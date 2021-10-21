Connect with us

Livestream

Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum

Published

4 hours ago

on

The Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce will host a Candidate Forum on Thursday, October 20, at the Government Center at 220 N. Commerce Avenue in Front Royal, Virginia.

This event starts at 7 pm. The forum includes candidates for Town Council, Board of Supervisors, and School Board.

Watch LIVE only on the Royal Examiner.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Livestream

Warren County Middle School vs Skyline Middle School – Girls Basketball, October 4, 2021

Published

3 weeks ago

on

October 3, 2021

By

Joins us on Monday, October 4, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Skyline Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Livestream

Warren County Middle School vs Frederick County Middle School – Girls Basketball, September 27, 2021

Published

4 weeks ago

on

September 26, 2021

By

Joins us on Monday, September 27, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Frederick County Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Livestream

Warren County Middle School vs Daniel Morgan Middle School – Girls Basketball, September 23, 2021

Published

4 weeks ago

on

September 23, 2021

By

Joins us on Thursday, September 23, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Daniel Morgan Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Livestream

Warren County Middle School vs Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School – Girls Basketball, September 20th, 2021

Published

1 month ago

on

September 20, 2021

By

Joins us on Monday, September 20, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Livestream

Warren County Middle School Academic Honors Ceremony – 8th Grade

Published

4 months ago

on

June 18, 2021

By

Warren County Middle School honored the 8th-grade students at a ceremony on June 17, 2021. The Royal Examiner’s camera was there to capture the event. Principal Amy Gubler and staff presented awards to students with all A grades, 3.75 and 3.5 and above at the ceremony.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Livestream

Warren County Middle School Academic Honors Ceremony – 7th Grade

Published

4 months ago

on

June 18, 2021

By

Warren County Middle School honored the 7th-grade students at a ceremony on June 17, 2021. The Royal Examiner’s camera was there to capture the event. Principal Amy Gubler and staff presented awards to students with all A grades, 3.75 and 3.5 and above at the ceremony.

 

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
75°
Sunny
7:28am6:25pm EDT
Feels like: 75°F
Wind: 8mph S
Humidity: 44%
Pressure: 29.88"Hg
UV index: 2
FriSatSun
64/48°F
63/45°F
68/54°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Oct
23
Sat
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 23 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area.  During Fall Farm Days History Weekend, step back in time and see history come to life. Stroll through the Historic Area buildings, interact with our living historians and discover our links to historic[...]
11:00 am The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 23 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Blacksmith Shop in the Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and[...]
1:00 pm Paint Class for Kids Ages 8 and up @ Strokes of Creativity
Paint Class for Kids Ages 8 and up @ Strokes of Creativity
Oct 23 @ 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Paint Class for Kids Ages 8 and up @ Strokes of Creativity
This is a painting class for children 8 years old and up. Tickets: CLICK HERE Tickets are available through Square Up, or can be paid in person at Strokes of Creativity. Date: Saturday, October 23,[...]
Oct
24
Sun
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 24 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area.  During Fall Farm Days History Weekend, step back in time and see history come to life. Stroll through the Historic Area buildings, interact with our living historians and discover our links to historic[...]
11:00 am The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 24 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Blacksmith Shop in the Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and[...]
6:30 pm Benefit Concert for Front Royal ... @ Riverton Church
Benefit Concert for Front Royal ... @ Riverton Church
Oct 24 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Benefit Concert for Front Royal Police @ Riverton Church
Riverton Church is hosting a benefit concert featuring the Mr. Ron Dye (director) and the Riverton Church Symphonic Wind Orchestra as well as Yesterday Swing Orchestra. Free Admission: Offering taken to benefit the Front Royal[...]
Oct
25
Mon
11:00 am Art Class for K-1st @ Strokes of Creativity
Art Class for K-1st @ Strokes of Creativity
Oct 25 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Art Class for K-1st @ Strokes of Creativity
This class is for Kindergarten and First Grade. Perfect for home schoolers. Recommended ages: Ages 5 and 6 Tickets: CLICK HERE Tickets are available through Square Up, or can be paid in person at Strokes[...]
1:00 pm Art Class for 2nd & 3rd @ Strokes of Creativity
Art Class for 2nd & 3rd @ Strokes of Creativity
Oct 25 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Art Class for 2nd & 3rd @ Strokes of Creativity
This class is for Grades 2nd and 3rd. Perfect for home schoolers. Recommended ages: 7 and 8 years old Tickets: CLICK HERE Tickets are available through Square Up, or can be paid in person at[...]
Oct
28
Thu
10:00 am Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Oct 28 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Senior Painting Class with Dottie at Strokes of Creativity. Tickets: CLICK HERE Cost: $80 for 6 weeks Dates: Thursdays – Oct 21, Oct 28, Nov 4, Nov 11, Nov 18, Dec 4 Time: 10 am[...]
1:00 pm Art Class for 4th & 5th @ Strokes of Creativity
Art Class for 4th & 5th @ Strokes of Creativity
Oct 28 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Art Class for 4th & 5th @ Strokes of Creativity
This class is for Grades 4th and 5th. Perfect for home schoolers. Recommended ages: 9 and 10 years old Tickets: CLICK HERE Tickets are available through Square Up, or can be paid in person at[...]