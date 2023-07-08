Front Royal welcomes a new fashion destination: Buckle & Belle Boutique

Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, Board Members, and friends welcomed Holly and Perry Leach, owners of the Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co at 20 South Street, to their new home.

Holly said, “No matter your age, you will enjoy the experience. We will teach you everything you need to know. We have many axe-throwing games to play or throw for fun. We offer a safe, kid-friendly environment, and we have a full menu for when you work up an appetite throwing axes.”

Axe Throwing has become a popular recreational adventure worldwide.

Find out more information on their website or Facebook page.