlier, on July 4th, 1863, while the United States celebrated their good fortunes on Independence Day, the Confederacy was reeling from two devastating losses. Lee was defeated in Gettysburg, and Vicksburg surrendered on the Mississippi. Both occurred on Independence Day, 1863. That’s two huge defeats in one day. This signaled doom for the Confederacy. Let’s drift back to July 4th.
On July 4th, while Lee was preparing his retreat from Pennsylvania, General Grant was adding another win to his string of W’s in the western theatre of the war. Grant had bottled up Confederate General Pemberton’s garrison out west in Vicksburg in a 47-day siege that had left the town exhausted and humiliated. The daily Union bombardments of the city reduced its citizen to eating mules, dogs, and rats. The Confederates were out of food and surrounded. On the hot afternoon of July 3, 1863, Confederate General Pemberton’s gray-clad horsemen rode out to parlay with his adversary — General Grant. The two officers discussed surrender terms under the shade of a tree. The final amended terms were forwarded to Pemberton that night. The following day at 10 a.m. on July 4th, long columns of Confederates stacked arms, furled their flags, and surrendered Vicksburg.
The victorious Union army marched in and took possession of the city. The United States had essentially cut the South in two as Union boats controlled all of the Mississippi River.
The fall of Vicksburg, coupled with the defeat of Confederate General Robert E. Lee at Gettysburg, marked the turning point of the Civil War.
It would not be long before Lincoln made the move to bring Grant east to fight Lee. After all, Grant was undefeated and confident. Lincoln needed that combination to tackle Lee.
While Grant received accolades from Washington, General Lee’s troops were embarking upon one of the most grueling retreats in the annals of war. It was not as disastrous as Napoleon’s retreat from Moscow, but it was deadly and fraught with peril nonetheless.
During the night of July 4th, the battered Confederate army began its retreat from Gettysburg, moving southwest toward Hagerstown and Williamsport in pouring rain. Cavalry screened their movements. The following day, the Federals realized Lee had slipped away and organized themselves to set out after him. As you may recall from earlier episodes, General Imboden’s cavalry had a 24-hour head start having set out the night before via a westward route. As fate would have it, the Confederate retreat was plagued by a driving rainstorm and under constant attack from Union cavalry and partisan bands along the way. In the words of General Imboden, the wailing of the wounded was agonizing, but we could not stop for anything. Lee had instructed General Imboden to press on with his 25-mile wagon train no matter what. He had to get that wagon train to safety in Virginia.
Broken wagons were simply abandoned. The column pushed on through the rainstorm towards the Williamsport pontoon bridge crossings. Many were asleep in the saddle, and many wounded soldiers died along the way.
Initially, General Meade thought the Confederates were simply regrouping behind the South Mountain passes until his cavalry detachments brought news of Lee’s full-scale retreat. Union cavalry harassed and attacked the retreating Confederates in a half dozen locations as both sides marched south. General Buford’s cavalry outran the Confederates and began destroying their pontoon bridges in Williamsport, MD. This was General Lee’s escape route. By destroying the bridges, the Union Army could halt Lee’s withdrawal at the river while General Meade and the rest of the Army of the Potomac closed the distance. Essentially, the army could trap Lee with his back to the Potomac and press the matter to a historic conclusion now.
By July 7th, General Imboden’s cavalry arrived in Williamsport and chased away General Buford’s cavalry. Unfortunately for the Rebels, the damage was done. When Lee’s infantry reached the rain-swollen river crossing sites – the bridges were down, and the current was too fast to repair them. Lee was trapped. This was it.
The war department in Washington was elated, and dozens of curriers were sent flying to find General Meade and impress upon him – the need for speed. If the Federals could mount a sustained attack against Lee’s army – with Lee’s back to the Potomac River, he would have no place to go with dwindling supplies. The war could be over this week!
But this is where the persona of ‘Lee’ and his cowering effect on the Union Army prevailed. General Meade interpreted his orders differently. He was successfully blocking Lee from points east while driving him from Northern soil. Meade’s forces were beaten up, too, and organizing them in a driving rain was difficult. The army was way short on food. Many of those Federal wagon supply trains that General Hancock had previously ordered off the roads to clear the way for infantry had not arrived in town yet. Many of the Federal Corps was badly mauled from the 3-day fight, and many were assembled ‘In Frankenstein’ style and intermingled with units from other commands. Battalions had been moved around the battle lines in emergencies to plug gaps in the line and were detached from their parent brigades. This made coordination quite difficult throughout the 7 Corps.
Unable to cross the Potomac, Lee understood the gravity of the situation. On July 11, Lee set up defensive entrenchments with interlocking fields of fire protecting the river crossings at Williamsport and waited on passable river conditions and for General Meade’s arrival. On July 11th through the 13th, skirmishing was heavy along the lines as Meade probed Lee’s lines while waiting for the preponderance of his forces to arrive. In the meantime, the river fell enough to allow the construction of new bridges. The Confederates worked around the clock creating pontoon bridges across the river while the rest of the army exchanged volleys with the Federals to their front. Meanwhile, General Meade’s headquarters was inundated with messages from Washington ordering an attack. The War Department wrote, “You must not let Lee escape into Virginia. Press the fight.”
On the night of the 13th, Confederate General Heath’s men kept up a steady fire from their defensive positions and made enough noise to conceal rebel river crossings to their rear. Lee’s army secretly began crossing the river after dark that night.
Intense fighting occurred the following morning when Meade’s cavalry attacked Confederate rearguard divisions of General Heath as they were preparing to cross. General Heath’s North Carolinians had successfully staved off the Federals long enough for Lee to escape, but it was a deadly affair. When Heath’s Confederates ran out of ammunition, the Federals took more than 500 Confederate prisoners. In the deadly fight, Confederate Brigadier General Johnston Pettigrew was mortally wounded. Meanwhile, Lee’s main body had escaped over the bridges to the relative safety of Virginia. A portion of General Meade’s army crossed the Potomac further east and raced to cut Lee off one last time at Manassas Gap. The Rebels won the engagement, and Lee’s forces filed on through Front Royal the following day and waved farewell to the town as they regrouped further south.
With the Confederates gone again, the ladies in Bel-Air watched as the blue coats moved back in. The citizens of Front Royal were forced to walk beneath the ole familiar stars and stripes again. The Confederate flag was lowered, and the U.S. flag was hoisted high. The following year the town would be under the black flag as total war ushered in the ‘Burnings’ and the many evils of the summer and fall of 1864. But for now, all was rather quiet in the aftermath of Gettysburg.
Despite General Meade’s victory at Gettysburg, the Lincoln administration considered it a hollow victory in light of Lee’s escape. The slaughter would go on for almost two more years. Lincoln famously said, “We had him [Lee] in our grasps. All we had to do was reach out our arms, and he was ours.” The President realized he needed new stewardship of the Army of the Potomac. The eastern generals were too accustomed to defeat and were always wondering what Lee was going to do to them instead of what they were going to do to him. Even when they did win a battle, they didn’t possess the killer instinct to follow up. With that, Lincoln sent word to have General Ulysses Grant come east and take over the show.
Smooth roads ahead: VDOT’s July 4th gift to Virginia travelers
As the summer break commences and the Fourth of July celebrations are in sight, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has taken a step to ensure that travelers enjoy a smooth journey to their holiday destinations. VDOT announced that it would suspend most highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Monday, July 3, until noon on Wednesday, July 5.
Though most lane closures will be lifted, travelers may encounter some semi-permanent work zones that will remain in place during this period. VDOT encourages travelers to check its Weekly Lane Closures and Travel Advisories for the most recent updates in their area and across the state.
In a bid to make the journey less tedious, VDOT has introduced an online, interactive travel trends map that predicts peak congestion periods based on historical data. Though the map can’t exactly predict congestion, it provides a roadmap of periods when roads have historically been busiest.
As per historical data, VDOT anticipates moderate to heavy congestion on Friday, June 30, between noon and 6 p.m. Travel routes to and from Virginia Beach are also predicted to be heavily trafficked on Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4, from mid-morning to evening, especially near the tunnels.
To facilitate real-time traffic updates, VDOT offers a free mobile 511 app that gives information about construction, traffic, incidents, and congestion, as well as access to traffic cameras, weather, EV charging stations, and more. Travelers can also access traffic information at 511Virginia.org or by dialing 511.
For Independence Day, rush-hour tolls on the 66 Express Lanes Inside the Beltway and I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV Diamond Lanes and 64 Express Lanes’ HOV restrictions and Express Lanes tolls will be lifted.
While these steps by VDOT are aimed at ensuring smooth travel, safety remains paramount. Travelers are urged to exercise responsible driving. They are encouraged to use designated drivers if they plan to drink, avoid distractions while driving, buckle up, maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front, use signals for lane changes and turns, and not leave children, elderly persons, or pets in parked cars on hot days. Any hazardous road conditions can be reported to VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center.
For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).
Warren County Public Schools to offload fleet surplus through sealed bids
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) has announced an upcoming auction of surplus vehicles from their fleet, inviting the public to place sealed bids. The auction includes a variety of vehicles, from sedans to pickups and SUVs, all listed at competitive minimum bids.
Set to take place on July 26th, 2023, the sealed bids for the auction must be received by 10:00 AM (EST) on July 25th. The bidding will be conducted on official WCPS bid forms, with the clear directive that the sealed bids may not fall under the stated minimum price for each vehicle.
Click here to download the bid form.
The available vehicles include a range of years and models from manufacturers such as Ford, GMC, and Chevrolet, all with their current mileage and minimum bid value listed for bidders to consider.
The vehicle surplus list, containing all pertinent details, is accessible on the WCPS website. The vehicles will also be available for public viewing on July 19th and 20th at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.
WCPS has appointed Buck Smith to oversee the auction. All bids must be mailed or hand-delivered to his attention at the Warren County School Board office. It is emphasized that any bid received after the stipulated time or not sealed properly will be automatically rejected.
The WCPS vehicle auction represents a unique opportunity for individuals or businesses looking for affordable vehicle options. The school board’s approach to surplus vehicles via public auction is an open and transparent means of offloading the unneeded inventory, ensuring that the community at large can benefit from these resources.
Veteran educator Dr. Christopher Johnston to helm Warren County Middle School
Warren County Middle School has ushered in a new era of leadership with the appointment of Dr. Christopher Johnston as its Principal. With an impressive 24-year tenure in education and extensive administrative experience, the School Board announced Dr. Johnston’s appointment last night.
Dr. Johnston, a seasoned veteran in the education field, began his career as a high school history teacher. His passion for education and student development quickly propelled him into the realm of administration. He has served as an assistant principal in several middle schools in King George County, Fauquier County, and, most recently, Loudoun County. This breadth of experience has equipped Dr. Johnston with unique insights and an understanding of diverse student communities.
Renowned for his innovative leadership style, Dr. Johnston has a solid track record of enhancing student academic performance and creating a positive school culture. His initiatives include introducing cutting-edge student programs like full inclusion special education, response to intervention models, and the personalized learning instructional model. These programs, in combination with his dedication to nurturing relationships with teachers, students, and families, have significantly reduced student discipline rates.
Dr. Johnston’s personal life mirrors his dedication to service. Born and raised in Hopewell, Virginia, he is a family man, celebrating a 25-year-long marriage with his wife, Wendy, and father to five children. He is also actively involved in his church and his son’s Boy Scout troop.
Upon his appointment, an enthusiastic Dr. Johnston shared his eagerness to get to work, emphasizing his deep commitment to ensuring all students achieve at high levels. He is focused on crafting a conducive atmosphere that fosters academic, social, and emotional growth for every student at Warren County Middle School.
The board voted unanimously in favor of Dr. Johnston’s appointment, a testament to his strong qualifications and their faith in his capabilities to lead Warren County Middle School. With the support of the board, Dr. Johnston is primed to make a significant impact on Warren County Middle School starting July 1, 2023.
Serenity Farm: A haven for animals in need and a beacon for the community
In a world too often characterized by indifference, there are places like Serenity Farm in Virginia that highlight the brighter side of human nature. Here, animals who have been mistreated, abandoned, or faced adversity find not just shelter but a loving home. The story of Leilah, a goat born in severe cold and left with amputated hind legs, is just one tale among many at this sanctuary where the underdog, or undergoat in this case, finds love, compassion, and most importantly, a second chance at life.
Nestled at 2626 Shepherds Mill Road in Berryville, Virginia, Serenity Farm has established a sanctuary for animals that mirrors a Beatrix Potter illustration. Each creature – from rabbits to potbelly pigs, chickens to donkeys – are cared for with an undying commitment to compassion and respect for their natural needs and instincts.
Among the most remarkable residents is Leilah, a young goat who lost both back legs to frostbite. Leilah’s story captures the resilience and spirit that permeates Serenity Farm. Despite her condition, Leilah is adapting to her new reality, maneuvering around the farm in a makeshift cart.
However, Leilah’s journey is far from over. The small farm is earnestly seeking funds to afford prosthetics to enhance Leilah’s mobility. This quest has led to a grassroots campaign inviting the nearby Bionic Pets, a company specializing in prosthetics for animals, to assist.
Serenity Farm’s mission is not merely one of rescue but also of education. They teach young and old about the importance of caring for all creatures, a message delivered through an intimate engagement with the animals.
Apart from its animal rehabilitation and care, the farm also takes immense pride in its commitment to environmental conservation. Their efforts include pollinator and vegetable gardens, a certified wildlife habitat, and a devoted area for reforesting with native trees and plants.
A story like Leilah’s and an organization like Serenity Farm remind us of the difference that a little compassion can make in life. It is a testament to the power of community involvement and a beacon of hope for animals who need it most. Each rescue, each lesson taught, and every pumpkin donated counts in this collective endeavor of compassion.
Saluting Our Heroes: SAR and KWVA honor Korean War Veterans
n 24 June 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in two ceremonies to honor Korean War Veterans. The chapter provided a musket squad and bugler at the bench dedication to fallen compatriot Gary Fletcher, a veteran of the Korean War. A patriotic master brick mason, Fletcher was instrumental in the construction of three veteran memorials. One at the Veterans Memorial Park in Middletown, Virginia, another at Stephens City, Virginia, and the Korean War Memorial located at Jim Barnett Park, Winchester, Virginia.
Compatriot Fletcher was born in 1932 in Rock Oak, West Virginia. He joined the U.S. Navy in July 1951, serving in the Korean War. He left the military in 1955 to begin his career as a bricklayer/stonemason. He was an active member of the Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 313, American Legion Post 21, FOE 4186, Moose Lodge 2483, and the Col James Wood II Chapter of the SAR. He passed away in March 2022 at the age of 89. He is buried at the Salem Church of the Brethren in Stephens City, Virginia. The ceremony was emceed by Doug Hall, President of the KWVA Chapter 313 and member of the SAR.
Memorials were presented by Fred Haymaker and Larry Johnson. The bench was dedicated by Doug Hall and Scott Fletcher. A musket squad from the SAR led by Commander Marc Robinson, including Bryan Buck, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Paul Parish, Allan Phillips, and Will Reynolds, fired a three-round salute in honor of compatriot Fletcher.
Richard Tyler played Taps prior to Reverend Paul Campbell closing out the ceremony. The SAR then proceeded to Mount Hebron Cemetery to provide a color guard for the internment of the ashes of Anthony Bucaloy, a Korean War Veteran. The 88-year-old Korean War veteran was buried with full military honors Saturday afternoon in Mount Hebron Cemetery, nearly a year after he passed away on 23 July 2022, in Winchester Medical Center. Bucaloy, a native of the Philippines, was a Winchester resident who had no local family. With no known next of kin, his remains were cremated and, on Oct. 7, 2022, turned over to Sheriff Lenny Millholland for safe keeping at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Millholland found Bucaloy was a Korean War veteran and contacted the KWVA. It was found Bucaloy had gone by the name of Tony, and he had been working as a chef for most of his life. Born in the Philippines, he and his twin brother were part of the resistance to the Japanese. They both enlisted in the Army at were assigned to the 7th Infantry Division, serving in the Korean War. It was there, Tony was wounded twice and recognized with two Purple Hearts. He was a caring, patriotic individual who volunteered his time to provide free food and household supplies to his neighbors.
Doug Hall, President of the KWVA, decided Bucaloy deserved a patriotic, proper burial. It was found that Bucaloy had a niece in California, Karen Bucaloy, who occasionally communicated with her uncle, especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas. She decided to google his name and found an article written on 9 Dec 2022, in the Winchester Star. She gave her blessing to the KWVA plan for a ceremony.
The ceremony was held at Mount Hebron Cemetery’s Michael M. Foreman Memorial Scatter Gardens, offered at no charge by cemetery Superintendent Jim Coots. A brief service was conducted by Doug Hall, with chaplain duties by Reverend Paul Campbell. The Col. James Wood II Chapter presented the colors and stood guard over the ashes as the ceremony progressed. A memory was presented by Rob Shirley, and his remains were placed into a shared vault by Korean War veteran Narce Caliva. A rifle salute and Taps were played by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2123.
After Rev. Campbell offered a benediction, he led a singing of “Amazing Grace.” The SAR color guard included Brian Buck, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Allan Phillips, Paul Parish, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, and Richard Tyler.
