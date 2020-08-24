Front Royal welcomes American Heritage Girls

Front Royal families have discovered a faith-based character development program for girls ages 5 to 18, dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country called American Heritage Girls.

Troop VA2206, hosted by the Front Royal Church of the Brethren, has opened up registration for families with daughters who are seeking a faith-based, scout-type experience. Meetings for the 2020-2021 program year will begin on September 14. Interested families are invited to contact us for further information

Founded in 1995 in Cincinnati, Ohio, AHG has grown from ten troops and 100 members to more than 49,000 members across 15 countries and in all 50 states. AHG helps girls to know who they are and whose they are in Christ through service work, badge work, leadership opportunities, and more.

With programming that puts an emphasis on faith, service, and fun, girls choose from more than 240 badges, participate in service projects, and are challenged by leadership opportunities and outdoor experiences. Troops are led by adult volunteers who facilitate the AHG Program while encouraging girl leadership. Faith-based organizations like churches and schools charter AHG Troops to achieve their ministry goals for youth.

“Now more than ever, families are seeking faith-based activities for their daughters to complement their values and instill leadership and servant hearts through service to their community,” says Patti Garibay, AHG Executive Director and Founder.

AHG has received an endorsement from Dr. James Dobson, child psychologist and author. In his book, “Bringing Up Girls”, Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family, said, “I recommend American Heritage Girls enthusiastically to parents who want their daughters involved in a traditional Christian-based program that will reinforce what they are trying to teach at home.”

Troop VA2206 has many great learning opportunities planned for the 2020-2021 program year. They range from learning about good citizenship, to gun safety training, to needle arts to how to care for their pets. Additionally, we will have a range of outdoor activities such as hiking and horsemanship, plus great service opportunities within our Front Royal community.

