Front Royal Warren County Tree Stewards to celebrate 25th anniversary

A packed church in downtown Front Royal applauded the new Valley Chorale at the Town’s Episcopal Church December 11, a veritable treat for locals on this sunny Sunday.

“Night of Wonder” was, in fact, in mid-afternoon, billed as a “Celebration of Christmas” – And a celebration it was indeed!

For 50 minutes the program, new to Front Royal lovers of music from opera to concerts at the Gazebo, featured music dating back to the 13th century through World War II. The piano was played by David LeCuyer from Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, and the “Night of Wonder” was conducted by Drew A. Young.

Young is a young and recent arrival at Shenandoah University from his Florida home. The program he conducted included seasonal music from Christmas’s past, starting with a 13th century “plainsong” and cruising through music popular in the 1500s, including a version of “Ave Maria” most had never heard before, and other music popular at Christmas-time in the 1600s through the 1800s, and so to the Canadian popular carol, “Angels from the Realms of Glory” introduced to the public in 1943.

Established in 1960 as the Front Royal Music Study Club, today’s 24-member choir stayed away from traditional Christmas music to bring before an enthusiastic Town audience the lesser known but otherwise entertaining music through the ages.

Choristers included Nick Barent, Madeline Berkle, Samantha Isely, and Christopher Limjuco, section leaders; Mackenzie Bryant, Paul Byers, Pat Casey, Al Copenhaver, David Freese, Ben Glenn II, Dale Houska, Chad and Susan Hrbek, Jim Johns, and Mark Jones, as well as, Sara Pavlik McGuire, Kadi Mellott, Genevieve Roesch, Sam Scalph, Ryan Stonerock, Annabel Thrush, Linda Tokarski, Lani Urreta and Ashlyn Wilkinson. Pianist Connie Gallond takes turn with LeCuyer to accompany the choir.

Said Young in a program note: “I came in (last year) with with a drive that was in equal parts received and given back to me by the ensemble … (a group) of hardworking and caring individuals who in a short period of time have developed the musical nuance that usually takes multiple years to come to fruition.”

The Valley Chorale is seeking additional singers for its 2023 Spring season. Young singers, age 15 and up, are especially encouraged to join. For information, visit thevalleychorale.org/sing-with-us.

The current singers and conductor were sent home with a standing ovation, well deserved and continuing a Christmas tradition that has persisted in Front Royal for more than six decades.