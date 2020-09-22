Front Royal Water & Sewer Department has scheduled NIGHT WORK for water service repair on Warren Avenue

The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department has scheduled NIGHT WORK for water service repair beginning Thursday, September 24 at 10 pm through Friday, September 25 at 6 am (Weather Permitting).

Warren Avenue will be closed from E. 2nd Street to E. 3rd St and signs will be in place. Please be aware of crews working and use caution while traveling in this area.

We apologize for any inconvenience, however, that is why it is being scheduled at night. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm at 540-635-7819 or Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111 after hours.