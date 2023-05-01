EDA in Focus
Front Royal-Warren County EDA holds productive monthly meeting with updates on financial statements and new business
The Front Royal Warren County Economic Development Authority held its monthly meeting on Friday, April 28, 2023, and all seven board members, legal counsel, and the County Director of Economic Development were present. Board Member Bruce Townshend participated remotely. The meeting started with committee reports, and Board Chair Scott Jenkins provided updates on recent meetings and the Avtex Conservancy Property progress.
The Treasurer, Jim Wolfe, and the Director of Economic Development, Joe Petty, gave an update on the EDA financial statements, and Mr. Wolfe provided a review of the recent kick-off meeting for the Small Business Loan Committee and proposed next steps for the committee. The next Open-Door Business Session, which is rescheduled to June 1, will focus on the workforce, with more details to come.
Under new business, Mr. Petty provided an update on the draft EDA & County MOU, which updates the existing fiscal agent agreement to include current and future operational support between the two organizations. The board then held a closed session to discuss the potential disposition of real property to business prospects and legal consultation on active litigation.
Following the closed session, the board approved two motions. The first granted permission for Laurel Ridge Community College to temporarily utilize the parking lot on Kendrick Lane for their CDL class from May 15 to June 30. The second motion asked the County to perform appraisals on EDA-owned properties at 1321 Happy Creek Road and Stephens Industrial Park.
The next regular monthly board meeting will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 8:30 am, at the Warren County Government Center. The meeting was a productive one with important updates on committee reports, financial statements, and new business. The board’s approval of motions to grant permission for Laurel Ridge Community College and perform appraisals on EDA-owned properties demonstrate the board’s commitment to improving economic development in the area. The upcoming Open-Door Business Session in June will also provide opportunities for members of the community to learn about the board’s efforts to improve workforce development.
EDA in Focus
Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority launches USDA Rural Development Loan Program to boost small business growth
On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority’s Small Business Loan Committee held an informational work session at the Warren County Government Center Caucus Room. The meeting aimed to introduce committee members to each other and to provide an overview of the USDA Rural Development Loan Programs. These programs offer low-interest (1 percent) loans to local lenders who then re-lend to businesses in rural communities in order to improve economic conditions and create jobs. The Loan Committee discussed the next steps during the meeting, including applications, outreach, and review processes.
To qualify for the program, intermediary lenders can be nonprofit corporations, public agencies, cooperatives, and federally-recognized tribes, while individuals, public or private organizations, or other legal entities can apply for intermediary loans as “ultimate recipients” provided they meet certain criteria, such as being U.S. citizens or permanent residents, not owing a delinquent debt to the U.S. Government, and not being able to obtain affordable commercial financing elsewhere. The project must also be located in an eligible rural area, and the applicant must have no influence, legal or financial interest in the work of the intermediary lender.
The Front Royal-Warren County EDA will administer a Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) to provide financial incentives for the expansion of existing local industries or commercial business ventures and for the attraction of new industries or commercial business ventures to Warren County. The RLF will be utilized to ensure that a maximum number of jobs will be created and retained, the local and regional industrial base is broadened, and the Warren County property tax base is broadened. In reviewing the employment impact of the proposed loan, priority will be given to those projects which create (and in some cases retain) jobs that pay a minimum of 1.5 times the federal minimum wage.
Eligible activities include site purchases of industrial land, relocation costs incurred in construction and occupancy of the facility, new construction or rehabilitation of existing buildings, machinery and equipment acquisitions, start-up operating costs, and working capital (capped at 25 percent of total project cost). Eligible applicants are industrial or manufacturing firms where goods are assembled, re-assembled, modified, manufactured, or produced at the job site, wholesale and distribution enterprises, and commercial enterprises that establish new businesses, expand existing businesses, create new jobs or save existing jobs.
Local businesses can benefit from this program as it offers low-interest loans to intermediary lenders who then re-lend to businesses in rural communities. This can help to improve economic conditions and create jobs, while the RLF provides financial incentives for the expansion of existing local industries or commercial business ventures and for the attraction of new industries or commercial business ventures to Warren County.
Watch the meeting on the exclusive Royal Examiner video.
EDA in Focus
Newly aligned County EDA Asset Committee views a path forward at Avtex site among other business recruitment options
The newly aligned County-overseen Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Asset Committee sat down to establish an overview of the work ahead at a committee meeting officially convened at 3:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon, April 20. Present were the full committee lineup of Jori Martin and new board and committee members Hayden Ashworth and Rob McDougall, along with Warren County Director of Economic Development Joe Petty. Martin chaired the meeting.
Following a 20-minute open meeting during which jump-starting the long-dormant development of the 148-acre Avtex/Royal Phoenix business park site, along with development of the larger Conservancy Park area between the business park and Shenandoah River, was a primary topic of conversation, the board adjourned to Closed/Executive Session. The motion into closed session indicated behind-closed-door: “Discussion of disposition of publicly held real property … at Stephens Industrial Park, 1321 Happy Creek Rd., and 400 Kendrick Lane … and legal advice related thereto …”
As it was a committee meeting without the full board, no action or announcements out of closed session were anticipated. However, with concerns expressed by former EDA board Chairman Jeff Browne and former Asset Committee Chairman Greg Harold concerning possible pressure from the board of supervisors in an election year to unload EDA properties to what might not be the best long-term prospects in order to show some immediate EDA revenue recovery, it will be interesting to see how this topic proceeds toward full EDA board consideration and potential action. Browne and Harold’s terms, which expired February 28, were not renewed by the supervisors despite both applying for reappointment.
Did not seeing eye to eye with supervisors on property sales priorities lead to replacement of two longest-tenured EDA board members?
Dynamics of the two-pronged Avtex properties redevelopment included the possible transfer of ownership of the Conservancy Park property inside the town limits to the County to enable Parks & Recreation Department maintenance and oversight. Having the Town on board with plans for the Conservancy Park area which will connect various in-town locations to foot and non-motorized transportation trails was cited. Also how that transfer of ownership would impact the County financially, and its Parks & Rec Department work and personnel-wise, was broached.
Martin also pointed out to her new colleagues that for the most part, related infrastructure at the Avtex site to support development was in place. “So, it would be being able to support these trade sectors that are listed, which is kind of right following the goals that we were looking at as we review the RFI (Request For Information),” Martin said regarding EDA marketing strategies moving forward. “I would suggest that we make it an agenda item for the main (EDA board) meeting, that we put it as a formal item on the agenda and focus on what’s been sent as the draft RFI. It has been reviewed by our attorney. And it has been reviewed by the prior EDA board. And what I’d look for from our next committee meeting that we could come out of that meeting and get a full board vote on support to move this RFI forward.
“And the process of that before it went out would be to get on the agenda for the Town and the County as well, so that they would review the RFI — they would have input into it as well. And then at that point, once all parties weigh in, we would at that point hopefully by June or July, send that RFI out to prospective companies that may want to get a vision plan and development plan for the Avtex site. That’s kind of what I’ve been working on before, the committee had been working on before you came on the board. And that’s where we are,” Martin said in bringing her new colleagues up to date on development prospects, particularly at the long-floundering former federal Superfund and Avtex property redevelopment site.
In addition to the “Avtex Redevelopment Site Review”, topics broached in open Asset Committee meeting prior to the closed session included “GO Virginia Grant Opportunities” and a “FR-WC EDA Property Overview”. Martin cited the EDA’s eligibility for grant opportunities due to meeting certain criteria, calling it a “wonderful opportunity” for redevelopment funding assistance at the former Avtex property site, and the recruitment of new business to the community there or elsewhere.
The now fully-manned, seven-member EDA Board of Directors will have its regular monthly meeting this coming Friday morning, April 28, at 8 a.m. at the Warren County Government Center.
EDA in Focus
Warren County Economic Development Authority’s regular meeting agenda revealed for April 28, 2023
The Warren County Government Center’s Caucus Room will be hosting a regular meeting of the Warren County Economic Development Authority on April 28, 2023, at 8:00 am. The meeting is set to commence with a call to order, followed by the adoption of the agenda and approval of the minutes from the previous meeting held on March 25, 2023.
The meeting will then proceed with reports from various committees, including the Executive Committee, Asset Committee, Finance Committee/Budget Update, Board Members Updates, and Warren County Director of Economic Development Update.
The meeting will also feature new business items that include an open-door business session for June, a County Payment Memo, and an EDA & County MOU. The closed session that will follow at 9:00 am will focus on four matters and two matters, where discussions will involve the disposition of publicly held real property and consultation with legal counsel pertaining to actual or probable litigation.
Any additional new business will be discussed before the meeting concludes with an adjournment at 10:00 am. Stay tuned for updates on the outcomes of the Warren County Economic Development Authority’s meeting.
EDA in Focus
FR-WC Economic Development Authority Small Business Loan Committee to hold first meeting: Learn about USDA Rural Development Loan Programs
The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) has announced that its Small Business Loan Committee will be holding its first meeting on Tuesday, April 25th, at 2:00 pm in the Warren County Government Center’s Caucus Room. The meeting will provide an opportunity for the committee to get acquainted with each other and learn about the USDA Rural Development Loan Programs. The agenda for the meeting and reference materials from previous years are available for those interested in attending online, and a Teams link will be provided for this purpose.
Some of the FR-WC EDA Board of Directors will also be present at the meeting, and they will be available for discussion and to answer any questions that attendees may have. This meeting is an excellent opportunity for small business owners in the Front Royal-Warren County area to learn about the available loan programs and how they can benefit from them.
The agenda for the meeting includes a call to order at 2:00 pm, followed by welcome and introductions. The committee will receive an overview of the existing loan program and hear from the USDA Rural Development at 2:30 pm. The meeting will then move on to discuss the next steps, including applications, outreach, and the review process. The meeting will conclude at 4:00 pm with a discussion of upcoming meetings.
Small businesses in the Front Royal-Warren County area are encouraged to attend the meeting, as it presents a unique opportunity to learn about the loan programs available to them. The FR-WC EDA is committed to promoting economic development in the area, and this meeting is just one way they are fulfilling that commitment.
Crime/Court
Federal criminal trial of Jennifer McDonald continued to August due to late discovery of un-transferred evidentiary material
In the wake of another defense motion for a continuance of the now-federal district court prosecution of former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, her scheduled criminal trial on 34 counts related to the circa 2014-to-2018 FR-WC EDA “financial scandal” has a been pushed back to August. Well, actually August-September as the trial is anticipated to last five-plus weeks. McDonald remains free on bond, as she has been for the bulk of time since her initial arrests in July-August 2019.
McDonald’s criminal prosecution is now in the hands of the federal 10th Western District of Virginia, after transfers through the jurisdiction of state prosecutors offices in Warren and Rockingham Counties. It had been slated to begin May 15 and possibly run for as long as six weeks. In the wake of the granting of the continuance requested due to the recovery of some previously misplaced documents among the over one million pages of documentation attached to the cases, the trial is now scheduled for August 21 through September 29, 2023, on a ruling by United States District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon.
“For reasons set forth in the motion, the Court finds that the ends of justice served by granting such a continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial,” federal court records show Judge Dillon submitting in writing on April 11, citing 18 U.S.C. § 3161(h)(7)(A) as the relevant applicable federal code. It wasn’t the first time “speedy trial” statutes have been waived at the request of the defense, or for that matter past prosecutors, during a legal process begun at the state level in Warren County in the summer of 2019.
In fact, criminal charges against McDonald and other defendants were dropped by the prosecutor’s office in Warren County primarily due to an inability to bring the cases to trial by speedy trial statute time-frames due to the volume of associated potential evidentiary material, as noted above now well over a million pages of documentation. Had those initially filed state indictments not met speedy trial statutes, various defense counsels could have petitioned the court to have the charges against their clients dropped.
In seeking the court to waive speedy trial statutes at this point to facilitate the defense’s preparation for trial with the recently recovered evidence, McDonald’s Assistant Federal Public Defender Andrea Harris wrote as background:
“On August 5, 2021, an Indictment was issued charging Ms. McDonald with 34 counts of wire fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering. By previous motion, the parties have jointly asked the court to designate this case as a complex case pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 3161(h). See ECF No. 29. Such was granted on June 27, 2022.”
That complexity was added to by the discovery that as many as 35 boxes of evidence had not been transferred from the state level prosecutions to the federal during the launching of Discovery motions at the federal level.
“As reported to the court at a previous status hearing on March 8, 2023, the government recently informed counsel of the existence of additional documents of the Economic Development Authority that had been turned over to a state Special Grand Jury pursuant to a subpoena in 2019. The documents included about 35 boxes of EDA documents that had been scanned and turned over to the state grand jury. However, the government recently learned that these documents were not turned over pursuant to the subsequent federal grand jury subpoena that had requested all the documents previously turned over to the special state grand jury. Upon learning of the existence of these documents, undersigned counsel worked with the attorney for the EDA to see if the documents in question could be located in order to be turned over to a trial subpoena issued by Ms. McDonald.
“On the late afternoon of March 27, 2023, the attorney for the EDA provided the un-redacted documents to counsel. Though counsel for Ms. McDonald were pleased to get the documents to begin review of them, the review has been hampered by their inability to also review the information with Ms. McDonald,” her counsel wrote to the court. Complications involved redactions sought by EDA or prosecution counsel for what were described as “privileged and confidential information” as well as “personally identifiable information” of some involved parties.
Added complications involved the potential availability or long-term health prospects of four prosecution witnesses. However, the defense agreed to allow those witnesses to be deposed ahead of trial, apparently so those depositions could be admitted as evidence were those witnesses unavailable at the new trial dates.
And with those agreements on emerging complexities in the already legally defined “complex” case, the defense motion for the continuance to August 21 was granted.
EDA in Focus
Did not seeing eye to eye with supervisors on property sales priorities lead to replacement of two longest-tenured EDA board members?
As reported in our overview story on the Warren County Board of Supervisors joint work session and meeting of March 7, in a surprise move the county’s elected officials, not only voted to fill two vacant seats on the seven-member Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors (FR-WC EDA, aka WC EDA), but replaced the two longest-tenured members of that board at the end of their current terms. And currently “longest tenured” means just under one full four-year term.
Both recent EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne and Asset Committee Chairman Greg Harold sought reappointment to their seats, the terms of which expired on February 28th. Why did they seek reappointment, we asked. Browne and Harold concurred they believed the jobs they signed on for in 2019 are yet to be completed. Those jobs included bringing the FR-WC EDA back from the devastation of the estimated $26-million financial scandal of 2014-2018 (See Royal Examiner website NEWS archives under EDA IN FOCUS for a history of the evolution of that financial scandal and its consequences). In our overview story on the supervisors March 7th meeting at which the EDA appointments were announced, we promised a follow up story as more information became available.
Royal Examiner reached out to all five supervisors for comment on their thought process in creating a four-person (out of seven) EDA Board of Directors majority with no experience of the past four years of recovery of the economic development process and litigation to regain lost assets stemming from the “financial scandal”. None of the supervisors responded, not even with a “personnel matter” disclaimer to avoid comment on even their mindset approaching a decision to significantly reduce the experience and leadership level of the EDA Board of Directors as financial scandal litigations and negotiations continue around the EDA core mission of business and industry recruitment and maintenance. We also sought comment from supervisors-appointed, in-house County Director of Economic Development Joe Petty. However, acknowledging the supervisors’ sole appointment authority of EDA board members, Petty declined comment, noting he had not been included in the review process of applicants.
We did, however, get responses from the two replaced members. During our conversations with those now former members, a question came to mind: Did a quick turnaround “fire sale” debate concerning EDA properties lead to replacement of the two longest-tenured members of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority?
Browne told us: “If the EDA starts to sell its properties immediately it’s because it’s bowing to the pressure from the Board of Supervisors and the County Administrator, something both Greg and I told the supervisors was a bad idea. If that happens, you’ll see the bigger properties being sold to companies that aren’t bringing in much in the way of jobs or CapEx.” We asked Browne to elaborate. He explained that: “CapEx is the recurring revenue that is generated from the initial construction, outfitting, and upfitting of a heavy commercial or industrial firm. CapEx is also determined by the amount of gross receipts and machinery and tools tax a company utilizes in the course of their business. Obviously, this can vary widely depending upon the industry sector the company operates in.
“For example, a traditional warehouse brings in very few jobs and almost no CapEx. A data center in the same location could bring in so much CapEx that it would allow a locality to pay to maintain essential infrastructure and keep experienced workers without having to raise real estate or personal property taxes. In other words, a game changer.” Browne elaborated, adding, “The EDA-owned properties at Stephens Industrial Park, the three properties at Happy Creek Technology Park, and the Avtex properties are about all that is left in Warren County for game-changing opportunities to bring in large-scale manufacturing or high-CapEx companies that could significantly help cut into the remaining EDA debt, $12-$15 million after all properties are sold, and still allow the County to afford competitive salaries for teachers, police and firefighters, while investing in needed infrastructure.”
And Harold observed that the Avtex business park presented its own unique variables due to re-development limitations at a former federal Superfund cleanup and restoration site, as well as its location related to road infrastructure and accessibility.
“But if it’s more of a fire sale there won’t be a way in the future to bring in companies looking for larger tracts. There’ll be a one-time boon to debt servicing and little in the way of additional incoming taxes,” Browne continued, “And in a couple of years the Board of Supervisors may sadly tell residents they have to pass a bond issue to pay back the EDA debts, and taxpayers will be saddled with that debt for 30 years with little to show for it.
“Local governments have just a few vehicles to raise revenue. This can be done through taxing local citizens and business and/or through raising general obligation or revenue bonds. Since none of the debt can be attributed to a revenue producing project, General Obligations bonds would have to be sought. Again, the tax man cometh,” Browne observed of a potential outcome of hasty decisions, adding, “These bonds will have to be paid through increased taxes or via a reduction in services. It doesn’t have to be that way if the County takes a slightly longer view on what’s best for County residents. This is just Industrial Development 101.”
But is “Industrial Development 101” a course Warren County’s elected and top appointed officials, not to mention EDA board members, have taken, or passed? If the supervisors, administrative, and departmental staffs interactions with the two Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory bodies, the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms and more recently its own appointed Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee, have shown anything over the past three-plus years, it is that the county’s current elected and involved departmental officials do not seem prone to take the advice of stakeholders with direct experience of their neighborhood infrastructures and financial cost versus benefit analysis.
Could this trend be about to continue in the supervisors relationship with its now in-house EDA?
No consideration of experience?
We also asked Browne and Harold about their pre-replacement interactions with the supervisors. Was there a reappointment interview process and if so, were issues on the timing and method of EDA property sales raised? Browne did say he found his interview process for reappointment somewhat surprising in that it seemed he was being asked the same series of questions that would have been directed at new applicants, with no questions specific to his experience of the past 3-3/4 years on the EDA board and what had been learned from it. We asked Harold if his interview experience was similar.
“My interview process was straight from a script that Chairman Cook was reading. There was discussion prior to the interview if the pre-scripted questions would apply, or if they were going to use a different format. The scripted questions were chosen after general consensus. The questions mainly focused on the future direction. There were no questions about our processes, strategy, ability to work cohesively as a group, or status of current EDA business,” Harold said reflecting Browne’s “scripted” experience.
However, he added that Supervisor Walt Mabe, “asked me a few questions about my desire to serve and ability to serve a full four-year term. I am not sure if those were on the question list or just something he was gleaning during the interview,” Harold said. “After a pondered moment I replied that I absolutely wanted to serve and that I wanted to see several current projects I worked on come to fruition. I had a keen interest in coming to resolution on the Happy Creek Road property sale and seeing Avtex take a firm direction with an agreed upon development plan. I felt that these tasks could take upwards of two years. However, with my current personal and professional commitments, I could not say with absolute confidence that I would be able to serve the full four years.”
Regrets?
Browne told us he was adjusting to not working nearly full-time as Chair of the EDA Board of Directors. “I am proud of what we’ve done in the past 3-3/4 years in the wake of what happened. We put in place safeguards to help prevent misconduct at EDA in the future. We created and followed a strategic plan to recover assets through the civil courts that belonged to the community, while aggressively marketing and selling EDA properties. We secured judgments in court and in confidential mediations for millions of dollars (as reported here approximately $24 million publicly settled on paper to this point). We’ve sold millions of dollars of EDA properties and brought outstanding manufacturing firms to our community.
“We were ready to start the process with the Town to resolve the court cases between the two entities without having to go to the expense of a trial and paying attorneys. Fairly resolving those lawsuits will go a long way to improving the strained relations between the Town, County, and EDA which has been allowed to fester far too long. We righted the ship and I have no regrets,” Browne said of the past nearly four years in the post-financial scandal EDA trenches.
Unlike Browne, Harold did point to one regret — although on the back end of his tenure. “One thing that I would have liked to have changed was my manner of exit from the Authority,” Harold told us, noting his reapplication interview was conducted by only three supervisors, Chairman Vicky Cook, Vice-Chair Cheryl Cullers, and Walt Mabe, to whom he expressed gratitude for showing up. “The other two members of the Board of Supervisors (Oates, Butler) didn’t show up. It is unclear to me why county leadership would schedule interviews with less than a full board. Given this, I feel a higher level of respect should be shown to all advisory board members given the time commitment and difficulty it is in filling these seats.
“Going forward, I hope the EDA and Board of Supervisors continue to realize that the debt burden created by the scandal will not be covered by a quick sell of EDA assets. In the near future, we all may be faced with tax increases in reconciling a multi-million-dollar debt. The best way to mitigate this is to bring the right industry to our community that will pay higher and consistent tax dividends for the next 20 to 30 years and beyond. Being steadfast in this strategy will surely lessen the impact to us all,” Harold said, continuing his concurrence with Browne on the issue of avoiding hurried sales of larger EDA properties to what might not be the best long-term prospects for development of those key economic development parcels.
So, heads up four new EDA board members, and those three remaining — if pressure for quick sales of larger parcels come from county officials, elected or appointed, ask questions of all involved as to whether their recommended course of action is the best course with the best applicant over the long haul for county economic development, and financial recovery from past mistakes.
After all, that’s Economic Development 101.
(Writer’s note: This story is in no way a judgement of any of the four new appointees, or for that matter the remaining three board members. Rather, it is an exploration of why the county’s elected officials chose to eliminate the bulk of experience of the past four years on the EDA board at this particular time.)
Wind: 11mph SSW
Humidity: 35%
Pressure: 29.43"Hg
UV index: 1
43/28°F
50/25°F