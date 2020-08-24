Local News
Front Royal welcomes American Heritage Girls
Front Royal families have discovered a faith-based character development program for girls ages 5 to 18, dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country called American Heritage Girls.
Troop VA2206, hosted by the Front Royal Church of the Brethren, has opened up registration for families with daughters who are seeking a faith-based, scout-type experience. Meetings for the 2020-2021 program year will begin on September 14. Interested families are invited to contact us for further information
Founded in 1995 in Cincinnati, Ohio, AHG has grown from ten troops and 100 members to more than 49,000 members across 15 countries and in all 50 states. AHG helps girls to know who they are and whose they are in Christ through service work, badge work, leadership opportunities, and more.
With programming that puts an emphasis on faith, service, and fun, girls choose from more than 240 badges, participate in service projects, and are challenged by leadership opportunities and outdoor experiences. Troops are led by adult volunteers who facilitate the AHG Program while encouraging girl leadership. Faith-based organizations like churches and schools charter AHG Troops to achieve their ministry goals for youth.
“Now more than ever, families are seeking faith-based activities for their daughters to complement their values and instill leadership and servant hearts through service to their community,” says Patti Garibay, AHG Executive Director and Founder.
AHG has received an endorsement from Dr. James Dobson, child psychologist and author. In his book, “Bringing Up Girls”, Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family, said, “I recommend American Heritage Girls enthusiastically to parents who want their daughters involved in a traditional Christian-based program that will reinforce what they are trying to teach at home.”
Troop VA2206 has many great learning opportunities planned for the 2020-2021 program year. They range from learning about good citizenship, to gun safety training, to needle arts to how to care for their pets. Additionally, we will have a range of outdoor activities such as hiking and horsemanship, plus great service opportunities within our Front Royal community.
West Virginia man sentenced to life in prison for sex trafficking, distributing fatal doses of Fentanyl
Kendall Demarko Wysinger, a Martinsburg, West Virginia, man who used heroin as a means to control numerous women he trafficked as part of a commercial prostitution ring that operated in the Western District of Virginia and elsewhere, was sentenced today, August 24, 2020, to life in prison. United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen, David W. Archey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division, and Jesse Fong, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s Washington Field Office made the announcement today following Wysinger’s sentencing hearing.
“Sex traffickers enslave and traumatize their victims for financial gain. This is why the Department of Justice has made these cases a top priority.” First Assistant United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said today. “Today’s sentence shows our office’s commitment to investigating and prosecuting anyone who commits these awful crimes. I am grateful to the FBI, DEA, and the numerous state and local agencies involved with the I-81 Human Trafficking Task Force who worked tirelessly to bring justice to the victims in this case.”
“We are very thankful for our DEA Washington Division agents who worked this case, and for the teamwork of our federal and local partners in keeping our community safer from horrific human sex trafficking and violent drug crime, such as this,” Special Agent in Charge Fong said today. “This case is a great example of how we work, every day, alongside our law enforcement and community partners to bring such egregious criminals to justice.”
“The investigation of human trafficking is a high priority for the FBI. Through the FBI’s I-81 Human Trafficking Task Force, law enforcement in the tri-state area leverages resources, identifies perpetrators, and assists victims, with recovery and the rebuilding of their lives,” SAC Archey said today. “The sentencing today of Mr. Wysinger is the culmination of the work and dedication of the task force and the Department. We encourage anyone who is a victim of trafficking or suspects someone is being trafficked to contact law enforcement and seek assistance through victim services immediately.”
According to evidence presented at Wysinger’s January 2019 jury trial, (see related story below) the defendant operated a prostitution ring with at least six victims in Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland. Through the course of the conspiracy, Wysinger used heroin to coerce his victims into engaging in commercial sex and employed threats and intimidation to ensure he maintained power and control over those victims. Wysinger routinely advertised these victims for commercial sex using online classified ads in Winchester, Virginia, Shenandoah County, Virginia, and cities in West Virginia and Maryland, and used social media accounts to target and recruit women into his sex-trafficking operation. The defendant demanded his victims provide him nearly all the money they received from commercial sex in order to pay their drug debts, his charges for posting ads online, and transporting them to prostitution dates.
On one occasion, the heroin Wysinger distributed resulted in two overdoses. Wysinger gave what he said was heroin to one victim of his sex trafficking ring and her friend. The substance was actually fentanyl, a far more powerful synthetic opioid, and both victims overdosed after ingesting it. One victim died as a result of fentanyl poisoning. Wysinger was with both victims when they overdosed and left the victims unconscious in a Winchester motel room.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s I-81 Human Trafficking Task Force (I-81 HTTF), the Luray Police Department, and the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force (NWRDGTF). Assistant United States Rachel Swartz prosecuted the case for the United States.
The I-81 HTTF is a collaborative effort of law enforcement and community partners focused on identifying instances of human trafficking along the I-81 corridor in the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland; prosecuting those responsible; and, providing assistance to the victims impacted by these crimes. The I-81 HTTF includes law enforcement from the counties of Frederick, Clarke, and Shenandoah as well as the cities and towns of Front Royal, Hagerstown, and Frederick, Maryland, and Lord Fairfax Community College.
The NWRDGTF uses the combined efforts of local, state, and federal agencies to actively pursue those groups or individuals who manufacture, distribute, or sell illegal narcotics. The NWRDGTF is comprised of the Virginia State Police, the Winchester Police Department, the Front Royal Police Department, the Strasburg Police Department, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the Page County Sheriff’s Office, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, and the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.
Are you ready for this year’s Front Royal Zombie Walk?
The shirts have been finalized for this year’s Front Royal Zombie Walk! Are you ready?
Mark Williams of the National Media Services graphics department designed a killer 2020 zombie image, complete with mask for safety. Zombie shirts will be available through our T-shirt store.
Check in with the Zombie Walk Facebook page for details about how to enter this year: facebook.com/fr.zombiewalk. We will keep you updated here, too.
And call or stop by National Media Services to talk about custom designed shirts, hoodies, polos, banners, posters, signs, and other customized gear for your business or event. Need a logo, business cards, brochures, or forms? We do that, too.
A walk down Main Street Front Royal on a Saturday Night
Join our publisher Mike McCool as he takes a walk down Main Street in Front Royal, talking to people as they enjoy the Main Street experience.
At the end of May, the Town of Front Royal announced a plan to assist downtown businesses allowing them to expand their services, displays, and seating areas onto the sidewalks and Main Street.
There has been some discussion on opening the street back to traffic, but speaking with people this Saturday night, it seems that keeping it closed for a while longer may be a good idea.
Lynchburg’s newly appointed City Manager Doug Stanley resigns
Lynchburg’s newly appointed City Manager, Douglas Stanley has submitted his letter of resignation to Lynchburg City Council effective immediately, citing the recent release and circulation of several emails.
City Council will discuss the appointment of an Interim City Manager at its September 8 meeting. Until an Interim City Manager is appointed, Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka will carry out the duties of the City Manager as specified in City Code.
“This is an unfortunate situation for everyone involved,” said Mayor MaryJane Dolan. “I wish Doug and his family the very best in the future.”
Resignation Letter from Doug Stanley :
Dear Mayor Dolan:
As you are well aware, there has been considerable turmoil generated in the Lynchburg community surrounding the release and circulation of several emails claimed to have been sent by me in my capacity as County Administrator in Warren County. As you know by verified information I have presented, one of those emails is a fabrication and was never sent and the other, while taken out of context, included inappropriate and vulgar language for which I have previously publicly apologized and addressed in Warren County.
I am sorry that this has brought unwanted attention to you and the other members of City Council and staff. I apologize for the situation and am regretful that these emails cast shadow on my 25 years of service. Inasmuch as this has brought concerns about my future ability to manage the City, I feel that it is in my and the City’s best interests if I withdraw from the position prior to my stated start date of September 1st. I sincerely regret having to take this action but feel it is in the best interests of the City.
Please know that my family was excited for the opportunity to move to Lynchburg and I looked forward to the challenge of managing the City. We wish you nothing but the best during this transition and the rest of your term.
Sincerely,
Douglas P. Stanley, AICP ICMA-CM
What’s Happening On Main Street in Front Royal on Saturday – August 22, 2020
The Royal Examiner camera was on Main Street Front Royal at noon Saturday, August 22, 2020. Our publisher Mike McCool spoke with William Huck of C&C Frozen Treats about all the activity that was going on Main Street.
Warren Heritage Society announces the publication of their newest book, “Coming Together”
Warren Heritage Society announces the publication of their newest book, Coming Together, a pictorial history of the graduating classes from High Schools in Warren County between the years 1959 and 1969.
Coming Together is a pictorial history of the graduating classes from the high schools in Warren County between the years 1959 through 1969. The reflections are written by students who graduated from Warren County High School in 1960 and students who graduated from other schools in the area. 1958 opened the door and ushered in a decade of educational change in Warren County. This is the story of the rapid change in secondary education followed by a more gradual change in the entire educational system over the next ten years. In September 1958, Governor Lyndsey Almond closed Warren County High School rather than admit blacks as ordered by the courts. The term “massive resistance” became the catch phrase for what happened that day. The book covers all the students’ experiences in Warren County High School, Criser High School and Mosby Academy.
In addition to the history of the period, the book also includes photos of the students and school buildings, each school’s song, mascot, school color and photos of student activities. There are also Memorial Pages for classmates lost over the years.
Coming Together is available for purchase at the Warren Heritage Society Gift Shop (101 Chester Street, Front Royal, VA 22630) by calling (540) 636-1446 or email whsivylodge@comcast.net. The price is $25 or $30 if mailed.
